Goodin leads Xavier to 74-61 victory over Western Carolina
CINCINNATI (AP) After the loss to Wake Forest on Saturday, Xavier head coach Travis Steele met with his senior players and challenged them to improve their play. On Wednesday night, point guard Quentin Goodin was the one who responded.
Goodin scored a career-high 25 points and Jason Carter added 16, helping Xavier hold off Western Carolina 74-61 at Cintas Center.
The Musketeers' point guard was 9-of-11 shooting and 4-for-4 from three-point range helping them overcome the absence of leading scorer Naji Marshall and 18 turnovers to improve to 10-2.
���He gave us reality,” said Goodin, of the meeting with Steele. “He just upped the standard. It's him just trying to get us better. He stays on us. If he doesn't keep pushing us, we're not going to reach our expectations.”
Freshman forward Zach Freemantle added 13 points for the Musketeers who were without Marshall after the junior forward came down with a stomach virus. Marshall averages 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.
“He got sick late last night," Steele said. "We tried giving him fluids today. He wanted to play but just couldn't do it. (Athletic trainer) David Fluker made the decision about two hours before the game.”
Xavier, coming off an 80-78 loss at Wake Forest, built an 11-point lead in the first half, but without Marshall they struggled to score.
The Musketeers went more than three minutes without scoring in the first half and missed nine straight shots. Second-leading scorer Paul Scruggs had five points and six turnovers in the half.
The Catamounts went on a 10-0 run and tied the score 21-21 late in the half.
Xavier led by three points at halftime behind Goodin's 10 points.
“He played like a senior,” Steele said. “I thought he took good shots. He didn't force things. He had command and that's what he needs to do.”
But Western Carolina built a seven-point lead within the first five minutes of the second half, and Steele called two timeouts within 23 seconds to stem the tide. This came during a four-minute stretch in which the Catamounts scored 21 points.
“For everybody who wasn't in the huddle, I'll keep it clean," Goodin said. "We just had to get everybody together and get this right. Giving up that many points like that was not a good look.”
The Musketeers responded with a 13-2 run over six minutes to regain the lead. A three-pointer by Carter put Xavier up 67-57 with 3:40 left. Goodin wrapped up the scoring with his fourth three-pointer of the night.
“I didn't see this game coming,” said Goodin of his career night. “I wanted to be more aggressive. I knew we didn't have Naji.”
PROSSER CLASSIC
The Skip Prosser Classic honoring former Xavier and Wake Forest head coach Skip Prosser was expanded this season to include Wednesday's game against Western Carolina, which is coached by Prosser's son, Mark. Skip Prosser was head coach at Xavier from 1994 to 2001. He coached Wake Forest from 2001 to his death in 2007. “This (game) was a little different for me,” Mark Prosser said. “My personal feelings didn't impact our kids. They play hard no matter what. To honor my father in this way is very special for my family. It was fun to be a part of it.”
BIG PICTURE
Despite having four returning starters from last season, Xavier has struggled to find its rhythm on offense. The absence of Marshall was a factor on Wednesday, but taking care of the ball has been an ongoing issue. The Musketeers average more than 13 turnovers. On Wednesday, they had 11 of their 18 turnovers by halftime. The 18 turnovers are tied for the most since Xavier had 18 in a loss to Florida on Nov. 24. The season-high for the Musketeers is 21 in an overtime win over UConn on Nov. 22.
UP NEXT
Western Carolina plays at Tennessee Tech on Saturday
Xavier visits TCU on Sunday.
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|33.2
|Min. Per Game
|33.2
|16.9
|Pts. Per Game
|16.9
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|5.9
|Reb. Per Game
|5.9
|41.7
|Field Goal %
|44.7
|36.4
|Three Point %
|25.9
|75.3
|Free Throw %
|69.8
|Turnover on Carlos Dotson
|16.0
|Offensive foul on Carlos Dotson
|16.0
|Offensive rebound by Marcus Thomas
|19.0
|Onno Steger missed jump shot, blocked by Jason Carter
|21.0
|Personal foul on Tyrique Jones
|33.0
|+ 2
|Jason Carter made dunk, assist by Bryce Moore
|33.0
|Lost ball turnover on Mason Faulkner, stolen by Bryce Moore
|40.0
|+ 1
|Quentin Goodin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|54.0
|+ 1
|Quentin Goodin made 1st of 2 free throws
|54.0
|Personal foul on Matt Halvorsen
|54.0
|Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs
|1:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|74
|Field Goals
|22-61 (36.1%)
|26-53 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|8-26 (30.8%)
|8-17 (47.1%)
|Free Throws
|9-10 (90.0%)
|14-17 (82.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|40
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|20
|31
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|13
|17
|Steals
|8
|9
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|14
|18
|Fouls
|18
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|W. Carolina 7-3
|79.6 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Xavier 10-2
|74.0 PPG
|42.7 RPG
|13.7 APG
|
|36.1
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|30.8
|3PT FG%
|47.1
|
|
|90.0
|FT%
|82.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Gibson
|16
|2
|1
|6/13
|4/10
|0/0
|3
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Faulkner
|14
|2
|6
|4/15
|2/8
|4/4
|0
|38
|2
|0
|5
|0
|2
|M. Halvorsen
|8
|3
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|3/3
|2
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Dotson
|8
|4
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|23
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|O. Steger
|5
|3
|1
|2/10
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|29
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Gibson
|16
|2
|1
|6/13
|4/10
|0/0
|3
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Faulkner
|14
|2
|6
|4/15
|2/8
|4/4
|0
|38
|2
|0
|5
|0
|2
|M. Halvorsen
|8
|3
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|3/3
|2
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Dotson
|8
|4
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|23
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|O. Steger
|5
|3
|1
|2/10
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|29
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Thomas
|4
|3
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|X. Cork
|4
|4
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|T. Harris
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|A. Sledd
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. McCray
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. McMillan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Myers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Elks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. McCrimmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Langlais
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|26
|13
|22/61
|8/26
|9/10
|18
|200
|8
|3
|14
|6
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Goodin
|25
|1
|3
|9/11
|4/4
|3/6
|1
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Carter
|16
|9
|4
|7/9
|2/2
|0/0
|3
|36
|1
|4
|4
|2
|7
|P. Scruggs
|9
|5
|0
|3/8
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|33
|1
|1
|8
|0
|5
|T. Jones
|6
|11
|6
|2/7
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|23
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|B. Moore
|5
|7
|4
|1/7
|1/6
|2/2
|2
|37
|6
|0
|2
|0
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Goodin
|25
|1
|3
|9/11
|4/4
|3/6
|1
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Carter
|16
|9
|4
|7/9
|2/2
|0/0
|3
|36
|1
|4
|4
|2
|7
|P. Scruggs
|9
|5
|0
|3/8
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|33
|1
|1
|8
|0
|5
|T. Jones
|6
|11
|6
|2/7
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|23
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|B. Moore
|5
|7
|4
|1/7
|1/6
|2/2
|2
|37
|6
|0
|2
|0
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Freemantle
|13
|2
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|5/5
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. James
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Tandy
|0
|3
|0
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Bishop
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Schrand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hanson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Marshall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Swetye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Singh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ramsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Cody
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|39
|17
|26/53
|8/17
|14/17
|13
|200
|9
|7
|18
|8
|31
-
10BAYLOR
TNMART84
51
2nd 3:42 ESPU
-
MNTNA
8OREG28
42
2nd 14:11 PACN
-
6UK
UTAH36
47
2nd 15:19 ESP2
-
CCTST
DART60
76
Final
-
UIW
CARK82
88
Final/OT
-
OREGST
TXSA88
78
Final
-
STNYBRK
9UVA44
56
Final
-
LOYCHI
VANDY78
70
Final
-
WCAR
XAVIER61
74
Final
-
ETNST
LSU74
63
Final
-
ILLCHI
ILLST66
67
Final
-
STPETE
UCONN56
66
Final
-
REGENT
HOW47
105
Final
-
VALPO
HIGHPT87
72
Final
-
USCUP
SCST73
70
Final
-
NCGRN
UVM54
53
Final
-
JVILLE
PRESBY81
58
Final
-
NH
MARIST64
56
Final
-
21TENN
CINCY66
78
Final
-
VCU
CHARLS76
71
Final
-
BCU
UCF65
70
Final
-
CAN
BUFF73
82
Final
-
DEPAUL
CLEVST73
65
Final
-
BALLST
GATECH65
47
Final
-
NIAGARA
STBON70
87
Final
-
RICH
ODU62
59
Final
-
WAGNER
LSALLE60
74
Final
-
TNST
INDST72
78
Final
-
AQNST
WMICH61
84
Final
-
HOUBP
SFA68
96
Final
-
KENSAW
BELMONT44
83
Final
-
NWST
SAMHOU79
92
Final
-
BAMA
SAMFORD105
87
Final
-
BING
YOUNG55
73
Final
-
CONILL
WISGB64
126
Final
-
FGC
SDAKST56
75
Final
-
LALAF
ARKST67
79
Final
-
HAMP
SILL53
75
Final
-
15MICHST
NWEST77
72
Final
-
SELOU
LAMAR73
79
Final/OT
-
OAK
CUSE62
74
Final
-
RADFRD
MISSST68
77
Final
-
ABIL
NORL77
71
Final
-
TXAMCC
NICHST58
64
Final
-
SFLA
UTAHST74
76
Final/OT
-
MIAOH
3LVILLE46
70
Final
-
DELST
JAXST80
92
Final
-
ALBANY
STJOHN57
85
Final
-
PQ
MCNSE67
109
Final
-
UNC
2GONZAG81
94
Final
-
UTVALL
WYO69
67
Final
-
ARKPB
NMEXST40
65
Final
-
MARYCA
ARIZST96
56
Final
-
SDCC
20SDGST48
92
Final
-
SJST
SNCLRA84
89
Final
-
TEXSO
NEVADA73
91
Final
-
STHRN
CALBPTST61
78
Final
-
UOP
UNLV74
66
Final
-
CPOLY
SACST56
57
Final