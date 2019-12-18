Winston, No. 15 Michigan State top Northwestern 77-72
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) The turnovers were uncharacteristic for No. 15 Michigan State. The rebounding, well, that has been a staple for the Spartans for a very long time.
Cassius Winston scored 21 points and Xavier Tillman and Gabe Brown led a dominant effort on the glass, helping Michigan State hold off Northwestern for a 77-72 win on Wednesday night.
The Spartans (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) turned it over 16 times, just one shy of their season high set during Saturday's 72-49 victory against Oakland. But Tillman and Brown each grabbed 10 boards, fueling a 48-24 rebounding advantage.
''Rebounding is important to us,'' coach Tom Izzo said.
Winston went 8 for 16 from the field in the Spartans' 11th consecutive victory against the Wildcats. He also moved into 12th on the school's career scoring list with 1,601 points, passing Morris Peterson (1,588) and Raymar Morgan (1,597).
The senior guard bounced back nicely after he had just nine points on 3-for-13 shooting during the win against the Golden Grizzlies.
''Tonight we made some huge runs, we made some plays and then we let it slip away like that,'' Winston said. ''We can't do that if we want to be a really, really good team.''
Northwestern (5-5, 0-2) pulled within four twice in the final minute. But Foster Loyer made four free throws to help Michigan State hold on.
''This is definitely going to be a journey,'' said Tillman, who finished with 15 points. ''The team we are right now will definitely not be the team we are going to be in March. I don't know why, but that's just the way it is. That happened to us last year.''
Boo Buie scored a career-high 26 points for Northwestern, and Pete Nance finished with 14 in his return from a one-game suspension for ''failure to adhere to program standards.''
''That was just a mistake I made. We dealt with it, and I've moved on,'' Nance said of the punishment.
Michigan State led by as many as 16 after Winston hit two foul shots to make it 47-31 with 14:56 left. But the Wildcats responded with a 13-2 run.
Buie's 3-pointer got Northwestern within five with 12:47 remaining. The freshman guard scored 11 points during the rally.
''The game could have gotten away from us I thought two or three times,'' coach Chris Collins said, ''and I thought our guys just kept fighting, kind of hung in there.''
Michigan State eventually regained control with a 7-0 spurt, and then held off the Wildcats in the final minutes. Tillman also made two foul shots to help close it out for the Spartans.
DEVELOPMENT
Buie's performance in the Wildcats' first game against a ranked opponent was a positive sign for one of the youngest teams in the country. He went 5 for 7 from beyond the arc.
''It felt good that I was able to make some shots down the stretch,'' Buie said, ''and I had my teammates encouraging me the whole time.''
BIG PICTURE
Michigan State: The Spartans went 9 for 21 from 3-point range after they went 7 for 33 from the deep in the victory over the Golden Grizzlies. The 3-point shooting will be something to watch for Izzo's team as it heads into the heart of its Big Ten schedule.
Northwestern: The Wildcats dropped their season opener against Merrimack, and also lost to Radford on Nov. 19. So hanging in there with Michigan State into the final minute wasn't exactly a terrible result for the team. ''I like where we're headed,'' Collins said. ''I think we're getting better.''
UP NEXT
Michigan State hosts Eastern Michigan on Saturday night. The Spartans don't play another road game until Jan. 12 at Purdue.
Northwestern visits DePaul on Saturday night.
---
Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top 25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.9
|Min. Per Game
|30.9
|10.9
|Pts. Per Game
|10.9
|1.6
|Ast. Per Game
|1.6
|6.9
|Reb. Per Game
|6.9
|54.3
|Field Goal %
|41.3
|25.0
|Three Point %
|33.3
|62.5
|Free Throw %
|90.9
|+ 1
|Boo Buie made free throw
|2.0
|Shooting foul on Xavier Tillman
|2.0
|+ 2
|Boo Buie made layup
|2.0
|+ 1
|Xavier Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Xavier Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Robbie Beran
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|8.0
|Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|+ 1
|Foster Loyer made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Foster Loyer made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Boo Buie
|15.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|72
|Field Goals
|28-61 (45.9%)
|26-61 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|9-21 (42.9%)
|9-21 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|12-14 (85.7%)
|11-15 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|48
|24
|Offensive
|9
|2
|Defensive
|32
|20
|Team
|7
|2
|Assists
|17
|15
|Steals
|3
|8
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|16
|8
|Fouls
|12
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|15 Michigan State 8-3
|79.0 PPG
|45 RPG
|18.8 APG
|Northwestern 5-5
|66.0 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|C. Winston G
|16.9 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|6.0 APG
|40.3 FG%
|
0
|B. Buie G
|7.2 PPG
|1.4 RPG
|1.7 APG
|35.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Winston G
|21 PTS
|1 REB
|6 AST
|B. Buie G
|26 PTS
|1 REB
|4 AST
|
|45.9
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|73.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Winston
|21
|1
|6
|8/16
|2/5
|3/4
|1
|37
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|X. Tillman
|15
|10
|4
|6/12
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|35
|2
|1
|3
|1
|9
|G. Brown
|11
|10
|0
|4/8
|3/4
|0/0
|3
|36
|0
|1
|0
|2
|8
|M. Bingham Jr.
|6
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|A. Henry
|3
|8
|5
|1/9
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|0
|6
|3
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Winston
|21
|1
|6
|8/16
|2/5
|3/4
|1
|37
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|X. Tillman
|15
|10
|4
|6/12
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|35
|2
|1
|3
|1
|9
|G. Brown
|11
|10
|0
|4/8
|3/4
|0/0
|3
|36
|0
|1
|0
|2
|8
|M. Bingham Jr.
|6
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|A. Henry
|3
|8
|5
|1/9
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|0
|6
|3
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Loyer
|7
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|4/4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Kithier
|6
|4
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|M. Hall
|5
|3
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|K. Ahrens
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. George
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Burke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Langford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hoiberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hauser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Izzo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Watts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Marble
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|41
|17
|28/61
|9/21
|12/14
|12
|200
|3
|3
|16
|9
|32
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Nance
|14
|7
|2
|6/12
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|M. Kopp
|9
|2
|2
|2/9
|1/3
|4/5
|1
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|R. Young
|6
|7
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|30
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6
|A. Gaines
|4
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|28
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Spencer
|4
|0
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Nance
|14
|7
|2
|6/12
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|M. Kopp
|9
|2
|2
|2/9
|1/3
|4/5
|1
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|R. Young
|6
|7
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|30
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6
|A. Gaines
|4
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|28
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Spencer
|4
|0
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Buie
|26
|1
|4
|8/13
|5/7
|5/7
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Turner
|5
|3
|2
|2/7
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|R. Beran
|2
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J. Jones
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|T. Malnati
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Audige
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Greer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Dixon III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Zalewski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sandhu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|22
|15
|26/61
|9/21
|11/15
|15
|200
|8
|4
|8
|2
|20
-
TEXSO
NEVADA67
87
2nd 3:25
-
SJST
SNCLRA71
80
2nd 1:01
-
UOP
UNLV74
66
2nd 0.0
-
10BAYLOR
TNMART59
41
2nd 11:33 ESPU
-
CPOLY
SACST55
55
2nd 8.0
-
MNTNA
8OREG24
37
1st 0.0 PACN
-
6UK
UTAH31
35
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
CCTST
DART60
76
Final
-
UIW
CARK82
88
Final/OT
-
OREGST
TXSA88
78
Final
-
LOYCHI
VANDY78
70
Final
-
STNYBRK
9UVA44
56
Final
-
WCAR
XAVIER61
74
Final
-
JVILLE
PRESBY81
58
Final
-
STPETE
UCONN56
66
Final
-
REGENT
HOW47
105
Final
-
ETNST
LSU74
63
Final
-
USCUP
SCST73
70
Final
-
NCGRN
UVM54
53
Final
-
NIAGARA
STBON70
87
Final
-
21TENN
CINCY66
78
Final
-
DEPAUL
CLEVST73
65
Final
-
VCU
CHARLS76
71
Final
-
BCU
UCF65
70
Final
-
CAN
BUFF73
82
Final
-
BALLST
GATECH65
47
Final
-
TNST
INDST72
78
Final
-
AQNST
WMICH61
84
Final
-
VALPO
HIGHPT87
72
Final
-
RICH
ODU62
59
Final
-
NH
MARIST64
56
Final
-
WAGNER
LSALLE60
74
Final
-
ILLCHI
ILLST66
67
Final
-
HOUBP
SFA68
96
Final
-
BAMA
SAMFORD105
87
Final
-
NWST
SAMHOU79
92
Final
-
KENSAW
BELMONT44
83
Final
-
BING
YOUNG55
73
Final
-
OAK
CUSE62
74
Final
-
RADFRD
MISSST68
77
Final
-
SELOU
LAMAR73
79
Final/OT
-
LALAF
ARKST67
79
Final
-
TXAMCC
NICHST58
64
Final
-
ABIL
NORL77
71
Final
-
15MICHST
NWEST77
72
Final
-
HAMP
SILL53
75
Final
-
FGC
SDAKST56
75
Final
-
CONILL
WISGB64
126
Final
-
SFLA
UTAHST74
76
Final/OT
-
MIAOH
3LVILLE46
70
Final
-
DELST
JAXST80
92
Final
-
ALBANY
STJOHN57
85
Final
-
PQ
MCNSE67
109
Final
-
ARKPB
NMEXST40
65
Final
-
UTVALL
WYO69
67
Final
-
UNC
2GONZAG81
94
Final
-
MARYCA
ARIZST96
56
Final
-
STHRN
CALBPTST61
78
Final
-
SDCC
20SDGST48
92
Final