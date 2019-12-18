BAMA
Petty's 39 points leads Alabama past Samford 105-87

  • AP
  • Dec 18, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) John Petty buried his first 3-pointer just 15 seconds into the game, and many more after that.

Petty wound up making 10 3-pointers and scoring a career-high 39 points in Alabama's 105-87 victory over Samford on Wednesday night at Legacy Arena. It's a venue where Petty had plenty of success in high school, winning three straight state titles.

''I just think it was the shots that I was taking,'' said Petty, who also won the state tournament MVP honors three times. ''They were wide open. My teammates did a great job getting in the paint, making the extra pass.

''Also I played in this gym numerous times back to back to back. I've got a pretty good feel for the rims and for the court, so it wasn't anything new to me.''

Petty missed only three of his 13 3-point attempts and the Crimson Tide (5-5) raced to a 25-point lead late in the first half.

His previous career best was 34 points against Iowa State just over a year ago. Petty also had 10 rebounds against the Bulldogs (6-7).

''When he's hot, you're in trouble,'' Samford coach Scott Padgett said. ''When he's not, he might help you out. Tonight was definitely a hot night.''

Alex Reese had 16 points and made four 3s for the Tide, while Jaden Shackelford scored 13 and Kira Lewis Jr. added 11.

Josh Sharkey had 18 points and 15 assists for Samford, which is located about an hour from Tuscaloosa and not far from the downtown arena. Sharkey came in ranked second nationally with 9.1 assists per game.

Brandon Austin, a onetime Alabama signee, scored 21 points against his former team. Robert Allen had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Jalen Dupree scored 16.

''I think the first three 3s that they hit, there was probably nobody in the area'', Padgett said. ''And it made them feel good. And all of a sudden, that rim looks bigger.''

The Tide had blown a nine-point lead down the stretch in its last game, a 73-71 loss to Penn State. This time, Samford only managed to make it competitive for awhile after trailing 57-37 at halftime.

Allen's 3-pointer cut Alabama's lead to 83-77 in the final 10 minutes. The Bulldogs couldn't get any closer, though.

''They really fought back and made it an interesting game,'' Alabama coach Nate Oats said. ''We didn't handle the pressure very well. I thought our defense kind of slacked off.

''It's a little bit of human nature. When the offense came as easy as it did in the first half, guys have a tendency to not play as hard as they need to.''

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: Leads the series 30-3. Scored the game's first 13 points and made its initial six 3-point attempts. Went 17 of 34 from 3-point range.

Samford: Played two days after returning from a 94-73 loss at Hawaii and got off to a terrible start.

AUSTIN VS. ALABAMA

Austin enjoyed a big game against his former team. He spent two seasons with the Tide, but missed most of his sophomore season with a back injury.

''�t was real special,'' the senior said. ''That was the school I started out. Hey, I've still got love for the school.''

FREE THROWS

Alabama made 22 of 26 free throws, with Petty making all eight of his attempts. Samford didn't go to the foul line as often but also shot a high percentage, making 12 of 14.

UP NEXT

Alabama plays Belmont Saturday in Huntsville, Alabama.

Samford visits Georgetown on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
K. Lewis Jr.
J. Sharkey
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
9.1 Ast. Per Game 9.1
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
43.8 Field Goal % 46.8
34.0 Three Point % 32.0
82.1 Free Throw % 77.6
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Dupree 7.0
  John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford 27.0
  Josh Sharkey missed jump shot, blocked by Jaden Shackelford 29.0
+ 1 Jaden Shackelford made 2nd of 2 free throws 38.0
+ 1 Jaden Shackelford made 1st of 2 free throws 38.0
  Shooting foul on Robert Allen 38.0
  Offensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr. 56.0
  Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot 58.0
  Offensive rebound by Herbert Jones 1:03
  John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:05
Team Stats
Points 105 87
Field Goals 33-64 (51.6%) 33-68 (48.5%)
3-Pointers 17-34 (50.0%) 9-28 (32.1%)
Free Throws 22-26 (84.6%) 12-14 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 37 34
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 26 23
Team 2 3
Assists 20 19
Steals 10 6
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 16 19
Fouls 17 20
Technicals 0 0
23
J. Petty Jr. G
39 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
0
B. Austin G
21 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo Alabama 5-5 5748105
home team logo Samford 6-7 375087
Pete Hanna Center Birmingham, AL
Pete Hanna Center Birmingham, AL
Team Stats
away team logo Alabama 5-5 78.4 PPG 43.2 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Samford 6-7 77.8 PPG 43.6 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
23
J. Petty Jr. G 14.1 PPG 6.9 RPG 1.9 APG 44.0 FG%
0
B. Austin G 13.8 PPG 5.3 RPG 0.8 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
23
J. Petty Jr. G 39 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
0
B. Austin G 21 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
51.6 FG% 48.5
50.0 3PT FG% 32.1
84.6 FT% 85.7
Alabama
Starters
J. Petty Jr.
A. Reese
K. Lewis Jr.
H. Jones
J. Davis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Petty Jr. 39 10 2 12/18 10/13 5/6 1 34 2 0 3 0 10
A. Reese 16 2 2 5/9 4/8 2/2 0 23 1 1 0 1 1
K. Lewis Jr. 11 5 5 4/10 1/3 2/2 4 38 3 0 5 1 4
H. Jones 9 7 7 2/5 0/0 5/6 2 27 0 0 1 2 5
J. Davis 6 5 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 5 14 2 2 3 2 3
Bench
J. Petty Jr.
A. Reese
K. Lewis Jr.
H. Jones
J. Davis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Petty Jr. 39 10 2 12/18 10/13 5/6 1 34 2 0 3 0 10
A. Reese 16 2 2 5/9 4/8 2/2 0 23 1 1 0 1 1
K. Lewis Jr. 11 5 5 4/10 1/3 2/2 4 38 3 0 5 1 4
H. Jones 9 7 7 2/5 0/0 5/6 2 27 0 0 1 2 5
J. Davis 6 5 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 5 14 2 2 3 2 3
Bench
J. Shackelford
J. Bolden
J. Forbes
G. Smith
T. Barnes
J. Quinerly
B. Johnson
J. Rojas
J. Gary
R. Hawkins
S. Okauru
A. Cottrell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Shackelford 13 2 2 2/7 1/5 8/8 0 29 1 1 1 0 2
J. Bolden 9 1 1 4/9 1/5 0/0 3 18 0 0 2 1 0
J. Forbes 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 1 0
G. Smith 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/2 1 10 1 0 0 1 1
T. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Quinerly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rojas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gary - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hawkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Okauru - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cottrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 35 20 33/64 17/34 22/26 17 200 10 4 16 9 26
Samford
Starters
B. Austin
J. Sharkey
R. Allen
J. Dupree
D. Thomas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Austin 21 2 0 8/20 2/9 3/3 2 33 2 0 0 0 2
J. Sharkey 18 4 15 6/12 1/4 5/6 4 35 3 0 7 0 4
R. Allen 17 10 3 7/14 3/6 0/1 3 35 0 2 2 4 6
J. Dupree 16 3 1 6/8 2/3 2/2 4 27 1 1 3 2 1
D. Thomas 3 6 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 2 36 0 0 2 0 6
Bench
B. Austin
J. Sharkey
R. Allen
J. Dupree
D. Thomas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Austin 21 2 0 8/20 2/9 3/3 2 33 2 0 0 0 2
J. Sharkey 18 4 15 6/12 1/4 5/6 4 35 3 0 7 0 4
R. Allen 17 10 3 7/14 3/6 0/1 3 35 0 2 2 4 6
J. Dupree 16 3 1 6/8 2/3 2/2 4 27 1 1 3 2 1
D. Thomas 3 6 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 2 36 0 0 2 0 6
Bench
D. Tatum
L. Padgett
L. Dye
J. Robinson
P. Parks
K. Davis
S. Henderson Jr.
M. Gordon
D. Purcell
B. Smith
K. Bush
J. Dorough
P. Kelley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Tatum 6 2 0 2/3 0/1 2/2 2 16 0 0 0 1 1
L. Padgett 4 0 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 0
L. Dye 2 4 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 9 0 0 3 1 3
J. Robinson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
P. Parks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Henderson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Purcell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dorough - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Kelley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 31 19 33/68 9/28 12/14 20 200 6 3 19 8 23
