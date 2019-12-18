MICHST
NWEST

No Text

Winston, No. 15 Michigan State top Northwestern 77-72

  • AP
  • Dec 18, 2019

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) The turnovers were uncharacteristic for No. 15 Michigan State. The rebounding, well, that has been a staple for the Spartans for a very long time.

Cassius Winston scored 21 points and Xavier Tillman and Gabe Brown led a dominant effort on the glass, helping Michigan State hold off Northwestern for a 77-72 win on Wednesday night.

The Spartans (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) turned it over 16 times, just one shy of their season high set during Saturday's 72-49 victory against Oakland. But Tillman and Brown each grabbed 10 boards, fueling a 48-24 rebounding advantage.

''Rebounding is important to us,'' coach Tom Izzo said.

Winston went 8 for 16 from the field in the Spartans' 11th consecutive victory against the Wildcats. He also moved into 12th on the school's career scoring list with 1,601 points, passing Morris Peterson (1,588) and Raymar Morgan (1,597).

The senior guard bounced back nicely after he had just nine points on 3-for-13 shooting during the win against the Golden Grizzlies.

''Tonight we made some huge runs, we made some plays and then we let it slip away like that,'' Winston said. ''We can't do that if we want to be a really, really good team.''

Northwestern (5-5, 0-2) pulled within four twice in the final minute. But Foster Loyer made four free throws to help Michigan State hold on.

''This is definitely going to be a journey,'' said Tillman, who finished with 15 points. ''The team we are right now will definitely not be the team we are going to be in March. I don't know why, but that's just the way it is. That happened to us last year.''

Boo Buie scored a career-high 26 points for Northwestern, and Pete Nance finished with 14 in his return from a one-game suspension for ''failure to adhere to program standards.''

''That was just a mistake I made. We dealt with it, and I've moved on,'' Nance said of the punishment.

Michigan State led by as many as 16 after Winston hit two foul shots to make it 47-31 with 14:56 left. But the Wildcats responded with a 13-2 run.

Buie's 3-pointer got Northwestern within five with 12:47 remaining. The freshman guard scored 11 points during the rally.

''The game could have gotten away from us I thought two or three times,'' coach Chris Collins said, ''and I thought our guys just kept fighting, kind of hung in there.''

Michigan State eventually regained control with a 7-0 spurt, and then held off the Wildcats in the final minutes. Tillman also made two foul shots to help close it out for the Spartans.

DEVELOPMENT

Buie's performance in the Wildcats' first game against a ranked opponent was a positive sign for one of the youngest teams in the country. He went 5 for 7 from beyond the arc.

''It felt good that I was able to make some shots down the stretch,'' Buie said, ''and I had my teammates encouraging me the whole time.''

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans went 9 for 21 from 3-point range after they went 7 for 33 from the deep in the victory over the Golden Grizzlies. The 3-point shooting will be something to watch for Izzo's team as it heads into the heart of its Big Ten schedule.

Northwestern: The Wildcats dropped their season opener against Merrimack, and also lost to Radford on Nov. 19. So hanging in there with Michigan State into the final minute wasn't exactly a terrible result for the team. ''I like where we're headed,'' Collins said. ''I think we're getting better.''

UP NEXT

Michigan State hosts Eastern Michigan on Saturday night. The Spartans don't play another road game until Jan. 12 at Purdue.

Northwestern visits DePaul on Saturday night.

---

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top 25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
X. Tillman
23 F
P. Nance
22 F
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
10.9 Pts. Per Game 10.9
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
6.9 Reb. Per Game 6.9
54.3 Field Goal % 41.3
25.0 Three Point % 33.3
62.5 Free Throw % 90.9
+ 1 Boo Buie made free throw 2.0
  Shooting foul on Xavier Tillman 2.0
+ 2 Boo Buie made layup 2.0
+ 1 Xavier Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Xavier Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Robbie Beran 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman 8.0
  Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
+ 1 Foster Loyer made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Foster Loyer made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Boo Buie 15.0
Team Stats
Points 77 72
Field Goals 28-61 (45.9%) 26-61 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 9-21 (42.9%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 48 24
Offensive 9 2
Defensive 32 20
Team 7 2
Assists 17 15
Steals 3 8
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 16 8
Fouls 12 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
C. Winston G
21 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
0
B. Buie G
26 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo 15 Michigan State 8-3 374077
home team logo Northwestern 5-5 274572
Welsh-Ryan Arena Evanston, IL
Welsh-Ryan Arena Evanston, IL
Team Stats
away team logo 15 Michigan State 8-3 79.0 PPG 45 RPG 18.8 APG
home team logo Northwestern 5-5 66.0 PPG 39.4 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
5
C. Winston G 16.9 PPG 2.1 RPG 6.0 APG 40.3 FG%
0
B. Buie G 7.2 PPG 1.4 RPG 1.7 APG 35.5 FG%
Top Scorers
5
C. Winston G 21 PTS 1 REB 6 AST
0
B. Buie G 26 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
45.9 FG% 42.6
42.9 3PT FG% 42.9
85.7 FT% 73.3
Michigan State
Starters
C. Winston
X. Tillman
G. Brown
M. Bingham Jr.
A. Henry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Winston 21 1 6 8/16 2/5 3/4 1 37 1 0 4 0 1
X. Tillman 15 10 4 6/12 1/3 2/2 1 35 2 1 3 1 9
G. Brown 11 10 0 4/8 3/4 0/0 3 36 0 1 0 2 8
M. Bingham Jr. 6 5 0 2/4 0/1 2/2 0 13 0 0 0 1 4
A. Henry 3 8 5 1/9 1/5 0/0 3 27 0 0 6 3 5
Starters
C. Winston
X. Tillman
G. Brown
M. Bingham Jr.
A. Henry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Winston 21 1 6 8/16 2/5 3/4 1 37 1 0 4 0 1
X. Tillman 15 10 4 6/12 1/3 2/2 1 35 2 1 3 1 9
G. Brown 11 10 0 4/8 3/4 0/0 3 36 0 1 0 2 8
M. Bingham Jr. 6 5 0 2/4 0/1 2/2 0 13 0 0 0 1 4
A. Henry 3 8 5 1/9 1/5 0/0 3 27 0 0 6 3 5
Bench
F. Loyer
T. Kithier
M. Hall
K. Ahrens
C. George
B. Burke
J. Langford
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
J. Hauser
S. Izzo
R. Watts
J. Marble
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Loyer 7 0 0 1/1 1/1 4/4 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
T. Kithier 6 4 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 1 3
M. Hall 5 3 2 2/4 0/0 1/2 3 17 0 1 1 1 2
K. Ahrens 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 0 0
C. George 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoiberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hauser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Izzo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Watts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Marble - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 41 17 28/61 9/21 12/14 12 200 3 3 16 9 32
Northwestern
Starters
P. Nance
M. Kopp
R. Young
A. Gaines
P. Spencer
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Nance 14 7 2 6/12 2/6 0/0 3 32 0 1 2 1 6
M. Kopp 9 2 2 2/9 1/3 4/5 1 24 0 0 2 0 2
R. Young 6 7 2 2/5 0/0 2/2 1 30 1 0 2 1 6
A. Gaines 4 0 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 28 4 0 0 0 0
P. Spencer 4 0 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 18 1 0 2 0 0
Starters
P. Nance
M. Kopp
R. Young
A. Gaines
P. Spencer
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Nance 14 7 2 6/12 2/6 0/0 3 32 0 1 2 1 6
M. Kopp 9 2 2 2/9 1/3 4/5 1 24 0 0 2 0 2
R. Young 6 7 2 2/5 0/0 2/2 1 30 1 0 2 1 6
A. Gaines 4 0 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 28 4 0 0 0 0
P. Spencer 4 0 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 18 1 0 2 0 0
Bench
B. Buie
A. Turner
R. Beran
J. Jones
T. Malnati
C. Audige
R. Greer
R. Dixon III
E. Zalewski
D. Sandhu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Buie 26 1 4 8/13 5/7 5/7 2 26 0 0 0 0 1
A. Turner 5 3 2 2/7 1/3 0/0 2 23 1 0 0 0 3
R. Beran 2 0 1 1/4 0/2 0/1 2 12 0 2 0 0 0
J. Jones 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 1 0 0 2
T. Malnati - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Audige - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Dixon III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Zalewski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sandhu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 22 15 26/61 9/21 11/15 15 200 8 4 8 2 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores