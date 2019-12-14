XAVIER
WAKE

No Text

Brown has 26 points, Wake Forest beats No. 23 Xavier 80-78

  • AP
  • Dec 14, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)

Chaundee Brown scored 26 points, Brandon Childress added 22 and Wake Forest beat No. 23 Xavier 80-78 on Saturday in the Musketeers’ first game this season on an opponent’s home court.

Xavier (9-2), which trailed the entire second half, had a chance to win in the final seconds, but Quentin Goodin’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim as time expired.

Wake Forest (6-5) led by 13 points in the second half. But Childress missed the first of two free-throws attempts to give the Musketeers a final shot for a win.

Wake Forest won despite playing without 7-footer Olivier Sarr, who averaged 15 points and 10.9 rebounds off the bench in the previous seven games. Sarr is in concussion protocol after suffering a blow to the head in the Deacons’ Dec. 7 game against N.C. State.

Paul Scruggs scored 30 points for Xavier. Naji Marshall added 16 before fouling out with 3:45 remaining.

The Deacons never trailed after Ody Oguama’s basket put the ahead with 3:57 left in the first half, triggering a 14-4 run that gave Wake Forest a 39-30 halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: The Musketeers failed their first road test of the season, but almost pulled out a victory in a game in which they trailed for all but a few minutes.

Wake Forest: The Deacons picked up some needed momentum after losing their previous three, winning without Sarr. They have a week to recover before playing region rival North Carolina A&T.

UP NEXT:

Xavier: Host Western Carolina on Wednesday night.

Wake Forest: Host N.C. A&T next Saturday.

Key Players
N. Marshall
13 F
B. Childress
0 G
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
16.6 Pts. Per Game 16.6
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
44.7 Field Goal % 41.7
25.9 Three Point % 33.9
69.8 Free Throw % 81.7
  Defensive rebound by Wake Forest 0.0
  Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 1 Brandon Childress made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
  Brandon Childress missed 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Bryce Moore 8.0
+ 1 Quentin Goodin made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Quentin Goodin made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Brandon Childress 9.0
+ 1 Brandon Childress made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Brandon Childress made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Quentin Goodin 14.0
Team Stats
Points 78 80
Field Goals 27-67 (40.3%) 26-55 (47.3%)
3-Pointers 6-22 (27.3%) 7-16 (43.8%)
Free Throws 18-27 (66.7%) 21-27 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 38 36
Offensive 11 3
Defensive 26 29
Team 1 4
Assists 8 11
Steals 4 6
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 8 13
Fouls 24 23
Technicals 0 0
1
P. Scruggs G
30 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
23
C. Brown G
26 PTS, 6 REB
12T
Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Winston-Salem, NC
Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Winston-Salem, NC
Team Stats
away team logo 23 Xavier 9-2 73.6 PPG 43.1 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Wake Forest 6-5 73.5 PPG 42.3 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
1
P. Scruggs G 14.2 PPG 4.1 RPG 2.7 APG 50.5 FG%
23
C. Brown G 11.0 PPG 6.1 RPG 1.7 APG 43.7 FG%
Top Scorers
1
P. Scruggs G 30 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
23
C. Brown G 26 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
40.3 FG% 47.3
27.3 3PT FG% 43.8
66.7 FT% 77.8
Xavier
Starters
P. Scruggs
N. Marshall
T. Jones
Q. Goodin
J. Carter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Scruggs 30 5 1 13/19 4/9 0/0 3 38 1 1 3 2 3
N. Marshall 16 5 1 6/15 1/4 3/6 5 26 0 0 2 0 5
T. Jones 12 11 0 2/10 0/0 8/12 4 20 0 0 0 7 4
Q. Goodin 9 4 5 2/7 1/4 4/4 4 34 1 0 2 0 4
J. Carter 8 4 1 3/6 0/0 2/3 2 34 1 2 0 1 3
Bench
D. Bishop
Z. Freemantle
B. Moore
K. Tandy
L. Schrand
M. Hanson
D. James
Z. Swetye
R. Singh
D. Miles
D. Ramsey
S. Cody
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bishop 2 1 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
Z. Freemantle 1 2 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 3 15 0 0 0 0 2
B. Moore 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 22 1 0 0 0 3
K. Tandy 0 2 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 1 1
L. Schrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hanson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Swetye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Singh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ramsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Cody - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 37 8 27/67 6/22 18/27 24 200 4 3 8 11 26
Wake Forest
Starters
C. Brown
B. Childress
A. White
O. Oguama
I. Mucius
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Brown 26 6 0 11/16 2/4 2/2 2 34 0 0 2 1 5
B. Childress 22 2 3 5/12 2/4 10/12 3 31 2 0 2 0 2
A. White 13 6 3 3/5 0/2 7/8 2 28 1 0 2 0 6
O. Oguama 3 6 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 5 24 1 3 2 1 5
I. Mucius 2 5 0 1/8 0/1 0/0 5 23 0 0 1 0 5
Bench
J. Neath
I. Massoud
S. Wright Jr.
T. Johnson
M. Wynn
M. Lester
S. Okeke
O. Sarr
B. Buchanan
T. Ingraham
G. van Beveren
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Neath 9 2 3 3/5 2/2 1/2 2 18 1 0 2 0 2
I. Massoud 3 3 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 8 1 0 1 0 3
S. Wright Jr. 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
T. Johnson 0 1 0 0/3 0/0 0/1 0 19 0 0 1 1 0
M. Wynn 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 0
M. Lester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Okeke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Sarr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Buchanan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ingraham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. van Beveren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 32 11 26/55 7/16 21/27 23 200 6 3 13 3 29
