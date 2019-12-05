SNCLRA
NEVADA

No Text

Nevada demolishes Santa Clara 5-game win streak, 98-67

  • AP
  • Dec 05, 2019

RENO, Nev. (AP) Jazz Johnson scored 20 points, making four 3-pointers, and Nevada demolished Santa Clara’s five-game win streak 98-67 Wednesday night.

Zane Meeks also hit four from distance, finishing with a career-high 16 points, and Jalen Harris came close to a triple-double with 16 points, 11 boards and eight assists. Nisre Zouzoua added 12 points and Robby Robinson 10 for the Wolf Pack (6-3).

Nevada led from start to finish, shot 53% for the game (34-for-64) and was 14-for-28 from behind the 3-point arc. The Wolf Pack dominated the boards, outrebounding Santa Clara 52-37, and had 26 assists on 34 baskets.

The Broncos (8-2) made just 4 of 29 3-pointers and shot 35% from the field overall. No one reached double figures, but Jalen Williams and DJ Mitchell each scored eight.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Vrankic
L. Drew
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
13.9 Pts. Per Game 13.9
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
45.8 Field Goal % 51.1
35.7 Three Point % 38.9
64.9 Free Throw % 65.0
  Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes 14.0
  David Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
  Lost ball turnover on Kane Milling 30.0
+ 1 David Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 49.0
  Lost ball turnover on Kane Milling 30.0
  David Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws 49.0
  Shooting foul on Kane Milling 49.0
  Defensive rebound by Juan Ducasse 57.0
  Gabe Bansuelo missed 3-pt. jump shot 59.0
  Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes 1:05
  Ezekiel Richards missed jump shot 1:07
Team Stats
Points 67 98
Field Goals 24-68 (35.3%) 34-64 (53.1%)
3-Pointers 4-29 (13.8%) 14-28 (50.0%)
Free Throws 15-25 (60.0%) 16-27 (59.3%)
Total Rebounds 37 52
Offensive 10 11
Defensive 22 37
Team 5 4
Assists 11 26
Steals 6 6
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 21 19
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
0
D. Mitchell F
8 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
22
J. Johnson G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Santa Clara 8-2 293867
home team logo Nevada 6-3 534598
Lawlor Events Center Reno, NV
Lawlor Events Center Reno, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Santa Clara 8-2 79.2 PPG 39 RPG 17.6 APG
home team logo Nevada 6-3 77.3 PPG 42.7 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
24
J. Williams G 7.6 PPG 1.8 RPG 1.7 APG 48.3 FG%
22
J. Johnson G 18.8 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.7 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
24
J. Williams G 8 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
22
J. Johnson G 20 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
35.3 FG% 53.1
13.8 3PT FG% 50.0
60.0 FT% 59.3
Santa Clara
Starters
D. Mitchell
T. Eaddy
J. Vrankic
T. Wertz
G. Caruso
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mitchell 8 1 1 3/5 1/2 1/2 3 18 0 0 2 0 1
T. Eaddy 7 1 1 2/11 1/8 2/3 1 21 1 0 0 0 1
J. Vrankic 7 7 1 2/9 0/0 3/5 3 21 1 0 0 4 3
T. Wertz 7 2 3 2/8 1/6 2/2 2 21 0 0 3 0 2
G. Caruso 6 2 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 1 1
Starters
D. Mitchell
T. Eaddy
J. Vrankic
T. Wertz
G. Caruso
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mitchell 8 1 1 3/5 1/2 1/2 3 18 0 0 2 0 1
T. Eaddy 7 1 1 2/11 1/8 2/3 1 21 1 0 0 0 1
J. Vrankic 7 7 1 2/9 0/0 3/5 3 21 1 0 0 4 3
T. Wertz 7 2 3 2/8 1/6 2/2 2 21 0 0 3 0 2
G. Caruso 6 2 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
J. Williams
J. Bediako
E. Richards
D. Thompson
G. Williams
K. Justice
J. Ducasse
M. Dorward
M. Tomley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Williams 8 2 2 4/10 0/4 0/0 2 29 2 1 1 1 1
J. Bediako 6 5 0 3/5 0/0 0/2 0 16 1 1 0 2 3
E. Richards 5 4 0 2/4 0/0 1/1 0 12 0 1 0 2 2
D. Thompson 4 2 2 0/3 0/3 4/6 3 16 0 0 1 0 2
G. Williams 4 2 1 1/2 0/1 2/4 1 14 1 0 0 0 2
K. Justice 3 2 0 1/6 1/5 0/0 3 15 0 0 0 0 2
J. Ducasse 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 2
M. Dorward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tomley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 32 11 24/68 4/29 15/25 21 200 6 3 8 10 22
Nevada
Starters
J. Johnson
J. Harris
R. Robinson
L. Drew
J. Reyes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Johnson 20 2 5 7/11 4/7 2/3 0 27 1 0 0 1 1
J. Harris 16 11 8 4/9 2/5 6/6 2 31 0 1 2 1 10
R. Robinson 10 7 3 4/4 0/0 2/4 1 23 0 0 0 1 6
L. Drew 8 6 4 4/5 0/1 0/2 1 24 2 1 1 1 5
J. Reyes 4 5 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 16 0 1 2 2 3
Starters
J. Johnson
J. Harris
R. Robinson
L. Drew
J. Reyes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Johnson 20 2 5 7/11 4/7 2/3 0 27 1 0 0 1 1
J. Harris 16 11 8 4/9 2/5 6/6 2 31 0 1 2 1 10
R. Robinson 10 7 3 4/4 0/0 2/4 1 23 0 0 0 1 6
L. Drew 8 6 4 4/5 0/1 0/2 1 24 2 1 1 1 5
J. Reyes 4 5 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 16 0 1 2 2 3
Bench
Z. Meeks
N. Zouzoua
K. Hymes
K. Milling
G. Bansuelo
Z. Williams
D. Cambridge
W. Washington
K. Courseault
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Meeks 16 5 2 6/11 4/8 0/0 4 19 1 0 2 1 4
N. Zouzoua 12 2 1 3/8 3/5 3/4 2 22 0 0 1 1 1
K. Hymes 8 8 1 3/6 0/0 2/5 4 18 1 1 2 3 5
K. Milling 4 2 1 1/3 1/1 1/3 3 16 1 0 1 0 2
G. Bansuelo 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Williams 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Cambridge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Courseault - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 98 48 26 34/64 14/28 16/27 19 200 6 4 11 11 37
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores