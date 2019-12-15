Tripp scores 17 to lift Pacific over CS Northridge 79-73
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Jahlil Tripp had 17 points and eight rebounds as Pacific beat Cal State Northridge 79-73 on Sunday.
Justin Moore had 14 points for Pacific (10-3), which won its fifth straight game. Pierre Crockrell II added 12 points and eight assists. Gary Chivichyan had 12 points for the hosts.
Terrell Gomez had 29 points for the Matadors (2-10). Lance Coleman II added 14 points. Darius Brown II had 13 points.
Pacific plays UNLV on the road on Wednesday. Cal State Northridge faces San Francisco State at home next Sunday.
|27.8
|Min. Per Game
|27.8
|10.3
|Pts. Per Game
|10.3
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|42.9
|Field Goal %
|42.9
|42.3
|Three Point %
|46.4
|90.9
|Free Throw %
|70.8
|Offensive rebound by Jared Pearre
|1.0
|Lance Coleman II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Harkless
|8.0
|Pierre Crockrell II missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Pierre Crockrell II missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Festus Ndumanya
|8.0
|Turnover on Darius Brown II
|9.0
|Offensive foul on Darius Brown II
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Festus Ndumanya
|17.0
|Daniss Jenkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Daniss Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|79
|Field Goals
|25-48 (52.1%)
|29-54 (53.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-16 (43.8%)
|10-19 (52.6%)
|Free Throws
|16-23 (69.6%)
|11-20 (55.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|21
|32
|Offensive
|3
|13
|Defensive
|18
|19
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|11
|17
|Steals
|10
|3
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|17
|Fouls
|17
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Northridge 2-10
|69.5 PPG
|36 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Pacific 10-3
|69.3 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|11.8 APG
|
|52.1
|FG%
|53.7
|
|
|43.8
|3PT FG%
|52.6
|
|
|69.6
|FT%
|55.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Gomez
|29
|0
|1
|10/17
|4/5
|5/5
|2
|39
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Brown II
|13
|2
|2
|3/5
|2/3
|5/7
|3
|33
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|F. Ndumanya
|8
|5
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|28
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|E. Harkless
|7
|10
|5
|2/6
|0/1
|3/6
|1
|37
|4
|1
|6
|0
|10
|B. Harrick
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Coleman II
|14
|1
|0
|5/12
|1/6
|3/4
|2
|35
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|R. Artest III
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Pearre
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Ou
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Kaba-Camara
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Diane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sokol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brookins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Henderson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Skapintsev
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|21
|11
|25/48
|7/16
|16/23
|17
|200
|10
|3
|13
|3
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tripp
|17
|8
|3
|6/13
|0/1
|5/6
|2
|33
|2
|0
|5
|6
|2
|J. Moore
|14
|2
|2
|4/9
|2/5
|4/7
|2
|24
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|B. Finstuen
|5
|4
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|A. McCray
|4
|3
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|19
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|J. Price-Noel
|3
|1
|0
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Chivichyan
|12
|1
|0
|4/5
|4/5
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Crockrell II
|12
|0
|8
|6/8
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|22
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Jenkins
|7
|0
|0
|2/3
|2/2
|1/2
|4
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Hampshire
|5
|7
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|13
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|A. Vereen
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|S. Fritz
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Bailey
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|J. Brahmbhatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Salazar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Rooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|32
|17
|29/54
|10/19
|11/20
|21
|200
|3
|5
|17
|13
|19
