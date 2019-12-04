Walker scores 20 to lead Air Force over Wyoming 86-77
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) A.J. Walker tied his career high with 20 points as Air Force beat Wyoming 86-77 in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams on Wednesday night.
Lavelle Scottie had 19 points for Air Force (4-5, 1-0). Ryan Swan added 17 points and five assists. Caleb Morris had 15 points for the Falcons.
Hunter Maldonado had 18 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Cowboys (3-6, 0-1). Jake Hendricks added 17 points and Hunter Thompson had 17 points and seven rebounds.
After a moderately low-scoring first half in which Air Force led 38-29, both teams scored 48 points in the second half.
The teams combined to make 31 3-pointers overall. Air Force made 17 on 30 attempts and Wyoming went 14 for 31 from 3-point distance.
Both teams play at home on Saturday. Air Force faces Nevada and Wyoming takes on New Mexico.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|31.4
|Min. Per Game
|31.4
|15.8
|Pts. Per Game
|15.8
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|5.6
|Reb. Per Game
|5.6
|43.4
|Field Goal %
|43.6
|25.9
|Three Point %
|23.5
|61.3
|Free Throw %
|76.9
|Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker
|1.0
|Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 2
|Lavelle Scottie made dunk, assist by Sid Tomes
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Air Force
|15.0
|Kenny Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
|23.0
|Caleb Morris missed free throw
|23.0
|Personal foul on Jake Hendricks
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris
|26.0
|Greg Milton III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|28.0
|+ 1
|Caleb Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|86
|77
|Field Goals
|32-60 (53.3%)
|29-56 (51.8%)
|3-Pointers
|17-30 (56.7%)
|14-31 (45.2%)
|Free Throws
|5-11 (45.5%)
|5-7 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|28
|Offensive
|7
|4
|Defensive
|23
|22
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|21
|16
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|11
|Fouls
|12
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
10
|A. Walker G
|12.0 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|2.9 APG
|46.2 FG%
|
24
|H. Maldonado G
|16.0 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|3.6 APG
|43.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Walker G
|20 PTS
|7 REB
|7 AST
|H. Maldonado G
|18 PTS
|8 REB
|9 AST
|
|53.3
|FG%
|51.8
|
|
|56.7
|3PT FG%
|45.2
|
|
|45.5
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Walker
|20
|7
|7
|8/11
|4/5
|0/3
|2
|37
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|L. Scottie
|19
|6
|2
|8/17
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|33
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|R. Swan
|17
|3
|5
|6/10
|3/6
|2/2
|2
|31
|3
|1
|4
|2
|1
|C. Morris
|15
|5
|1
|4/9
|4/8
|3/5
|3
|36
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|K. Van Soelen
|0
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Maldonado
|18
|8
|9
|7/16
|1/7
|3/4
|2
|34
|2
|0
|3
|0
|8
|H. Thompson
|17
|7
|0
|6/8
|4/6
|1/2
|3
|32
|1
|2
|3
|1
|6
|J. Hendricks
|17
|2
|1
|6/10
|5/7
|0/0
|4
|35
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|T. Taylor
|10
|3
|2
|4/8
|1/3
|1/1
|0
|26
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|A. Banks
|5
|2
|3
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|5
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
