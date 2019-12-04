GTOWN
McClung leads short-handed Georgetown over Oklahoma State

  • AP
  • Dec 04, 2019

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) With Georgetown missing two of its top five scorers, Mac McClung stepped up and scored a season-high 33 points to help the Hoyas hand Oklahoma State its first loss of the season, 81-74, on Wednesday night.

After Georgetown announced that James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc were transferring, the Hoyas (5-3) put forth a spirited effort following two consecutive losses. McClung connected on 12 of 21 shots, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Omer Yurtseven added 19 points and nine rebounds.

Oklahoma State's Lindy Waters also had a career night, scoring 29 points, along with six rebounds and six assists for the Cowboys (7-1), who were also missing a key player. Leading scorer Isaac Likekele, who averages 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.9 steals per game, sat out due to illness. Cam McGriff added 20 points and six rebounds for the Cowboys.

No reason has been given for Akinjo, who ranked second on the Hoyas with 13.4 points per game, leaving the Hoyas. LeBlanc, who averaged 7.2 points per game (fifth on the squad), and two other players, Myron Gardner and Galen Alexander, have had restraining orders requested against them amid allegations they harassed a female student and stole several items from her home. Temporary restraining orders filed by a different student against LeBlanc and Alexander have been granted.

No criminal charges have been filed.

Both Gardner and Alexander played against Oklahoma State. Alexander scored five points and had seven rebounds in 13 minutes, while Garnder had zero points and four rebounds in 10 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: Despite the distractions, the Hoyas put forth a strong effort right from the start. They used a 14-3 run over a five-minute span early in the opening half to build a comfortable lead, going ahead 23-15 on Jahvon Blair's 3-pointer with 11:53 left. From that point, Georgetown maintained a lead of at least five points until a 3-pointer by Oklahoma State's Cam McGriff with seven seconds left sent the Hoyas into halftime with a 36-32 advantage.

Oklahoma State: Coming off a dominant 78-37 triumph over Ole Miss in the NIT Season Tip-off Championship game last Friday night in Brooklyn, the Cowboys appeared to miss Likekele. It was the first time in 34 games, dating back to early last season, that the same five Oklahoma State players (Cameron McGriff, Yor Anei, Likekele, Thomas Dziagwa and Waters) did not start together. Freshman Chris Harris Jr. started at guard in Likekele's place and had a career-high 10 points and three rebounds in 23 minutes.

UP NEXT

Georgetown: The Hoyas continue their southwestern road trip with a visit to Dallas to take on SMU on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys remain home to face Wichita State on Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Akinjo
3 G
I. Likekele
13 G
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
13.7 Pts. Per Game 13.7
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
33.7 Field Goal % 56.9
24.2 Three Point % 33.3
81.3 Free Throw % 73.7
  Defensive rebound by Myron Gardner 7.0
  Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Chris Harris Jr. 15.0
+ 2 Cameron McGriff made layup, assist by Lindy Waters III 17.0
+ 1 Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Personal foul on Thomas Dziagwa 28.0
+ 3 Cameron McGriff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 28.0
+ 3 Terrell Allen made 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
Team Stats
Points 81 74
Field Goals 29-64 (45.3%) 25-62 (40.3%)
3-Pointers 9-22 (40.9%) 12-32 (37.5%)
Free Throws 14-14 (100.0%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 43 29
Offensive 11 7
Defensive 28 18
Team 4 4
Assists 16 12
Steals 3 7
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 14 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
M. McClung G
33 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
21
L. Waters III G
29 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Georgetown 5-3 364581
home team logo Oklahoma State 7-1 324274
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Georgetown 5-3 77.6 PPG 43.1 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo Oklahoma State 7-1 74.3 PPG 43.1 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
2
M. McClung G 11.9 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.4 APG 37.7 FG%
21
L. Waters III G 11.9 PPG 5.3 RPG 2.1 APG 44.1 FG%
Top Scorers
2
M. McClung G 33 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
21
L. Waters III G 29 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
45.3 FG% 40.3
40.9 3PT FG% 37.5
100.0 FT% 75.0
Georgetown
Starters
M. McClung
O. Yurtseven
T. Allen
J. Mosely
J. Pickett
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McClung 33 2 2 12/21 4/8 5/5 0 34 0 1 3 1 1
O. Yurtseven 19 9 3 8/20 1/3 2/2 3 36 0 3 2 4 5
T. Allen 15 1 5 4/7 2/4 5/5 3 33 0 0 2 1 0
J. Mosely 4 7 2 1/3 0/1 2/2 5 29 2 0 1 1 6
J. Pickett 2 7 2 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 28 0 2 1 2 5
Bench
G. Alexander
J. Blair
M. Gardner
Q. Wahab
G. Muresan
J. Akinjo
J. Robinson
J. LeBlanc
T. Ighoefe
M. Wilson
C. Azinge
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Alexander 5 7 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 13 0 1 2 0 7
J. Blair 3 1 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 13 0 0 2 1 0
M. Gardner 0 4 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 2 1 3
Q. Wahab 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 1 0 0 0 1
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Akinjo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. LeBlanc - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ighoefe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Azinge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 39 16 29/64 9/22 14/14 14 200 3 7 15 11 28
Oklahoma State
Starters
L. Waters III
C. McGriff
C. Harris Jr.
T. Dziagwa
Y. Anei
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Waters III 29 6 6 9/18 3/7 8/9 2 35 1 0 3 1 5
C. McGriff 20 6 1 7/8 4/5 2/2 1 31 1 1 1 2 4
C. Harris Jr. 10 3 1 4/10 2/7 0/0 2 24 0 0 0 0 3
T. Dziagwa 9 2 1 3/10 3/9 0/0 2 36 2 0 1 1 1
Y. Anei 4 0 0 1/4 0/0 2/3 5 18 1 2 2 0 0
Bench
Ka. Boone
J. Laurent
A. Anderson III
H. Roessink
Ke. Boone
T. Reeves
I. Likekele
D. Mitchell
J. Hadlock
M. Watson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ka. Boone 2 4 0 1/2 0/0 0/2 3 15 0 1 0 3 1
J. Laurent 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 14 0 1 0 0 2
A. Anderson III 0 1 2 0/5 0/0 0/0 1 19 1 0 4 0 1
H. Roessink 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Ke. Boone 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 6 1 0 1 0 1
T. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Likekele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hadlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 25 12 25/62 12/32 12/16 17 200 7 5 12 7 18
