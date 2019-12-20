NCST
No Text

Doughty rallies No. 12 Auburn for 79-73 win over NC State

  • AP
  • Dec 20, 2019

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) The Auburn Tigers fell behind briefly late but didn't give up any more points until it was too late.

Samir Doughty scored 11 of his 24 points over the final 4:33 and No. 12 Auburn beat North Carolina State 79-73 Thursday night with a late defensive clampdown.

The Tigers (10-0) remained the only unbeaten Power Five team with perhaps their most notable win of the season. There was no 3-point barrage or offensive explosion like last year's team sometimes produced on its way to the Final Four.

''We've got to be a great defensive team to win games,'' Doughty said. ''We aren't as good at scoring as we were last year, and we know that. We just try to focus on defending, winning our matchup.''

The Wolfpack (8-3) briefly took a lead on Braxton Beverly's layup with 5:23 left but couldn't score again for the next four-plus minutes.

Doughty started a late 10-point surge with a scoop shot, but his biggest was a back-breaking 3-pointer from the corner to beat the shot clock with 25 seconds left.

''That wasn't the play call but that was like a second option,'' Doughty said, ''and it was a pretty good option.''

He was perfect on six foul shots down the stretch.

Austin Wiley had a breakaway dunk during that run when Wolfpack players were slow to get back following a turnover.

''I didn't expect to be that open,'' Wiley said. ''It seemed like everybody just stopped.''

Doughty also turned the ball over and stole it right back, winning the scramble for a loose ball and calling a timeout from the floor to save possession.

J'Von McCormick's layup with 2:12 left gave Auburn a 72-64 lead.

Markell Johnson broke the North Carolina State drought with a short jumper with 1:21 left. After Doughty made two more foul shots, Pat Andree cut the Wolfpack's deficit to 74-69 with a 3-pointer with 55 seconds to play.

''Auburn basketball's not going to be as pretty this year, and I don't know whether it will be as successful or effective,'' Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said. ''But I do know that we've got some very strong pieces.''

McCormick had 14 points for Auburn and Austin Wiley added 10 points and eight rebounds.

C.J. Bryce had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead North Carolina State before fouling out with 1:38 left. Johnson added 17 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

Johnson made a buzzer beater from midcourt Sunday to beat UNC-Greensboro 80-77 but didn't get a chance for more heroics this time.

DJ Funderburk added 12 points.

The Wolfpack won last year's meeting by a similar score, 78-71.

''I was excited by the way we played,'' North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts said. ''It was a one-possession game that could have went either way. Last year it went our way.''

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina State: Had a three-game winning streak snapped. Committed 28 fouls with Devon Daniels also fouling out.

Auburn: Off to just its fifth 10-0 start and first since the 1998-99 season. Has won 22 of its last 23 games.

FIRST-HALF RUNS

Auburn built a double-digit lead with 12 straight points in the first half. North Carolina State then answered with a 17-2 run for a 33-28 lead.

TECHNICALLY SPEAKING

Officials called three technical fouls. Bryce and Auburn's Allen Flanigan drew double technicals with 14:35 left and Johnson was whistled for another not long after.

''I didn't say anything to him at all,'' Bryce said of Flanigan. ''It was getting a little chippy there, so I feel like they just wanted to keep guys in check. I understand it, but it was a foul that I really didn't want to pick up.''

UP NEXT

North Carolina State hosts The Citadel on Sunday.

Auburn hosts Lehigh on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
M. Johnson
11 G
J. McCormick
5 G
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
9.8 Pts. Per Game 9.8
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
41.9 Field Goal % 38.3
27.6 Three Point % 29.3
58.3 Free Throw % 37.0
+ 2 Markell Johnson made driving layup 1.0
+ 1 Samir Doughty made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on D.J. Funderburk 10.0
+ 2 Jericole Hellems made driving layup 15.0
+ 3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro 26.0
+ 3 Pat Andree made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 55.0
+ 1 Samir Doughty made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:02
+ 1 Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws 1:02
  Personal foul on Jericole Hellems 1:02
+ 2 Markell Johnson made floating jump shot 1:21
Team Stats
Points 73 79
Field Goals 27-63 (42.9%) 25-56 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 12-20 (60.0%) 23-36 (63.9%)
Total Rebounds 41 38
Offensive 11 9
Defensive 28 25
Team 2 4
Assists 12 13
Steals 10 11
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 18 17
Fouls 28 22
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
13
C. Bryce G
21 PTS, 11 REB
home team logo
10
S. Doughty G
24 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo NC State 8-3 373673
home team logo 12 Auburn 10-0 384179
Auburn Arena Auburn, AL
Auburn Arena Auburn, AL
Team Stats
away team logo NC State 8-3 82.5 PPG 38.2 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo 12 Auburn 10-0 83.0 PPG 46.6 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
13
C. Bryce G 15.9 PPG 6.5 RPG 2.5 APG 54.9 FG%
10
S. Doughty G 17.3 PPG 4.2 RPG 2.1 APG 48.5 FG%
Top Scorers
13
C. Bryce G 21 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
10
S. Doughty G 24 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
42.9 FG% 44.6
35.0 3PT FG% 31.6
60.0 FT% 63.9
NC State
Starters
C. Bryce
M. Johnson
M. Bates
J. Hellems
B. Beverly
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Bryce 21 11 0 7/15 3/4 4/4 5 37 3 0 2 4 7
M. Johnson 17 6 10 6/11 1/3 4/10 4 30 3 0 5 1 5
M. Bates 5 3 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 2 10 0 2 0 2 1
J. Hellems 3 3 0 1/9 0/3 1/2 4 23 0 0 1 1 2
B. Beverly 2 1 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 4 22 2 0 3 0 1
Bench
D. Funderburk
P. Andree
D. Daniels
D. Dixon
T. Allen
A. Taylor
D. Seabron
C. Graham
M. Farthing
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Funderburk 12 6 0 5/8 0/1 2/2 3 30 1 1 5 2 4
P. Andree 9 5 0 3/8 3/7 0/0 1 28 0 0 0 1 4
D. Daniels 4 4 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 5 20 1 0 2 0 4
D. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Seabron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Farthing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 39 12 27/63 7/20 12/20 28 200 10 3 18 11 28
Auburn
Starters
S. Doughty
J. McCormick
A. Wiley
I. Okoro
D. Purifoy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Doughty 24 2 4 6/12 3/5 9/12 2 31 4 1 5 0 2
J. McCormick 14 4 3 5/12 0/2 4/6 3 31 1 0 3 2 2
A. Wiley 10 8 1 4/4 0/0 2/2 1 19 3 3 1 2 6
I. Okoro 9 3 2 3/6 0/0 3/7 4 28 1 0 4 1 2
D. Purifoy 5 7 2 2/6 0/2 1/2 2 26 0 0 1 3 4
Bench
J. Johnson
A. McLemore
A. Flanigan
D. Cambridge
W. Macoy
T. Collier
M. Parker
C. Maasdorp
P. Cook
L. Berman
J. Williams
B. Akingbola
T. Jones
J. Franklin
C. Leopard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Johnson 8 0 0 2/4 2/4 2/3 1 17 1 0 1 0 0
A. McLemore 6 5 0 2/7 1/4 1/2 2 21 1 1 1 0 5
A. Flanigan 3 4 1 1/5 0/2 1/2 4 21 0 0 0 1 3
D. Cambridge 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 6 0 0 1 0 1
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Maasdorp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Berman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Akingbola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Leopard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 34 13 25/56 6/19 23/36 22 200 11 5 17 9 25
