Wiley helps No. 12 Auburn power past Lehigh 74-51

  • AP
  • Dec 21, 2019

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Austin Wiley and undefeated Auburn muscled their way out of an early deficit Saturday night.

Wiley had 14 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, and the 12th-ranked Tigers beat Lehigh 74-51. Auburn (11-0) is the only unbeaten Power Five program and one of four undefeated teams in the country.

The Tigers worked through a sluggish start, trailing 20-13 before closing the first half on a 14-0 run.

''We just came out with a better energy,'' Wiley said.

Auburn led 27-20 at the half and pulled away from Lehigh (3-8) from there. J'Von McCormick scored a team-high 18 points, hitting three straight 3-pointers down the stretch to put the game away.

''It just felt like I couldn't miss,'' McCormick said.

The 6-foot-11 Wiley out-manned Lehigh inside. Only James Karnik could stick with him at 6-9 - and only for stretches. Fellow Auburn big-man Anfernee McLemore added nine points. Tigers coach Bruce Pearl called them ''a tremendous one-two punch.''

Jordan Cohen led Lehigh with 18 points. Evan Taylor had 13 and Karnik finished with 12.

''Unfortunately when they made plays and we went dry at the end of the first half, it made it difficult for us to battle back and fight through,'' Lehigh coach Brett Reed said.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers have won 23 of their last 24 games.

Lehigh: The Mountain Hawks dropped their sixth straight after a 3-2 start.

WILEY GETS WILD

Wiley has four double-doubles in 11 games this season. He arrived at Auburn in 2016 as a blue-chip prospect with NBA aspirations before sitting out a season due to NCAA violations involving recruiting, extra benefits and agents. He's also struggled to stay healthy.

The senior center is averaging career highs in points (10.9) and rebounds (9.4).

''I try to impact the game every time I step out there,'' he said. ''I feel like there's a whole other level that I could be playing at.

''I'm trying to play the perfect game, but I haven't gotten there yet. So stay tuned.''

COLD START

Auburn missed its first 10 shots from 3-point range, falling into a 20-13 hole. Samir Doughty finally hit Auburn's first 3-pointer with just less than six minutes to go in the first half to make it 20-16.

Auburn was the NCAA's leader in 3-pointers made last regular season, but that hot shooting has cooled after some major departures.

UP NEXT

Auburn hosts Lipscomb on Dec. 29 in its last nonconference game before SEC play.

Lehigh plays at Princeton on Dec. 29.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Cohen
11 G
J. McCormick
5 G
29.9 Min. Per Game 29.9
10.2 Pts. Per Game 10.2
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
43.9 Field Goal % 40.3
26.1 Three Point % 33.3
92.0 Free Throw % 37.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaylin Williams 10.0
  Ed Porter missed layup 12.0
+ 1 Tyrell Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
  Ed Porter missed layup 12.0
  Tyrell Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
  Personal foul on Andrei Arion 35.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyrell Jones 41.0
  Jake Betlow missed 3-pt. jump shot 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Jakob Alamudun 50.0
  Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot 52.0
+ 1 Evan Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:08
Team Stats
Points 51 74
Field Goals 19-53 (35.8%) 23-55 (41.8%)
3-Pointers 2-11 (18.2%) 6-28 (21.4%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 22-28 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 31 39
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 19 24
Team 4 4
Assists 8 15
Steals 5 8
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 18 13
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 0 0
11
J. Cohen G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
5
J. McCormick G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
away team logo Lehigh 3-8 67.8 PPG 39.6 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo 12 Auburn 11-0 82.6 PPG 46.1 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
11
J. Cohen G 13.9 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.9 APG 46.0 FG%
5
J. McCormick G 10.2 PPG 4.6 RPG 6.0 APG 37.7 FG%
Top Scorers
11
J. Cohen G 18 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
5
J. McCormick G 18 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
35.8 FG% 41.8
18.2 3PT FG% 21.4
73.3 FT% 78.6
Auburn
Starters
J. McCormick
A. Wiley
I. Okoro
D. Purifoy
S. Doughty
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McCormick 18 2 4 7/12 4/7 0/0 2 29 1 0 0 1 1
A. Wiley 14 15 1 3/6 0/0 8/8 2 19 0 1 1 6 9
I. Okoro 8 3 1 3/4 0/1 2/2 4 22 2 0 3 2 1
D. Purifoy 7 2 2 1/7 0/5 5/6 1 30 1 0 1 0 2
S. Doughty 6 2 4 2/8 1/5 1/2 3 31 1 0 0 1 1
Bench
A. McLemore
A. Flanigan
D. Cambridge
J. Johnson
T. Jones
J. Williams
B. Akingbola
J. Franklin
W. Macoy
T. Collier
M. Parker
C. Maasdorp
P. Cook
L. Berman
C. Leopard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. McLemore 9 7 1 2/5 1/2 4/5 2 20 1 6 2 1 6
A. Flanigan 6 1 0 3/4 0/1 0/1 0 15 1 0 1 0 1
D. Cambridge 4 0 0 2/5 0/3 0/0 2 16 0 0 3 0 0
J. Johnson 1 1 2 0/4 0/4 1/2 0 14 1 0 2 0 1
T. Jones 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
J. Williams 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
B. Akingbola 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Franklin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Maasdorp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Berman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Leopard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 35 15 23/55 6/28 22/28 16 200 8 7 13 11 24
