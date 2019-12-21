CHICAGO (AP) Charlie Moore scored 25 points, Jaylen Butz added a career-high 24 and DePaul held off Northwestern 83-78 on Saturday.

Butz scored 11 of his points after halftime for the Blue Demons (12-1), who are aiming for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2003-04.

Boo Buie had 25 points in his first career start, Miller Kopp added 21 and Ryan Young had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Northwestern (5-6), one of the youngest teams in the country.

Jalen Coleman-Lands added 13 points and Paul Reed had 11 points and 12 rebounds for DePaul for his 10th double-double to lead the Big East. The Blue Demons are receiving poll votes and won 10 games before Jan. 1 for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.

Northwestern's four-game winning streak in the teams' all-time series was snapped.

DePaul opened the second half on a 16-4 run for a 50-42 lead, but Northwestern retook the lead on an 11-2 run. Coleman-Lands completed a four-point play for a three-point DePaul lead, Butz made a dunk and layup and DePaul hit free throws to hang on.

DePaul has won three straight since its 74-69 loss to Buffalo. Northwestern has lost four of six.

Northwestern started Buie and A.J. Turner, a senior, for the first time this season with Anthony Gaines (upper body injury) out. Buie scored a career-high 26 points against No. 15 Michigan State in his last game.

Buie had 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting for a four-point Northwestern lead at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern is the youngest team in the Big Ten and the only team without a conference win.

DePaul is on its way to its second straight winning season after 11 consecutive losing seasons. The Blue Demons improved to 3-0 against the Big Ten after also winning at Iowa and Minnesota.

UP NEXT

Northwestern hosts Hartford in its nonconference finale Dec. 29.

DePaul hosts Seton Hall on Dec. 30 to begin the Big East season.

