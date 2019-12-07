NCST
WAKE

No Text

Bryce, Hellems help NC State beat Wake Forest 91-82

  • AP
  • Dec 07, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) C.J. Bryce scored 18 points and North Carolina State shot 52% to beat Wake Forest 91-82 on Saturday and earn its first Atlantic Coast Conference win.

Jericole Hellems added 13 points for the Wolfpack, though he had to be stretchered off with 28 seconds left after appearing to bang the back of his head on the court when he went down in a tangle for a rebound.

N.C. State (7-2, 1-1) pushed to a double-digit lead roughly 5 1/2 minutes into the game and never trailed, earning only its second win in eight tries in Winston-Salem. Still, the Wolfpack had trouble closing this one out, seeing a 13-point lead with 1:07 left closed to 85-80 on Brandon Childress' 3 on the play when Hellems was injured.

Before exiting, Hellems had continued his recent strong play. The 6-foot-7 sophomore had 17 points in a loss to No. 15 Memphis on Nov. 28 followed by a career-high 23 points with four 3-pointers in Wednesday's win against Wisconsin in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

He finished 5 of 9 from the field and 3 of 4 from behind the arc, part of a balanced effort that saw six N.C. State players score in double figures. That list included Braxton Beverly scoring 15 points and hitting all four of his 3-point tries.

N.C. State hit a season high 12 of 22 3-pointers in this one.

Childress scored 30 points to lead the Demon Deacons (5-5, 0-2), who also shot 52%. But Wake Forest committed 19 turnovers that led to 27 points for N.C. State and did little to slow the Wolfpack's offense most of the afternoon.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The losses have piled up here for nearly the entirety of the 30-year history of the Joel Coliseum, several coming when the Wolfpack arrived as a favored or ranked team only to find a way to stumble. N.C. State had lost 23 of 29 meetings dating to the 1990-91 season before Saturday. Things went to plan up for once up until Hellems was hurt late.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons did little to make the Wolfpack uncomfortable defensively, with several of N.C. State's seven first-half 3s coming on clean catch-and-shoot looks. Wake Forest trailed by just seven early in the second half but did relatively little to seriously ratchet up the pressure on N.C. State from there.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: UNC Greensboro hosts the Wolfpack next Sunday.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons host Xavier next Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Johnson
B. Childress
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
39.2 Field Goal % 41.7
26.7 Three Point % 32.7
71.4 Free Throw % 81.3
  Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels 1.0
  Brandon Childress missed jump shot 2.0
+ 1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
  D.J. Funderburk missed 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Brandon Childress 6.0
  Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk 6.0
  Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 1 Devon Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Devon Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Torry Johnson 14.0
+ 2 Brandon Childress made layup 16.0
Team Stats
Points 91 82
Field Goals 34-65 (52.3%) 27-52 (51.9%)
3-Pointers 12-22 (54.5%) 8-15 (53.3%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 20-29 (69.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 29
Offensive 11 5
Defensive 21 21
Team 1 3
Assists 18 10
Steals 12 8
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 17 19
Fouls 23 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
C. Bryce G
18 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
0
B. Childress G
30 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo NC State 7-2 454691
home team logo Wake Forest 5-5 364682
Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Winston-Salem, NC
Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Winston-Salem, NC
Team Stats
away team logo NC State 7-2 81.8 PPG 40.3 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo Wake Forest 5-5 72.6 PPG 43.4 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
13
C. Bryce G 15.5 PPG 6.8 RPG 2.4 APG 56.3 FG%
0
B. Childress G 15.1 PPG 2.7 RPG 4.9 APG 37.8 FG%
Top Scorers
13
C. Bryce G 18 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
0
B. Childress G 30 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
52.3 FG% 51.9
54.5 3PT FG% 53.3
68.8 FT% 69.0
NC State
Starters
B. Beverly
M. Johnson
J. Hellems
D. Daniels
M. Bates
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Beverly 15 0 0 5/6 4/4 1/2 3 24 1 0 3 0 0
M. Johnson 14 3 7 4/7 2/3 4/4 3 37 2 0 4 0 3
J. Hellems 13 3 2 5/9 3/4 0/1 4 29 1 0 3 1 2
D. Daniels 12 7 4 4/10 2/4 2/2 3 33 3 0 3 2 5
M. Bates 8 3 0 4/4 0/0 0/0 5 16 0 4 0 1 2
Starters
B. Beverly
M. Johnson
J. Hellems
D. Daniels
M. Bates
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Beverly 15 0 0 5/6 4/4 1/2 3 24 1 0 3 0 0
M. Johnson 14 3 7 4/7 2/3 4/4 3 37 2 0 4 0 3
J. Hellems 13 3 2 5/9 3/4 0/1 4 29 1 0 3 1 2
D. Daniels 12 7 4 4/10 2/4 2/2 3 33 3 0 3 2 5
M. Bates 8 3 0 4/4 0/0 0/0 5 16 0 4 0 1 2
Bench
C. Bryce
D. Funderburk
P. Andree
D. Dixon
T. Allen
A. Taylor
D. Seabron
C. Graham
M. Farthing
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Bryce 18 7 4 7/16 1/3 3/5 1 29 2 0 2 4 3
D. Funderburk 11 6 1 5/11 0/3 1/2 3 24 2 0 2 3 3
P. Andree 0 3 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 8 1 1 0 0 3
D. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Seabron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Farthing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 32 18 34/65 12/22 11/16 23 200 12 5 17 11 21
Wake Forest
Starters
B. Childress
C. Brown
O. Oguama
I. Mucius
A. White
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Childress 30 3 4 10/13 5/6 5/6 1 38 2 0 3 1 2
C. Brown 7 3 0 3/5 1/2 0/0 3 32 0 0 3 0 3
O. Oguama 6 2 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 3 1 1 1
I. Mucius 5 3 0 2/4 1/2 0/1 2 14 0 0 2 2 1
A. White 2 2 3 0/5 0/4 2/4 0 18 2 0 3 0 2
Starters
B. Childress
C. Brown
O. Oguama
I. Mucius
A. White
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Childress 30 3 4 10/13 5/6 5/6 1 38 2 0 3 1 2
C. Brown 7 3 0 3/5 1/2 0/0 3 32 0 0 3 0 3
O. Oguama 6 2 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 3 1 1 1
I. Mucius 5 3 0 2/4 1/2 0/1 2 14 0 0 2 2 1
A. White 2 2 3 0/5 0/4 2/4 0 18 2 0 3 0 2
Bench
O. Sarr
J. Neath
T. Johnson
S. Wright Jr.
I. Massoud
M. Lester
S. Okeke
B. Buchanan
M. Wynn
T. Ingraham
G. van Beveren
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Sarr 12 9 1 3/5 0/0 6/8 2 29 1 0 2 1 8
J. Neath 9 1 2 2/7 0/0 5/8 2 17 1 0 0 0 1
T. Johnson 8 2 0 3/7 0/0 2/2 5 26 1 0 2 0 2
S. Wright Jr. 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 13 1 0 2 0 1
I. Massoud 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
M. Lester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Okeke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Buchanan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wynn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ingraham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. van Beveren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 26 10 27/52 8/15 20/29 19 200 8 3 19 5 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores