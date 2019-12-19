Pacific keeps rolling with a 74-66 win over UNLV
LAS VEGAS (AP) Justin Moore scored 22 points and Gary Chivichyan scored 11 and Pacific beat UNLV 74-66 on Wednesday night.
The Tigers (11-3) are off to their best start since the 2004-05 season when they won 11 of their first 13.
UNLV led 35-29 at halftime. Chivichyan's 3-pointer 5 1/2 minutes into the second half capped a 10-2 run that got Pacific back in it. Austin Vereen's 3 with 9:22 remaining gave Pacific the lead for good. Pacific's bench scored 36 points and all 12 players who saw action entered the scoring column.
Amauri Hardy led the Rebels with 19 points, Bryce Hamilton scored 13 and Nick Blair 14. UNLV (4-8) now has dropped five of its last seven games.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|36.2
|Min. Per Game
|36.2
|12.9
|Pts. Per Game
|12.9
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|43.6
|Field Goal %
|44.4
|48.5
|Three Point %
|36.8
|74.5
|Free Throw %
|84.6
|Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|0.0
|Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Gary Chivichyan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Gary Chivichyan made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Marvin Coleman
|6.0
|+ 2
|Amauri Hardy made layup
|7.0
|+ 1
|Justin Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Justin Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Amauri Hardy
|13.0
|+ 2
|Amauri Hardy made layup
|13.0
|+ 1
|Justin Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|66
|Field Goals
|25-56 (44.6%)
|21-48 (43.8%)
|3-Pointers
|9-20 (45.0%)
|6-22 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|15-20 (75.0%)
|18-22 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|28
|Offensive
|14
|9
|Defensive
|18
|19
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|15
|11
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|9
|14
|Fouls
|20
|20
|Technicals
|1
|0
|
|44.6
|FG%
|43.8
|
|
|45.0
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Moore
|22
|1
|3
|6/12
|3/5
|7/7
|1
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|A. McCray
|6
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|11
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|J. Tripp
|5
|8
|1
|1/7
|0/1
|3/4
|4
|25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|J. Price-Noel
|3
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|B. Finstuen
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Moore
|22
|1
|3
|6/12
|3/5
|7/7
|1
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|A. McCray
|6
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|11
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|J. Tripp
|5
|8
|1
|1/7
|0/1
|3/4
|4
|25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|J. Price-Noel
|3
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|B. Finstuen
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Chivichyan
|11
|0
|0
|3/7
|3/6
|2/2
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P. Crockrell II
|8
|2
|4
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|21
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|A. Vereen
|5
|5
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|25
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|J. Bailey
|5
|4
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/1
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|S. Fritz
|4
|4
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|D. Jenkins
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J. Hampshire
|1
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|14
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J. Brahmbhatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Salazar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Rooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|32
|15
|25/56
|9/20
|15/20
|20
|200
|6
|5
|9
|14
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hardy
|19
|1
|3
|5/11
|0/5
|9/11
|3
|32
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|N. Blair
|14
|3
|3
|5/6
|4/5
|0/0
|3
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. Diong
|6
|7
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|26
|1
|1
|4
|4
|3
|M. Coleman
|6
|8
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|33
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|J. Antonio
|3
|1
|2
|1/6
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hardy
|19
|1
|3
|5/11
|0/5
|9/11
|3
|32
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|N. Blair
|14
|3
|3
|5/6
|4/5
|0/0
|3
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. Diong
|6
|7
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|26
|1
|1
|4
|4
|3
|M. Coleman
|6
|8
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|33
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|J. Antonio
|3
|1
|2
|1/6
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Hamilton
|13
|4
|0
|5/9
|1/2
|2/2
|3
|18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|D. Tillman
|5
|3
|1
|2/6
|0/3
|1/2
|5
|28
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|V. Shibel
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Mitrou-Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jenkins Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hurlburt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|28
|11
|21/48
|6/22
|18/22
|20
|200
|7
|3
|14
|9
|19
-
CCTST
DART60
76
Final
-
UIW
CARK82
88
Final/OT
-
OREGST
TXSA88
78
Final
-
WCAR
XAVIER61
74
Final
-
LOYCHI
VANDY78
70
Final
-
STNYBRK
9UVA44
56
Final
-
ETNST
LSU74
63
Final
-
ILLCHI
ILLST66
67
Final
-
AQNST
WMICH61
84
Final
-
STPETE
UCONN56
66
Final
-
VALPO
HIGHPT87
72
Final
-
REGENT
HOW47
105
Final
-
NIAGARA
STBON70
87
Final
-
USCUP
SCST73
70
Final
-
NCGRN
UVM54
53
Final
-
JVILLE
PRESBY81
58
Final
-
WAGNER
LSALLE60
74
Final
-
21TENN
CINCY66
78
Final
-
VCU
CHARLS76
71
Final
-
BCU
UCF65
70
Final
-
CAN
BUFF73
82
Final
-
DEPAUL
CLEVST73
65
Final
-
BALLST
GATECH65
47
Final
-
NH
MARIST64
56
Final
-
TNST
INDST72
78
Final
-
RICH
ODU62
59
Final
-
BAMA
SAMFORD105
87
Final
-
HOUBP
SFA68
96
Final
-
KENSAW
BELMONT44
83
Final
-
NWST
SAMHOU79
92
Final
-
BING
YOUNG55
73
Final
-
HAMP
SILL53
75
Final
-
CONILL
WISGB64
126
Final
-
LALAF
ARKST67
79
Final
-
15MICHST
NWEST77
72
Final
-
FGC
SDAKST56
75
Final
-
ABIL
NORL77
71
Final
-
OAK
CUSE62
74
Final
-
TXAMCC
NICHST58
64
Final
-
SELOU
LAMAR73
79
Final/OT
-
RADFRD
MISSST68
77
Final
-
SFLA
UTAHST74
76
Final/OT
-
ALBANY
STJOHN57
85
Final
-
DELST
JAXST80
92
Final
-
MIAOH
3LVILLE46
70
Final
-
PQ
MCNSE67
109
Final
-
UNC
2GONZAG81
94
Final
-
UTVALL
WYO69
67
Final
-
ARKPB
NMEXST40
65
Final
-
MARYCA
ARIZST96
56
Final
-
STHRN
CALBPTST61
78
Final
-
SDCC
20SDGST48
92
Final
-
SJST
SNCLRA84
89
Final
-
UOP
UNLV74
66
Final
-
10BAYLOR
TNMART91
63
Final
-
TEXSO
NEVADA73
91
Final
-
CPOLY
SACST56
57
Final
-
6UK
UTAH66
69
Final
-
MNTNA
8OREG48
81
Final