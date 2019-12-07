LALAF
Arizona State knocks off Louisiana 77-65 in return home

  • AP
  • Dec 07, 2019

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Romello White had 19 points and 14 rebounds, Rob Edwards added 17 points and Arizona State returned to the desert to beat Louisiana-Lafayette 77-65 Saturday night.

Playing their first home game since Nov. 17, the Sun Devils (6-2) were good in stretches, seemed to be going through the motions in others.

Arizona State used its size advantage to shoot 54% inside the 3-point arc - 6 for 26 outside it - and had a 38-20 advantage in the paint. The Sun Devils also scored 18 second-chance points on 16 offensive rebounds.

The young Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) kept it close early, but struggled with turnovers and Arizona State's size, particularly with their two starting forwards in foul trouble. Louisiana had 20 turnovers, leading to 22 points for the Sun Devils .

Mylik Wilson and Cedric Russell had 16 points apiece to lead the Ragin' Cajuns.

Arizona State has been the road Devils during the nonconference season.

The Sun Devils opened in China against Colorado and stayed on the road most of the season's first six weeks, logging more than 19,000 air miles and 95 hours traveling.

Arizona State outlasted San Francisco 71-67 on Tuesday and returned to the desert to get in a couple home practices before facing the Ragin' Cajuns, who beat Southeastern Louisiana their previous game.

The Sun Devils had trouble finding the range from deep early in their return home, going 1 for 8 from 3-point range.

They made up for it with defense and overpowering the Ragin' Cajuns inside.

Arizona State made 13 of its 22 shots inside the arc with Louisiana starting forward Dou Gueye limited to three minutes due to foul trouble and scored 18 points on Louisiana's 13 first-half turnovers. Edwards and White had 11 points each to give the Sun Devils a 38-26 halftime lead.

The fouls began to pile up quickly for the Ragin' Cajuns to start the second half with Gueye, Trajan Wesley and Jalen Johnson all picking up their fourth in the opening three minutes.

Arizona State stretched the lead to 19, but Louisiana trimmed it to 69-59 with 3 1/2 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

Louisiana-Lafayette played even with with the Sun Devils in the second half, but was doomed by the turnovers and offensive rebounds in the first.

Arizona State wasn't exactly sharp in its return to the desert, but played scrappy defense and used its size to take down the Ragin' Cajuns.

UP NEXT

Louisiana-Lafayette plays at Louisiana Tech next Saturday.

Arizona State hosts Prairie View A&M on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
M. Wilson
R. Martin
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
20.6 Pts. Per Game 20.6
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
38.7 Field Goal % 46.3
41.7 Three Point % 34.2
50.0 Free Throw % 72.3
Team Stats
Points 65 77
Field Goals 21-49 (42.9%) 28-67 (41.8%)
3-Pointers 8-24 (33.3%) 6-26 (23.1%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 15-22 (68.2%)
Total Rebounds 34 42
Offensive 5 16
Defensive 29 23
Team 0 3
Assists 7 13
Steals 4 10
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 20 12
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
C. Russell G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
23
R. White F
19 PTS, 14 REB
12T
away team logo Louisiana 5-4 263965
home team logo Arizona State 6-2 383977
Desert Financial Arena Tempe, AZ
Desert Financial Arena Tempe, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Louisiana 5-4 78.1 PPG 39 RPG 11.6 APG
home team logo Arizona State 6-2 73.7 PPG 40.9 RPG 11.6 APG
Key Players
13
M. Wilson G 8.3 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.3 APG 43.8 FG%
23
R. White F 10.5 PPG 8.3 RPG 0.8 APG 66.7 FG%
Top Scorers
13
M. Wilson G 16 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
23
R. White F 19 PTS 14 REB 0 AST
42.9 FG% 41.8
33.3 3PT FG% 23.1
75.0 FT% 68.2
Louisiana
Starters
C. Russell
M. Wilson
D. Gueye
J. Johnson
T. Wesley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Russell 16 4 3 6/12 1/5 3/4 2 38 0 0 4 0 4
M. Wilson 16 8 0 5/10 3/4 3/5 3 35 3 2 6 3 5
D. Gueye 11 6 0 3/9 0/3 5/6 4 20 0 0 2 1 5
J. Johnson 8 5 0 2/5 1/4 3/3 4 32 1 0 2 1 4
T. Wesley 5 5 4 2/3 1/1 0/0 5 25 0 0 5 0 5
Bench
P. Hardy
T. Smith
K. Lafayette
C. Temple
M. Aucoin
K. Julien
J. Lowery
D. Cadwell
C. Spenkuch
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Hardy 6 0 0 2/7 2/6 0/0 1 20 0 0 1 0 0
T. Smith 3 6 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 23 0 1 0 0 6
K. Lafayette 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
C. Temple 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Aucoin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Julien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lowery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cadwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Spenkuch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 34 7 21/49 8/24 15/20 20 200 4 3 20 5 29
Arizona State
Starters
R. White
R. Edwards
R. Martin
K. Thomas
E. Valtonen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. White 19 14 0 7/9 0/0 5/7 3 33 0 1 3 6 8
R. Edwards 17 5 1 7/17 3/9 0/0 4 28 1 0 2 2 3
R. Martin 15 1 4 4/11 0/5 7/9 0 28 2 0 2 1 0
K. Thomas 2 3 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 16 1 0 0 1 2
E. Valtonen 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 16 1 0 0 0 2
Bench
T. Cherry
J. House
A. Verge
K. Lawrence
J. Graham
M. Mitchell
G. Fogerty
K. Feit
C. Christopher
A. Allen
J. Olmsted
M. Burno
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Cherry 9 2 2 4/8 1/4 0/0 3 18 1 0 0 1 1
J. House 9 4 1 3/7 2/4 1/1 4 17 1 0 2 1 3
A. Verge 4 3 2 2/7 0/2 0/1 1 24 1 0 2 0 3
K. Lawrence 2 3 0 0/3 0/1 2/4 0 13 2 0 1 2 1
J. Graham 0 2 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 2 0
M. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Fogerty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feit - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Christopher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Olmsted - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Burno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 39 13 28/67 6/26 15/22 18 200 10 1 12 16 23
NCAA BB Scores