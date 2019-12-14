CMICH
TEXAS

No Text

Febres, Ramey lead Texas past Central Michigan 87-76

  • AP
  • Dec 14, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Jase Febres, the most prolific 3-point shooter for Texas, knows that are games when opponents shadow him so closely that he can’t get an open look.

Then there is the occasional day like Saturday.

Febres, a junior, established season-bests with 23 points and seven 3-point baskets, and Texas defeated Central Michigan 87-76 after trailing by nine in the first half.

“When I am open I have to take advantage, because I know that in other games they might be face-guarding,” said Febres, who missed only three times from behind the line.

Courtney Ramey added a career-best 20 points for Texas (9-1) and Matt Coleman scored 12. Each handed out six assists. Royce Hamm contributed eight points and a career-best 12 rebounds in 16 minutes as a reserve. The Longhorns went 14 of 25 from 3-point range and shot 51% overall, 58% in the second half.

Kevin McKay led Central Michigan with 21 points. David Dileo scored 15, and Dallas Morgan had 14.

Central Michigan (7-4) led 42-36 at halftime after inducing 12 Texas turnovers, primarily with frenetic half-court defense. The Chippewas made six steals in the half.

The Chippewas went 6:21 in the second half without a field goal, settling for one free throw, but they never trailed by more than a point during that span.

Then Morgan heated up with three 3-point baskets in less than two minutes. But Febbres matched those with three treys of his own, in a span of 1:37.

Febres’ career-best is eight 3-pointers against Iowa State last season. He made four of them twice this season.

This was another one of those games for Febres, who has shooing 3s with pedestrian 33.8% accuracy before Saturday.

“Guys continue to find me, continues to look for me, and it’s my job to knock down threes and be a spark.”

Sometimes Febres was open in transition because of the fast pace of the game.

“A lot of times in transition, we were pushing and running,” Febres said. “Our jail break mentality.”

Coach Shaka Smart expects more of this.

“We could have got him even a couple more looks,” Smart said. “This is what Jase is capable of.”

BIG PICTURE

Central Michigan: The Chippewas rely on 3-point baskets to generate offense. They averaged 25.6 attempts and 8.8 baskets a game before Saturday. Texas is one of the best teams in the country at preventing 3-pointers, allowing only 4.7 baskets a game. Central Michigan made nine against Texas, including three in the first three minutes.

Texas: The game against Central was far from the first time coach Shaka Smart’s Longhorns struggled against an early season, mid-major opponent at home. They lost to Texas-Arlington and Kent State during the 2016-17 season, and to Radford and VCU in the span of a week last year. This season they needed two late free throws to escape McNeese State 73-71.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Texas slipped from No. 22 to out of the top 25 after a loss to Georgetown on Nov. 21 in New York City. This week the Longhorns had six points, good for 33rd place. Unless several teams ahead of them lose, the Longhorns might have to establish themselves against Big 12 competition starting in January.

TURNOVER FEST

Neither team did a good job hanging on to the ball Saturday. Texas committed a season-high 22 turnovers, six more than in any other game this season, against a team that ranks fourth nationally in turnover margin.

“They do a nice job with aggressiveness,” Smart said. “But the vast majority were on us.”

Central Michigan committed 19 – nine more than the Chippewas average.

“I think our guys were trying so hard,” coach Keno Davis said. “I think sometimes when you are trying at that level, you play out of what really has gotten you to that level.”

UP NEXT

Central Michigan is at Robert Morris on Tuesday. They last met in December 2008, a game won by Robert Morris 73-60.

Texas is at Providence on Dec. 21. Providence defeated Texas 71-65 last December in Austin. Alpha Diallo, now a senior, scored a game-best 20 points for Providence. Texas hit just 6 of 24 3-point shots.

-----

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Montgomery
5 F
K. Jones
22 F
60.7 Min. Per Game 60.7
4.0 Pts. Per Game 4.0
0.3 Ast. Per Game 0.3
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
32.7 Field Goal % 57.1
23.1 Three Point % 33.3
63.6 Free Throw % 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Rob Montgomery 7.0
  Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims 34.0
  Rob Montgomery missed 3-pt. jump shot 36.0
+ 2 Courtney Ramey made layup 46.0
  Lost ball turnover on David DiLeo, stolen by Courtney Ramey 51.0
  Defensive rebound by Kevin McKay 58.0
  Matt Coleman III missed 2nd of 2 free throws 58.0
  Matt Coleman III missed 1st of 2 free throws 58.0
  Personal foul on Travon Broadway 58.0
+ 1 Kevin McKay made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:10
Team Stats
Points 76 87
Field Goals 27-59 (45.8%) 27-53 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 9-23 (39.1%) 14-25 (56.0%)
Free Throws 13-21 (61.9%) 19-31 (61.3%)
Total Rebounds 26 43
Offensive 3 8
Defensive 17 30
Team 6 5
Assists 10 16
Steals 11 5
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 19 21
Fouls 22 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
20
K. McKay G
21 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
13
J. Febres G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo C. Michigan 7-4 423476
home team logo Texas 9-1 365187
Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, TX
Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, TX
Team Stats
away team logo C. Michigan 7-4 90.0 PPG 43.8 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo Texas 9-1 67.1 PPG 34.8 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
20
K. McKay G 15.7 PPG 6.1 RPG 1.2 APG 63.1 FG%
13
J. Febres G 9.6 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.1 APG 33.0 FG%
Top Scorers
20
K. McKay G 21 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
13
J. Febres G 23 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
45.8 FG% 50.9
39.1 3PT FG% 56.0
61.9 FT% 61.3
C. Michigan
Starters
K. McKay
D. DiLeo
D. Morgan
R. Montgomery
D. Lane
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. McKay 21 6 0 7/7 0/0 7/9 4 28 1 0 5 0 6
D. DiLeo 15 3 1 6/14 3/10 0/0 3 33 2 1 3 0 3
D. Morgan 14 2 1 5/12 4/9 0/1 2 30 1 0 2 0 2
R. Montgomery 12 5 1 4/13 2/3 2/3 3 31 1 0 4 1 4
D. Lane 3 1 5 1/5 0/0 1/2 2 28 3 0 3 0 1
Starters
K. McKay
D. DiLeo
D. Morgan
R. Montgomery
D. Lane
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. McKay 21 6 0 7/7 0/0 7/9 4 28 1 0 5 0 6
D. DiLeo 15 3 1 6/14 3/10 0/0 3 33 2 1 3 0 3
D. Morgan 14 2 1 5/12 4/9 0/1 2 30 1 0 2 0 2
R. Montgomery 12 5 1 4/13 2/3 2/3 3 31 1 0 4 1 4
D. Lane 3 1 5 1/5 0/0 1/2 2 28 3 0 3 0 1
Bench
D. Winston
T. Broadway
K. Hamlet
R. Burrell
C. Redman
M. Smith
M. Beachler
P. Mitchell
M. Kemp
D. Jergens
C. Hodgson
P. Enloe
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Winston 4 1 2 1/3 0/0 2/3 2 13 1 0 1 0 1
T. Broadway 4 2 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 2 20 2 0 1 2 0
K. Hamlet 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
R. Burrell 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 3 8 0 0 0 0 0
C. Redman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Beachler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kemp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jergens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hodgson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Enloe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 20 10 27/59 9/23 13/21 22 200 11 1 19 3 17
Texas
Starters
J. Febres
C. Ramey
M. Coleman III
J. Sims
G. Liddell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Febres 23 3 1 7/11 7/10 2/2 5 39 1 0 1 1 2
C. Ramey 20 3 6 7/13 3/5 3/4 0 31 1 0 0 0 3
M. Coleman III 12 7 6 5/11 2/3 0/2 3 37 2 0 2 0 7
J. Sims 10 3 0 4/5 0/0 2/7 4 20 0 1 2 1 2
G. Liddell 3 1 0 1/3 0/1 1/2 2 16 1 0 5 1 0
Starters
J. Febres
C. Ramey
M. Coleman III
J. Sims
G. Liddell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Febres 23 3 1 7/11 7/10 2/2 5 39 1 0 1 1 2
C. Ramey 20 3 6 7/13 3/5 3/4 0 31 1 0 0 0 3
M. Coleman III 12 7 6 5/11 2/3 0/2 3 37 2 0 2 0 7
J. Sims 10 3 0 4/5 0/0 2/7 4 20 0 1 2 1 2
G. Liddell 3 1 0 1/3 0/1 1/2 2 16 1 0 5 1 0
Bench
R. Hamm Jr.
A. Jones
K. Jones
W. Baker
K. Hepa
D. Williams
B. Cunningham
D. Whiteside
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Hamm Jr. 8 12 0 1/1 0/0 6/8 1 16 0 1 6 2 10
A. Jones 7 2 3 1/5 1/4 4/4 4 17 0 0 2 0 2
K. Jones 3 6 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 3 17 0 0 2 2 4
W. Baker 1 1 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 2 0 0 0 1 0
K. Hepa 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Williams 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
B. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 38 16 27/53 14/25 19/31 22 200 5 2 21 8 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores