Missouri beats Temple 64-54 to snap 3-game skid

  • AP
  • Dec 07, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Javon Pickett scored 16 points and Missouri snapped a three-game losing streak, beating Temple 64-54 on Saturday night.

Dru Smith added 12 points and six rebounds for the visiting Tigers (5-4), who were coming off a stunning home loss to Charleston Southern.

Quinton Rose led the way for Temple (6-2) with 16 points, 10 of which came in the first half. The Owls committed a season-high 19 turnovers, including an overthrown pass in transition with a minute to go to dash any comeback hopes. They also shot 2 for 20 from 3-point range.

Trailing by six early in the second half, the Owls reeled off the next 12 points to take their first lead since they were up 4-2. The run began with a Monty Scott 3-pointer and included a Jake Forrester dunk that electrified a previously frustrated Liacouras Center crowd.

Forrester, an Indiana transfer who had to sit out the first four games until getting cleared to play by the NCAA, finished with 11 points.

Pickett helped Missouri fight back to tie the game at 47-47 with eight minutes remaining, and the Tigers took the lead 53-52 on a Jeremiah Tillman transition dunk with four minutes to go. Mark Smith's 3-pointer put the Tigers ahead 57-52 with 2:53 left, and Xavier Pinson helped close out the win with a driving layup in the final minute.

Temple had more turnovers (11) than made field goals (eight) in the first half to fall behind 33-27 at halftime. No one on the Owls besides Rose scored until Forrester hit a free throw more than eight minutes into the contest.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers avoided the slow starts that had been plaguing them, leading for most of the first half before staging their winning rally midway through the second half. They also scored a measure of revenge on an Owls squad that beat them in a thriller last year at Mizzou Arena, 79-77.

Temple: Despite Saturday's setback, the Owls are showing promise under first-year coach Aaron McKie, who replaced Fran Dunphy. Their only losses have come to power conference teams, No. 3 Maryland and now Missouri, while they've beaten another Southeastern Conference squad, Texas A&M, and also Southern California on the road.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers return home to face Southern Illinois on Dec. 15.

Temple: The Owls host Saint Joseph's on Tuesday in one of Philadelphia's most intense rivalry games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

D. Smith
Q. Rose
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
44.4 Field Goal % 35.7
31.8 Three Point % 22.9
87.9 Free Throw % 75.9
Team Stats
Points 64 54
Field Goals 21-54 (38.9%) 17-49 (34.7%)
3-Pointers 8-29 (27.6%) 2-21 (9.5%)
Free Throws 14-22 (63.6%) 18-26 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 38 36
Offensive 8 5
Defensive 25 25
Team 5 6
Assists 10 12
Steals 8 6
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 13 19
Fouls 21 22
Technicals 0 1
4
J. Pickett G
16 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
1
Q. Rose G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
away team logo Missouri 5-4 333164
home team logo Temple 6-2 272754
away team logo Missouri 5-4 66.8 PPG 40 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Temple 6-2 69.3 PPG 41.7 RPG 14.1 APG
4
J. Pickett G 5.3 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.6 APG 42.9 FG%
1
Q. Rose G 14.6 PPG 5.4 RPG 3.6 APG 35.5 FG%
4
J. Pickett G 16 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
1
Q. Rose G 16 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
38.9 FG% 34.7
27.6 3PT FG% 9.5
63.6 FT% 69.2
Missouri
Starters
D. Smith
J. Tilmon
Ma. Smith
K. Brown
Mi. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Smith 12 6 3 3/6 2/4 4/6 3 33 2 1 3 1 5
J. Tilmon 9 5 0 3/6 0/0 3/4 4 22 0 0 5 3 2
Ma. Smith 7 6 2 3/7 1/4 0/0 3 30 0 0 0 0 6
K. Brown 4 3 0 2/7 0/4 0/1 0 20 1 0 2 2 1
Mi. Smith 3 4 1 1/7 1/7 0/0 3 23 1 0 0 0 4
Bench
J. Pickett
X. Pinson
T. Watson
R. Nikko
E. Yerkes
B. Ford
P. Braun
T. Jackson
M. McKinney Jr.
A. Okongo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pickett 16 5 1 5/10 2/4 4/6 3 25 0 0 0 2 3
X. Pinson 7 2 3 3/8 1/3 0/0 2 21 2 0 1 0 2
T. Watson 4 1 0 1/3 1/3 1/3 0 14 1 0 1 0 1
R. Nikko 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 3 12 1 0 1 0 1
E. Yerkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Braun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McKinney Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Okongo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 33 10 21/54 8/29 14/22 21 200 8 1 13 8 25
Temple
Starters
Q. Rose
N. Pierre-Louis
J. Hamilton
J. Moorman II
A. Moore II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Rose 16 4 2 7/19 0/7 2/3 3 34 1 0 2 0 4
N. Pierre-Louis 10 9 5 1/2 0/1 8/10 4 34 2 0 4 0 9
J. Hamilton 9 2 0 3/3 0/0 3/5 2 18 0 1 0 1 1
J. Moorman II 3 4 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 2 26 0 0 1 2 2
A. Moore II 0 2 4 0/5 0/5 0/1 3 33 2 0 2 0 2
Bench
J. Forrester
M. Scott
D. Perry
D. Moore
T. Strickland
A. Parks
A. Keshgegian
T. Waddington
J. West
D. Dunn
J. Pierre-Louis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Forrester 11 2 0 3/7 0/0 5/7 4 22 0 0 3 0 2
M. Scott 5 2 0 2/7 1/3 0/0 2 17 1 0 4 0 2
D. Perry 0 5 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 16 0 0 3 2 3
D. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Parks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Keshgegian - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waddington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pierre-Louis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 30 12 17/49 2/21 18/26 22 200 6 1 19 5 25
