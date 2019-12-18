DEPAUL
CLEVST

No Text

Reed scores 19 to lift DePaul past Cleveland State 73-65

  • AP
  • Dec 18, 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) Paul Reed registered 19 points with 10 rebounds as DePaul beat Cleveland State 73-65 on Wednesday night.

Romeo Weems had 14 points for DePaul (11-1), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Charlie Moore added 12 points.

Cleveland State totaled 44 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Tre Gomillion had 15 points for the Vikings (4-8), who have now lost four straight games. Hugo Ferreira added 10 points.

DePaul plays Northwestern at home on Saturday. Cleveland State matches up against East Tennessee State on the road on Saturday.

---

---

Key Players
C. Moore
A. Eichelberger
27.0 Min. Per Game 27.0
12.5 Pts. Per Game 12.5
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
7.9 Reb. Per Game 7.9
40.1 Field Goal % 43.0
33.9 Three Point % 40.0
81.3 Free Throw % 59.5
+ 1 Devin Gage made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Devin Gage made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Tre Gomillion 3.0
+ 2 Franklyn Penn Jr. made layup 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Franklyn Penn Jr. 10.0
  Paul Reed missed 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Paul Reed made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Algevon Eichelberger 10.0
  Offensive rebound by DePaul 14.0
  Oscar Lopez Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
  Oscar Lopez Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
Team Stats
Points 73 65
Field Goals 22-45 (48.9%) 24-53 (45.3%)
3-Pointers 3-14 (21.4%) 4-12 (33.3%)
Free Throws 26-35 (74.3%) 13-23 (56.5%)
Total Rebounds 30 33
Offensive 5 11
Defensive 20 17
Team 5 5
Assists 13 10
Steals 11 15
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 25 29
Fouls 21 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
P. Reed F
19 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
T. Gomillion G
15 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo DePaul 11-1 353873
home team logo Cleveland State 4-8 214465
Wolstein Center Cleveland, OH
Wolstein Center Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
away team logo DePaul 11-1 77.0 PPG 43.4 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo Cleveland State 4-8 60.9 PPG 38.9 RPG 11.1 APG
Key Players
4
P. Reed F 15.5 PPG 10.9 RPG 2.0 APG 55.0 FG%
5
T. Gomillion G 9.8 PPG 6.4 RPG 1.5 APG 51.4 FG%
Top Scorers
4
P. Reed F 19 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
5
T. Gomillion G 15 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
48.9 FG% 45.3
21.4 3PT FG% 33.3
74.3 FT% 56.5
DePaul
Starters
P. Reed
R. Weems
C. Moore
J. Coleman-Lands
J. Butz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Reed 19 10 1 6/9 0/0 7/8 4 33 1 4 4 1 9
R. Weems 14 5 0 5/8 0/2 4/5 4 34 2 0 4 1 4
C. Moore 12 3 3 4/11 1/4 3/3 5 34 3 0 4 2 1
J. Coleman-Lands 8 2 4 2/7 2/6 2/2 3 31 0 0 2 0 2
J. Butz 6 2 3 2/3 0/0 2/4 3 24 2 0 4 0 2
Bench
D. Gage
D. Hall
N. Ongenda
O. Lopez Jr.
M. Jacobs
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
F. Cameron
M. Sullivan
L. Shreiner
S. Menard
B. Favre
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Gage 7 1 2 0/0 0/0 7/8 0 18 2 1 4 0 1
D. Hall 5 1 0 2/4 0/0 1/3 1 17 0 0 1 0 1
N. Ongenda 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0
O. Lopez Jr. 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/2 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
M. Jacobs 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 1 0 1 0 0
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Cameron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Shreiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Menard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Favre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 25 13 22/45 3/14 26/35 21 200 11 5 25 5 20
Cleveland State
Starters
T. Gomillion
T. Patton
C. Beaudion
A. Eichelberger
K. Thomas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Gomillion 15 4 0 6/12 1/2 2/2 4 32 3 0 2 3 1
T. Patton 9 5 2 4/8 0/0 1/3 3 26 4 0 2 0 5
C. Beaudion 9 2 4 2/5 0/3 5/6 4 25 3 0 4 0 2
A. Eichelberger 7 6 1 2/4 0/0 3/6 4 28 0 0 6 4 2
K. Thomas 3 3 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 3 27 0 0 3 2 1
Bench
H. Ferreira
F. Penn Jr.
T. Potoma
J. Hill
D. Williams
D. Johnson
J. Sanchez
J. Williams
L. Doup
A. Rego
A. Eskandari
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Ferreira 10 3 1 4/6 0/1 2/6 0 17 2 1 3 1 2
F. Penn Jr. 5 2 0 2/7 1/2 0/0 4 20 2 0 1 0 2
T. Potoma 3 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 2 0 0
J. Hill 2 0 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 8 1 0 2 0 0
D. Williams 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
D. Johnson 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 1 4 0 2
J. Sanchez 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Doup - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rego - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Eskandari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 28 10 24/53 4/12 13/23 24 200 15 2 29 11 17
NCAA BB Scores