UOP
UNLV

No Text

Pacific keeps rolling with a 74-66 win over UNLV

  • AP
  • Dec 19, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Justin Moore scored 22 points and Gary Chivichyan scored 11 and Pacific beat UNLV 74-66 on Wednesday night.

The Tigers (11-3) are off to their best start since the 2004-05 season when they won 11 of their first 13.

UNLV led 35-29 at halftime. Chivichyan's 3-pointer 5 1/2 minutes into the second half capped a 10-2 run that got Pacific back in it. Austin Vereen's 3 with 9:22 remaining gave Pacific the lead for good. Pacific's bench scored 36 points and all 12 players who saw action entered the scoring column.

Amauri Hardy led the Rebels with 19 points, Bryce Hamilton scored 13 and Nick Blair 14. UNLV (4-8) now has dropped five of its last seven games.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Moore
E. Mitrou-Long
55 G
36.2 Min. Per Game 36.2
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
43.6 Field Goal % 44.4
48.5 Three Point % 36.8
74.5 Free Throw % 84.6
  Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp 0.0
  Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Gary Chivichyan made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Gary Chivichyan made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Marvin Coleman 6.0
+ 2 Amauri Hardy made layup 7.0
+ 1 Justin Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Justin Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Amauri Hardy 13.0
+ 2 Amauri Hardy made layup 13.0
+ 1 Justin Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
Team Stats
Points 74 66
Field Goals 25-56 (44.6%) 21-48 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 9-20 (45.0%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 18-22 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 34 28
Offensive 14 9
Defensive 18 19
Team 2 0
Assists 15 11
Steals 6 7
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 9 14
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
25
J. Moore G
22 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
A. Hardy G
19 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Pacific 11-3 294574
home team logo UNLV 4-8 353166
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Pacific 11-3 70.4 PPG 37.7 RPG 12.4 APG
home team logo UNLV 4-8 67.5 PPG 39.7 RPG 11.6 APG
Key Players
25
J. Moore G 11.4 PPG 3.2 RPG 3.4 APG 43.6 FG%
3
A. Hardy G 17.1 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.3 APG 39.2 FG%
Top Scorers
25
J. Moore G 22 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
3
A. Hardy G 19 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
44.6 FG% 43.8
45.0 3PT FG% 27.3
75.0 FT% 81.8
Pacific
Starters
J. Moore
A. McCray
J. Tripp
J. Price-Noel
B. Finstuen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Moore 22 1 3 6/12 3/5 7/7 1 26 1 0 2 0 1
A. McCray 6 3 0 2/3 0/0 2/4 3 11 1 0 1 2 1
J. Tripp 5 8 1 1/7 0/1 3/4 4 25 0 0 0 2 6
J. Price-Noel 3 0 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 12 0 1 2 0 0
B. Finstuen 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 2 1
Starters
J. Moore
A. McCray
J. Tripp
J. Price-Noel
B. Finstuen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Moore 22 1 3 6/12 3/5 7/7 1 26 1 0 2 0 1
A. McCray 6 3 0 2/3 0/0 2/4 3 11 1 0 1 2 1
J. Tripp 5 8 1 1/7 0/1 3/4 4 25 0 0 0 2 6
J. Price-Noel 3 0 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 12 0 1 2 0 0
B. Finstuen 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 2 1
Bench
G. Chivichyan
P. Crockrell II
A. Vereen
J. Bailey
S. Fritz
D. Jenkins
J. Hampshire
J. Brahmbhatt
J. Salazar
T. Rooks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Chivichyan 11 0 0 3/7 3/6 2/2 0 20 0 0 1 0 0
P. Crockrell II 8 2 4 4/8 0/0 0/0 3 21 1 0 2 1 1
A. Vereen 5 5 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 4 25 1 0 0 2 3
J. Bailey 5 4 1 2/4 1/2 0/1 0 16 1 0 0 1 3
S. Fritz 4 4 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 3 1
D. Jenkins 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 1 1 1 0 0
J. Hampshire 1 2 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 14 0 3 0 1 1
J. Brahmbhatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Salazar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Rooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 32 15 25/56 9/20 15/20 20 200 6 5 9 14 18
UNLV
Starters
A. Hardy
N. Blair
C. Diong
M. Coleman
J. Antonio
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hardy 19 1 3 5/11 0/5 9/11 3 32 1 0 4 0 1
N. Blair 14 3 3 5/6 4/5 0/0 3 31 0 0 2 0 3
C. Diong 6 7 0 1/5 0/0 4/5 3 26 1 1 4 4 3
M. Coleman 6 8 2 2/5 0/1 2/2 1 33 2 0 0 3 5
J. Antonio 3 1 2 1/6 1/6 0/0 1 21 1 1 0 0 1
Starters
A. Hardy
N. Blair
C. Diong
M. Coleman
J. Antonio
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hardy 19 1 3 5/11 0/5 9/11 3 32 1 0 4 0 1
N. Blair 14 3 3 5/6 4/5 0/0 3 31 0 0 2 0 3
C. Diong 6 7 0 1/5 0/0 4/5 3 26 1 1 4 4 3
M. Coleman 6 8 2 2/5 0/1 2/2 1 33 2 0 0 3 5
J. Antonio 3 1 2 1/6 1/6 0/0 1 21 1 1 0 0 1
Bench
B. Hamilton
D. Tillman
V. Shibel
E. Mitrou-Long
C. Dembele
D. Jenkins Jr.
J. Green
M. Wood
T. Hurlburt
C. Hall
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hamilton 13 4 0 5/9 1/2 2/2 3 18 1 0 1 1 3
D. Tillman 5 3 1 2/6 0/3 1/2 5 28 1 1 3 1 2
V. Shibel 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 1
E. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jenkins Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hurlburt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 28 11 21/48 6/22 18/22 20 200 7 3 14 9 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores