Santos-Silva scores 13 to carry VCU over Old Dominion 69-57

  • AP
  • Dec 07, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Marcus Santos-Silva posted 13 points as VCU topped Old Dominion 69-57 on Saturday night.

Issac Vann had 10 points for VCU (7-2). Marcus Evans added 10 points. De'Riante Jenkins had six rebounds for the hosts.

Malik Curry had 11 points for the Monarchs (3-7), who have now lost six games in a row. Xavier Green added 11 points. Dajour Dickens had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

VCU plays Missouri State at home next Sunday. Old Dominion matches up against Illinois on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
X. Green
10 G
M. Santos-Silva
14 F
26.0 Min. Per Game 26.0
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
9.5 Reb. Per Game 9.5
39.3 Field Goal % 60.8
36.6 Three Point %
66.7 Free Throw % 60.0
+ 2 Marquis Godwin made jump shot 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Aaron Carver 29.0
  Issac Vann missed 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
+ 1 Issac Vann made 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
  Personal foul on Jason Wade 29.0
+ 1 Dajour Dickens made free throw 37.0
  Shooting foul on Marcus Evans 37.0
+ 2 Dajour Dickens made dunk 37.0
  Offensive rebound by Dajour Dickens 38.0
  Xavier Green missed jump shot 40.0
+ 1 Issac Vann made 2nd of 2 free throws 58.0
Team Stats
Points 57 69
Field Goals 23-56 (41.1%) 21-49 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 2-15 (13.3%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 18-22 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 36 27
Offensive 7 1
Defensive 27 24
Team 2 2
Assists 5 12
Steals 9 4
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 21 15
Technicals 0 0
10
X. Green G
11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
14
M. Santos-Silva F
13 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Old Dominion 3-7 292857
home team logo VCU 7-2 284169
Team Stats
away team logo Old Dominion 3-7 62.3 PPG 41.1 RPG 8.8 APG
home team logo VCU 7-2 73.6 PPG 36.5 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
3
M. Curry G 10.6 PPG 2.4 RPG 3.4 APG 40.4 FG%
14
M. Santos-Silva F 13.8 PPG 9.5 RPG 1.3 APG 62.5 FG%
Top Scorers
3
M. Curry G 11 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
14
M. Santos-Silva F 13 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
41.1 FG% 42.9
13.3 3PT FG% 40.9
75.0 FT% 81.8
Old Dominion
Starters
X. Green
M. Curry
D. Dickens
M. Godwin
A. Carver
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Green 11 3 1 4/11 1/3 2/3 2 34 1 0 3 0 3
M. Curry 11 3 2 4/9 1/3 2/3 4 21 1 1 2 0 3
D. Dickens 10 10 0 4/7 0/0 2/3 2 25 0 3 1 3 7
M. Godwin 8 1 0 4/13 0/6 0/0 0 30 0 0 1 0 1
A. Carver 2 5 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 31 2 0 1 0 5
Bench
J. Wade
J. Hunter
K. Ezikpe
A. Pilavios
J. Reece
L. Brill
A. Oliver II
Q. Harris
D. Karaiskos
D. Lakey
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Wade 9 9 1 4/8 0/1 1/1 3 27 4 0 3 3 6
J. Hunter 4 2 0 1/3 0/2 2/2 2 19 1 0 3 0 2
K. Ezikpe 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 4 11 0 0 0 1 0
A. Pilavios 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Reece 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0
L. Brill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Oliver II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Karaiskos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lakey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 34 5 23/56 2/15 9/12 21 200 9 4 15 7 27
VCU
Starters
M. Santos-Silva
M. Evans
I. Vann
M. Simms
D. Jenkins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Santos-Silva 13 4 2 3/7 0/0 7/9 4 26 0 1 2 1 3
M. Evans 10 4 2 2/7 1/3 5/6 3 28 0 0 4 0 4
I. Vann 10 2 3 2/4 1/3 5/6 0 22 1 0 2 0 2
M. Simms 8 3 0 3/5 2/4 0/0 3 27 1 0 1 0 3
D. Jenkins 3 6 0 1/6 1/5 0/0 1 25 0 1 0 0 6
Bench
M. Crowfield
K. Curry
C. Douglas
N. Hyland
V. Williams
H. Ward
A. Henderson VI
J. Clark III
J. McAllister
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Crowfield 9 2 1 3/3 3/3 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 2
K. Curry 6 2 1 3/5 0/1 0/0 1 18 1 2 1 0 2
C. Douglas 5 1 0 2/4 0/0 1/1 2 10 0 0 0 0 1
N. Hyland 5 0 3 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 0
V. Williams 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 13 1 1 1 0 0
H. Ward 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
A. Henderson VI - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clark III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McAllister - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 25 12 21/49 9/22 18/22 15 200 4 5 12 1 24
NCAA BB Scores