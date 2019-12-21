NCWILM
VANDY

No Text

Nesmith powers Vanderbilt past UNC Wilmington, 88-73

  • AP
  • Dec 21, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) It was a big night for Aaron Nesmith as the Vanderbilt sophomore tied his career high with 34 points by hitting a career-tying 7 3-pointers on 10 attempts and was 9 of 11 from the free throw line.

While Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse was impressed with Nesmith's performance, he wasn't very happy with the rest of his team's play in an 88-73 Vanderbilt victory over North Carolina-Wilmington on Saturday night.

''For us to be a good team, we have got to get more contributions from more guys,'' Stackhouse said. ''It's not just about (Nesmith) having a big 25-point or 30-point game. It would be better for our team maybe if he had 20, and we could get some contributions in other areas, because that's what we are going to need. That's the way we have to play to be a good team.''

Saben Lee added 14 points for Vanderbilt (7-4).

Vanderbilt held its largest lead at 78-56 with 4:44 to go in the game, but UNC-Wilmington went on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 11 on a Jalen Sims 3-pointer at 2:23. The Seahawks (5-8) never got closer.

''The thing that really hurt us is our turnovers,'' said UNC-Wilmington coach C.B. McGrath, whose team committed 23. ''We shot a really good percentage, we were taking good shots, but when you turn it over it's just hard to overcome.''

Sims led the Seahawks with 19 points. Mike Okauru threw in 12, Kai Toews added 11, and Brian Tolefree had 10.

Nesmith entered the game third in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (4.0) and hit that many in the first half as Vanderbilt took a 42-32 lead with Nesmith accounting for 20.

UNC-Wilmington traded baskets early, then used an 8-2 run to tie the game at 13 at 12:23 in the first half. Vanderbilt built its biggest lead of the half at 42-29 on a layup and free-throw by Lee, but the Seahawks answered with a 3-pointer by Sims at the buzzer.

Despite being without their best inside offensive threat and leading rebounder, Clevon Brown, who missed his second game in a row with a knee injury, the Commodores outscored UNC-Wilmington 30-22 in the paint.

OTHER STATS

UNC-Wilmington: The Seahawks were better from the 3-point line (60% to 44%) and free-throw line (84.6% to 79.3%) than the Commodores. They also shot 49% from the field overall to Vanderbilt's 48.2%.

Vanderbilt: Nesmith is the first Commodore to eclipse the 30-point mark in Memorial Gym since Darius Garland went for 33 against Liberty on Nov. 19, 2018.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: Coming off two straight losses, the Commodores look to get some key contributors healthy and back in the rotation.

UNC-Wilmington: The young Seahawks want to end their losing ways in December. They have lost four in a row this season, and 11 consecutively in the month since 2017.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt will try to keep its winning ways intact by hosting Davidson on Dec. 30 after a holiday break.

UNC-Wilmington travels to Delaware on Dec. 28.

UNC-Wilmington: The young Seahawks want to end their losing ways in December. They have lost four in a row and 11 straight December games since 2017.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt will try to keep its winning ways intact by hosting Davidson on Dec. 30 after a holiday break.

UNC-Wilmington travels to Delaware on Dec. 28.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Sims
S. Pippen Jr.
46.0 Min. Per Game 46.0
10.5 Pts. Per Game 10.5
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
43.9 Field Goal % 40.5
50.0 Three Point % 37.9
72.7 Free Throw % 71.4
  Defensive rebound by Vanderbilt 0.0
  Mike Okauru missed layup, blocked by Saben Lee 0.0
+ 1 Saben Lee made free throw 19.0
  Shooting foul on Shykeim Phillips 19.0
+ 2 Saben Lee made layup 19.0
+ 2 Mike Okauru made layup 26.0
  Offensive rebound by Mike Okauru 34.0
  Mike Okauru missed layup 34.0
  Bad pass turnover on Saben Lee 40.0
  Bad pass turnover on Brian Tolefree, stolen by Scotty Pippen Jr. 45.0
+ 2 Jordan Wright made dunk, assist by Dylan Disu 55.0
Team Stats
Points 73 88
Field Goals 25-51 (49.0%) 27-56 (48.2%)
3-Pointers 12-20 (60.0%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 11-13 (84.6%) 23-29 (79.3%)
Total Rebounds 27 32
Offensive 4 7
Defensive 20 19
Team 3 6
Assists 12 19
Steals 6 14
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 23 14
Fouls 24 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
30
J. Sims G
19 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
24
A. Nesmith G
34 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo UNC-Wilmington 5-8 324173
home team logo Vanderbilt 7-4 424688
Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, TN
Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, TN
Team Stats
away team logo UNC-Wilmington 5-8 72.9 PPG 39.2 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Vanderbilt 7-4 78.5 PPG 38.4 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
30
J. Sims G 14.4 PPG 5.8 RPG 1.1 APG 44.9 FG%
24
A. Nesmith G 22.4 PPG 5.0 RPG 0.7 APG 51.0 FG%
Top Scorers
30
J. Sims G 19 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
24
A. Nesmith G 34 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
49.0 FG% 48.2
60.0 3PT FG% 44.0
84.6 FT% 79.3
UNC-Wilmington
Starters
J. Sims
M. Okauru
K. Toews
S. Phillips
M. Linssen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Sims 19 5 1 7/13 4/6 1/1 4 30 0 0 3 1 4
M. Okauru 12 2 1 5/10 2/3 0/0 2 21 1 0 3 1 1
K. Toews 11 2 3 4/9 3/5 0/0 5 32 1 0 7 0 2
S. Phillips 8 3 6 2/6 0/1 4/5 4 30 1 0 1 0 3
M. Linssen 6 5 0 2/2 0/0 2/2 4 21 1 1 2 1 4
Starters
J. Sims
M. Okauru
K. Toews
S. Phillips
M. Linssen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Sims 19 5 1 7/13 4/6 1/1 4 30 0 0 3 1 4
M. Okauru 12 2 1 5/10 2/3 0/0 2 21 1 0 3 1 1
K. Toews 11 2 3 4/9 3/5 0/0 5 32 1 0 7 0 2
S. Phillips 8 3 6 2/6 0/1 4/5 4 30 1 0 1 0 3
M. Linssen 6 5 0 2/2 0/0 2/2 4 21 1 1 2 1 4
Bench
B. Tolefree
J. Boggs
J. Bowen
B. Jenkins
I. Dodd
J. Estime'
T. Gadsden
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Tolefree 10 2 0 3/5 2/3 2/3 3 28 0 0 3 0 2
J. Boggs 5 0 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 0 0
J. Bowen 2 2 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 13 1 0 1 0 2
B. Jenkins 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 0 1
I. Dodd 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 1 2 1 1
J. Estime' - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gadsden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 24 12 25/51 12/20 11/13 24 200 6 2 23 4 20
Vanderbilt
Starters
A. Nesmith
M. Evans
S. Pippen Jr.
J. Wright
D. Disu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Nesmith 34 6 0 9/16 7/10 9/11 2 36 2 1 5 2 4
M. Evans 9 3 2 3/8 0/3 3/3 0 23 1 0 1 0 3
S. Pippen Jr. 9 2 7 1/5 1/3 6/6 3 30 2 0 0 0 2
J. Wright 9 2 0 4/7 0/2 1/4 3 20 2 1 0 1 1
D. Disu 8 9 3 3/7 2/5 0/1 4 24 1 1 1 2 7
Starters
A. Nesmith
M. Evans
S. Pippen Jr.
J. Wright
D. Disu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Nesmith 34 6 0 9/16 7/10 9/11 2 36 2 1 5 2 4
M. Evans 9 3 2 3/8 0/3 3/3 0 23 1 0 1 0 3
S. Pippen Jr. 9 2 7 1/5 1/3 6/6 3 30 2 0 0 0 2
J. Wright 9 2 0 4/7 0/2 1/4 3 20 2 1 0 1 1
D. Disu 8 9 3 3/7 2/5 0/1 4 24 1 1 1 2 7
Bench
S. Lee
B. Albert
O. Jankovic
M. Moyer
J. Jossell
C. Brown
E. Obinna
I. Rice
Q. Millora-Brown
D. Harvey
D. Weikert
T. Arbuckle
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Lee 14 1 6 5/10 0/1 4/4 0 31 3 1 4 0 1
B. Albert 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 1 0
O. Jankovic 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 12 2 0 2 1 1
M. Moyer 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 1 0 0 0 0
J. Jossell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Obinna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Millora-Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Weikert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Arbuckle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 26 19 27/56 11/25 23/29 15 200 14 4 14 7 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores