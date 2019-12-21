Boston College pulls away late to beat California 64-60
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Jairus Hamilton scored 18 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:35 left, and Boston College held off California 64-60 in the Al Attles Classic on Saturday.
Julian Rishwain and Jared Hamilton had 10 points apiece for Boston College (8-5). The Eagles have won four straight following a four-game losing streak.
Matt Bradley scored 21 points for California (6-6).
Boston College trailed 50-39 with 10 minutes remaining but went on a 17-2 run to take control in the Eagles first game against a Pac-12 team since 2014.
Rishwain sparked the surge with 10 points including a pair of 3s and two free throws that gave Boston College a 56-52 lead.
California rallied to tie the game at 58 on a basket by Bradley before Jairus Hamilton's shot just beyond the arc put Boston College ahead for good.
Derryck Thornton and Jay Heath combined for four free throws in the final 39 seconds for the Eagles.
Boston College has won all three games against California, though this was the first between the two teams since 2010.
Neither team shot well from the perimeter in the first half, but both went on big runs.
Bradley had seven points as part of California's 15-0 burst that put the Bears ahead 21-10. Boston College bounced back with six free throws during a 10-0 run.
The Eagles repeatedly got to the line before halftime and cut the lead to 29-26 following four consecutive free throws by Hamilton.
BIG PICTURE
Boston College: The Eagles sputtered midway through the first half, steadied themselves then pulled away down the stretch. That's a significant step for coach Jim Christian's team, which has been on the wrong side of several lopsided losses.
California: The Bears made progress offensively but needs to find a complementary scorer to take some of the pressure off Bradley. That lack of balanced scoring hurt down the stretch. Coach Mark Fox was called for a technical foul for the second consecutive game.
UP NEXT
Boston College: The Eagles play at No. 4 Duke on New Year's Eve.
California: Play Harvard at Hass Pavilion in the Bears final non-conference game of the year on Dec. 29.
--
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|31.9
|Min. Per Game
|31.9
|17.4
|Pts. Per Game
|17.4
|1.7
|Ast. Per Game
|1.7
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|48.5
|Field Goal %
|46.8
|27.8
|Three Point %
|40.4
|57.1
|Free Throw %
|89.4
|Defensive rebound by Boston College
|0.0
|Andre Kelly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly
|3.0
|Jay Heath missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Jay Heath made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Matt Bradley
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton
|9.0
|Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|+ 1
|Derryck Thornton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Derryck Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Personal foul on Kareem South
|34.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|60
|Field Goals
|19-46 (41.3%)
|23-53 (43.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-17 (29.4%)
|3-15 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|21-28 (75.0%)
|11-19 (57.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|37
|Offensive
|6
|12
|Defensive
|22
|23
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|12
|10
|Steals
|8
|5
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|16
|16
|Fouls
|18
|22
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Boston College 8-5
|67.9 PPG
|38 RPG
|13.8 APG
|California 6-6
|66.6 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|9.8 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|Ja. Hamilton F
|8.4 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|1.3 APG
|35.7 FG%
|
20
|M. Bradley G
|17.4 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|1.7 APG
|46.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Ja. Hamilton F
|18 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|M. Bradley G
|21 PTS
|9 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.3
|FG%
|43.4
|
|
|29.4
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|57.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ja. Hamilton
|18
|8
|1
|5/10
|2/4
|6/8
|2
|34
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|D. Thornton
|10
|2
|0
|2/6
|1/1
|5/6
|4
|20
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1
|S. Mitchell
|7
|6
|5
|3/5
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|33
|3
|1
|3
|2
|4
|J. Heath
|5
|3
|3
|2/10
|0/5
|1/4
|2
|37
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|C. Felder
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ja. Hamilton
|18
|8
|1
|5/10
|2/4
|6/8
|2
|34
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|D. Thornton
|10
|2
|0
|2/6
|1/1
|5/6
|4
|20
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1
|S. Mitchell
|7
|6
|5
|3/5
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|33
|3
|1
|3
|2
|4
|J. Heath
|5
|3
|3
|2/10
|0/5
|1/4
|2
|37
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|C. Felder
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ja. Hamilton
|12
|3
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|6/6
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Rishwain
|12
|5
|2
|4/7
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|22
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|L. Kraljevic
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|N. Popovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. DiLuccio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ashton-Langford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Holtze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Jackowitz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Tabbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Herren Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kenny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Noel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|28
|12
|19/46
|5/17
|21/28
|18
|199
|8
|1
|16
|6
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bradley
|21
|9
|2
|8/16
|1/7
|4/5
|2
|37
|1
|0
|4
|3
|6
|K. South
|9
|6
|3
|3/9
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|38
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|P. Austin
|6
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|23
|1
|0
|6
|0
|1
|A. Kelly
|6
|5
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|0/1
|4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|G. Anticevich
|5
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bradley
|21
|9
|2
|8/16
|1/7
|4/5
|2
|37
|1
|0
|4
|3
|6
|K. South
|9
|6
|3
|3/9
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|38
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|P. Austin
|6
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|23
|1
|0
|6
|0
|1
|A. Kelly
|6
|5
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|0/1
|4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|G. Anticevich
|5
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Thiemann
|8
|9
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|22
|0
|1
|0
|3
|6
|J. Brown
|3
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Harris-Dyson
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Welle
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Thorpe
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Kuany
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Orender
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Erving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Serge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Klonaras
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Alters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|35
|10
|23/53
|3/15
|11/19
|22
|201
|5
|1
|16
|12
|23
-
COLO
13DAYTON63
59
2nd 4:14 CBSSN
-
20SDGST
UTAH69
47
2nd 3:33 PACN
-
UIW
WASHST35
52
2nd 15:08
-
MURYST
EVAN32
45
2nd 17:18
-
STTHOM
FGC24
58
2nd 16:25
-
UTVALL
LNGBCH45
53
2nd 12:36
-
CHARSO
EKY55
41
2nd 13:19
-
KSTATE
STLOU33
37
2nd 15:24 ESP+
-
HAMP
KENTST29
69
2nd 17:23
-
NKY
NCGRN31
48
2nd 15:00
-
NICHST
ABIL6
16
1st 12:56
-
VALPO
ARK5
18
1st 12:02
-
ARKLR
LALAF12
13
1st 13:04 ESP+
-
EILL
GC6
10
1st 16:25
-
NCWILM
VANDY13
13
1st 12:39
-
EMICH
15MICHST20
41
1st 0.0 BTN
-
1KANSAS
18NOVA55
56
Final
-
PRESBY
14MICH44
86
Final
-
SFLA
19FSU60
66
Final
-
NCAT
WAKE64
76
Final
-
SAMFORD
GTOWN71
99
Final
-
BRYANT
DART64
60
Final
-
HARV
GWASH88
75
Final
-
FDU
LSALLE58
66
Final
-
IND
ND62
60
Final
-
VCU
WICHST63
73
Final
-
JACKST
11MEMP49
77
Final
-
WIDEN
PENN57
105
Final
-
RIDER
TEMPLE66
78
Final
-
JAXST
21TENN53
75
Final
-
MOREHD
OHIO76
82
Final
-
TEXST
GAST69
81
Final
-
MARIST
BCU56
85
Final
-
TXARL
GASOU74
77
Final
-
TULANE
TOWSON82
86
Final/OT
-
25WVU
YOUNG75
64
Final
-
BU
MASLOW74
62
Final
-
BJU
USCUP74
92
Final
-
ILL
MIZZOU56
63
Final
-
JWUNC
CAMP59
82
Final
-
MNTNA
NEBOM82
87
Final/OT
-
IDAHO
SDAKST57
85
Final
-
ELIZTWN
LOYMD45
72
Final
-
TEXPA
24TXTECH58
68
Final
-
QUINN
BGREEN69
64
Final
-
ELON
WINTHR80
85
Final
-
WKY
RI82
86
Final/OT
-
WRIGHT
TOLEDO79
72
Final
-
ABBEY
HIGHPT66
92
Final
-
SELOU
MISS76
83
Final
-
FAIR
OAK47
49
Final
-
ALBANY
MNMTH70
72
Final
-
STNYBRK
AMER77
74
Final
-
NIAGARA
BUFF72
92
Final
-
COPPST
MIAMI60
91
Final
-
BRAD
MIAOH55
71
Final
-
WISGB
NILL85
84
Final
-
MOST
ORAL72
82
Final
-
ARMY
WAGNER62
82
Final
-
TEXAS
PROV48
70
Final
-
UCF
OKLA52
53
Final
-
CHATT
NCASHV68
64
Final
-
DRAKE
AF85
80
Final
-
BMC
TNST71
86
Final
-
TXAMCC
CARK67
71
Final
-
PEAY
DUQ77
86
Final
-
COLOST
TULSA111
104
Final/3OT
-
17BUTLER
PURDUE70
61
Final
-
UTAHST
FLA65
62
Final
-
APPST
TROY70
65
Final
-
WYO
DENVER72
66
Final/OT
-
UCLA
UNC64
74
Final
-
USD
STNFRD59
62
Final
-
TGLOO
USM77
96
Final
-
ROBERT
UNLV69
81
Final
-
STBON
MTSU66
65
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU79
87
Final
-
ARKST
LAMON62
59
Final
-
SIUE
DTROIT55
81
Final
-
BELMONT
BAMA72
92
Final
-
AKRON
LIB67
80
Final
-
SFA
MCNSE81
73
Final
-
UMBC
GMASON53
69
Final
-
SCST
CHARLS61
73
Final
-
LAMAR
NWST61
67
Final
-
CSTCAR
SALAB81
69
Final
-
CLEVST
ETNST55
80
Final
-
ILLST
TXSA70
89
Final
-
SEMO
SILL45
64
Final
-
NAU
PEPPER73
75
Final
-
VMI
VATECH55
64
Final
-
DREXEL
NORFLK53
49
Final
-
MILW
WISC64
83
Final
-
UAB
ALST71
63
Final
-
EWASH
2GONZAG77
112
Final
-
UCDAV
SANFRAN84
93
Final
-
SONO
LATECH47
87
Final
-
WCAR
TNTECH89
76
Final
-
BC
CAL64
60
Final
-
MINN
OKLAST86
66
Final
-
5OHIOST
6UK71
65
Final
-
NDAK
NEB75
74
Final
-
BUCK
SIENA71
81
Final
-
ARKPB
NTEXAS53
86
Final
-
UNF
CUSE70
82
Final
-
LEHIGH
12AUBURN51
74
Final
-
NWEST
DEPAUL0
0136 O/U
-5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
TEXAM0
0132 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm SECN
-
CREIGH
ARIZST0
0150.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm PACN
-
LSU
USC0
0150.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm FS1
-
WEBER
BYU0
0137 O/U
-18
9:00pm
-
CINCY
IOWA0
0149 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm BTN
-
FAMU
SEATTLE0
0133.5 O/U
-13.5
10:00pm
-
CSBAK
CPOLY0
0132.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
16ARIZ
STJOHN0
0153.5 O/U
+11.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
IDST
UOP0
0127.5 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
TEXSO
8OREG0
0146.5 O/U
-26.5
10:30pm PACN
-
MARYCA
NEVADA0
0143.5 O/U
+7.5
12:30am ESPU