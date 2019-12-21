BUTLER
No. 17 Butler relies on strong defense to stifle Purdue

  • AP
  • Dec 21, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Bryce Golden scored 14 points and No. 17 Butler used relentless defense to pull away from Purdue 70-61 on Saturday in the second game of the Crossroads Classic.

The Bulldogs (11-1) have won two straight since losing at No. 11 Baylor.

Trevion Williams led Purdue (7-5) with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Boilermakers have lost two of their last three games and two straight in the event that brings Indiana's four best-known programs to Indianapolis for a December doubleheader.

Indiana beat Notre Dame 62-60 in the opener,

But with two of the nation's best scoring defenses on the floor, it was a real grind.

Butler finally tied it at 19 on Christian David's dunk with 6:15 left in the first half, then pulled out to a 26-21 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs then opened the second half on a 14-5 spurt to make it 40-26 and they never trailed again.

Purdue did manage to make one late run with Williams' 5-foot jumper capping a 15-3 spurt that got the Boilermakers to 60-55 with 2:04 to go.

They cut the deficit to four with 55.6 seconds, but the Bulldogs sealed the win from the free-throw line.

BIG PICTURE

Butler: Defensively, these Bulldogs really have some bite. They've already held six teams to fewer than 55 points and probably would have made it seven if not for the continual parade to the free-throw line over the last 10 minutes. If they continue to play this well in Big East play, there's no ceiling for Butler.

Purdue: The Boilermakers' offense has struggled mightily over the past few weeks and it happened again Saturday. Purdue actually shot better from 3-point range (3 of 9) than it did inside the arc (3 of 19) in the first half. Yes, they're gritty but they need to find more consistent scoring options before conference play begins.

STAT SHEET

Butler: The victory margin was the school's largest in the nine-year history of the Classic. ... The Bulldogs are 12-5 all-time at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. ... Aaron Thompson and Jordan Tucker each scored 12 points. Thompson also had six assists. ... Sean McDermott finished with 11 points and five rebounds. ... Butler was 7 of 19 on 3s and 21 of 32 from the free-throw line.

Purdue: Aaron Wheeler had 11 points and Eric Hunter Jr. had 10. Both fouled out in the closing minutes. ... The Boilermakers shot 33.3% from the field and wound up 9 of 20 on 3s. ... Purdue only made one more 2-pointer (10) than it did from beyond the arc. ... Williams also had four steals.

UP NEXT

Butler closes out its nonconference schedule Dec. 28 at home against Louisiana Monroe.

Purdue plays its first home game in nearly three weeks against Central Michigan on Dec. 28.

Key Players
A. Thompson
2 G
E. Hunter Jr.
2 G
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
10.5 Pts. Per Game 10.5
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
49.2 Field Goal % 43.3
10.0 Three Point % 38.6
63.4 Free Throw % 85.7
+ 3 Trevion Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Thompson 9.0
+ 1 Sean McDermott made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Sean McDermott made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Evan Boudreaux 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott 18.0
  Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
+ 1 Aaron Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Aaron Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah Thompson 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Aaron Thompson 25.0
  Isaiah Thompson missed layup 27.0
Team Stats
Points 70 61
Field Goals 21-45 (46.7%) 19-57 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 9-20 (45.0%)
Free Throws 21-32 (65.6%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 30
Offensive 6 11
Defensive 24 17
Team 6 2
Assists 16 11
Steals 3 6
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 20 26
Technicals 0 0
33
B. Golden F
14 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
50
T. Williams F
12 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
Butler
Starters
B. Golden
A. Thompson
S. McDermott
B. Nze
K. Baldwin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Golden 14 2 2 5/9 1/3 3/4 1 23 1 0 1 1 1
A. Thompson 12 5 6 2/4 0/1 8/13 3 35 0 1 1 1 4
S. McDermott 11 5 3 3/7 2/6 3/4 2 36 1 1 0 0 5
B. Nze 8 6 0 4/5 0/0 0/2 1 21 0 0 2 3 3
K. Baldwin 5 5 3 2/9 1/2 0/0 4 26 0 1 5 0 5
Bench
J. Tucker
C. David
D. Smits
K. Battle
H. Baddley
C. Donovan
M. Hastings
J. Mulloy
M. Parker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tucker 12 4 1 2/5 2/5 6/6 2 28 1 0 1 0 4
C. David 6 1 1 2/2 1/1 1/3 3 16 0 0 1 0 1
D. Smits 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 7 0 0 1 1 1
K. Battle 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
H. Baddley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Donovan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mulloy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 30 16 21/45 7/19 21/32 20 200 3 3 12 6 24
Purdue
Starters
T. Williams
E. Hunter Jr.
J. Proctor
S. Stefanovic
N. Eastern
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Williams 12 10 1 5/14 1/1 1/3 2 28 4 0 0 4 6
E. Hunter Jr. 10 2 3 3/7 1/2 3/4 5 32 0 0 3 2 0
J. Proctor 9 2 1 2/13 1/5 4/6 1 29 0 1 0 0 2
S. Stefanovic 5 1 3 1/4 1/3 2/3 4 25 0 1 2 0 1
N. Eastern 4 5 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 27 1 0 4 1 4
Bench
A. Wheeler
I. Thompson
E. Boudreaux
T. Luce
M. Haarms
E. Dowuona
M. Gillis
J. Wulbrun
B. Newman
M. Frost
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Wheeler 11 4 0 3/7 3/4 2/2 5 20 1 0 1 1 3
I. Thompson 6 0 2 2/7 2/5 0/0 4 28 0 0 0 0 0
E. Boudreaux 4 4 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 2 11 0 0 2 3 1
T. Luce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Haarms - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dowuona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gillis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wulbrun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Newman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frost - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 28 11 19/57 9/20 14/20 26 200 6 2 12 11 17
