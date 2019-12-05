CAL
Lull's 20 points pushes San Francisco past California

  • AP
  • Dec 05, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) San Francisco 7-foot center Jimbo Lull has developed quite a following now that he's added a 3-point shot to his game.

Lull didn't get a chance to add to his growing fame inside War Memorial Gym by hitting a 3 on Wednesday night. Then again, he didn't need one.

Lull had 20 points and eight rebounds and San Francisco beat California 76-64.

''Not today. I didn't have any open ones,'' said Lull, who is 5 of 8 from 3-point range this season. ''I'm shooting open ones.''

Lull shot 7 of 10 while dominating a battle of 7-footers. California's Lars Thiemann was held to two points and three rebounds.

That helped open up the Dons perimeter game. San Francisco made 12 3-pointers, seven shy of its season high but a pivotal factor in the win against California.

Remu Raitanen scored 15 points, and Jamaree Bouyea and Charles Minlend added 10 points apiece for the Dons (8-2), who were playing the second half of a rare back-to-back. San Francisco lost to Arizona State on Tuesday.

''This win really validates what we're doing as a program,'' Dons coach Todd Golden said. ''Validates to our players why we're doing what we're doing. To be able to beat Cal, as long as I'm here I'll always be excited when we're able to win that game.''

Kareem South scored a season-high 20 points for the Golden Bears (5-3). Matt Bradley, Cal's leading scorer going into the game, had 11 points but was held out of the starting lineup for disciplinary reasons.

''We finished the first half with about 10 minutes of good defense and that was about all that we played,'' Bears coach Mark Fox said. ''Because in the second half our defense was nowhere near to the level it needs to be to beat a good basketball team.''

San Francisco has won two straight against California for the first time since 1986-87 but this was the first time the two teams played at War Memorial Gym since 1997.

''It does feel really good to beat these guys twice in a row,'' said Lull, who scored 14 points in San Francisco's 79-60 win over California at Hass Pavilion last December.

The Dons made it worth the wait for their fans to get a win at home in this series against their Northern California rivals.

San Francisco led 34-32 at halftime then pulled away behind Lull, who had 13 points in the second half. That included a long hook shot that banked off the backboard and went in to put the Dons ahead 62-50.

The Bears got within 65-56 before Raitanen scored on a three-point play then made consecutive 3s.

BIG PICTURE

California: The Bears definitely looked like a team that hadn't played in more than a week. There was no flow to the offense and most of their 15 turnovers were careless mistakes. Things got heated near the end when two Cal players yelled at each other during a timeout. Coach Mark Fox intervened then spent the next few moments admonishing his team.

San Francisco: The Dons looked a lot more in sync than they had a night earlier in a loss to Arizona State. They attacked inside the paint and from the perimeter, hitting 12 3-pointers after getting 15 in the two previous games combined.

UP NEXT

California: Plays at Santa Clara on Saturday. The Bears have won six of the last seven against the Broncos.

San Francisco: The Dons go back on the road to play at Cal State Fullerton on Dec. 14.

--

Key Players
G. Anticevich
J. Bouyea
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
49.1 Field Goal % 58.2
52.4 Three Point % 37.1
66.7 Free Throw % 65.6
+ 1 Kuany Kuany made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Kuany Kuany made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Dzmitry Ryuny 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Kuany Kuany 12.0
  Trevante Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 1 Jacobi Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 Jacobi Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Shooting foul on Remu Raitanen 34.0
  Offensive rebound by California 36.0
  Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot 38.0
  Defensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe 45.0
Team Stats
Points 64 76
Field Goals 21-50 (42.0%) 24-58 (41.4%)
3-Pointers 4-14 (28.6%) 12-29 (41.4%)
Free Throws 18-25 (72.0%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 33 32
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 24 20
Team 3 3
Assists 6 12
Steals 7 4
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 17 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
K. South G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
J. Lull C
20 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo California 5-3 323264
home team logo San Francisco 8-2 344276
War Memorial Gymnasium San Francisco, CA
War Memorial Gymnasium San Francisco, CA
Team Stats
away team logo California 5-3 66.9 PPG 37.6 RPG 10.0 APG
home team logo San Francisco 8-2 84.0 PPG 42 RPG 12.7 APG
Key Players
10
K. South G 11.1 PPG 2.8 RPG 1.6 APG 44.0 FG%
5
J. Lull C 12.7 PPG 8.0 RPG 1.3 APG 57.1 FG%
Top Scorers
10
K. South G 20 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
5
J. Lull C 20 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
42.0 FG% 41.4
28.6 3PT FG% 41.4
72.0 FT% 76.2
California
Starters
K. South
G. Anticevich
J. Harris-Dyson
L. Thiemann
J. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. South 20 3 1 7/16 3/8 3/3 1 35 2 0 1 0 3
G. Anticevich 6 5 0 3/7 0/3 0/0 2 32 1 0 0 2 3
J. Harris-Dyson 2 2 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 0 3 2 0
L. Thiemann 2 3 0 0/1 0/0 2/6 2 18 0 1 2 2 1
J. Brown 2 1 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 11 1 0 2 0 1
Bench
M. Bradley
A. Kelly
P. Austin
J. Gordon
K. Kuany
D. Klonaras
D. Thorpe
J. Orender
J. Erving
D. Serge
B. Welle
L. Alters
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Bradley 11 3 0 4/10 1/3 2/2 3 31 0 0 2 0 3
A. Kelly 9 5 0 3/3 0/0 3/6 1 22 0 1 2 0 5
P. Austin 4 6 2 1/4 0/0 2/2 3 29 3 0 2 0 6
J. Gordon 4 0 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 5 0 0 1 0 0
K. Kuany 4 1 0 0/0 0/0 4/4 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
D. Klonaras 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Thorpe 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
J. Orender - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Erving - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Serge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Welle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Alters - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 30 6 21/50 4/14 18/25 17 200 7 2 15 6 24
San Francisco
Starters
J. Lull
C. Minlend
J. Bouyea
J. Ratinho
J. Kunen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Lull 20 8 1 7/10 0/0 6/7 4 27 0 0 3 4 4
C. Minlend 10 3 2 3/7 2/3 2/2 2 26 1 1 1 1 2
J. Bouyea 10 3 3 4/8 1/3 1/3 2 32 0 2 1 0 3
J. Ratinho 7 1 0 2/8 2/5 1/2 0 24 1 0 0 0 1
J. Kunen 0 7 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 4 20 0 0 1 1 6
Bench
R. Raitanen
D. Ryuny
K. Shabazz
T. Anderson
J. Visser
D. Milstead
T. Jurkatamm
J. Bieker
I. Hawthorne
E. Nwabueze
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Raitanen 15 3 1 5/11 4/7 1/1 3 26 0 0 0 3 0
D. Ryuny 6 0 1 1/3 1/2 3/3 1 14 0 0 1 0 0
K. Shabazz 5 4 1 1/3 1/3 2/3 4 21 2 0 3 0 4
T. Anderson 3 0 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 0
J. Visser 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Milstead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jurkatamm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bieker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hawthorne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Nwabueze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 29 12 24/58 12/29 16/21 20 200 4 3 11 9 20
NCAA BB Scores