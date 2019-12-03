Jaworski goes off for 31, Lafayette cruises to 94-71 win
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Justin Jaworski scored a career-high 31 points and Lafayette defeated Saint Joseph’s 94-71 Tuesday night, continuing its best start in four seasons.
Jaworski was the first 30-point scorer for the Leopards since the 2017-18 season. He was 10-for-17 from the field, making 5 of 10 3-pointers and making all six of his free throws. He also dished three assists.
The last 30-point scorer for Lafayette was Matt Klinewski, going off for 30 against Saint Peter’s Nov. 26, 2017.
Myles Cherry added 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting, and Lukas Jarrett scored 13 for Lafayette, which was coming off a nine-day holiday break.
The Leopards (5-2) have won three straight and are off to their best start since the 2014-15 season opened 7-2.
Lafayette had 20 assists on 34 baskets, shot 55% for the game (34-for-62) and made 14 of 28 3-pointers.
Ryan Daly led Saint Joseph’s (2-7) with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists. Cameron Brown added a career-high 13 points, Lorenzo Edwards 12.
The Hawks have dropped their last six.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Offensive rebound by Saint Joseph's
|0.0
|Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|1.0
|Jay Vaughan missed layup
|3.0
|+ 3
|Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Ashley
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
|21.0
|Neal Quinn missed layup
|23.0
|Offensive rebound by Neal Quinn
|33.0
|Leo O'Boyle missed layup
|35.0
|Offensive rebound by Neal Quinn
|42.0
|Leo O'Boyle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|44.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|94
|71
|Field Goals
|34-62 (54.8%)
|25-60 (41.7%)
|3-Pointers
|14-28 (50.0%)
|8-27 (29.6%)
|Free Throws
|12-14 (85.7%)
|13-18 (72.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|35
|Offensive
|4
|6
|Defensive
|23
|25
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|20
|13
|Steals
|5
|2
|Blocks
|4
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|11
|Fouls
|15
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Lafayette 5-2
|77.4 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|16.4 APG
|Saint Joseph's 2-7
|72.0 PPG
|44.6 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|J. Jaworski G
|19.5 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|2.8 APG
|50.6 FG%
|
1
|R. Daly G
|20.4 PPG
|8.8 RPG
|4.8 APG
|39.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Jaworski G
|31 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|R. Daly G
|25 PTS
|6 REB
|5 AST
|
|54.8
|FG%
|41.7
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|29.6
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|72.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jaworski
|31
|1
|3
|10/17
|5/10
|6/6
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|L. Jarrett
|13
|7
|2
|4/7
|1/2
|4/5
|0
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|K. Stout
|9
|3
|1
|3/8
|3/8
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Perry
|6
|2
|2
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|25
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Good
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jaworski
|31
|1
|3
|10/17
|5/10
|6/6
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|L. Jarrett
|13
|7
|2
|4/7
|1/2
|4/5
|0
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|K. Stout
|9
|3
|1
|3/8
|3/8
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Perry
|6
|2
|2
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|25
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Good
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cherry
|15
|2
|4
|6/7
|1/1
|2/3
|1
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. Stephens
|7
|2
|3
|3/7
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|D. Hastings
|6
|4
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|C. Reichwein
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|N. Quinn
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|I. Suffren
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Anekwe
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Vaughan
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. O'Boyle
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Petrie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|94
|27
|20
|34/62
|14/28
|12/14
|15
|200
|5
|4
|5
|4
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Daly
|25
|6
|5
|9/17
|1/4
|6/9
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|C. Brown
|13
|6
|0
|6/11
|1/3
|0/1
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|L. Edwards
|12
|5
|2
|4/9
|2/6
|2/2
|3
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|A. Longpre
|5
|4
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|R. Moore
|2
|3
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Daly
|25
|6
|5
|9/17
|1/4
|6/9
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|C. Brown
|13
|6
|0
|6/11
|1/3
|0/1
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|L. Edwards
|12
|5
|2
|4/9
|2/6
|2/2
|3
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|A. Longpre
|5
|4
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|R. Moore
|2
|3
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Freeman
|5
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|M. Douglas
|5
|5
|2
|1/6
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|C. Knox
|4
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|1/2
|5
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Ashley
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|G. Smith
|0
|1
|1
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Funk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Foster Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|31
|13
|25/60
|8/27
|13/18
|16
|200
|2
|0
|11
|6
|25
-
NDAKST
INDST60
71
Final
-
EKY
USCUP67
79
Final
-
STPETE
STJOHN69
79
Final
-
CHATT
WCAR77
87
Final
-
ODU
WMMARY46
63
Final
-
OAK
WMICH72
62
Final
-
BCU
STETSON67
72
Final
-
WKY
WRIGHT74
76
Final
-
IOWA
CUSE68
54
Final
-
24BUTLER
MISS67
58
Final
-
RICH
HAMP80
63
Final
-
NWEST
BC82
64
Final
-
STAND
APPST58
90
Final
-
LAFAY
STJOES94
71
Final
-
COKER
GWEBB59
73
Final
-
BUCK
RIDER69
89
Final
-
HOUBP
19DAYTON68
99
Final
-
COPPST
ECU85
75
Final
-
UVM
CINCY73
82
Final
-
LOYCHI
BALLST70
58
Final
-
UMBC
AMER61
85
Final
-
QUINN
FDU77
78
Final
-
VALPO
EMICH79
85
Final
-
NCASHV
CHARLO83
75
Final
-
NKY
MIAOH76
54
Final
-
DTROIT
KENTST57
92
Final
-
JAXST
GMASON60
67
Final
-
DART
GAST80
83
Final/OT
-
AUBMONT
SAMFORD64
97
Final
-
CLU
MTSU38
86
Final
-
UMES
18BAYLOR46
78
Final
-
LPSCMB
BELMONT75
80
Final
-
CAMPBV
MCNSE61
107
Final
-
4MICH
1LVILLE43
58
Final
-
UAB
TEXAS57
67
Final
-
SAMHOU
TEXPA86
90
Final/2OT
-
BUFF
VANDY76
90
Final
-
NEBOM
ARKST73
78
Final
-
TXAMCC
TXSA67
89
Final
-
SELOU
LALAF81
98
Final
-
PEAY
ARK61
69
Final
-
MILW
DRAKE53
56
Final
-
CHARSO
MIZZOU68
60
Final
-
NWST
SMU51
77
Final
-
MURYST
MOST69
71
Final
-
ORAL
CREIGH60
72
Final
-
17FSU
IND64
80
Final
-
NORL
LSU54
90
Final
-
RUT
PITT60
71
Final
-
ILLST
TCU69
81
Final
-
BRAD
15MEMP56
71
Final
-
JACKST
DENVER58
67
Final
-
MOUNT
GC67
75
Final/OT
-
UTEP
NMEXST56
59
Final
-
10DUKE
11MICHST87
75
Final
-
UIW
SEATTLE60
81
Final
-
UCSB
CSBAK64
60
Final
-
UCMERCED
SACST36
72
Final
-
ARIZST
SANFRAN71
67
Final