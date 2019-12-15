Ford, Fitts pace Saint Mary's past California 89-77
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Malik Fitts got Saint Mary's rolling early with his perimeter shooting. Jordan Ford kept the Gaels going after California cut their double-digit lead in half.
Ford scored 32 points, including 13 straight late in the second half, and the Gaels beat California 89-77 on Saturday night.
Fitts had a season-high 28 points on 9-of-12 shooting and matched his career high with five 3-pointers for Saint Mary's (10-2).
''It's kind of like a pick your poison type of deal,'' Ford said. ''One of us is probably gonna have a good game. Hopefully both of us. When I come off a pick-and-roll they're kind of not sure who to guard, playing with that throwback to Malik is always fun.''
Dan Fotu added seven points and nine rebounds as the Gaels beat the Golden Bears for the third time in three years. The two San Francisco Bay Area schools are within 14 miles of each other.
Six days after falling to No. 14 Dayton to snap an eight-game winning streak, Saint Mary's pulled away in the first half behind Fitts' hot hand then held on late behind Ford after California closed a 19-point deficit to as little as eight.
Fitts made his first five 3-pointers and had 21 points in the first 20 minutes as the Gaels pulled away and led by 17 before halftime. The 21 points by Fitts matched his total in the loss to Dayton.
''When you give a great shooter a wide open shot it's going to go in, and we gave him some wide open shots,'' California coach Mark Fox said. ''Our lack of poise late in the first half cost us. Those guys have played a lot of games and their experience showed.''
Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett said the 1-2 scoring punch of Fitts and Ford was pivotal on a night when no other Gaels player reached double figures.
''It was a good win for us,'' Bennett said. ''We had two guys that went off. Had we not had one of those guys go off I don't know if we would have separated like that.''
Andre Kelly had a career-high 26 points for the Bears (6-5). Matt Bradley added 14 points and Grant Anticevich scored 11.
California's loss ended its eight-game home winning streak dating to last season.
''When we had hard time scoring in the first half we let that frustration go to the other end,'' Fox said. ''We made some serious mental errors which allowed open shots against a great 3-point shooting team, and they'll make you pay. And Saint Mary's did.''
Saint Mary's made five consecutive 3s during one stretch in the first half, three by Fitts and two from Alex Ducas.
BIG PICTURE
Saint Mary's: The Gaels have responded to both of their losses this season with blowout wins, the type of resiliency that Bennett wants from his team. Fitts is helping alleviate some of the pressure off Ford's shoulders, and his early scoring helped Saint Mary's set the tone. The Gaels will need to get more scoring from the rest of the team once they get into conference play but for now, the Fitts-Ford tandem is doing pretty well.
California: The Bears didn't get many calls to fall their way and it led to Fox being whistled for a technical foul early in the second half. Kelly's scoring was big and kept California within striking distance in the second half. That was big on a night when leading scorer Matt Bradley had an off night shooting.
UP NEXT
Saint Mary's: The Gaels play host to Arizona State on Wednesday.
California: Plays against Boston College in the Al Attles Classic in San Francisco on Dec. 21.
--
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|31.6
|Min. Per Game
|31.6
|17.7
|Pts. Per Game
|17.7
|1.4
|Ast. Per Game
|1.4
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|46.6
|Field Goal %
|46.3
|43.8
|Three Point %
|44.0
|77.6
|Free Throw %
|90.2
|+ 1
|Tommy Kuhse made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Tommy Kuhse made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Juhwan Harris-Dyson
|1.0
|+ 2
|Matt Bradley made layup
|7.0
|+ 1
|Tommy Kuhse made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Tommy Kuhse made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Joel Brown
|16.0
|+ 1
|Andre Kelly made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Andre Kelly made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Shooting foul on Matthias Tass
|17.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|77
|Field Goals
|25-46 (54.3%)
|28-56 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-15 (66.7%)
|5-10 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|29-33 (87.9%)
|16-21 (76.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|22
|Offensive
|7
|3
|Defensive
|24
|14
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|9
|12
|Steals
|3
|2
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|8
|Fouls
|19
|22
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Saint Mary's 9-2
|75.8 PPG
|34.6 RPG
|13.0 APG
|California 6-5
|66.6 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|9.8 APG
|
|54.3
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|66.7
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|87.9
|FT%
|76.2
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Fotu
|7
|9
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|25
|0
|1
|1
|2
|7
|A. Ducas
|6
|1
|0
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Menzies
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|K. Zoriks
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Sheets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Perry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Clinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Bowen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|31
|9
|25/46
|10/15
|29/33
|19
|200
|3
|2
|12
|7
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Kelly
|26
|4
|1
|8/11
|0/1
|10/11
|3
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|M. Bradley
|14
|3
|5
|5/13
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|35
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|G. Anticevich
|11
|3
|1
|5/11
|1/3
|0/2
|3
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. South
|10
|1
|0
|4/7
|2/2
|0/0
|3
|31
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|P. Austin
|6
|1
|2
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Kelly
|26
|4
|1
|8/11
|0/1
|10/11
|3
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|M. Bradley
|14
|3
|5
|5/13
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|35
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|G. Anticevich
|11
|3
|1
|5/11
|1/3
|0/2
|3
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. South
|10
|1
|0
|4/7
|2/2
|0/0
|3
|31
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|P. Austin
|6
|1
|2
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris-Dyson
|9
|4
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|24
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|L. Thiemann
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Thorpe
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Brown
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Kuany
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Orender
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Erving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Serge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Welle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Klonaras
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Alters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|17
|12
|28/56
|5/10
|16/21
|22
|200
|2
|1
|8
|3
|14
-
KSTATE
MISSST61
67
Final
-
16MICHST
OAK72
49
Final
-
IPFW
IUPUI65
74
Final
-
10OREG
5MICH71
70
Final/OT
-
EKY
1LVILLE67
99
Final
-
STHRN
18BUTLER41
66
Final
-
APPST
HOW81
59
Final
-
PRINCE
FDU80
65
Final
-
CUSE
GTOWN79
89
Final
-
DART
BU76
78
Final
-
NCW
ELON60
91
Final
-
TULSA
ARK79
98
Final
-
ILLCHI
DEPAUL65
86
Final
-
HOLY
CAN72
80
Final
-
MGSC
JVILLE79
93
Final
-
NICHST
WVU57
83
Final
-
CMICH
TEXAS76
87
Final
-
NJTECH
STFRAN71
73
Final
-
TNMART
NCASHV72
91
Final
-
DUQ
RADFRD71
49
Final
-
WAGNER
HARTFD63
71
Final
-
NCCU
CSTCAR71
91
Final
-
ALAM
MIAMI74
88
Final
-
MORGAN
LSALLE68
85
Final
-
BAMA
PSU71
73
Final
-
ARMY
BUFF89
76
Final
-
LIU
RIDER74
89
Final
-
DEL
20NOVA70
78
Final
-
LAMAR
TCU50
79
Final
-
UCLA
ND61
75
Final
-
AF
DENVER79
75
Final
-
TOLEDO
DTROIT80
72
Final
-
UNF
USM72
69
Final
-
13MEMP
19TENN51
47
Final
-
MTSU
MISS64
82
Final
-
STLOU
12AUBURN61
67
Final
-
WEBER
UTAH49
60
Final
-
23XAVIER
WAKE78
80
Final
-
UCSB
SUTAH61
62
Final
-
GANNON
STBON50
75
Final
-
HIGHPT
FAU64
81
Final
-
CAMP
ECU67
79
Final
-
22SETON
RUT48
68
Final
-
MAVLST
SDAK60
96
Final
-
CHARLS
RICH71
78
Final
-
SACST
SNCLRA58
60
Final
-
UMKC
2KANSAS57
98
Final
-
SANFRAN
CSFULL91
69
Final
-
LALAF
LATECH59
77
Final
-
GATECH
8UK53
67
Final
-
ARKPB
OREGST46
80
Final
-
ODU
ILL55
69
Final
-
ALST
BOISE57
100
Final
-
OKLA
WICHST75
80
Final
-
WINTHR
FURMAN73
80
Final
-
EVAN
WISGB72
62
Final
-
CSBAK
IDAHO70
76
Final/OT
-
WILLIABA
NORL59
103
Final
-
STNFRD
SJST78
58
Final
-
NMEXST
NMEX62
69
Final
-
NIAGARA
ALBANY80
84
Final
-
DRAKE
14DAYTON47
78
Final
-
COLG
CINCY67
66
Final
-
WMICH
MANH59
58
Final
-
CARK
PEPPER79
92
Final
-
STNYBRK
PROV78
82
Final
-
BYU
UTAHST68
64
Final
-
COK
ORAL57
69
Final
-
RUST
GRAM54
82
Final
-
HOUBP
RICE84
96
Final
-
UGA
ARIZST59
79
Final
-
LIB
VANDY61
56
Final
-
EILL
MILW75
68
Final
-
MONT
UAB63
75
Final
-
NCOLO
WYO74
53
Final
-
LAMON
SFA59
66
Final
-
NAU
UTVALL79
73
Final
-
BCU
CALBPTST68
87
Final
-
FRESNO
CPOLY62
37
Final
-
PUC
UCIRV63
120
Final
-
UCDAV
USD54
58
Final
-
6GONZAG
15ARIZ84
80
Final
-
MARYCA
CAL89
77
Final