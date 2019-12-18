Reed scores 19 to lift DePaul past Cleveland State 73-65
CLEVELAND (AP) Paul Reed registered 19 points with 10 rebounds as DePaul beat Cleveland State 73-65 on Wednesday night.
Romeo Weems had 14 points for DePaul (11-1), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Charlie Moore added 12 points.
Cleveland State totaled 44 second-half points, a season high for the team.
Tre Gomillion had 15 points for the Vikings (4-8), who have now lost four straight games. Hugo Ferreira added 10 points.
DePaul plays Northwestern at home on Saturday. Cleveland State matches up against East Tennessee State on the road on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|27.0
|Min. Per Game
|27.0
|12.5
|Pts. Per Game
|12.5
|1.0
|Ast. Per Game
|1.0
|7.9
|Reb. Per Game
|7.9
|40.1
|Field Goal %
|43.0
|33.9
|Three Point %
|40.0
|81.3
|Free Throw %
|59.5
|+ 1
|Devin Gage made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Devin Gage made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Tre Gomillion
|3.0
|+ 2
|Franklyn Penn Jr. made layup
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Franklyn Penn Jr.
|10.0
|Paul Reed missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Paul Reed made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Algevon Eichelberger
|10.0
|Offensive rebound by DePaul
|14.0
|Oscar Lopez Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Oscar Lopez Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|65
|Field Goals
|22-45 (48.9%)
|24-53 (45.3%)
|3-Pointers
|3-14 (21.4%)
|4-12 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|26-35 (74.3%)
|13-23 (56.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|33
|Offensive
|5
|11
|Defensive
|20
|17
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|13
|10
|Steals
|11
|15
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|25
|29
|Fouls
|21
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|DePaul 11-1
|77.0 PPG
|43.4 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Cleveland State 4-8
|60.9 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|11.1 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|P. Reed F
|15.5 PPG
|10.9 RPG
|2.0 APG
|55.0 FG%
|
5
|T. Gomillion G
|9.8 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|1.5 APG
|51.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Reed F
|19 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|T. Gomillion G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|48.9
|FG%
|45.3
|
|
|21.4
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|74.3
|FT%
|56.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Reed
|19
|10
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|7/8
|4
|33
|1
|4
|4
|1
|9
|R. Weems
|14
|5
|0
|5/8
|0/2
|4/5
|4
|34
|2
|0
|4
|1
|4
|C. Moore
|12
|3
|3
|4/11
|1/4
|3/3
|5
|34
|3
|0
|4
|2
|1
|J. Coleman-Lands
|8
|2
|4
|2/7
|2/6
|2/2
|3
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Butz
|6
|2
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|24
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Reed
|19
|10
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|7/8
|4
|33
|1
|4
|4
|1
|9
|R. Weems
|14
|5
|0
|5/8
|0/2
|4/5
|4
|34
|2
|0
|4
|1
|4
|C. Moore
|12
|3
|3
|4/11
|1/4
|3/3
|5
|34
|3
|0
|4
|2
|1
|J. Coleman-Lands
|8
|2
|4
|2/7
|2/6
|2/2
|3
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Butz
|6
|2
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|24
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Gage
|7
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|7/8
|0
|18
|2
|1
|4
|0
|1
|D. Hall
|5
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|N. Ongenda
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|O. Lopez Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Jacobs
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Cameron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Shreiner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Menard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Favre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|25
|13
|22/45
|3/14
|26/35
|21
|200
|11
|5
|25
|5
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Gomillion
|15
|4
|0
|6/12
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|32
|3
|0
|2
|3
|1
|T. Patton
|9
|5
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|26
|4
|0
|2
|0
|5
|C. Beaudion
|9
|2
|4
|2/5
|0/3
|5/6
|4
|25
|3
|0
|4
|0
|2
|A. Eichelberger
|7
|6
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|3/6
|4
|28
|0
|0
|6
|4
|2
|K. Thomas
|3
|3
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Gomillion
|15
|4
|0
|6/12
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|32
|3
|0
|2
|3
|1
|T. Patton
|9
|5
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|26
|4
|0
|2
|0
|5
|C. Beaudion
|9
|2
|4
|2/5
|0/3
|5/6
|4
|25
|3
|0
|4
|0
|2
|A. Eichelberger
|7
|6
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|3/6
|4
|28
|0
|0
|6
|4
|2
|K. Thomas
|3
|3
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Ferreira
|10
|3
|1
|4/6
|0/1
|2/6
|0
|17
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|F. Penn Jr.
|5
|2
|0
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|20
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Potoma
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Hill
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Williams
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Johnson
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2
|J. Sanchez
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Doup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Rego
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Eskandari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|28
|10
|24/53
|4/12
|13/23
|24
|200
|15
|2
|29
|11
|17
-
10BAYLOR
TNMART72
45
2nd 7:46 ESPU
-
TEXSO
NEVADA73
91
2nd 0.0
-
SJST
SNCLRA81
88
2nd 28.0
-
MNTNA
8OREG24
37
2nd 19:17 PACN
-
6UK
UTAH31
35
2nd 20:00 ESP2
-
CCTST
DART60
76
Final
-
UIW
CARK82
88
Final/OT
-
OREGST
TXSA88
78
Final
-
LOYCHI
VANDY78
70
Final
-
STNYBRK
9UVA44
56
Final
-
WCAR
XAVIER61
74
Final
-
ETNST
LSU74
63
Final
-
STPETE
UCONN56
66
Final
-
JVILLE
PRESBY81
58
Final
-
REGENT
HOW47
105
Final
-
ILLCHI
ILLST66
67
Final
-
USCUP
SCST73
70
Final
-
NCGRN
UVM54
53
Final
-
RICH
ODU62
59
Final
-
21TENN
CINCY66
78
Final
-
DEPAUL
CLEVST73
65
Final
-
VCU
CHARLS76
71
Final
-
BCU
UCF65
70
Final
-
CAN
BUFF73
82
Final
-
BALLST
GATECH65
47
Final
-
TNST
INDST72
78
Final
-
AQNST
WMICH61
84
Final
-
NIAGARA
STBON70
87
Final
-
NH
MARIST64
56
Final
-
WAGNER
LSALLE60
74
Final
-
VALPO
HIGHPT87
72
Final
-
HOUBP
SFA68
96
Final
-
KENSAW
BELMONT44
83
Final
-
NWST
SAMHOU79
92
Final
-
BAMA
SAMFORD105
87
Final
-
BING
YOUNG55
73
Final
-
LALAF
ARKST67
79
Final
-
OAK
CUSE62
74
Final
-
FGC
SDAKST56
75
Final
-
CONILL
WISGB64
126
Final
-
RADFRD
MISSST68
77
Final
-
SELOU
LAMAR73
79
Final/OT
-
ABIL
NORL77
71
Final
-
TXAMCC
NICHST58
64
Final
-
HAMP
SILL53
75
Final
-
15MICHST
NWEST77
72
Final
-
SFLA
UTAHST74
76
Final/OT
-
ALBANY
STJOHN57
85
Final
-
MIAOH
3LVILLE46
70
Final
-
DELST
JAXST80
92
Final
-
PQ
MCNSE67
109
Final
-
UTVALL
WYO69
67
Final
-
ARKPB
NMEXST40
65
Final
-
UNC
2GONZAG81
94
Final
-
MARYCA
ARIZST96
56
Final
-
STHRN
CALBPTST61
78
Final
-
UOP
UNLV74
66
Final
-
SDCC
20SDGST48
92
Final
-
CPOLY
SACST56
57
Final