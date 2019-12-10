STJOES
TEMPLE

Forrester, Rose lead Temple past St. Joseph's 108-61

  • AP
  • Dec 10, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Jake Forrester had a career-high 17 points to lead five Temple players in double figures as the Owls easily beat Saint Joseph's 108-61 on Tuesday night.

The sophomore transfer from Indiana was 8-for-8 shooting to help Temple reach 100 points for the first time since December of 2013 and post their highest score since getting 109 against St. Bonaventure in 2007.

Quinton Rose added 14 points for the Owls (7-2) and Nate Pierre-Louis chipped in 12.

Myles Douglas had 14 points for the Hawks (2-9), who have now lost eight games in a row. Toliver Freeman added 12 points.

Temple shot 63% from the field, had a 51-25 rebounding advantage and held Saint Joseph's to 31% shooting.

---

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Toliver Freeman made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Toliver Freeman made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Shooting foul on Tim Waddington 7.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jasen West, stolen by Toliver Freeman 11.0
+ 3 Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot 31.0
+ 2 Josh Pierre-Louis made dunk, assist by Jasen West 40.0
  Lost ball turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Jasen West 49.0
  Defensive rebound by Chereef Knox 57.0
  Tim Waddington missed 2nd of 2 free throws 57.0
+ 1 Tim Waddington made 1st of 2 free throws 57.0
  Personal foul on Chereef Knox 57.0
Team Stats
Points 61 108
Field Goals 21-67 (31.3%) 42-67 (62.7%)
3-Pointers 12-42 (28.6%) 8-15 (53.3%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 16-25 (64.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 51
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 19 41
Team 1 5
Assists 8 19
Steals 4 8
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 16 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
M. Douglas F
14 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
10
J. Forrester F
17 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo Saint Joseph's 2-9 303161
home team logo Temple 7-2 5553108
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Joseph's 2-9 71.4 PPG 43.9 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo Temple 7-2 67.4 PPG 41.8 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
2
M. Douglas F 7.0 PPG 3.4 RPG 1.7 APG 30.0 FG%
10
J. Forrester F 6.8 PPG 3.8 RPG 0.3 APG 52.6 FG%
Top Scorers
2
M. Douglas F 14 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
10
J. Forrester F 17 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
31.3 FG% 62.7
28.6 3PT FG% 53.3
70.0 FT% 64.0
Saint Joseph's
Starters
M. Douglas
C. Brown
L. Edwards
R. Daly
R. Moore
Bench
T. Freeman
A. Longpre
C. Knox
G. Smith
D. Ashley
T. Funk
G. Foster Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Freeman 12 1 0 4/6 2/3 2/2 0 15 1 0 0 0 1
A. Longpre 9 4 1 3/6 3/6 0/0 2 22 0 0 4 0 4
C. Knox 6 1 1 2/12 2/11 0/0 4 26 1 0 1 0 1
G. Smith 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
D. Ashley 0 3 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 1 2
T. Funk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Foster Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 24 8 21/67 12/42 7/10 16 200 4 0 12 5 19
Temple
Starters
Q. Rose
N. Pierre-Louis
A. Moore II
J. Moorman II
J. Hamilton
Bench
J. Forrester
M. Scott
A. Parks
D. Perry
J. Pierre-Louis
D. Moore
A. Keshgegian
T. Waddington
J. West
T. Strickland
D. Dunn
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Forrester 17 6 0 8/8 0/0 1/3 1 18 0 1 2 0 6
M. Scott 10 2 2 3/6 2/4 2/2 1 19 0 0 0 0 2
A. Parks 10 4 0 4/7 0/0 2/4 2 13 0 0 1 2 2
D. Perry 9 3 2 4/6 1/2 0/0 3 16 0 0 1 0 3
J. Pierre-Louis 9 3 2 4/8 1/3 0/0 1 24 0 0 2 0 3
D. Moore 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 3
A. Keshgegian 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Waddington 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. West 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 1 0 0
T. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 108 46 19 42/67 8/15 16/25 11 200 8 4 11 5 41
