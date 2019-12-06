FURMAN
Furman
Paladins
7-3
away team logo
78
TF 5
FINAL/OT
End
OT
SECN
Thu Dec. 5
9:00pm
BONUS
81
TF 1
home team logo
AUBURN
14 Auburn
Tigers
8-0
ML: +622
AUBURN -12.5, O/U 148
ML: -976
FURMAN
AUBURN

No Text

No. 14 Auburn rallies to beat Furman 81-78

  • AP
  • Dec 06, 2019

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Bruce Pearl's message to his team was that No. 14 Auburn had been outcoached and outplayed, and that it does happen sometimes.

The Tigers nonetheless survived for an 81-78 overtime victory over Furman on Thursday night with smothering second-half defense.

Christian Okoro scored a season-high 18 points, including two free throws with 1.6 seconds left in overtime to help the Tigers (8-0) complete a rally from a 14-point second-half deficit, easily their largest of the season.

Samir Doughty scored on a drive with 15 seconds left but Mike Bothwell drilled a 3-pointer for Furman (7-3), which quickly fouled Okoro.

The freshman made both foul shots and Bothwell missed a final heave from before half-court.

Austin Wiley scored five points in overtime, finishing with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Wiley just claimed Southeastern Conference player of the week and Legends Classic MVP honors.

Okoro also had nine rebounds.

Auburn won despite a cold-shooting night from Doughty, who scored 13 points but missed all seven 3-point attempts. The Tigers were 4-of-25 in 3-point shooting.

Noah Gurley led Furman with 21 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 2:31 left in overtime, when Wiley made a basket and free throw. Clay Mounce added 14 points before also fouling out.

The Tigers tied it 66-66 on two straight layups by J'Von McCormick's over the final 1:05 of regulation. The second came with 14 seconds left and then Bothwell lost control of the ball on the other end with 5 seconds left.

McCormick missed reverse layup attempt at the buzzer after he juked a defender off his feet, sending the game to overtime.

BIG PICTURE

Furman: Finished a four-game road swing with a near-upset. The Paladins started a 20-2 run late in the first half, opening up a 46-32 lead with 16 minutes left.

.Auburn: Trailed at the half for only the second time this season and its previous largest deficit was six points in the last game against Richmond. Had an eight-minute drought without a field goal.

PUGH'S SPARK Jaylon Pugh came in with 19 points in the first six games, all off the bench. He scored all 11 of his points by halftime, including back to back 3-pointers in a 28-second span during Furman's closing run. Those two 3s matched his season-high coming into the game, six points.

TECHNICAL

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl drew a second-half technical arguing that Anfernee McLemore was fouled on a rebound.

UP NEXT

Furman: Hosts USC Upstate on Sunday.

Auburn: Faces Saint Louis in Birmingham, Alabama, on Dec. 14.

Key Players
A. Hunter
10 G
J. McCormick
5 G
28.3 Min. Per Game 28.3
8.4 Pts. Per Game 8.4
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
41.0 Field Goal % 35.8
31.7 Three Point % 25.8
72.7 Free Throw % 30.8
+ 1 Isaac Okoro made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Isaac Okoro made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Jaylon Pugh 1.0
+ 3 Mike Bothwell made 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaylon Pugh 11.0
  Samir Doughty missed 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
  Samir Doughty missed 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Alex Hunter 11.0
  Bad pass turnover on Alex Hunter 12.0
+ 2 Samir Doughty made layup 14.0
+ 2 Mike Bothwell made layup 42.0
Team Stats
Points 78 81
Field Goals 28-61 (45.9%) 29-62 (46.8%)
3-Pointers 13-31 (41.9%) 4-25 (16.0%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 19-29 (65.5%)
Total Rebounds 25 45
Offensive 4 11
Defensive 20 28
Team 1 6
Assists 13 14
Steals 11 6
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 14 19
Fouls 27 14
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
4
N. Gurley F
21 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
23
I. Okoro F
18 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
12OTT
away team logo Furman 7-3 39271278
home team logo 14 Auburn 8-0 31351581
Auburn Arena Auburn, AL
Team Stats
away team logo Furman 7-3 78.2 PPG 35.1 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo 14 Auburn 8-0 85.6 PPG 45.3 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
4
N. Gurley F 13.4 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.0 APG 57.9 FG%
23
I. Okoro F 13.1 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.7 APG 60.0 FG%
Top Scorers
4
N. Gurley F 21 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
23
I. Okoro F 18 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
45.9 FG% 46.8
41.9 3PT FG% 16.0
69.2 FT% 65.5
Furman
Bench
J. Pugh
M. Bothwell
T. Clark
R. Swanson
M. Foster
J. Lawrence
C. Kenney
R. Lister
B. Beeker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pugh 11 2 0 4/5 3/4 0/0 3 13 0 0 1 0 2
M. Bothwell 9 2 2 4/7 1/4 0/0 2 29 1 0 2 1 1
T. Clark 1 1 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 2 17 1 0 0 0 1
R. Swanson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Kenney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lister - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Beeker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 24 13 28/61 13/31 9/13 27 225 11 1 14 4 20
Auburn
Bench
A. McLemore
A. Flanigan
J. Johnson
D. Cambridge
W. Macoy
T. Collier
M. Parker
C. Maasdorp
P. Cook
L. Berman
J. Williams
B. Akingbola
T. Jones
J. Franklin
C. Leopard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. McLemore 9 5 0 3/4 1/2 2/2 5 15 0 1 1 2 3
A. Flanigan 8 2 0 4/4 0/0 0/2 0 12 0 0 1 1 1
J. Johnson 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 10 0 0 2 0 0
D. Cambridge 2 4 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 9 1 1 1 1 3
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Maasdorp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Berman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Akingbola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Leopard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 39 14 29/62 4/25 19/29 14 225 6 6 19 11 28
NCAA BB Scores