Caruso leads Santa Clara past San Jose State 89-84

  • Dec 19, 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Guglielmo Caruso scored 25 points to lead five players in double figures as Santa Clara held on to beat San Jose State 89-84 on Wednesday night.

Keshawn Justice added 20 points for the Broncos (11-2) who have won three in a row. Trey Wertz, DJ Mitchell and Tahj Eaddy scored 10 points apiece. Wertz led the team with nine assists.

The Broncos took a 41-26 advantage into the break but Christian Anigwe and Zach Chappell rallied the Spartans (3-9) in the second half, pulling to five points on a Chappell 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Chappell led the Spartans with 20 points and six assists. Seneca Knight added 15 points and Anigwe and Ralph Agee added 13 points each.

Key Players
S. Knight
J. Vrankic
27.8 Min. Per Game 27.8
9.8 Pts. Per Game 9.8
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
39.3 Field Goal % 45.4
25.0 Three Point % 38.1
68.3 Free Throw % 69.8
Team Stats
Points 84 89
Field Goals 26-57 (45.6%) 29-52 (55.8%)
3-Pointers 9-24 (37.5%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 23-31 (74.2%) 24-32 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 25
Offensive 11 3
Defensive 22 19
Team 3 3
Assists 14 22
Steals 8 7
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 20 15
Fouls 24 28
Technicals 0 0
4
Z. Chappell G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
30
G. Caruso F
25 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
Team Stats
away team logo San Jose State 3-9 65.8 PPG 39.6 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo Santa Clara 11-2 77.8 PPG 37.7 RPG 16.9 APG
Key Players
4
Z. Chappell G 7.3 PPG 1.3 RPG 1.9 APG 39.7 FG%
30
G. Caruso F 12.2 PPG 5.5 RPG 0.7 APG 69.1 FG%
Top Scorers
4
Z. Chappell G 20 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
30
G. Caruso F 25 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
45.6 FG% 55.8
37.5 3PT FG% 41.2
74.2 FT% 75.0
San Jose State
Starters
S. Knight
C. Anigwe
R. Agee
B. Ivey
O. Moore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Knight 15 5 3 3/9 0/1 9/10 3 31 1 0 3 1 4
C. Anigwe 13 8 0 5/7 3/5 0/0 2 32 0 2 3 2 6
R. Agee 13 7 1 4/9 0/3 5/8 5 29 1 0 4 4 3
B. Ivey 11 3 3 3/10 3/9 2/2 2 38 5 0 3 0 3
O. Moore 6 3 0 2/3 1/2 1/1 2 6 0 0 2 0 3
Bench
Z. Chappell
E. Lane
R. Washington
T. Smith
K. Hammonds
S. Japhet-Mathias
C. LeCesne
I. Nichols
C. Simmons
H. Dhaliwal
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Chappell 20 3 6 6/13 2/4 6/8 3 31 1 0 4 2 1
E. Lane 6 4 0 3/4 0/0 0/2 4 19 0 1 1 2 2
R. Washington 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 0
T. Smith 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
K. Hammonds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Japhet-Mathias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeCesne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Nichols - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Dhaliwal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 33 14 26/57 9/24 23/31 24 200 8 3 20 11 22
Santa Clara
Starters
G. Caruso
K. Justice
T. Wertz
J. Vrankic
J. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Caruso 25 6 2 11/14 1/1 2/3 5 28 0 3 2 1 5
K. Justice 20 0 3 5/7 2/3 8/10 1 32 1 0 1 0 0
T. Wertz 10 5 9 3/8 1/4 3/6 4 32 2 0 2 1 4
J. Vrankic 8 2 3 3/6 0/0 2/2 4 28 2 0 2 0 2
J. Williams 4 2 1 1/4 0/1 2/4 4 15 1 2 1 0 2
Bench
D. Mitchell
T. Eaddy
D. Thompson
G. Williams
J. Bediako
J. Ducasse
E. Richards
M. Dorward
M. Hayes
N. Lack
M. Tomley
J. Traina
E. Barry
C. Strambi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mitchell 10 6 0 3/6 1/3 3/3 5 24 0 0 3 0 6
T. Eaddy 10 0 3 3/5 2/4 2/2 3 26 1 0 1 0 0
D. Thompson 2 0 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
G. Williams 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Bediako 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 3 1 0
J. Ducasse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Richards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dorward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hayes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Lack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tomley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Traina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Barry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Strambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 22 22 29/52 7/17 24/32 28 200 7 5 15 3 19
