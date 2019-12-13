TEXPA
Creighton tops Texas Rio Grande Valley 89-58

  • AP
  • Dec 13, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Ty-Shon Alexander had 22 points, tying his season high, as Creighton easily defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 89-58 on Friday night. Marcus Zegarowski added 21 points for the Bluejays.

Alexander made 13 of 15 free throws. He added eight rebounds.

Mitch Ballock had 11 points for Creighton (8-2), which earned its fourth consecutive win.

The Bluejays forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Creighton dominated the first half and led 45-24 at the break. The Vaqueros' 24 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Jordan Jackson had 13 points for the Vaqueros (4-6). Javon Levi added 10 points. Rob McClain Jr. had six rebounds and three blocks.

Creighton faces Oklahoma at home on Tuesday. Texas Rio Grande Valley takes on Nebraska Omaha on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
J. Levi
M. Zegarowski
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
19.2 Pts. Per Game 19.2
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
47.5 Field Goal % 53.1
50.0 Three Point % 40.8
54.5 Free Throw % 68.4
+ 2 Quinton Johnson II made layup 15.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jordan Scurry, stolen by Quinton Johnson II 22.0
  Lost ball turnover on Quinton Johnson II, stolen by Jalen Windham 28.0
+ 3 Jordan Scurry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jett Canfield 49.0
  Lost ball turnover on Quinton Johnson II, stolen by Jett Canfield 54.0
+ 1 Nic Zeil made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:02
+ 1 Nic Zeil made 1st of 2 free throws 1:02
  Personal foul on Anthony Bratton 1:02
  Defensive rebound by Nic Zeil 1:03
  Rob McClain Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:05
  Lost ball turnover on Nic Zeil, stolen by Connor Raines 1:14
Team Stats
Points 58 89
Field Goals 25-63 (39.7%) 28-49 (57.1%)
3-Pointers 2-15 (13.3%) 10-21 (47.6%)
Free Throws 6-10 (60.0%) 23-27 (85.2%)
Total Rebounds 33 32
Offensive 8 2
Defensive 18 27
Team 7 3
Assists 7 13
Steals 11 8
Blocks 7 0
Turnovers 20 16
Fouls 23 15
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
22
J. Jackson G
13 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
5
T. Alexander G
22 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo UTRGV 4-6 243458
home team logo Creighton 8-2 454489
CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE
CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE
Team Stats
away team logo UTRGV 4-6 70.4 PPG 38.7 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo Creighton 8-2 78.5 PPG 36.4 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
22
J. Jackson G 15.9 PPG 2.9 RPG 2.1 APG 38.2 FG%
5
T. Alexander G 17.1 PPG 6.1 RPG 2.0 APG 44.2 FG%
Top Scorers
22
J. Jackson G 13 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
5
T. Alexander G 22 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
39.7 FG% 57.1
13.3 3PT FG% 47.6
60.0 FT% 85.2
UTRGV
Starters
J. Jackson
J. Levi
A. Bratton
C. Raines
L. Varner II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Jackson 13 2 0 6/19 0/6 1/1 3 31 2 1 5 1 1
J. Levi 10 1 4 5/9 0/0 0/0 4 23 4 0 6 0 1
A. Bratton 6 2 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 18 0 0 1 1 1
C. Raines 4 0 1 1/2 0/0 2/2 3 19 2 1 0 0 0
L. Varner II 2 4 0 1/8 0/2 0/0 2 25 0 0 1 0 4
Starters
J. Jackson
J. Levi
A. Bratton
C. Raines
L. Varner II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Jackson 13 2 0 6/19 0/6 1/1 3 31 2 1 5 1 1
J. Levi 10 1 4 5/9 0/0 0/0 4 23 4 0 6 0 1
A. Bratton 6 2 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 18 0 0 1 1 1
C. Raines 4 0 1 1/2 0/0 2/2 3 19 2 1 0 0 0
L. Varner II 2 4 0 1/8 0/2 0/0 2 25 0 0 1 0 4
Bench
U. Dibiamaka
R. McClain Jr.
Q. Johnson II
S. Rhea
I. Fontaine
J. Gaines
I. Garcia
N. Mora
R. Nelson
M. Nelson
C. Freeman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
U. Dibiamaka 9 3 1 3/5 0/0 3/5 2 23 0 0 4 0 3
R. McClain Jr. 7 6 1 3/8 1/4 0/1 1 23 1 2 0 3 3
Q. Johnson II 5 3 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 4 14 1 0 2 0 3
S. Rhea 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 1
I. Fontaine 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1 8 0 1 0 2 0
J. Gaines 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 11 1 2 1 0 1
I. Garcia 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
N. Mora - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 26 7 25/63 2/15 6/10 23 200 11 7 20 8 18
Creighton
Starters
T. Alexander
M. Zegarowski
M. Ballock
D. Jefferson
C. Bishop
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Alexander 22 8 2 4/8 1/4 13/15 0 31 3 0 4 0 8
M. Zegarowski 21 4 1 9/13 3/5 0/0 2 30 2 0 2 0 4
M. Ballock 11 5 4 4/9 3/7 0/0 1 30 0 0 2 0 5
D. Jefferson 6 0 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
C. Bishop 4 5 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 5 15 0 0 3 1 4
Starters
T. Alexander
M. Zegarowski
M. Ballock
D. Jefferson
C. Bishop
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Alexander 22 8 2 4/8 1/4 13/15 0 31 3 0 4 0 8
M. Zegarowski 21 4 1 9/13 3/5 0/0 2 30 2 0 2 0 4
M. Ballock 11 5 4 4/9 3/7 0/0 1 30 0 0 2 0 5
D. Jefferson 6 0 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
C. Bishop 4 5 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 5 15 0 0 3 1 4
Bench
S. Mitchell
J. Windham
J. Canfield
J. Scurry
N. Zeil
D. Mintz
K. Jones
D. Mahoney
J. Epperson
A. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Mitchell 8 3 2 3/6 0/0 2/2 3 24 0 0 1 0 3
J. Windham 7 2 1 2/4 1/2 2/2 0 22 1 0 2 1 1
J. Canfield 4 0 2 1/3 1/2 1/2 2 24 2 0 0 0 0
J. Scurry 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 0
N. Zeil 3 2 0 0/1 0/0 3/4 1 13 0 0 1 0 2
D. Mintz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mahoney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Epperson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 29 13 28/49 10/21 23/27 15 200 8 0 16 2 27
