Nesmith powers Vanderbilt past UNC Wilmington, 88-73
NASHVILLE (AP) It was a big night for Aaron Nesmith as the Vanderbilt sophomore tied his career high with 34 points by hitting a career-tying 7 3-pointers on 10 attempts and was 9 of 11 from the free throw line.
While Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse was impressed with Nesmith's performance, he wasn't very happy with the rest of his team's play in an 88-73 Vanderbilt victory over North Carolina-Wilmington on Saturday night.
''For us to be a good team, we have got to get more contributions from more guys,'' Stackhouse said. ''It's not just about (Nesmith) having a big 25-point or 30-point game. It would be better for our team maybe if he had 20, and we could get some contributions in other areas, because that's what we are going to need. That's the way we have to play to be a good team.''
Saben Lee added 14 points for Vanderbilt (7-4).
Vanderbilt held its largest lead at 78-56 with 4:44 to go in the game, but UNC-Wilmington went on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 11 on a Jalen Sims 3-pointer at 2:23. The Seahawks (5-8) never got closer.
''The thing that really hurt us is our turnovers,'' said UNC-Wilmington coach C.B. McGrath, whose team committed 23. ''We shot a really good percentage, we were taking good shots, but when you turn it over it's just hard to overcome.''
Sims led the Seahawks with 19 points. Mike Okauru threw in 12, Kai Toews added 11, and Brian Tolefree had 10.
Nesmith entered the game third in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (4.0) and hit that many in the first half as Vanderbilt took a 42-32 lead with Nesmith accounting for 20.
UNC-Wilmington traded baskets early, then used an 8-2 run to tie the game at 13 at 12:23 in the first half. Vanderbilt built its biggest lead of the half at 42-29 on a layup and free-throw by Lee, but the Seahawks answered with a 3-pointer by Sims at the buzzer.
Despite being without their best inside offensive threat and leading rebounder, Clevon Brown, who missed his second game in a row with a knee injury, the Commodores outscored UNC-Wilmington 30-22 in the paint.
OTHER STATS
UNC-Wilmington: The Seahawks were better from the 3-point line (60% to 44%) and free-throw line (84.6% to 79.3%) than the Commodores. They also shot 49% from the field overall to Vanderbilt's 48.2%.
Vanderbilt: Nesmith is the first Commodore to eclipse the 30-point mark in Memorial Gym since Darius Garland went for 33 against Liberty on Nov. 19, 2018.
BIG PICTURE
Vanderbilt: Coming off two straight losses, the Commodores look to get some key contributors healthy and back in the rotation.
UNC-Wilmington: The young Seahawks want to end their losing ways in December. They have lost four in a row this season, and 11 consecutively in the month since 2017.
UP NEXT
Vanderbilt will try to keep its winning ways intact by hosting Davidson on Dec. 30 after a holiday break.
UNC-Wilmington travels to Delaware on Dec. 28.
UNC-Wilmington: The young Seahawks want to end their losing ways in December. They have lost four in a row and 11 straight December games since 2017.
UP NEXT
Vanderbilt will try to keep its winning ways intact by hosting Davidson on Dec. 30 after a holiday break.
UNC-Wilmington travels to Delaware on Dec. 28.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|46.0
|Min. Per Game
|46.0
|10.5
|Pts. Per Game
|10.5
|4.4
|Ast. Per Game
|4.4
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|43.9
|Field Goal %
|40.5
|50.0
|Three Point %
|37.9
|72.7
|Free Throw %
|71.4
|Defensive rebound by Vanderbilt
|0.0
|Mike Okauru missed layup, blocked by Saben Lee
|0.0
|+ 1
|Saben Lee made free throw
|19.0
|Shooting foul on Shykeim Phillips
|19.0
|+ 2
|Saben Lee made layup
|19.0
|+ 2
|Mike Okauru made layup
|26.0
|Offensive rebound by Mike Okauru
|34.0
|Mike Okauru missed layup
|34.0
|Bad pass turnover on Saben Lee
|40.0
|Bad pass turnover on Brian Tolefree, stolen by Scotty Pippen Jr.
|45.0
|+ 2
|Jordan Wright made dunk, assist by Dylan Disu
|55.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|88
|Field Goals
|25-51 (49.0%)
|27-56 (48.2%)
|3-Pointers
|12-20 (60.0%)
|11-25 (44.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-13 (84.6%)
|23-29 (79.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|32
|Offensive
|4
|7
|Defensive
|20
|19
|Team
|3
|6
|Assists
|12
|19
|Steals
|6
|14
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|23
|14
|Fouls
|24
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UNC-Wilmington 5-8
|72.9 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Vanderbilt 7-4
|78.5 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Key Players
|
30
|J. Sims G
|14.4 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|1.1 APG
|44.9 FG%
|
24
|A. Nesmith G
|22.4 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|0.7 APG
|51.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Sims G
|19 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|A. Nesmith G
|34 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|49.0
|FG%
|48.2
|
|
|60.0
|3PT FG%
|44.0
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|79.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sims
|19
|5
|1
|7/13
|4/6
|1/1
|4
|30
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|M. Okauru
|12
|2
|1
|5/10
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|K. Toews
|11
|2
|3
|4/9
|3/5
|0/0
|5
|32
|1
|0
|7
|0
|2
|S. Phillips
|8
|3
|6
|2/6
|0/1
|4/5
|4
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Linssen
|6
|5
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|21
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sims
|19
|5
|1
|7/13
|4/6
|1/1
|4
|30
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|M. Okauru
|12
|2
|1
|5/10
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|K. Toews
|11
|2
|3
|4/9
|3/5
|0/0
|5
|32
|1
|0
|7
|0
|2
|S. Phillips
|8
|3
|6
|2/6
|0/1
|4/5
|4
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Linssen
|6
|5
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|21
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Tolefree
|10
|2
|0
|3/5
|2/3
|2/3
|3
|28
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Boggs
|5
|0
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Bowen
|2
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Jenkins
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Dodd
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|J. Estime'
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gadsden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|24
|12
|25/51
|12/20
|11/13
|24
|200
|6
|2
|23
|4
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Nesmith
|34
|6
|0
|9/16
|7/10
|9/11
|2
|36
|2
|1
|5
|2
|4
|M. Evans
|9
|3
|2
|3/8
|0/3
|3/3
|0
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Pippen Jr.
|9
|2
|7
|1/5
|1/3
|6/6
|3
|30
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Wright
|9
|2
|0
|4/7
|0/2
|1/4
|3
|20
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|D. Disu
|8
|9
|3
|3/7
|2/5
|0/1
|4
|24
|1
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Nesmith
|34
|6
|0
|9/16
|7/10
|9/11
|2
|36
|2
|1
|5
|2
|4
|M. Evans
|9
|3
|2
|3/8
|0/3
|3/3
|0
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Pippen Jr.
|9
|2
|7
|1/5
|1/3
|6/6
|3
|30
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Wright
|9
|2
|0
|4/7
|0/2
|1/4
|3
|20
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|D. Disu
|8
|9
|3
|3/7
|2/5
|0/1
|4
|24
|1
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Lee
|14
|1
|6
|5/10
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|31
|3
|1
|4
|0
|1
|B. Albert
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|O. Jankovic
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|M. Moyer
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Jossell
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Obinna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Millora-Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Weikert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Arbuckle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|26
|19
|27/56
|11/25
|23/29
|15
|200
|14
|4
|14
|7
|19
-
TEXSO
8OREG69
70
2nd 3:49 PACN
-
IND
ND62
60
Final
-
HARV
GWASH88
75
Final
-
BRYANT
DART64
60
Final
-
SAMFORD
GTOWN71
99
Final
-
FDU
LSALLE58
66
Final
-
PRESBY
14MICH44
86
Final
-
VCU
WICHST63
73
Final
-
1KANSAS
18NOVA55
56
Final
-
SFLA
19FSU60
66
Final
-
NCAT
WAKE64
76
Final
-
JWUNC
CAMP59
82
Final
-
IDAHO
SDAKST57
85
Final
-
JACKST
11MEMP49
77
Final
-
BJU
USCUP74
92
Final
-
TULANE
TOWSON82
86
Final/OT
-
MNTNA
NEBOM82
87
Final/OT
-
BU
MASLOW74
62
Final
-
ILL
MIZZOU56
63
Final
-
MOREHD
OHIO76
82
Final
-
TEXST
GAST69
81
Final
-
TXARL
GASOU74
77
Final
-
WIDEN
PENN57
105
Final
-
MARIST
BCU56
85
Final
-
RIDER
TEMPLE66
78
Final
-
25WVU
YOUNG75
64
Final
-
JAXST
21TENN53
75
Final
-
CHATT
NCASHV68
64
Final
-
DRAKE
AF85
80
Final
-
BMC
TNST71
86
Final
-
UCF
OKLA52
53
Final
-
TXAMCC
CARK67
71
Final
-
TEXPA
24TXTECH58
68
Final
-
QUINN
BGREEN69
64
Final
-
MOST
ORAL72
82
Final
-
ELIZTWN
LOYMD45
72
Final
-
ARMY
WAGNER62
82
Final
-
TEXAS
PROV48
70
Final
-
COPPST
MIAMI60
91
Final
-
ALBANY
MNMTH70
72
Final
-
BRAD
MIAOH55
71
Final
-
WISGB
NILL85
84
Final
-
STNYBRK
AMER77
74
Final
-
FAIR
OAK61
59
Final/OT
-
NIAGARA
BUFF72
92
Final
-
SELOU
MISS76
83
Final
-
ABBEY
HIGHPT66
92
Final
-
ELON
WINTHR80
85
Final
-
WKY
RI82
86
Final/OT
-
WRIGHT
TOLEDO79
72
Final
-
COLOST
TULSA111
104
Final/3OT
-
17BUTLER
PURDUE70
61
Final
-
PEAY
DUQ77
86
Final
-
UTAHST
FLA65
62
Final
-
WYO
DENVER72
66
Final/OT
-
ROBERT
UNLV69
81
Final
-
USD
STNFRD59
62
Final
-
UCLA
UNC64
74
Final
-
APPST
TROY70
65
Final
-
TGLOO
USM77
96
Final
-
STBON
MTSU66
65
Final
-
ARKST
LAMON62
59
Final
-
SIUE
DTROIT55
81
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU79
87
Final
-
BELMONT
BAMA72
92
Final
-
AKRON
LIB67
80
Final
-
SEMO
SILL45
64
Final
-
CSTCAR
SALAB81
69
Final
-
NAU
PEPPER73
75
Final
-
VMI
VATECH55
64
Final
-
ILLST
TXSA70
89
Final
-
LAMAR
NWST61
67
Final
-
SCST
CHARLS61
73
Final
-
CLEVST
ETNST55
80
Final
-
SFA
MCNSE81
73
Final
-
UMBC
GMASON53
69
Final
-
DREXEL
NORFLK53
49
Final
-
SONO
LATECH47
87
Final
-
UCDAV
SANFRAN84
93
Final
-
MILW
WISC64
83
Final
-
EWASH
2GONZAG77
112
Final
-
UAB
ALST71
63
Final
-
WCAR
TNTECH89
76
Final
-
BC
CAL64
60
Final
-
MINN
OKLAST86
66
Final
-
5OHIOST
6UK71
65
Final
-
ARKPB
NTEXAS53
86
Final
-
NDAK
NEB75
74
Final
-
BUCK
SIENA71
81
Final
-
LEHIGH
12AUBURN51
74
Final
-
UNF
CUSE70
82
Final
-
20SDGST
UTAH80
52
Final
-
COLO
13DAYTON78
76
Final/OT
-
UIW
WASHST59
87
Final
-
MURYST
EVAN76
78
Final/OT
-
STTHOM
FGC62
84
Final
-
UTVALL
LNGBCH65
68
Final
-
NKY
NCGRN50
67
Final
-
CHARSO
EKY76
69
Final
-
HAMP
KENTST64
103
Final
-
EMICH
15MICHST48
101
Final
-
KSTATE
STLOU63
66
Final
-
NCWILM
VANDY73
88
Final
-
EILL
GC63
85
Final
-
NICHST
ABIL61
79
Final
-
ARKLR
LALAF69
66
Final
-
VALPO
ARK68
72
Final
-
NWEST
DEPAUL78
83
Final
-
CREIGH
ARIZST67
60
Final
-
OREGST
TEXAM49
64
Final
-
LSU
USC68
70
Final
-
WEBER
BYU61
91
Final
-
CINCY
IOWA70
77
Final
-
FAMU
SEATTLE71
57
Final
-
CSBAK
CPOLY72
50
Final
-
16ARIZ
STJOHN67
70
Final
-
IDST
UOP66
77
Final
-
MARYCA
NEVADA0
0144 O/U
+8
12:30am ESPU