Forrester, Rose lead Temple past St. Joseph's 108-61
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Jake Forrester had a career-high 17 points to lead five Temple players in double figures as the Owls easily beat Saint Joseph's 108-61 on Tuesday night.
The sophomore transfer from Indiana was 8-for-8 shooting to help Temple reach 100 points for the first time since December of 2013 and post their highest score since getting 109 against St. Bonaventure in 2007.
Quinton Rose added 14 points for the Owls (7-2) and Nate Pierre-Louis chipped in 12.
Myles Douglas had 14 points for the Hawks (2-9), who have now lost eight games in a row. Toliver Freeman added 12 points.
Temple shot 63% from the field, had a 51-25 rebounding advantage and held Saint Joseph's to 31% shooting.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Toliver Freeman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Toliver Freeman made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Shooting foul on Tim Waddington
|7.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jasen West, stolen by Toliver Freeman
|11.0
|+ 3
|Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot
|31.0
|+ 2
|Josh Pierre-Louis made dunk, assist by Jasen West
|40.0
|Lost ball turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Jasen West
|49.0
|Defensive rebound by Chereef Knox
|57.0
|Tim Waddington missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|57.0
|+ 1
|Tim Waddington made 1st of 2 free throws
|57.0
|Personal foul on Chereef Knox
|57.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|108
|Field Goals
|21-67 (31.3%)
|42-67 (62.7%)
|3-Pointers
|12-42 (28.6%)
|8-15 (53.3%)
|Free Throws
|7-10 (70.0%)
|16-25 (64.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|51
|Offensive
|5
|5
|Defensive
|19
|41
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|8
|19
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|12
|11
|Fouls
|16
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Joseph's 2-9
|71.4 PPG
|43.9 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Temple 7-2
|67.4 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|M. Douglas F
|7.0 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|1.7 APG
|30.0 FG%
|
10
|J. Forrester F
|6.8 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|0.3 APG
|52.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Douglas F
|14 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|J. Forrester F
|17 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|31.3
|FG%
|62.7
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|53.3
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|64.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Douglas
|14
|2
|0
|4/11
|2/7
|4/4
|3
|27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Brown
|8
|1
|0
|3/6
|2/4
|0/1
|3
|25
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|L. Edwards
|6
|4
|0
|2/8
|1/4
|1/3
|3
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|R. Daly
|2
|8
|3
|1/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|R. Moore
|2
|0
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Freeman
|12
|1
|0
|4/6
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Longpre
|9
|4
|1
|3/6
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|C. Knox
|6
|1
|1
|2/12
|2/11
|0/0
|4
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|G. Smith
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Ashley
|0
|3
|2
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|T. Funk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Foster Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|24
|8
|21/67
|12/42
|7/10
|16
|200
|4
|0
|12
|5
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Rose
|14
|5
|6
|3/7
|0/0
|8/9
|0
|24
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5
|N. Pierre-Louis
|12
|6
|2
|6/8
|0/0
|0/3
|1
|22
|1
|2
|2
|2
|4
|A. Moore II
|9
|4
|4
|3/4
|3/3
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Moorman II
|9
|5
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|25
|3
|1
|0
|0
|5
|J. Hamilton
|4
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Forrester
|17
|6
|0
|8/8
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|18
|0
|1
|2
|0
|6
|M. Scott
|10
|2
|2
|3/6
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Parks
|10
|4
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|D. Perry
|9
|3
|2
|4/6
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Pierre-Louis
|9
|3
|2
|4/8
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|D. Moore
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Keshgegian
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Waddington
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. West
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dunn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|108
|46
|19
|42/67
|8/15
|16/25
|11
|200
|8
|4
|11
|5
|41
