Walker scores 20 to lead Air Force over Wyoming 86-77

  • Dec 04, 2019

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) A.J. Walker tied his career high with 20 points as Air Force beat Wyoming 86-77 in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams on Wednesday night.

Lavelle Scottie had 19 points for Air Force (4-5, 1-0). Ryan Swan added 17 points and five assists. Caleb Morris had 15 points for the Falcons.

Hunter Maldonado had 18 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Cowboys (3-6, 0-1). Jake Hendricks added 17 points and Hunter Thompson had 17 points and seven rebounds.

After a moderately low-scoring first half in which Air Force led 38-29, both teams scored 48 points in the second half.

The teams combined to make 31 3-pointers overall. Air Force made 17 on 30 attempts and Wyoming went 14 for 31 from 3-point distance.

Both teams play at home on Saturday. Air Force faces Nevada and Wyoming takes on New Mexico.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
L. Scottie
H. Maldonado
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
5.6 Reb. Per Game 5.6
43.4 Field Goal % 43.6
25.9 Three Point % 23.5
61.3 Free Throw % 76.9
  Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker 1.0
  Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 2 Lavelle Scottie made dunk, assist by Sid Tomes 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Air Force 15.0
  Kenny Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado 23.0
  Caleb Morris missed free throw 23.0
  Personal foul on Jake Hendricks 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris 26.0
  Greg Milton III missed 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
+ 1 Caleb Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
Team Stats
Points 86 77
Field Goals 32-60 (53.3%) 29-56 (51.8%)
3-Pointers 17-30 (56.7%) 14-31 (45.2%)
Free Throws 5-11 (45.5%) 5-7 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 33 28
Offensive 7 4
Defensive 23 22
Team 3 2
Assists 21 16
Steals 7 6
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 12 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
A. Walker G
20 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
24
H. Maldonado G
18 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST
12T
away team logo Air Force 4-5 384886
home team logo Wyoming 3-6 294877
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
Team Stats
away team logo Air Force 4-5 71.4 PPG 31.2 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo Wyoming 3-6 56.9 PPG 32.7 RPG 9.3 APG
Key Players
10
A. Walker G 12.0 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.9 APG 46.2 FG%
24
H. Maldonado G 16.0 PPG 5.9 RPG 3.6 APG 43.6 FG%
Top Scorers
10
A. Walker G 20 PTS 7 REB 7 AST
24
H. Maldonado G 18 PTS 8 REB 9 AST
53.3 FG% 51.8
56.7 3PT FG% 45.2
45.5 FT% 71.4
Air Force
Starters
A. Walker
L. Scottie
R. Swan
C. Morris
K. Van Soelen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Walker 20 7 7 8/11 4/5 0/3 2 37 1 0 0 0 7
L. Scottie 19 6 2 8/17 3/4 0/0 1 33 1 0 3 1 5
R. Swan 17 3 5 6/10 3/6 2/2 2 31 3 1 4 2 1
C. Morris 15 5 1 4/9 4/8 3/5 3 36 2 0 1 1 4
K. Van Soelen 0 4 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 22 0 0 0 2 2
Bench
M. Taylor
A. Kinrade
S. Tomes
L. Brown
C. Joyce
N. Rene
I. Monson
S. Banks
S. Pierre-Louis
D. Nelson
C. Murphy
M. Hill
N. Jackson
C. Haut
C. Vander Zwaag
A. Charles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Taylor 13 2 3 5/6 3/4 0/1 2 20 0 0 1 0 2
A. Kinrade 2 2 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 1 1
S. Tomes 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 1
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Joyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Rene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Monson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Pierre-Louis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Haut - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Vander Zwaag - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Charles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 30 21 32/60 17/30 5/11 12 200 7 1 10 7 23
Wyoming
Starters
H. Maldonado
H. Thompson
J. Hendricks
T. Taylor
A. Banks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Maldonado 18 8 9 7/16 1/7 3/4 2 34 2 0 3 0 8
H. Thompson 17 7 0 6/8 4/6 1/2 3 32 1 2 3 1 6
J. Hendricks 17 2 1 6/10 5/7 0/0 4 35 2 0 3 0 2
T. Taylor 10 3 2 4/8 1/3 1/1 0 26 0 1 1 1 2
A. Banks 5 2 3 2/3 1/2 0/0 5 28 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
K. Foster
A. Mueller
B. Porter
G. Milton III
H. Fornstrom
K. Marble II
T. Morman
D. Gosar
J. Turner
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Foster 8 2 1 3/5 2/3 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 2
A. Mueller 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 14 0 0 0 1 0
B. Porter 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 0
G. Milton III 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 1
H. Fornstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Marble II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Morman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gosar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 26 16 29/56 14/31 5/7 16 200 6 3 11 4 22
NCAA BB Scores