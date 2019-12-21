NWEST
Moore leads DePaul over Northwestern 83-78

  • AP
  • Dec 21, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Charlie Moore scored 25 points, Jaylen Butz added a career-high 24 and DePaul held off Northwestern 83-78 on Saturday.

Butz scored 11 of his points after halftime for the Blue Demons (12-1), who are aiming for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2003-04.

Boo Buie had 25 points in his first career start, Miller Kopp added 21 and Ryan Young had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Northwestern (5-6), one of the youngest teams in the country.

Jalen Coleman-Lands added 13 points and Paul Reed had 11 points and 12 rebounds for DePaul for his 10th double-double to lead the Big East. The Blue Demons are receiving poll votes and won 10 games before Jan. 1 for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.

Northwestern's four-game winning streak in the teams' all-time series was snapped.

DePaul opened the second half on a 16-4 run for a 50-42 lead, but Northwestern retook the lead on an 11-2 run. Coleman-Lands completed a four-point play for a three-point DePaul lead, Butz made a dunk and layup and DePaul hit free throws to hang on.

DePaul has won three straight since its 74-69 loss to Buffalo. Northwestern has lost four of six.

Northwestern started Buie and A.J. Turner, a senior, for the first time this season with Anthony Gaines (upper body injury) out. Buie scored a career-high 26 points against No. 15 Michigan State in his last game.

Buie had 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting for a four-point Northwestern lead at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern is the youngest team in the Big Ten and the only team without a conference win.

DePaul is on its way to its second straight winning season after 11 consecutive losing seasons. The Blue Demons improved to 3-0 against the Big Ten after also winning at Iowa and Minnesota.

UP NEXT

Northwestern hosts Hartford in its nonconference finale Dec. 29.

DePaul hosts Seton Hall on Dec. 30 to begin the Big East season.

-----

Taglines: More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
P. Nance
C. Moore
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
41.2 Field Goal % 40.8
31.8 Three Point % 34.8
90.9 Free Throw % 81.5
  Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems 0.0
  Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 1 Charlie Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Charlie Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Pete Nance 4.0
+ 2 Ryan Young made layup, assist by Pete Nance 4.0
+ 1 Darious Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Darious Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Shooting foul on Pete Nance 17.0
+ 1 Ryan Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 45.0
+ 1 Ryan Young made 1st of 2 free throws 45.0
Team Stats
Points 78 83
Field Goals 31-59 (52.5%) 31-72 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 9-26 (34.6%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 12-20 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 39
Offensive 5 15
Defensive 27 23
Team 5 1
Assists 18 19
Steals 4 6
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 15 8
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
B. Buie G
25 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
11
C. Moore G
25 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST
12T
away team logo Northwestern 5-6 384078
home team logo DePaul 12-1 344983
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Northwestern 5-6 66.6 PPG 38.1 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo DePaul 12-1 76.7 PPG 42.7 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
0
B. Buie G 9.1 PPG 1.4 RPG 1.9 APG 40.0 FG%
11
C. Moore G 15.8 PPG 2.7 RPG 6.4 APG 40.1 FG%
Top Scorers
0
B. Buie G 25 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
11
C. Moore G 25 PTS 3 REB 10 AST
52.5 FG% 43.1
34.6 3PT FG% 37.5
70.0 FT% 60.0
Northwestern
Starters
B. Buie
M. Kopp
R. Young
A. Turner
P. Nance
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Buie 25 3 6 10/16 4/9 1/3 3 32 2 0 2 0 3
M. Kopp 21 4 1 8/16 3/6 2/2 1 36 0 0 1 2 2
R. Young 11 11 1 3/4 1/2 4/4 4 22 0 0 2 2 9
A. Turner 5 4 3 2/8 1/5 0/0 1 32 0 2 2 0 4
P. Nance 4 3 2 2/5 0/2 0/0 5 23 1 0 2 0 3
Starters
B. Buie
M. Kopp
R. Young
A. Turner
P. Nance
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Buie 25 3 6 10/16 4/9 1/3 3 32 2 0 2 0 3
M. Kopp 21 4 1 8/16 3/6 2/2 1 36 0 0 1 2 2
R. Young 11 11 1 3/4 1/2 4/4 4 22 0 0 2 2 9
A. Turner 5 4 3 2/8 1/5 0/0 1 32 0 2 2 0 4
P. Nance 4 3 2 2/5 0/2 0/0 5 23 1 0 2 0 3
Bench
P. Spencer
J. Jones
R. Beran
T. Malnati
A. Gaines
C. Audige
R. Greer
R. Dixon III
E. Zalewski
D. Sandhu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Spencer 8 3 4 4/7 0/1 0/1 2 28 1 0 2 1 2
J. Jones 4 3 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 16 0 0 2 0 3
R. Beran 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 0 2 0 1
T. Malnati - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gaines - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Audige - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Dixon III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Zalewski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sandhu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 32 18 31/59 9/26 7/10 21 200 4 2 15 5 27
DePaul
Starters
C. Moore
J. Butz
J. Coleman-Lands
P. Reed
R. Weems
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Moore 25 3 10 8/17 4/10 5/6 1 39 3 0 0 0 3
J. Butz 24 8 1 10/13 0/0 4/9 2 37 1 0 3 6 2
J. Coleman-Lands 13 4 2 4/12 4/8 1/1 1 34 0 0 1 0 4
P. Reed 11 12 1 5/17 1/4 0/0 3 34 0 1 3 4 8
R. Weems 2 1 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 4 18 0 0 0 0 1
Starters
C. Moore
J. Butz
J. Coleman-Lands
P. Reed
R. Weems
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Moore 25 3 10 8/17 4/10 5/6 1 39 3 0 0 0 3
J. Butz 24 8 1 10/13 0/0 4/9 2 37 1 0 3 6 2
J. Coleman-Lands 13 4 2 4/12 4/8 1/1 1 34 0 0 1 0 4
P. Reed 11 12 1 5/17 1/4 0/0 3 34 0 1 3 4 8
R. Weems 2 1 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 4 18 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
D. Hall
M. Jacobs
D. Gage
N. Ongenda
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
F. Cameron
M. Sullivan
L. Shreiner
S. Menard
O. Lopez Jr.
B. Favre
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hall 6 7 0 2/6 0/1 2/4 2 23 1 0 0 3 4
M. Jacobs 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 1 0
D. Gage 0 1 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 1 0 1 0 1
N. Ongenda 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Cameron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Shreiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Menard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Lopez Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Favre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 38 19 31/72 9/24 12/20 16 200 6 1 8 15 23
