RENO, Nev. (AP) Jazz Johnson scored 20 points, making four 3-pointers, and Nevada demolished Santa Clara’s five-game win streak 98-67 Wednesday night.

Zane Meeks also hit four from distance, finishing with a career-high 16 points, and Jalen Harris came close to a triple-double with 16 points, 11 boards and eight assists. Nisre Zouzoua added 12 points and Robby Robinson 10 for the Wolf Pack (6-3).

Nevada led from start to finish, shot 53% for the game (34-for-64) and was 14-for-28 from behind the 3-point arc. The Wolf Pack dominated the boards, outrebounding Santa Clara 52-37, and had 26 assists on 34 baskets.

The Broncos (8-2) made just 4 of 29 3-pointers and shot 35% from the field overall. No one reached double figures, but Jalen Williams and DJ Mitchell each scored eight.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.