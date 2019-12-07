Merrill, Porter lead No. 25 Utah State past Fresno State
LOGAN, Utah (AP) Utah State toughened its defense and opened up its offense in overtime to get past Fresno State.
Sam Merrill had 24 points and eight rebounds and Abel Porter scored seven of his 13 points in overtime as No. 25 Utah State beat Fresno State 77-70 on Saturday night.
''I think it says a lot about our guys, I think we held them scoreless for three-and-a-half minutes in overtime and then we found enough ways to get enough baskets,'' Utah State head coach Craig Smith said.
Justin Bean added 14 points and Neemias Queta chipped in six points in 10 minutes, in his first action of the season for Utah State (9-1, 2-0 Mountain West).
New Williams scored 26 points and hit the basket that forced overtime for Fresno State (2-6, 0-2).
The Aggies turned it on in overtime, outscoring Fresno State 16-9. Utah State allowed just two field goals in overtime.
''I thought we missed a couple of good, open looks. I thought the guys continued to execute and we just didn't have a couple fall. I think we had a defensive breakdown on one end that really hurt us and they took advantage of it,'' Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson said.
A wild final two minutes of regulation set up overtime.
After Nate Grimes hit a layup that cut the Aggies' lead to one point, Diogo Brito hit a 3-pointer to give Utah State a four-point lead with 1:43 left in regulation.
On the next possession, Williams hit a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs to keep Fresno State in the game. After a traveling call on Utah State gave Fresno State the ball with 19 seconds left, Bean stole the inbound pass. Brito was fouled and made a pair of free throws to put Utah State up by three points and set up a final possession for the Bulldogs.
Williams banked in a last-second 3-pointer from well-beyond the arc, with the shot rattling around the rim before dropping through the net and sending the game into overtime.
After Merrill made a layup to give Utah State a 33-32 lead with 16 minutes left in the second half, Fresno State went on a 9-0 run over the next four minutes to take a 41-33 advantage. Williams scored all nine points in the run. The Aggies' scoring drought lasted nearly five minutes before Brito ended it with a three-point play. Orlando Robinson scored on a jumper, but Utah State countered with an 8-0 run to get back into the game with eight minutes remaining.
It was a seesaw matchup in the first half, with neither team shooting well. Utah State shot just 26.7% from the field in the first period, with Fresno State shooting 31.3%. The teams struggled with their long distance shooting as the Aggies went 1 of 10 and the Bulldogs 3 of 16.
Utah State led 27-24 at halftime.
QUETA RETURNS
Utah State star sophomore center Neemias Queta played his first minutes of the season against Fresno State. Queta, who averaged 11.8 points and 8.9 rebounds last year as a freshman for the Aggies, was recovering from a knee injury. Queta checked in at the 10-minute mark of the first half to a standing ovation from the Spectrum crowd. Queta scored his first two points of the season on free throws with nine minutes in the first half.
BIG PICTURE
Fresno State: The Bulldogs hung with the Aggies thanks to a great performance by New Williams, but lost their fourth straight game - and second straight overtime game.
Utah State: The Aggies won their second straight game as Sam Merrill had an excellent game and Neemias Queta played his first minutes of the season.
UP NEXT
Fresno State: The Bulldogs continue their three-game road trip in Berkeley next Wednesday, taking on California.
Utah State: The Aggies host Saint Katherine on Tuesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|29.8
|Min. Per Game
|29.8
|15.1
|Pts. Per Game
|15.1
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|11.4
|Reb. Per Game
|11.4
|37.0
|Field Goal %
|51.4
|26.5
|Three Point %
|20.0
|58.3
|Free Throw %
|81.3
|Defensive rebound by Abel Porter
|0.0
|Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Abel Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Abel Porter made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Orlando Robinson
|6.0
|+ 3
|New Williams made 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|+ 1
|Justin Bean made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Justin Bean made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Orlando Robinson
|21.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by Diogo Brito
|26.0
|+ 1
|Abel Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|77
|Field Goals
|25-68 (36.8%)
|21-60 (35.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-34 (20.6%)
|4-19 (21.1%)
|Free Throws
|13-15 (86.7%)
|31-34 (91.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|48
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|29
|33
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|10
|13
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|10
|Fouls
|26
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Fresno State 2-6
|71.7 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|13.4 APG
|25 Utah State 9-1
|80.2 PPG
|45.9 RPG
|16.1 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|N. Williams G
|4.6 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|0.8 APG
|17.2 FG%
|
5
|S. Merrill G
|17.0 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|4.0 APG
|40.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Williams G
|26 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|S. Merrill G
|24 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|
|36.8
|FG%
|35.0
|
|
|20.6
|3PT FG%
|21.1
|
|
|86.7
|FT%
|91.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Williams
|26
|5
|0
|8/14
|4/9
|6/6
|3
|39
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|N. Grimes
|22
|10
|1
|8/17
|1/5
|5/6
|5
|32
|0
|4
|0
|3
|7
|N. Blackwell
|9
|4
|2
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|36
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Hyder
|7
|3
|3
|3/12
|1/6
|0/0
|3
|39
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|O. Robinson
|4
|4
|2
|1/6
|0/3
|2/2
|5
|21
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Williams
|26
|5
|0
|8/14
|4/9
|6/6
|3
|39
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|N. Grimes
|22
|10
|1
|8/17
|1/5
|5/6
|5
|32
|0
|4
|0
|3
|7
|N. Blackwell
|9
|4
|2
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|36
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Hyder
|7
|3
|3
|3/12
|1/6
|0/0
|3
|39
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|O. Robinson
|4
|4
|2
|1/6
|0/3
|2/2
|5
|21
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Diouf
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|L. Rojas
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Lawrence
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Agau
|0
|2
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Holland
|0
|4
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|N. Hart
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Seeley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hickman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|36
|10
|25/68
|7/34
|13/15
|26
|225
|7
|5
|10
|7
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Merrill
|24
|8
|3
|9/16
|2/4
|4/4
|3
|43
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|J. Bean
|14
|13
|3
|4/9
|0/0
|6/6
|3
|45
|5
|1
|1
|6
|7
|A. Porter
|13
|4
|1
|3/5
|1/1
|6/6
|1
|29
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|A. Anderson
|4
|2
|0
|1/7
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Miller
|4
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/4
|2/2
|0
|33
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Merrill
|24
|8
|3
|9/16
|2/4
|4/4
|3
|43
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|J. Bean
|14
|13
|3
|4/9
|0/0
|6/6
|3
|45
|5
|1
|1
|6
|7
|A. Porter
|13
|4
|1
|3/5
|1/1
|6/6
|1
|29
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|A. Anderson
|4
|2
|0
|1/7
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Miller
|4
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/4
|2/2
|0
|33
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Brito
|10
|9
|5
|2/13
|1/8
|5/7
|2
|35
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8
|N. Queta
|6
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|6/7
|0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|S. Bairstow
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Dorius
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Stall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Anthony
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Grootfaam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Karwowski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McChesney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bischoff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|43
|13
|21/60
|4/19
|31/34
|15
|225
|8
|3
|10
|10
|33
-
MTSU
MURYST45
80
2nd 3:55
-
COLOST
BOISE47
53
2nd 12:02
-
WCLIFF
WEBER26
49
2nd 15:30
-
SACST
CSFULL25
23
2nd 17:15
-
ARKPB
UTEP36
44
2nd 13:25
-
MARQET
KSTATE42
30
2nd 17:30 ESP2
-
LALAF
ARIZST19
27
1st 4:57 PACN
-
GTOWN
SMU42
20
1st 2:31 ESPU
-
HOLY
USD4
5
1st 15:45
-
CALBPTST
UCIRV3
7
1st 15:37
-
SIENA
CPOLY0
0
1st 19:30
-
PORT
SEATTLE9
9
1st 15:04
-
GRAM
LOYMRY5
24
1st 12:20
-
PSU
6OHIOST74
106
Final
-
NJTECH
UCF65
78
Final
-
12ARIZ
18BAYLOR58
63
Final
-
CUSE
GATECH97
63
Final
-
FLA
24BUTLER62
76
Final
-
WVU
STJOHN68
70
Final
-
STETSON
VMI61
88
Final
-
LAFAY
CORN62
59
Final
-
MAINE
CCTST66
64
Final
-
IUPUI
BALLST54
102
Final
-
LIU
ARMY85
72
Final
-
CARVER
CIT40
108
Final
-
EMICH
DTROIT55
51
Final
-
FIU
KENSAW84
81
Final
-
SFTRPA
UMBC63
60
Final
-
UMASS
HARV55
89
Final
-
STFRAN
MASLOW63
94
Final
-
NCAT
BRAD52
83
Final
-
BC
ND73
72
Final
-
MIAOH
EVAN87
101
Final
-
PRESBY
SCST68
80
Final
-
CHARLO
NCWILM76
57
Final
-
NCST
WAKE91
82
Final
-
YOUNG
WMICH64
66
Final
-
CSBAK
MISS67
83
Final
-
NEVADA
AF100
85
Final
-
BU
BING79
84
Final/OT
-
INDST
WRIGHT84
77
Final/OT
-
LONGWD
MORGAN65
73
Final
-
MANH
FORD54
53
Final/OT
-
QUIN
LOYCHI59
90
Final
-
LSALLE
DREXEL71
63
Final
-
NEB
CREIGH76
95
Final
-
HOFSTRA
STBON45
73
Final
-
RICE
LAMAR60
73
Final
-
23NOVA
STJOES78
66
Final
-
UCSB
TXARL72
68
Final
-
NMEXST
WASHST54
63
Final
-
UNLV
BYU50
83
Final
-
ARKST
TULSA66
63
Final
-
SILL
USM69
72
Final
-
UTVALL
SUTAH72
73
Final
-
DAVID
NEAST70
63
Final
-
FDU
8UK52
83
Final
-
OAK
BGREEN65
68
Final
-
NCGRN
RADFRD60
58
Final
-
NCASHV
WCAR77
78
Final
-
LOYMD
MOUNT64
48
Final
-
DEL
GWASH56
66
Final
-
NMEX
WYO79
65
Final
-
CONTX
TEXSO47
85
Final
-
IPFW
ILLCHI49
62
Final
-
WISGB
EILL80
93
Final
-
IND
WISC64
84
Final
-
GAST
MERCER73
61
Final
-
STMARYT
TXAMCC53
81
Final
-
JAXST
ALAM62
67
Final/OT
-
TXSA
TEXST77
71
Final
-
CARK
UTAH67
98
Final
-
CAL
SNCLRA52
71
Final
-
NH
QUINN67
75
Final
-
ILL
3MD58
59
Final
-
UNF
PEAY83
90
Final
-
CINCY
XAVIER66
73
Final
-
15MEMP
UAB65
57
Final
-
NCCU
CHARSO53
58
Final
-
BCU
JVILLE60
82
Final
-
SEMO
DRAKE73
78
Final
-
FRESNO
25UTAHST70
77
Final/OT
-
NORFLK
HAMP53
64
Final
-
ARKLR
NTEXAS53
76
Final
-
ROBERT
FGC64
59
Final
-
BROWN
STNYBRK63
79
Final
-
CSTCAR
WINTHR92
88
Final
-
MOREHD
ILLST50
61
Final
-
UOP
LNGBCH65
46
Final
-
MARIST
NAVY51
53
Final/OT
-
YALE
LEHIGH78
65
Final
-
ALBANY
BUCK64
65
Final
-
AMER
GMASON53
68
Final
-
CLEVST
KENTST59
81
Final
-
HAWAII
13OREG64
89
Final
-
20COLO
2KANSAS58
72
Final
-
GWEBB
WOFF77
81
Final
-
TOWSON
UVM38
55
Final
-
ARK
WKY79
86
Final/OT
-
MIZZOU
TEMPLE64
54
Final
-
ODU
VCU57
69
Final
-
DALCHRI
ABIL34
102
Final
-
SAMFORD
HOUBP113
90
Final
-
ETNST
NDAKST68
78
Final
-
NILL
UCDAV57
66
Final
-
TRNTX
UIW65
101
Final