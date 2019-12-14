Brown has 26 points, Wake Forest beats No. 23 Xavier 80-78
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)
Chaundee Brown scored 26 points, Brandon Childress added 22 and Wake Forest beat No. 23 Xavier 80-78 on Saturday in the Musketeers’ first game this season on an opponent’s home court.
Xavier (9-2), which trailed the entire second half, had a chance to win in the final seconds, but Quentin Goodin’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim as time expired.
Wake Forest (6-5) led by 13 points in the second half. But Childress missed the first of two free-throws attempts to give the Musketeers a final shot for a win.
Wake Forest won despite playing without 7-footer Olivier Sarr, who averaged 15 points and 10.9 rebounds off the bench in the previous seven games. Sarr is in concussion protocol after suffering a blow to the head in the Deacons’ Dec. 7 game against N.C. State.
Paul Scruggs scored 30 points for Xavier. Naji Marshall added 16 before fouling out with 3:45 remaining.
The Deacons never trailed after Ody Oguama’s basket put the ahead with 3:57 left in the first half, triggering a 14-4 run that gave Wake Forest a 39-30 halftime lead.
BIG PICTURE
Xavier: The Musketeers failed their first road test of the season, but almost pulled out a victory in a game in which they trailed for all but a few minutes.
Wake Forest: The Deacons picked up some needed momentum after losing their previous three, winning without Sarr. They have a week to recover before playing region rival North Carolina A&T.
UP NEXT:
Xavier: Host Western Carolina on Wednesday night.
Wake Forest: Host N.C. A&T next Saturday.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|34.7
|Min. Per Game
|34.7
|16.6
|Pts. Per Game
|16.6
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|2.7
|Reb. Per Game
|2.7
|44.7
|Field Goal %
|41.7
|25.9
|Three Point %
|33.9
|69.8
|Free Throw %
|81.7
|Defensive rebound by Wake Forest
|0.0
|Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Childress made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Brandon Childress missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Bryce Moore
|8.0
|+ 1
|Quentin Goodin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Quentin Goodin made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Brandon Childress
|9.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Childress made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Childress made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Quentin Goodin
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|80
|Field Goals
|27-67 (40.3%)
|26-55 (47.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-22 (27.3%)
|7-16 (43.8%)
|Free Throws
|18-27 (66.7%)
|21-27 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|36
|Offensive
|11
|3
|Defensive
|26
|29
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|8
|11
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|8
|13
|Fouls
|24
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|23 Xavier 9-2
|73.6 PPG
|43.1 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Wake Forest 6-5
|73.5 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|P. Scruggs G
|14.2 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|2.7 APG
|50.5 FG%
|
23
|C. Brown G
|11.0 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|1.7 APG
|43.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Scruggs G
|30 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|C. Brown G
|26 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|40.3
|FG%
|47.3
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|43.8
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Scruggs
|30
|5
|1
|13/19
|4/9
|0/0
|3
|38
|1
|1
|3
|2
|3
|N. Marshall
|16
|5
|1
|6/15
|1/4
|3/6
|5
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|T. Jones
|12
|11
|0
|2/10
|0/0
|8/12
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4
|Q. Goodin
|9
|4
|5
|2/7
|1/4
|4/4
|4
|34
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Carter
|8
|4
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|34
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Scruggs
|30
|5
|1
|13/19
|4/9
|0/0
|3
|38
|1
|1
|3
|2
|3
|N. Marshall
|16
|5
|1
|6/15
|1/4
|3/6
|5
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|T. Jones
|12
|11
|0
|2/10
|0/0
|8/12
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4
|Q. Goodin
|9
|4
|5
|2/7
|1/4
|4/4
|4
|34
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Carter
|8
|4
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|34
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Bishop
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Z. Freemantle
|1
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Moore
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. Tandy
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|L. Schrand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hanson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Swetye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Singh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ramsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Cody
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|37
|8
|27/67
|6/22
|18/27
|24
|200
|4
|3
|8
|11
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Brown
|26
|6
|0
|11/16
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|B. Childress
|22
|2
|3
|5/12
|2/4
|10/12
|3
|31
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|A. White
|13
|6
|3
|3/5
|0/2
|7/8
|2
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|O. Oguama
|3
|6
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|24
|1
|3
|2
|1
|5
|I. Mucius
|2
|5
|0
|1/8
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Brown
|26
|6
|0
|11/16
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|B. Childress
|22
|2
|3
|5/12
|2/4
|10/12
|3
|31
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|A. White
|13
|6
|3
|3/5
|0/2
|7/8
|2
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|O. Oguama
|3
|6
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|24
|1
|3
|2
|1
|5
|I. Mucius
|2
|5
|0
|1/8
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Neath
|9
|2
|3
|3/5
|2/2
|1/2
|2
|18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|I. Massoud
|3
|3
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Wright Jr.
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Johnson
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|M. Wynn
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Lester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Okeke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Sarr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Buchanan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ingraham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. van Beveren
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|32
|11
|26/55
|7/16
|21/27
|23
|200
|6
|3
|13
|3
|29
-
ODU
ILL38
65
2nd 6:53 BTN
-
WINTHR
FURMAN64
77
2nd 3:10
-
ARKPB
OREGST41
76
2nd 1:46 PACN
-
OKLA
WICHST69
73
2nd 43.0 ESP2
-
CSBAK
IDAHO25
30
1st 2:21
-
WMICH
MANH21
18
1st 3:33
-
DRAKE
14DAYTON22
34
1st 12.0
-
STNFRD
SJST32
19
1st 40.0 CBSSN
-
WILLIABA
NORL18
27
1st 8:45
-
NIAGARA
ALBANY40
29
1st 0.0
-
NMEXST
NMEX33
31
1st 0.0 ATSN
-
EVAN
WISGB44
29
1st 0.0
-
COLG
CINCY25
32
1st 0.0
-
KSTATE
MISSST61
67
Final
-
STHRN
18BUTLER41
66
Final
-
APPST
HOW81
59
Final
-
10OREG
5MICH71
70
Final/OT
-
16MICHST
OAK72
49
Final
-
IPFW
IUPUI65
74
Final
-
EKY
1LVILLE67
99
Final
-
PRINCE
FDU80
65
Final
-
CUSE
GTOWN79
89
Final
-
DART
BU76
78
Final
-
TULSA
ARK79
98
Final
-
NCW
ELON60
91
Final
-
NICHST
WVU57
83
Final
-
ILLCHI
DEPAUL65
86
Final
-
BAMA
PSU71
73
Final
-
DUQ
RADFRD71
49
Final
-
LIU
RIDER74
89
Final
-
CMICH
TEXAS76
87
Final
-
ALAM
MIAMI74
88
Final
-
MORGAN
LSALLE68
85
Final
-
ARMY
BUFF89
76
Final
-
NCCU
CSTCAR71
91
Final
-
WAGNER
HARTFD63
71
Final
-
NJTECH
STFRAN71
73
Final
-
HOLY
CAN72
80
Final
-
MGSC
JVILLE79
93
Final
-
TNMART
NCASHV72
91
Final
-
DEL
20NOVA70
78
Final
-
13MEMP
19TENN51
47
Final
-
TOLEDO
DTROIT80
72
Final
-
MTSU
MISS64
82
Final
-
LAMAR
TCU50
79
Final
-
UCLA
ND61
75
Final
-
AF
DENVER79
75
Final
-
UNF
USM72
69
Final
-
UCSB
SUTAH61
62
Final
-
GANNON
STBON50
75
Final
-
23XAVIER
WAKE78
80
Final
-
22SETON
RUT48
68
Final
-
HIGHPT
FAU64
81
Final
-
CAMP
ECU67
79
Final
-
WEBER
UTAH49
60
Final
-
STLOU
12AUBURN61
67
Final
-
MAVLST
SDAK60
96
Final
-
SACST
SNCLRA58
60
Final
-
SANFRAN
CSFULL91
69
Final
-
LALAF
LATECH59
77
Final
-
GATECH
8UK53
67
Final
-
CHARLS
RICH71
78
Final
-
UMKC
2KANSAS57
98
Final
-
ALST
BOISE57
100
Final
-
STNYBRK
PROV0
0134 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm FS1
-
RUST
GRAM0
0
8:00pm
-
CARK
PEPPER0
0162.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
COK
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
LIB
VANDY0
0130.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
HOUBP
RICE0
0174 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
BYU
UTAHST0
0146.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
EILL
MILW0
0138 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
UGA
ARIZST0
0155.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm PACN
-
MONT
UAB0
0
8:30pm
-
NCOLO
WYO0
0128.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm
-
LAMON
SFA0
0138 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
NAU
UTVALL0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm
-
BCU
CALBPTST0
0148 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
FRESNO
CPOLY0
0133.5 O/U
+8.5
10:00pm
-
PUC
UCIRV0
0
10:00pm
-
UCDAV
USD0
0134.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm
-
6GONZAG
15ARIZ0
0150.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
MARYCA
CAL0
0125 O/U
+8.5
10:30pm PACN