Francis scores 29 to carry Richmond over Hampton 80-63
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) Blake Francis matched his career high with 29 points as Richmond beat Hampton 80-63 on Tuesday night.
Francis shot 6 for 9 from behind the arc and added six assists.
Jacob Gilyard had 18 points and 10 assists for Richmond (7-1). Nick Sherod added 16 points and nine rebounds.
Ben Stanley tied a career high with 24 points and had 13 rebounds for the Pirates (3-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Edward Oliver-Hampton added 12 points and Davion Warren had 10.
Richmond plays South Alabama at home on Sunday. Hampton takes on Howard at home on Thursday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Offensive rebound by Jake Wojcik
|0.0
|Tyler Burton missed dunk, blocked by Greg Heckstall
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by Souleymane Koureissi
|12.0
|Jake Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|+ 1
|Greg Heckstall made 2nd of 2 free throws
|38.0
|+ 1
|Greg Heckstall made 1st of 2 free throws
|38.0
|Shooting foul on Souleymane Koureissi
|38.0
|+ 1
|Andre Gustavson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|56.0
|+ 1
|Andre Gustavson made 1st of 2 free throws
|56.0
|Shooting foul on Russell Dean
|56.0
|+ 2
|Russell Dean made dunk
|1:19
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|63
|Field Goals
|26-57 (45.6%)
|25-54 (46.3%)
|3-Pointers
|15-29 (51.7%)
|5-19 (26.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|8-18 (44.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|32
|Offensive
|11
|11
|Defensive
|22
|20
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|22
|12
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|6
|9
|Fouls
|14
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
1
|B. Francis G
|16.9 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|2.6 APG
|43.4 FG%
|
14
|B. Stanley F
|17.6 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|0.9 APG
|57.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Francis G
|29 PTS
|2 REB
|6 AST
|B. Stanley F
|24 PTS
|13 REB
|1 AST
|
|45.6
|FG%
|46.3
|
|
|51.7
|3PT FG%
|26.3
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|44.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Francis
|29
|2
|6
|9/18
|6/9
|5/5
|1
|36
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Gilyard
|18
|4
|10
|6/10
|4/7
|2/3
|2
|38
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|N. Sherod
|16
|9
|2
|5/10
|3/7
|3/4
|1
|37
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|T. Burton
|2
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|S. Koureissi
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|14
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gustavson
|8
|3
|2
|3/7
|0/2
|2/4
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M. Grace
|7
|3
|1
|2/3
|2/2
|1/2
|1
|13
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Wojcik
|0
|6
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|G. Golden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Cayo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gaitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kulju
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Verbinskis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Crabtree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Arizin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|33
|22
|26/57
|15/29
|13/18
|14
|200
|6
|1
|6
|11
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Stanley
|24
|13
|1
|10/14
|1/3
|3/7
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|5
|8
|E. Oliver-Hampton
|12
|6
|0
|4/9
|1/4
|3/6
|1
|32
|2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|D. Warren
|10
|3
|1
|4/8
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|38
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|D. Griffin
|7
|4
|6
|3/10
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|G. Heckstall
|3
|3
|3
|1/7
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|38
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Banister
|5
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Dean
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|A. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Marrow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Carver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Sow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Shelton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Anthony
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Shelton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Earle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Forbes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|31
|12
|25/54
|5/19
|8/18
|15
|200
|3
|3
|9
|11
|20
