Stevenson helps Wichita State out-run Oklahoma, 80-75

  • AP
  • Dec 14, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Erik Stevenson scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Wichita State to an 80-75 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday.

A late three-point basket by Tyson Etienne gave the Shockers the lead, 67-66, and the Shockers were able to hold on, limiting the Sooners to 37.3% shooting from the field.

''They did what they needed to do down the stretch, make free throws to close it out,'' Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. ''As always (Wichita State coach) Gregg (Marshall) does a great job. He has a good club and we've got to learn from it.''

Wichita State relied on the three-ball early, knocking down four shots from beyond the arc in the first ten minutes to open a 14-8 lead. Trading run-for-run, a 9-0 Sooner stretch gave Oklahoma the edge before a 6-0 answer handed the 20-15 lead back to Wichita State.

''It was obviously a game of runs,'' Stevenson said. ''It seemed like every shot they threw up was going in and we couldn't catch a break.''

Though the Shockers limited leading scorer and Wichita State transfer Austin Reaves to four first-half points, the Sooners took a 37-33 lead into the locker room, fueled by a 15-point opening half by Kristian Doolittle.

Doolittle finished with 22 points on an 8-of-22 effort and De'Vion Harmon added 14 for Oklahoma.

The Sooners weathered a 12-0 run by Wichita State midway through the second half and cut the deficit to 75-72 with under a minute remaining but were unable to complete the comeback.

''Everybody that played today contributed in some way and that's what it takes,'' Marshall said. ''You've got to have as many guys as possible contributing and clicking on all cylinders.''

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: Advancing to 9-1, the 11th-ranked defense of Wichita State contained the sharp shooting trio of Reaves, Manek and Doolittle, holding the Sooners to a 37.3% field goal percentage.

Oklahoma: A night marked by inconsistency on both ends of the court, long dry spells by the Sooner offense allowed the Shockers to build insurmountable runs.

REAVES REUNION

Having played his first two seasons at Wichita State before transferring to Oklahoma, Reaves was welcomed back to Wichita with an array of boos from the crowd. As a Shocker, Reaves averaged 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Reaves finished the night with 13 points and six rebounds.

''For the majority of the game, beside some tough shots at the end, he was locked up,'' Stevenson said. ''It was the focus. Lock him up.''

A YEAR'S DIFFERENCE

Just last year, Oklahoma handedly toppled Wichita State 80-48 in Oklahoma City. The Shockers shot 15-of-62 from the field in the 32-point thumping.

''There was some talent there obviously, but we didn't have the resolve and the toughness to compete with Oklahoma and they just took us to the woodshed,'' Marshall said of the last matchup. ''To have the opportunity to watch our team demonstrate the resolve and toughness today was a testament to them and how they've grown.''

UP NEXT

Wichita State: The Shockers host VCU on Dec. 21 in the second contest of a six-game homestand.

Oklahoma: The Sooners end a six-game road stint as they take on Creighton in Omaha on Dec. 17.

Key Players
A. Reaves
12 G
E. Stevenson
10 G
26.9 Min. Per Game 26.9
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
43.0 Field Goal % 43.4
30.8 Three Point % 34.5
80.0 Free Throw % 79.2
Team Stats
Points 75 80
Field Goals 25-67 (37.3%) 27-66 (40.9%)
3-Pointers 14-31 (45.2%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 18-20 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 48
Offensive 3 12
Defensive 25 35
Team 3 1
Assists 15 14
Steals 8 2
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 7 10
Fouls 19 14
Technicals 0 0
21
K. Doolittle F
22 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
10
E. Stevenson G
16 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
Oklahoma
Starters
K. Doolittle
B. Manek
D. Harmon
A. Reaves
J. Bieniemy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Doolittle 22 7 1 8/22 4/7 2/2 4 38 1 0 1 2 5
B. Manek 14 6 0 5/7 4/4 0/0 2 32 0 4 1 1 5
D. Harmon 14 0 4 5/9 3/5 1/2 0 33 2 0 2 0 0
A. Reaves 13 6 4 5/13 2/8 1/2 4 34 2 0 1 0 6
J. Bieniemy 3 5 5 1/8 1/4 0/0 3 34 2 0 1 0 5
Bench
A. Williams
J. Hill
V. Iwuakor
R. Streller
K. Kuath
A. Garang
K. Casey
R. Issanza
B. Seacat
C. Merritt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Williams 4 1 1 0/5 0/2 4/4 3 14 0 0 0 0 1
J. Hill 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 6 0 0 0 0 1
V. Iwuakor 2 2 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 2 9 1 0 1 0 2
R. Streller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kuath - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Garang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Issanza - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Seacat - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Merritt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 28 15 25/67 14/31 11/14 19 200 8 4 7 3 25
Wichita State
Starters
E. Stevenson
T. Wade
J. Echenique
T. Etienne
J. Burton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Stevenson 16 7 1 6/11 4/7 0/0 2 37 1 2 1 0 7
T. Wade 11 15 1 4/14 0/2 3/3 1 30 0 1 1 5 10
J. Echenique 8 8 3 4/11 0/0 0/1 2 25 0 0 2 4 4
T. Etienne 8 3 0 3/7 2/5 0/0 2 27 1 0 1 0 3
J. Burton 6 2 3 2/6 1/2 1/2 2 30 0 0 4 0 2
Bench
G. Sherfield
D. Dennis
M. Udeze
A. Midtgaard
I. Bear-Chandler
B. Bush
J. Herrs
T. Busse
D. Gordon
J. Bilau
N. Fernandes
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Sherfield 14 6 3 4/8 0/1 6/6 0 25 0 0 0 1 5
D. Dennis 9 3 1 1/6 1/5 6/6 3 12 0 0 0 1 2
M. Udeze 8 2 1 3/3 0/0 2/2 1 9 0 0 0 1 1
A. Midtgaard 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1
I. Bear-Chandler 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bilau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Fernandes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 47 14 27/66 8/22 18/20 14 200 2 3 10 12 35
