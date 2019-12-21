BC
Boston College pulls away late to beat California 64-60

  • Dec 21, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Jairus Hamilton scored 18 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:35 left, and Boston College held off California 64-60 in the Al Attles Classic on Saturday.

Julian Rishwain and Jared Hamilton had 10 points apiece for Boston College (8-5). The Eagles have won four straight following a four-game losing streak.

Matt Bradley scored 21 points for California (6-6).

Boston College trailed 50-39 with 10 minutes remaining but went on a 17-2 run to take control in the Eagles first game against a Pac-12 team since 2014.

Rishwain sparked the surge with 10 points including a pair of 3s and two free throws that gave Boston College a 56-52 lead.

California rallied to tie the game at 58 on a basket by Bradley before Jairus Hamilton's shot just beyond the arc put Boston College ahead for good.

Derryck Thornton and Jay Heath combined for four free throws in the final 39 seconds for the Eagles.

Boston College has won all three games against California, though this was the first between the two teams since 2010.

Neither team shot well from the perimeter in the first half, but both went on big runs.

Bradley had seven points as part of California's 15-0 burst that put the Bears ahead 21-10. Boston College bounced back with six free throws during a 10-0 run.

The Eagles repeatedly got to the line before halftime and cut the lead to 29-26 following four consecutive free throws by Hamilton.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The Eagles sputtered midway through the first half, steadied themselves then pulled away down the stretch. That's a significant step for coach Jim Christian's team, which has been on the wrong side of several lopsided losses.

California: The Bears made progress offensively but needs to find a complementary scorer to take some of the pressure off Bradley. That lack of balanced scoring hurt down the stretch. Coach Mark Fox was called for a technical foul for the second consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Boston College: The Eagles play at No. 4 Duke on New Year's Eve.

California: Play Harvard at Hass Pavilion in the Bears final non-conference game of the year on Dec. 29.

--

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
S. Mitchell
M. Bradley
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
48.5 Field Goal % 46.8
27.8 Three Point % 40.4
57.1 Free Throw % 89.4
  Defensive rebound by Boston College 0.0
  Andre Kelly missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly 3.0
  Jay Heath missed 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Jay Heath made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Matt Bradley 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton 9.0
  Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 1 Derryck Thornton made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 Derryck Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Personal foul on Kareem South 34.0
Team Stats
Points 64 60
Field Goals 19-46 (41.3%) 23-53 (43.4%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 3-15 (20.0%)
Free Throws 21-28 (75.0%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Total Rebounds 30 37
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 22 23
Team 2 2
Assists 12 10
Steals 8 5
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 16 16
Fouls 18 22
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
1
Ja. Hamilton F
18 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
20
M. Bradley G
21 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Boston College 8-5 263864
home team logo California 6-6 293160
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Boston College 8-5 67.9 PPG 38 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo California 6-6 66.6 PPG 35.9 RPG 9.8 APG
Key Players
1
Ja. Hamilton F 8.4 PPG 3.3 RPG 1.3 APG 35.7 FG%
20
M. Bradley G 17.4 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.7 APG 46.3 FG%
Top Scorers
1
Ja. Hamilton F 18 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
20
M. Bradley G 21 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
41.3 FG% 43.4
29.4 3PT FG% 20.0
75.0 FT% 57.9
Boston College
Starters
Ja. Hamilton
D. Thornton
S. Mitchell
J. Heath
C. Felder
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ja. Hamilton 18 8 1 5/10 2/4 6/8 2 34 1 0 0 1 7
D. Thornton 10 2 0 2/6 1/1 5/6 4 20 1 0 4 1 1
S. Mitchell 7 6 5 3/5 0/1 1/2 3 33 3 1 3 2 4
J. Heath 5 3 3 2/10 0/5 1/4 2 37 2 0 2 1 2
C. Felder 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 15 1 0 1 0 1
Bench
Ja. Hamilton
J. Rishwain
L. Kraljevic
N. Popovic
M. DiLuccio
M. Ashton-Langford
S. Holtze
W. Jackowitz
W. Tabbs
C. Herren Jr.
K. Williams
A. Kenny
J. Noel
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ja. Hamilton 12 3 1 3/7 0/1 6/6 2 31 0 0 1 1 2
J. Rishwain 12 5 2 4/7 2/4 2/2 1 22 0 0 3 0 5
L. Kraljevic 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 2 0 0
N. Popovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. DiLuccio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ashton-Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Holtze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Jackowitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Tabbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Herren Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kenny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Noel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 28 12 19/46 5/17 21/28 18 199 8 1 16 6 22
California
Bench
L. Thiemann
J. Brown
J. Harris-Dyson
J. Gordon
B. Welle
D. Thorpe
K. Kuany
J. Orender
J. Erving
D. Serge
D. Klonaras
L. Alters
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Thiemann 8 9 0 4/7 0/0 0/2 1 22 0 1 0 3 6
J. Brown 3 0 2 1/2 0/0 1/3 3 18 0 0 2 0 0
J. Harris-Dyson 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 12 0 0 0 0 0
J. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Welle 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Thorpe 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
K. Kuany 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Orender - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Erving - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Serge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Klonaras - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Alters - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 35 10 23/53 3/15 11/19 22 201 5 1 16 12 23
