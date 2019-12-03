RICH
HAMP

No Text

Francis scores 29 to carry Richmond over Hampton 80-63

  • AP
  • Dec 03, 2019

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) Blake Francis matched his career high with 29 points as Richmond beat Hampton 80-63 on Tuesday night.

Francis shot 6 for 9 from behind the arc and added six assists.

Jacob Gilyard had 18 points and 10 assists for Richmond (7-1). Nick Sherod added 16 points and nine rebounds.

Ben Stanley tied a career high with 24 points and had 13 rebounds for the Pirates (3-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Edward Oliver-Hampton added 12 points and Davion Warren had 10.

Richmond plays South Alabama at home on Sunday. Hampton takes on Howard at home on Thursday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Offensive rebound by Jake Wojcik 0.0
  Tyler Burton missed dunk, blocked by Greg Heckstall 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Souleymane Koureissi 12.0
  Jake Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 1 Greg Heckstall made 2nd of 2 free throws 38.0
+ 1 Greg Heckstall made 1st of 2 free throws 38.0
  Shooting foul on Souleymane Koureissi 38.0
+ 1 Andre Gustavson made 2nd of 2 free throws 56.0
+ 1 Andre Gustavson made 1st of 2 free throws 56.0
  Shooting foul on Russell Dean 56.0
+ 2 Russell Dean made dunk 1:19
Team Stats
Points 80 63
Field Goals 26-57 (45.6%) 25-54 (46.3%)
3-Pointers 15-29 (51.7%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 8-18 (44.4%)
Total Rebounds 33 32
Offensive 11 11
Defensive 22 20
Team 0 1
Assists 22 12
Steals 6 3
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 6 9
Fouls 14 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
B. Francis G
29 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
14
B. Stanley F
24 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Richmond 7-1 344680
home team logo Hampton 3-5 303363
Hampton Convocation Center Hampton, VA
Hampton Convocation Center Hampton, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Richmond 7-1 80.1 PPG 35.4 RPG 17.6 APG
home team logo Hampton 3-5 78.6 PPG 42.6 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
1
B. Francis G 16.9 PPG 2.3 RPG 2.6 APG 43.4 FG%
14
B. Stanley F 17.6 PPG 6.4 RPG 0.9 APG 57.3 FG%
Top Scorers
1
B. Francis G 29 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
14
B. Stanley F 24 PTS 13 REB 1 AST
45.6 FG% 46.3
51.7 3PT FG% 26.3
72.2 FT% 44.4
Richmond
Starters
B. Francis
J. Gilyard
N. Sherod
T. Burton
S. Koureissi
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Francis 29 2 6 9/18 6/9 5/5 1 36 0 0 1 0 2
J. Gilyard 18 4 10 6/10 4/7 2/3 2 38 4 0 0 1 3
N. Sherod 16 9 2 5/10 3/7 3/4 1 37 1 0 0 1 8
T. Burton 2 3 1 1/5 0/0 0/0 4 28 0 1 2 1 2
S. Koureissi 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 14 0 0 2 3 0
Starters
B. Francis
J. Gilyard
N. Sherod
T. Burton
S. Koureissi
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Francis 29 2 6 9/18 6/9 5/5 1 36 0 0 1 0 2
J. Gilyard 18 4 10 6/10 4/7 2/3 2 38 4 0 0 1 3
N. Sherod 16 9 2 5/10 3/7 3/4 1 37 1 0 0 1 8
T. Burton 2 3 1 1/5 0/0 0/0 4 28 0 1 2 1 2
S. Koureissi 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 14 0 0 2 3 0
Bench
A. Gustavson
M. Grace
J. Wojcik
G. Golden
N. Cayo
J. Gaitley
S. Kulju
T. Verbinskis
C. Crabtree
G. Arizin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Gustavson 8 3 2 3/7 0/2 2/4 1 18 0 0 0 1 2
M. Grace 7 3 1 2/3 2/2 1/2 1 13 1 0 1 1 2
J. Wojcik 0 6 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 3 3
G. Golden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Cayo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gaitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kulju - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Verbinskis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Crabtree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Arizin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 33 22 26/57 15/29 13/18 14 200 6 1 6 11 22
Hampton
Starters
B. Stanley
E. Oliver-Hampton
D. Warren
D. Griffin
G. Heckstall
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Stanley 24 13 1 10/14 1/3 3/7 1 35 0 0 1 5 8
E. Oliver-Hampton 12 6 0 4/9 1/4 3/6 1 32 2 0 2 2 4
D. Warren 10 3 1 4/8 0/1 2/3 3 38 0 1 1 2 1
D. Griffin 7 4 6 3/10 1/6 0/0 2 21 1 0 4 1 3
G. Heckstall 3 3 3 1/7 1/4 0/0 3 38 0 1 0 0 3
Starters
B. Stanley
E. Oliver-Hampton
D. Warren
D. Griffin
G. Heckstall
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Stanley 24 13 1 10/14 1/3 3/7 1 35 0 0 1 5 8
E. Oliver-Hampton 12 6 0 4/9 1/4 3/6 1 32 2 0 2 2 4
D. Warren 10 3 1 4/8 0/1 2/3 3 38 0 1 1 2 1
D. Griffin 7 4 6 3/10 1/6 0/0 2 21 1 0 4 1 3
G. Heckstall 3 3 3 1/7 1/4 0/0 3 38 0 1 0 0 3
Bench
D. Banister
R. Dean
A. Smith
J. Marrow
T. Carver
P. Sow
K. Shelton
S. Anthony
C. Shelton
B. Earle
R. Forbes
T. Banks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Banister 5 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
R. Dean 2 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/2 4 21 0 1 1 1 1
A. Smith 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
J. Marrow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Carver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Sow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Shelton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Shelton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Earle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Forbes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 31 12 25/54 5/19 8/18 15 200 3 3 9 11 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores