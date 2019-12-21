Yurtseven scores 32, leads Georgetown over Samford 99-71
WASHINGTON (AP) Omer Yurtseven had four blocks and set career highs with 32 points and 17 rebounds and Georgetown easily beat Samford 99-71 on Saturday to win its fifth straight.
Mac McClung scored 25 points with five assists and a career-high seven rebounds for the Hoyas (9-3), who outrebounded the Bulldogs 53-30. Jamorko Pickett had 14 points, Jahvon Blair had 11 with six boards and Terrell Allen made seven assists.
Brandon Austin scored 26 points with five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (6-8), who have lost their third straight. Josh Sharkey added 24 points and made seven assists.
Samford hosts The Citadel next Wednesday and Georgetown hosts American next Saturday.
---
|28.5
|Min. Per Game
|28.5
|6.5
|Pts. Per Game
|6.5
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|46.4
|Field Goal %
|54.5
|35.5
|Three Point %
|52.2
|75.9
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|Offensive rebound by Samford
|4.0
|Logan Dye missed layup, blocked by Timothy Ighoefe
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Logan Padgett
|11.0
|Timothy Ighoefe missed jump shot
|13.0
|Offensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe
|13.0
|Jahvon Blair missed jump shot, blocked by Logan Dye
|15.0
|Offensive rebound by Jahvon Blair
|15.0
|Jaden Robinson missed layup
|17.0
|Offensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe
|30.0
|George Muresan missed jump shot
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair
|47.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|99
|Field Goals
|24-59 (40.7%)
|38-78 (48.7%)
|3-Pointers
|9-27 (33.3%)
|4-16 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|14-25 (56.0%)
|19-27 (70.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|53
|Offensive
|6
|18
|Defensive
|23
|31
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|12
|20
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|15
|10
|Fouls
|19
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Samford 6-8
|78.5 PPG
|42.9 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Georgetown 9-3
|80.5 PPG
|43.6 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|B. Austin G
|14.3 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|0.7 APG
|42.8 FG%
|
44
|O. Yurtseven C
|17.1 PPG
|9.7 RPG
|1.1 APG
|56.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Austin G
|26 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|O. Yurtseven C
|32 PTS
|17 REB
|1 AST
|
|40.7
|FG%
|48.7
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|56.0
|FT%
|70.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Austin
|26
|3
|0
|9/16
|5/10
|3/4
|4
|25
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|J. Sharkey
|24
|5
|7
|7/16
|3/6
|7/11
|2
|38
|2
|0
|8
|0
|5
|J. Dupree
|8
|9
|0
|3/12
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|7
|L. Padgett
|5
|5
|2
|1/4
|1/3
|2/4
|3
|35
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|D. Thomas
|0
|2
|3
|0/6
|0/5
|0/3
|4
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Yurtseven
|32
|17
|1
|15/21
|0/1
|2/4
|4
|31
|0
|4
|2
|8
|9
|M. McClung
|25
|7
|5
|10/19
|2/5
|3/5
|1
|31
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|J. Pickett
|14
|6
|3
|5/13
|0/2
|4/5
|1
|33
|0
|0
|4
|3
|3
|J. Mosely
|8
|3
|2
|3/5
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|35
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Allen
|3
|6
|7
|1/5
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|30
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Yurtseven
|32
|17
|1
|15/21
|0/1
|2/4
|4
|31
|0
|4
|2
|8
|9
|M. McClung
|25
|7
|5
|10/19
|2/5
|3/5
|1
|31
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|J. Pickett
|14
|6
|3
|5/13
|0/2
|4/5
|1
|33
|0
|0
|4
|3
|3
|J. Mosely
|8
|3
|2
|3/5
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|35
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Allen
|3
|6
|7
|1/5
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|30
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Blair
|11
|6
|2
|2/8
|1/5
|6/6
|0
|23
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Q. Wahab
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Ighoefe
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|J. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Muresan
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Azinge
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|99
|49
|20
|38/78
|4/16
|19/27
|18
|200
|7
|5
|10
|18
|31
-
ALBANY
MNMTH69
71
2nd 2.0
-
ELON
WINTHR72
77
2nd 1:00
-
BMC
TNST57
65
2nd 8:04
-
WRIGHT
TOLEDO75
68
2nd 35.0
-
WKY
RI82
86
OT 0.0
-
17BUTLER
PURDUE43
31
2nd 11:26 BTN
-
PEAY
DUQ51
62
2nd 11:21
-
COLOST
TULSA66
66
2nd 3:45
-
UTAHST
FLA47
44
2nd 9:19 FS1
-
STBON
MTSU31
34
2nd 16:22
-
ROBERT
UNLV40
44
2nd 16:29
-
UCLA
UNC23
36
2nd 19:59 CBS
-
USD
STNFRD29
31
2nd 18:12 PACN
-
WYO
DENVER34
26
2nd 19:20
-
TGLOO
USM43
62
2nd 15:27
-
ARKST
LAMON25
29
2nd 19:01
-
NORL
SAMHOU53
59
2nd 14:49
-
SIUE
DTROIT23
40
2nd 16:58
-
APPST
TROY39
45
2nd 19:58
-
BELMONT
BAMA32
29
1st 3:56 SECN
-
AKRON
LIB5
7
1st 15:23
-
LAMAR
NWST2
0
1st 19:09
-
CSTCAR
SALAB4
3
1st 17:22
-
UMBC
GMASON3
9
1st 17:37
-
VMI
VATECH3
0
1st 16:22
-
SEMO
SILL10
2
1st 15:40
-
NAU
PEPPER10
8
1st 16:37
-
CLEVST
ETNST0
5
1st 18:38
-
ILLST
TXSA6
6
1st 17:41
-
NCAT
WAKE64
76
Final
-
1KANSAS
18NOVA55
56
Final
-
PRESBY
14MICH44
86
Final
-
BRYANT
DART64
60
Final
-
VCU
WICHST63
73
Final
-
FDU
LSALLE58
66
Final
-
HARV
GWASH88
75
Final
-
SAMFORD
GTOWN71
99
Final
-
SFLA
19FSU60
66
Final
-
IND
ND62
60
Final
-
TEXST
GAST69
81
Final
-
MOREHD
OHIO76
82
Final
-
MNTNA
NEBOM82
87
Final/OT
-
TXARL
GASOU74
77
Final
-
25WVU
YOUNG75
64
Final
-
ILL
MIZZOU56
63
Final
-
MARIST
BCU56
85
Final
-
TULANE
TOWSON82
86
Final/OT
-
JAXST
21TENN53
75
Final
-
JWUNC
CAMP59
82
Final
-
WIDEN
PENN57
105
Final
-
BU
MASLOW74
62
Final
-
BJU
USCUP74
92
Final
-
IDAHO
SDAKST57
85
Final
-
RIDER
TEMPLE66
78
Final
-
JACKST
11MEMP49
77
Final
-
ARMY
WAGNER62
82
Final
-
FAIR
OAK47
49
Final
-
ABBEY
HIGHPT66
92
Final
-
SELOU
MISS76
83
Final
-
BRAD
MIAOH55
71
Final
-
COPPST
MIAMI60
91
Final
-
STNYBRK
AMER77
74
Final
-
NIAGARA
BUFF72
92
Final
-
WISGB
NILL85
84
Final
-
MOST
ORAL72
82
Final
-
TEXAS
PROV48
70
Final
-
TEXPA
24TXTECH58
68
Final
-
ELIZTWN
LOYMD45
72
Final
-
UCF
OKLA52
53
Final
-
CHATT
NCASHV68
64
Final
-
TXAMCC
CARK67
71
Final
-
DRAKE
AF85
80
Final
-
QUINN
BGREEN69
64
Final
-
SFA
MCNSE0
0151.5 O/U
+7.5
4:00pm
-
SCST
CHARLS0
0139.5 O/U
-16
4:00pm
-
DREXEL
NORFLK0
0
4:30pm
-
UCDAV
SANFRAN0
0144 O/U
-13.5
5:00pm
-
SONO
LATECH0
0
5:00pm
-
EWASH
2GONZAG0
0163 O/U
-20
5:00pm ATSN
-
MILW
WISC0
0128.5 O/U
-16
5:00pm BTN
-
WCAR
TNTECH0
0141.5 O/U
+6
5:00pm
-
UAB
ALST0
0126 O/U
+10
5:00pm
-
5OHIOST
6UK0
0131 O/U
+3.5
5:15pm CBS
-
BC
CAL0
0132.5 O/U
+1
5:30pm PACN
-
MINN
OKLAST0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
5:30pm ESP2
-
NDAK
NEB0
0152 O/U
-9
6:00pm
-
LEHIGH
12AUBURN0
0146 O/U
-24
6:00pm SECN
-
ARKPB
NTEXAS0
0120.5 O/U
-19
6:00pm
-
BUCK
SIENA0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
UNF
CUSE0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
6:00pm
-
20SDGST
UTAH0
0134.5 O/U
+6
6:30pm PACN
-
COLO
13DAYTON0
0139.5 O/U
-5.5
6:30pm CBSSN
-
UTVALL
LNGBCH0
0148.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
UIW
WASHST0
0139.5 O/U
-21
7:00pm
-
MURYST
EVAN0
0144.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
STTHOM
FGC0
0
7:00pm
-
NKY
NCGRN0
0128.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
KSTATE
STLOU0
0123.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARSO
EKY0
0143 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
HAMP
KENTST0
0145 O/U
-19
7:00pm
-
EMICH
15MICHST0
0133.5 O/U
-23.5
7:00pm BTN
-
NCWILM
VANDY0
0142.5 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
EILL
GC0
0141.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
VALPO
ARK0
0142.5 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
ARKLR
LALAF0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NICHST
ABIL0
0135.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
NWEST
DEPAUL0
0136 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
CREIGH
ARIZST0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm PACN
-
OREGST
TEXAM0
0132 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm SECN
-
LSU
USC0
0151 O/U
+2
9:00pm FS1
-
WEBER
BYU0
0137 O/U
-18
9:00pm
-
CINCY
IOWA0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm BTN
-
FAMU
SEATTLE0
0132.5 O/U
-13.5
10:00pm
-
CSBAK
CPOLY0
0132.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
IDST
UOP0
0127.5 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
16ARIZ
STJOHN0
0154 O/U
+11
10:00pm ESP2
-
TEXSO
8OREG0
0146.5 O/U
-26.5
10:30pm PACN
-
MARYCA
NEVADA0
0143.5 O/U
+7.5
12:30am ESPU