Tripp scores 17 to lift Pacific over CS Northridge 79-73

  • AP
  • Dec 15, 2019

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Jahlil Tripp had 17 points and eight rebounds as Pacific beat Cal State Northridge 79-73 on Sunday.

Justin Moore had 14 points for Pacific (10-3), which won its fifth straight game. Pierre Crockrell II added 12 points and eight assists. Gary Chivichyan had 12 points for the hosts.

Terrell Gomez had 29 points for the Matadors (2-10). Lance Coleman II added 14 points. Darius Brown II had 13 points.

Pacific plays UNLV on the road on Wednesday. Cal State Northridge faces San Francisco State at home next Sunday.

Key Players
T. Gomez
J. Moore
27.8 Min. Per Game 27.8
10.3 Pts. Per Game 10.3
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
42.9 Field Goal % 42.9
42.3 Three Point % 46.4
90.9 Free Throw % 70.8
Team Stats
Points 73 79
Field Goals 25-48 (52.1%) 29-54 (53.7%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 10-19 (52.6%)
Free Throws 16-23 (69.6%) 11-20 (55.0%)
Total Rebounds 21 32
Offensive 3 13
Defensive 18 19
Team 0 0
Assists 11 17
Steals 10 3
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 13 17
Fouls 17 21
Technicals 0 0
3
T. Gomez G
29 PTS, 1 AST
0
J. Tripp G
17 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Northridge 2-10 264773
home team logo Pacific 10-3 394079
Team Stats
away team logo Northridge 2-10 69.5 PPG 36 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo Pacific 10-3 69.3 PPG 38.3 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
3
T. Gomez G 22.0 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.2 APG 40.6 FG%
0
J. Tripp G 12.7 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.1 APG 50.9 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Gomez G 29 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
0
J. Tripp G 17 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
52.1 FG% 53.7
43.8 3PT FG% 52.6
69.6 FT% 55.0
Starters
T. Gomez
D. Brown II
F. Ndumanya
E. Harkless
B. Harrick
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Gomez 29 0 1 10/17 4/5 5/5 2 39 2 0 2 0 0
D. Brown II 13 2 2 3/5 2/3 5/7 3 33 2 0 3 0 2
F. Ndumanya 8 5 1 4/4 0/0 0/0 5 28 0 1 1 1 4
E. Harkless 7 10 5 2/6 0/1 3/6 1 37 4 1 6 0 10
B. Harrick 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 0
L. Coleman II
R. Artest III
J. Pearre
M. Ou
M. Kaba-Camara
L. Diane
A. Sokol
M. Brookins
R. Henderson Jr.
D. Skapintsev
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Coleman II 14 1 0 5/12 1/6 3/4 2 35 2 1 0 0 1
R. Artest III 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
J. Pearre 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 1 1
M. Ou 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 1 0 0
M. Kaba-Camara - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Diane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sokol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brookins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Henderson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Skapintsev - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 21 11 25/48 7/16 16/23 17 200 10 3 13 3 18
Starters
J. Tripp
J. Moore
B. Finstuen
A. McCray
J. Price-Noel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tripp 17 8 3 6/13 0/1 5/6 2 33 2 0 5 6 2
J. Moore 14 2 2 4/9 2/5 4/7 2 24 0 0 5 0 2
B. Finstuen 5 4 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 17 1 0 0 1 3
A. McCray 4 3 2 2/4 0/0 0/1 4 19 0 0 1 2 1
J. Price-Noel 3 1 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 17 0 0 0 0 1
G. Chivichyan
P. Crockrell II
D. Jenkins
J. Hampshire
A. Vereen
S. Fritz
J. Bailey
J. Brahmbhatt
J. Salazar
T. Rooks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Chivichyan 12 1 0 4/5 4/5 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 0 1
P. Crockrell II 12 0 8 6/8 0/0 0/2 3 22 0 0 2 0 0
D. Jenkins 7 0 0 2/3 2/2 1/2 4 15 0 0 1 0 0
J. Hampshire 5 7 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 13 0 2 1 2 5
A. Vereen 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 18 0 2 1 0 2
S. Fritz 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 0
J. Bailey 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 1 1 1 2
J. Brahmbhatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Salazar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Rooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 32 17 29/54 10/19 11/20 21 200 3 5 17 13 19
