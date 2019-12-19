Caruso leads Santa Clara past San Jose State 89-84
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Guglielmo Caruso scored 25 points to lead five players in double figures as Santa Clara held on to beat San Jose State 89-84 on Wednesday night.
Keshawn Justice added 20 points for the Broncos (11-2) who have won three in a row. Trey Wertz, DJ Mitchell and Tahj Eaddy scored 10 points apiece. Wertz led the team with nine assists.
The Broncos took a 41-26 advantage into the break but Christian Anigwe and Zach Chappell rallied the Spartans (3-9) in the second half, pulling to five points on a Chappell 3-pointer in the final seconds.
Chappell led the Spartans with 20 points and six assists. Seneca Knight added 15 points and Anigwe and Ralph Agee added 13 points each.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|27.8
|Min. Per Game
|27.8
|9.8
|Pts. Per Game
|9.8
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|4.9
|Reb. Per Game
|4.9
|39.3
|Field Goal %
|45.4
|25.0
|Three Point %
|38.1
|68.3
|Free Throw %
|69.8
|+ 3
|Zach Chappell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brae Ivey
|3.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Jalen Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Ralph Agee
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams
|12.0
|Christian Anigwe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe
|28.0
|Trey Wertz missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Trey Wertz made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Personal foul on Omari Moore
|28.0
|+ 1
|Zach Chappell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|84
|89
|Field Goals
|26-57 (45.6%)
|29-52 (55.8%)
|3-Pointers
|9-24 (37.5%)
|7-17 (41.2%)
|Free Throws
|23-31 (74.2%)
|24-32 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|25
|Offensive
|11
|3
|Defensive
|22
|19
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|14
|22
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|20
|15
|Fouls
|24
|28
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|San Jose State 3-9
|65.8 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Santa Clara 11-2
|77.8 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|16.9 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|Z. Chappell G
|7.3 PPG
|1.3 RPG
|1.9 APG
|39.7 FG%
|
30
|G. Caruso F
|12.2 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|0.7 APG
|69.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Z. Chappell G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|6 AST
|G. Caruso F
|25 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|
|45.6
|FG%
|55.8
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|41.2
|
|
|74.2
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Chappell
|20
|3
|6
|6/13
|2/4
|6/8
|3
|31
|1
|0
|4
|2
|1
|E. Lane
|6
|4
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|R. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Smith
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Hammonds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Japhet-Mathias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. LeCesne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Nichols
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Dhaliwal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|33
|14
|26/57
|9/24
|23/31
|24
|200
|8
|3
|20
|11
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Caruso
|25
|6
|2
|11/14
|1/1
|2/3
|5
|28
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|K. Justice
|20
|0
|3
|5/7
|2/3
|8/10
|1
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Wertz
|10
|5
|9
|3/8
|1/4
|3/6
|4
|32
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|J. Vrankic
|8
|2
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Williams
|4
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|2/4
|4
|15
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Caruso
|25
|6
|2
|11/14
|1/1
|2/3
|5
|28
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|K. Justice
|20
|0
|3
|5/7
|2/3
|8/10
|1
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Wertz
|10
|5
|9
|3/8
|1/4
|3/6
|4
|32
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|J. Vrankic
|8
|2
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Williams
|4
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|2/4
|4
|15
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Mitchell
|10
|6
|0
|3/6
|1/3
|3/3
|5
|24
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|T. Eaddy
|10
|0
|3
|3/5
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Thompson
|2
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Bediako
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|J. Ducasse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Richards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dorward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hayes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Lack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Tomley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Traina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Barry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Strambi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|22
|22
|29/52
|7/17
|24/32
|28
|200
|7
|5
|15
|3
|19
-
CCTST
DART60
76
Final
-
UIW
CARK82
88
Final/OT
-
OREGST
TXSA88
78
Final
-
WCAR
XAVIER61
74
Final
-
LOYCHI
VANDY78
70
Final
-
STNYBRK
9UVA44
56
Final
-
ETNST
LSU74
63
Final
-
ILLCHI
ILLST66
67
Final
-
AQNST
WMICH61
84
Final
-
STPETE
UCONN56
66
Final
-
VALPO
HIGHPT87
72
Final
-
REGENT
HOW47
105
Final
-
NIAGARA
STBON70
87
Final
-
USCUP
SCST73
70
Final
-
NCGRN
UVM54
53
Final
-
JVILLE
PRESBY81
58
Final
-
WAGNER
LSALLE60
74
Final
-
21TENN
CINCY66
78
Final
-
VCU
CHARLS76
71
Final
-
BCU
UCF65
70
Final
-
CAN
BUFF73
82
Final
-
DEPAUL
CLEVST73
65
Final
-
BALLST
GATECH65
47
Final
-
NH
MARIST64
56
Final
-
TNST
INDST72
78
Final
-
RICH
ODU62
59
Final
-
BAMA
SAMFORD105
87
Final
-
HOUBP
SFA68
96
Final
-
KENSAW
BELMONT44
83
Final
-
NWST
SAMHOU79
92
Final
-
BING
YOUNG55
73
Final
-
HAMP
SILL53
75
Final
-
CONILL
WISGB64
126
Final
-
LALAF
ARKST67
79
Final
-
15MICHST
NWEST77
72
Final
-
FGC
SDAKST56
75
Final
-
ABIL
NORL77
71
Final
-
OAK
CUSE62
74
Final
-
TXAMCC
NICHST58
64
Final
-
SELOU
LAMAR73
79
Final/OT
-
RADFRD
MISSST68
77
Final
-
SFLA
UTAHST74
76
Final/OT
-
ALBANY
STJOHN57
85
Final
-
DELST
JAXST80
92
Final
-
MIAOH
3LVILLE46
70
Final
-
PQ
MCNSE67
109
Final
-
UNC
2GONZAG81
94
Final
-
UTVALL
WYO69
67
Final
-
ARKPB
NMEXST40
65
Final
-
MARYCA
ARIZST96
56
Final
-
STHRN
CALBPTST61
78
Final
-
SDCC
20SDGST48
92
Final
-
SJST
SNCLRA84
89
Final
-
UOP
UNLV74
66
Final
-
10BAYLOR
TNMART91
63
Final
-
TEXSO
NEVADA73
91
Final
-
CPOLY
SACST56
57
Final
-
6UK
UTAH66
69
Final
-
MNTNA
8OREG48
81
Final