SAMFORD
Samford
Bulldogs
6-8
away team logo
71
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
FS1
Sat Dec. 21
12:00pm
BONUS
99
TF 10
home team logo
GTOWN
Georgetown
Hoyas
9-3
ML: +1279
GTOWN -18.5, O/U 161.5
ML: -4010
SAMFORD
GTOWN

No Text

Yurtseven scores 32, leads Georgetown over Samford 99-71

  • AP
  • Dec 21, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Omer Yurtseven had four blocks and set career highs with 32 points and 17 rebounds and Georgetown easily beat Samford 99-71 on Saturday to win its fifth straight.

Mac McClung scored 25 points with five assists and a career-high seven rebounds for the Hoyas (9-3), who outrebounded the Bulldogs 53-30. Jamorko Pickett had 14 points, Jahvon Blair had 11 with six boards and Terrell Allen made seven assists.

Brandon Austin scored 26 points with five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (6-8), who have lost their third straight. Josh Sharkey added 24 points and made seven assists.

Samford hosts The Citadel next Wednesday and Georgetown hosts American next Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Sharkey
J. Mosely
28.5 Min. Per Game 28.5
6.5 Pts. Per Game 6.5
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
46.4 Field Goal % 54.5
35.5 Three Point % 52.2
75.9 Free Throw % 80.0
  Offensive rebound by Samford 4.0
  Logan Dye missed layup, blocked by Timothy Ighoefe 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Logan Padgett 11.0
  Timothy Ighoefe missed jump shot 13.0
  Offensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe 13.0
  Jahvon Blair missed jump shot, blocked by Logan Dye 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Jahvon Blair 15.0
  Jaden Robinson missed layup 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe 30.0
  George Muresan missed jump shot 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair 47.0
Team Stats
Points 71 99
Field Goals 24-59 (40.7%) 38-78 (48.7%)
3-Pointers 9-27 (33.3%) 4-16 (25.0%)
Free Throws 14-25 (56.0%) 19-27 (70.4%)
Total Rebounds 30 53
Offensive 6 18
Defensive 23 31
Team 1 4
Assists 12 20
Steals 5 7
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 15 10
Fouls 19 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
B. Austin G
26 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
44
O. Yurtseven C
32 PTS, 17 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Samford 6-8 314071
home team logo Georgetown 9-3 445599
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Samford 6-8 78.5 PPG 42.9 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo Georgetown 9-3 80.5 PPG 43.6 RPG 16.5 APG
Key Players
0
B. Austin G 14.3 PPG 5.0 RPG 0.7 APG 42.8 FG%
44
O. Yurtseven C 17.1 PPG 9.7 RPG 1.1 APG 56.6 FG%
Top Scorers
0
B. Austin G 26 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
44
O. Yurtseven C 32 PTS 17 REB 1 AST
40.7 FG% 48.7
33.3 3PT FG% 25.0
56.0 FT% 70.4
Samford
Starters
B. Austin
J. Sharkey
J. Dupree
L. Padgett
D. Thomas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Austin 26 3 0 9/16 5/10 3/4 4 25 1 1 1 1 2
J. Sharkey 24 5 7 7/16 3/6 7/11 2 38 2 0 8 0 5
J. Dupree 8 9 0 3/12 0/3 2/2 2 22 0 1 1 2 7
L. Padgett 5 5 2 1/4 1/3 2/4 3 35 1 0 2 1 4
D. Thomas 0 2 3 0/6 0/5 0/3 4 30 0 0 0 0 2
Starters
B. Austin
J. Sharkey
J. Dupree
L. Padgett
D. Thomas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Austin 26 3 0 9/16 5/10 3/4 4 25 1 1 1 1 2
J. Sharkey 24 5 7 7/16 3/6 7/11 2 38 2 0 8 0 5
J. Dupree 8 9 0 3/12 0/3 2/2 2 22 0 1 1 2 7
L. Padgett 5 5 2 1/4 1/3 2/4 3 35 1 0 2 1 4
D. Thomas 0 2 3 0/6 0/5 0/3 4 30 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
L. Dye
J. Robinson
D. Tatum
P. Parks
K. Davis
S. Henderson Jr.
M. Gordon
R. Allen
D. Purcell
B. Smith
K. Bush
J. Dorough
P. Kelley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Dye 8 4 0 4/5 0/0 0/1 1 22 0 2 1 2 2
J. Robinson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1
D. Tatum 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 19 1 0 2 0 0
P. Parks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Henderson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Purcell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dorough - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Kelley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 29 12 24/59 9/27 14/25 19 200 5 4 15 6 23
Georgetown
Starters
O. Yurtseven
M. McClung
J. Pickett
J. Mosely
T. Allen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Yurtseven 32 17 1 15/21 0/1 2/4 4 31 0 4 2 8 9
M. McClung 25 7 5 10/19 2/5 3/5 1 31 1 0 0 2 5
J. Pickett 14 6 3 5/13 0/2 4/5 1 33 0 0 4 3 3
J. Mosely 8 3 2 3/5 1/2 1/1 1 35 2 0 1 0 3
T. Allen 3 6 7 1/5 0/1 1/2 4 30 2 0 2 1 5
Starters
O. Yurtseven
M. McClung
J. Pickett
J. Mosely
T. Allen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Yurtseven 32 17 1 15/21 0/1 2/4 4 31 0 4 2 8 9
M. McClung 25 7 5 10/19 2/5 3/5 1 31 1 0 0 2 5
J. Pickett 14 6 3 5/13 0/2 4/5 1 33 0 0 4 3 3
J. Mosely 8 3 2 3/5 1/2 1/1 1 35 2 0 1 0 3
T. Allen 3 6 7 1/5 0/1 1/2 4 30 2 0 2 1 5
Bench
J. Blair
Q. Wahab
T. Ighoefe
J. Robinson
G. Muresan
C. Azinge
G. Alexander
M. Gardner
M. Wilson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Blair 11 6 2 2/8 1/5 6/6 0 23 2 0 0 1 5
Q. Wahab 3 1 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 5 6 0 0 1 0 1
T. Ighoefe 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 1 0 3 0
J. Robinson 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
G. Muresan 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Azinge 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
G. Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 49 20 38/78 4/16 19/27 18 200 7 5 10 18 31
