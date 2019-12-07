SEMO
Penn, Wilkins lift Drake over SE Missouri 78-73

  • Dec 07, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Roman Penn led a balanced attack with 16 points and Drake scored the last six points of the game to defeat Southeastern Missouri State 78-73 on Saturday night.

The Redhawks took a 73-72 lead on a Skyler Hogan 3-pointer with 2:10 remaining. Penn tied it with a free throw at 1:57 and the Bulldogs made 6 of 8 from the line while Southeast Missouri missed its last five shots plus two free throws and had a turnover.

It took until the 46-second mark before Liam Robbins broke the tie with two free throws, Penn added one at 14 seconds and Noah Thomas had in the last second.

D.J. Walkins added 15 points for Drake (8-2), Anthony Murphy had 14 and Robbins and Thomas 11 apiece.

Alex Caldwell had 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting from 3-point range and Sage Tolbert 17 for the Redhawks (3-6). Southeast Missouri led 43-37 at the half and had the big lead of the game at 11 early in the second half.

---

Key Players
A. Caldwell
R. Penn
27.6 Min. Per Game 27.6
10.3 Pts. Per Game 10.3
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
50.0 Field Goal % 50.7
42.9 Three Point % 46.2
85.7 Free Throw % 69.2
Team Stats
Points 73 78
Field Goals 25-50 (50.0%) 24-51 (47.1%)
3-Pointers 10-19 (52.6%) 6-23 (26.1%)
Free Throws 13-23 (56.5%) 24-34 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 36 29
Offensive 6 4
Defensive 29 23
Team 1 2
Assists 12 9
Steals 7 9
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 16 10
Fouls 22 19
Technicals 1 0
A. Caldwell G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
R. Penn G
16 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
away team logo SE Missouri St. 3-6 433073
home team logo Drake 8-2 374178
Team Stats
away team logo SE Missouri St. 3-6 68.4 PPG 38.5 RPG 9.3 APG
home team logo Drake 8-2 70.0 PPG 36.6 RPG 15.2 APG
Key Players
A. Caldwell G 10.9 PPG 2.1 RPG 2.3 APG 39.2 FG%
R. Penn G 9.9 PPG 3.9 RPG 5.6 APG 47.2 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Caldwell G 18 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
R. Penn G 16 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
50.0 FG% 47.1
52.6 3PT FG% 26.1
56.5 FT% 70.6
SE Missouri St.
Starters
A. Caldwell
S. Tolbert
S. Hogan
D. Nicholas
Q. Wilson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Caldwell 18 3 1 6/11 6/9 0/1 1 36 0 1 6 0 3
S. Tolbert 17 6 1 4/7 0/1 9/14 2 33 1 0 4 3 3
S. Hogan 9 12 1 3/6 2/5 1/2 5 38 1 0 2 0 12
D. Nicholas 7 5 3 3/11 0/2 1/3 1 34 2 0 3 1 4
Q. Wilson 4 3 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 5 14 0 0 0 1 2
Bench
D. Agnew
I. Gable
O. Kao
N. Russell
N. Akenten
K. Cuffee
J. Love
J. Medina
E. Morrison
C. Harris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Agnew 11 4 4 5/7 1/1 0/1 3 17 2 0 0 1 3
I. Gable 5 0 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 3 15 0 0 0 0 0
O. Kao 2 0 2 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 5 1 0 0 0 0
N. Russell 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 2
N. Akenten - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Cuffee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Medina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Morrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 35 12 25/50 10/19 13/23 22 200 7 1 16 6 29
Drake
Starters
R. Penn
D. Wilkins
A. Murphy
L. Robbins
T. Murphy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Penn 16 8 3 6/10 1/2 3/5 3 34 2 0 3 3 5
D. Wilkins 15 0 0 4/9 1/6 6/6 1 30 0 0 0 0 0
A. Murphy 14 0 0 5/11 2/6 2/2 2 29 0 0 0 0 0
L. Robbins 11 7 2 3/6 0/0 5/8 4 20 0 3 2 1 6
T. Murphy 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/2 3 10 0 0 3 0 2
Bench
N. Thomas
G. Sturtz
J. Jackson
A. Pilipovic
J. Yesufu
B. Ernst
C. Gholson
S. Jones
O. Djamgouz
N. Ferguson
A. Barrett
I. Samake
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Thomas 11 2 2 4/6 1/2 2/4 2 24 4 1 0 0 2
G. Sturtz 6 6 0 0/0 0/0 6/6 2 23 1 1 1 0 6
J. Jackson 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
A. Pilipovic 0 2 1 0/3 0/3 0/1 2 20 2 0 1 0 2
J. Yesufu 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
B. Ernst - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gholson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Djamgouz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Barrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Samake - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 27 9 24/51 6/23 24/34 19 200 9 5 10 4 23
NCAA BB Scores