LAFAY
STJOES

No Text

Jaworski goes off for 31, Lafayette cruises to 94-71 win

  • AP
  • Dec 03, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Justin Jaworski scored a career-high 31 points and Lafayette defeated Saint Joseph’s 94-71 Tuesday night, continuing its best start in four seasons.

Jaworski was the first 30-point scorer for the Leopards since the 2017-18 season. He was 10-for-17 from the field, making 5 of 10 3-pointers and making all six of his free throws. He also dished three assists.

The last 30-point scorer for Lafayette was Matt Klinewski, going off for 30 against Saint Peter’s Nov. 26, 2017.

Myles Cherry added 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting, and Lukas Jarrett scored 13 for Lafayette, which was coming off a nine-day holiday break.

The Leopards (5-2) have won three straight and are off to their best start since the 2014-15 season opened 7-2.

Lafayette had 20 assists on 34 baskets, shot 55% for the game (34-for-62) and made 14 of 28 3-pointers.

Ryan Daly led Saint Joseph’s (2-7) with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists. Cameron Brown added a career-high 13 points, Lorenzo Edwards 12.

The Hawks have dropped their last six.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Offensive rebound by Saint Joseph's 0.0
  Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown 1.0
  Jay Vaughan missed layup 3.0
+ 3 Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Ashley 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre 21.0
  Neal Quinn missed layup 23.0
  Offensive rebound by Neal Quinn 33.0
  Leo O'Boyle missed layup 35.0
  Offensive rebound by Neal Quinn 42.0
  Leo O'Boyle missed 3-pt. jump shot 44.0
Team Stats
Points 94 71
Field Goals 34-62 (54.8%) 25-60 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 14-28 (50.0%) 8-27 (29.6%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 30 35
Offensive 4 6
Defensive 23 25
Team 3 4
Assists 20 13
Steals 5 2
Blocks 4 0
Turnovers 5 11
Fouls 15 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
J. Jaworski G
31 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
1
R. Daly G
25 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Lafayette 5-2 494594
home team logo Saint Joseph's 2-7 422971
Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Philadelphia, PA
Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Lafayette 5-2 77.4 PPG 36.3 RPG 16.4 APG
home team logo Saint Joseph's 2-7 72.0 PPG 44.6 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
11
J. Jaworski G 19.5 PPG 2.2 RPG 2.8 APG 50.6 FG%
1
R. Daly G 20.4 PPG 8.8 RPG 4.8 APG 39.9 FG%
Top Scorers
11
J. Jaworski G 31 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
1
R. Daly G 25 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
54.8 FG% 41.7
50.0 3PT FG% 29.6
85.7 FT% 72.2
Lafayette
Starters
J. Jaworski
L. Jarrett
K. Stout
T. Perry
S. Good
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Jaworski 31 1 3 10/17 5/10 6/6 1 30 0 0 2 0 1
L. Jarrett 13 7 2 4/7 1/2 4/5 0 26 0 0 0 0 7
K. Stout 9 3 1 3/8 3/8 0/0 2 23 0 0 0 0 3
T. Perry 6 2 2 2/5 2/4 0/0 3 25 2 0 0 0 2
S. Good 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 11 1 1 0 0 1
Starters
J. Jaworski
L. Jarrett
K. Stout
T. Perry
S. Good
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Jaworski 31 1 3 10/17 5/10 6/6 1 30 0 0 2 0 1
L. Jarrett 13 7 2 4/7 1/2 4/5 0 26 0 0 0 0 7
K. Stout 9 3 1 3/8 3/8 0/0 2 23 0 0 0 0 3
T. Perry 6 2 2 2/5 2/4 0/0 3 25 2 0 0 0 2
S. Good 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 11 1 1 0 0 1
Bench
M. Cherry
E. Stephens
D. Hastings
C. Reichwein
N. Quinn
I. Suffren
M. Anekwe
J. Vaughan
L. O'Boyle
A. Petrie
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Cherry 15 2 4 6/7 1/1 2/3 1 24 1 0 1 0 2
E. Stephens 7 2 3 3/7 1/1 0/0 2 21 1 1 0 0 2
D. Hastings 6 4 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 2 0 2 2
C. Reichwein 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 1
N. Quinn 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 2 0
I. Suffren 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 1
M. Anekwe 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Vaughan 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1
L. O'Boyle 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
A. Petrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 94 27 20 34/62 14/28 12/14 15 200 5 4 5 4 23
Saint Joseph's
Starters
R. Daly
C. Brown
L. Edwards
A. Longpre
R. Moore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Daly 25 6 5 9/17 1/4 6/9 1 29 0 0 2 1 5
C. Brown 13 6 0 6/11 1/3 0/1 1 32 0 0 1 2 4
L. Edwards 12 5 2 4/9 2/6 2/2 3 31 0 0 0 0 5
A. Longpre 5 4 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 23 0 0 1 0 4
R. Moore 2 3 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 28 1 0 1 2 1
Starters
R. Daly
C. Brown
L. Edwards
A. Longpre
R. Moore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Daly 25 6 5 9/17 1/4 6/9 1 29 0 0 2 1 5
C. Brown 13 6 0 6/11 1/3 0/1 1 32 0 0 1 2 4
L. Edwards 12 5 2 4/9 2/6 2/2 3 31 0 0 0 0 5
A. Longpre 5 4 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 23 0 0 1 0 4
R. Moore 2 3 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 28 1 0 1 2 1
Bench
T. Freeman
M. Douglas
C. Knox
D. Ashley
G. Smith
T. Funk
G. Foster Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Freeman 5 1 0 1/3 1/3 2/2 1 4 0 0 1 1 0
M. Douglas 5 5 2 1/6 1/3 2/2 2 20 0 0 1 0 5
C. Knox 4 0 0 1/1 1/1 1/2 5 12 1 0 1 0 0
D. Ashley 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 2 0 0
G. Smith 0 1 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 1
T. Funk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Foster Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 31 13 25/60 8/27 13/18 16 200 2 0 11 6 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores