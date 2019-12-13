Creighton tops Texas Rio Grande Valley 89-58
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Ty-Shon Alexander had 22 points, tying his season high, as Creighton easily defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 89-58 on Friday night. Marcus Zegarowski added 21 points for the Bluejays.
Alexander made 13 of 15 free throws. He added eight rebounds.
Mitch Ballock had 11 points for Creighton (8-2), which earned its fourth consecutive win.
The Bluejays forced a season-high 20 turnovers.
Creighton dominated the first half and led 45-24 at the break. The Vaqueros' 24 points in the first half were a season low for the team.
Jordan Jackson had 13 points for the Vaqueros (4-6). Javon Levi added 10 points. Rob McClain Jr. had six rebounds and three blocks.
Creighton faces Oklahoma at home on Tuesday. Texas Rio Grande Valley takes on Nebraska Omaha on the road on Sunday.
|35.2
|Min. Per Game
|35.2
|19.2
|Pts. Per Game
|19.2
|4.4
|Ast. Per Game
|4.4
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|47.5
|Field Goal %
|53.1
|50.0
|Three Point %
|40.8
|54.5
|Free Throw %
|68.4
|+ 2
|Quinton Johnson II made layup
|15.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jordan Scurry, stolen by Quinton Johnson II
|22.0
|Lost ball turnover on Quinton Johnson II, stolen by Jalen Windham
|28.0
|+ 3
|Jordan Scurry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jett Canfield
|49.0
|Lost ball turnover on Quinton Johnson II, stolen by Jett Canfield
|54.0
|+ 1
|Nic Zeil made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:02
|+ 1
|Nic Zeil made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:02
|Personal foul on Anthony Bratton
|1:02
|Defensive rebound by Nic Zeil
|1:03
|Rob McClain Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:05
|Lost ball turnover on Nic Zeil, stolen by Connor Raines
|1:14
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|89
|Field Goals
|25-63 (39.7%)
|28-49 (57.1%)
|3-Pointers
|2-15 (13.3%)
|10-21 (47.6%)
|Free Throws
|6-10 (60.0%)
|23-27 (85.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|32
|Offensive
|8
|2
|Defensive
|18
|27
|Team
|7
|3
|Assists
|7
|13
|Steals
|11
|8
|Blocks
|7
|0
|Turnovers
|20
|16
|Fouls
|23
|15
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Key Players
|
22
|J. Jackson G
|15.9 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|2.1 APG
|38.2 FG%
|
5
|T. Alexander G
|17.1 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|2.0 APG
|44.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Jackson G
|13 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|T. Alexander G
|22 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|
|39.7
|FG%
|57.1
|
|
|13.3
|3PT FG%
|47.6
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|85.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jackson
|13
|2
|0
|6/19
|0/6
|1/1
|3
|31
|2
|1
|5
|1
|1
|J. Levi
|10
|1
|4
|5/9
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|23
|4
|0
|6
|0
|1
|A. Bratton
|6
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|C. Raines
|4
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|19
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L. Varner II
|2
|4
|0
|1/8
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|U. Dibiamaka
|9
|3
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|3/5
|2
|23
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|R. McClain Jr.
|7
|6
|1
|3/8
|1/4
|0/1
|1
|23
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Q. Johnson II
|5
|3
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|14
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|S. Rhea
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|I. Fontaine
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|8
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|J. Gaines
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|I. Garcia
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Mora
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|26
|7
|25/63
|2/15
|6/10
|23
|200
|11
|7
|20
|8
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Alexander
|22
|8
|2
|4/8
|1/4
|13/15
|0
|31
|3
|0
|4
|0
|8
|M. Zegarowski
|21
|4
|1
|9/13
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|M. Ballock
|11
|5
|4
|4/9
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|D. Jefferson
|6
|0
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Bishop
|4
|5
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|15
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Mitchell
|8
|3
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Windham
|7
|2
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|22
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Canfield
|4
|0
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|24
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Scurry
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. Zeil
|3
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Mintz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mahoney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Epperson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|29
|13
|28/49
|10/21
|23/27
|15
|200
|8
|0
|16
|2
|27