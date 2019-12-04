UMKC
Iowa State holds off feisty UMKC 79-61

  AP
  Dec 04, 2019

AMES, Iowa (AP) Senior Michael Jacobson scored 19 points on 8 of 9 shooting and Iowa State beat Kansas City 79-61 on Wednesday.

Tyrese Haliburton added 19 points and seven assists for the Cyclones (5-3), who won despite another frigid night from beyond the arc. Iowa State finished just 5 of 21 on 3s.

Kansas City (5-5) got as close as 57-54 with 6:37 left. The Cyclones responded with six quick points, and Rasir Bolton's 3-point dunk pushed their lead to 69-58. Haliburton and Bolton followed with 3s that sealed a win that was much uglier than the final score suggested.

Bolton had all 19 of his points in the second half and went 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

Iowa State, in its first game back from a 3-game tournament in the Bahamas, started sluggishly and led just 37-31 at the break. The Roos then reeled off 11 straight points to close to within 45-44 with 11:18 left.

Jacobson's save and cross-court pass led to a Haliburton layup to make it 53-46 Iowa State. That appeared to be the play that would put Iowa State over the top, but Kansas City wouldn't go away so easily. Marvin Nesbitt had 11 to lead the Roos.

Haliburton finished with a career-worst six turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

KANSAS CITY: The Roos, who were picked eighth in the nine-team WAC, had won four of their last five games.

IOWA STATE: The Cyclones looked at times like a team that knew it was playing a tune-up game in between high-stakes affairs against fellow Power Five teams. They were saved at the line, where Iowa State went 22 of 26.

UP NEXT

Kansas City plays at McNeese State on December 10.

Iowa State hosts No. 16 Seton Hall in a rematch of last week's game in the Bahamas. The Pirates won 84-76.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. White
T. Haliburton
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
15.7 Pts. Per Game 15.7
8.9 Ast. Per Game 8.9
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
46.8 Field Goal % 52.1
25.0 Three Point % 40.9
62.1 Free Throw % 72.2
+ 3 Jordan Giles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahshire Hardnett 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Jahshire Hardnett 32.0
  Nate Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
  Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV 49.0
  Maks Klanjscek missed free throw 49.0
  Personal foul on Rasir Bolton 48.0
+ 2 Rasir Bolton made layup, assist by Tre Jackson 1:08
  Lost ball turnover on Josiah Allick, stolen by Tre Jackson 1:16
+ 2 George Conditt IV made layup 1:36
  Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon 2:00
  Jahshire Hardnett missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:02
Team Stats
Points 61 79
Field Goals 25-55 (45.5%) 26-52 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 4-18 (22.2%) 5-21 (23.8%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 22-26 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 25 36
Offensive 3 8
Defensive 20 28
Team 2 0
Assists 9 15
Steals 8 10
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 16 15
Fouls 27 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
33
M. Nesbitt Jr. G
11 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
12
M. Jacobson F
19 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo UMKC 5-5 313061
home team logo Iowa State 5-3 374279
James H. Hilton Coliseum Ames, IA
James H. Hilton Coliseum Ames, IA
Team Stats
away team logo UMKC 5-5 71.0 PPG 37.8 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Iowa State 5-3 83.3 PPG 38.4 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
33
M. Nesbitt Jr. G 8.3 PPG 4.2 RPG 1.2 APG 47.5 FG%
45
R. Bolton G 14.6 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.1 APG 44.3 FG%
Top Scorers
33
M. Nesbitt Jr. G 11 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
45
R. Bolton G 19 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
45.5 FG% 50.0
22.2 3PT FG% 23.8
70.0 FT% 84.6
UMKC
Starters
M. Nesbitt Jr.
R. Whitfield
J. White
J. Hardnett
J. Giles
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Nesbitt Jr. 11 5 1 5/8 0/0 1/1 5 29 1 0 1 1 4
R. Whitfield 10 1 1 3/9 2/6 2/2 1 22 1 0 0 0 1
J. White 9 5 2 3/5 0/1 3/3 5 22 2 0 1 1 4
J. Hardnett 7 3 2 3/11 1/5 0/0 4 31 1 0 3 0 3
J. Giles 7 1 0 3/5 1/1 0/0 4 12 0 0 2 0 1
Iowa State
Starters
M. Jacobson
T. Haliburton
R. Bolton
P. Nixon
S. Young
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jacobson 19 5 2 8/9 1/2 2/3 1 28 3 0 0 1 4
T. Haliburton 19 6 7 7/12 3/5 2/3 0 36 3 1 6 1 5
R. Bolton 19 2 2 4/8 1/5 10/11 1 33 1 0 2 0 2
P. Nixon 4 6 1 1/7 0/4 2/3 0 26 0 1 1 0 6
S. Young 4 5 0 2/6 0/1 0/0 4 12 0 1 1 2 3
