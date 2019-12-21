UCF
Manek's late 3 lifts Oklahoma past UCF 53-52

  • AP
  • Dec 21, 2019

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Brady Manek grabbed 10 rebounds and scored 13 points, including a critical 3-pointer late, and Oklahoma overcame poor shooting to hold off Central Florida 53-53 on Saturday.

Manek's 3 with 1:20 to play put the Sooners (8-3) up 53-45, but the Knights scored four unanswered points while the Sooners missed two shots and a 3-pointer at the buzzer by UCF's Dre Fuller Jr. missed.

''Unbelievable effort and a great response by our team when our shooting wasn't there,'' Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. ''Brady hit that big shot late which was huge for us.''

Kristian Doolittle scored 12 points for Oklahoma (8-3), whose 53 points was their lowest scoring output this season behind the 54 points scored in a loss at Stanford.

''It's very clear we have a lot of work to do and get things figured out,'' Kruger said. ''We got to get a lot more flow offensively and keep working and improving defensively.''

Fuller scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds for UCF (10-2), which saw its six-game win streak end. Fuller's 3-pointer from the baseline sailed over the rim as time expired.

''We got away from the things that were successful for us, and we have to learn from that,'' UCF coach Johnny Dawkins said. ''Our guys have been in games like this all year. They have been scrapping and have given us a chance to win all year, including tonight.''

Dazon Ingram had 10 points and 14 rebounds and made four assists for the Knights and Collin Smith had 10 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma managed a win over a NCAA National Tournament team despite shooting 21 of 65 from the field (32.3%). The Sooners limited UCF to just to just four points in the game's final six minutes and kept the Knights off the free throw line, allowing them just six trips where they made five shots. UCF redshirt freshman Dre Fuller Jr. matched his season-high in points with 13 to lead the Knights. He was a McDonald's All-American in 2017-18 before redshirting last season. It was the first time this season he has led UCF in scoring.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma hosts UT-Rio Grand Valley next Monday before beginning Big Ten conference play.

UCF hosts Temple next Tuesday the teams begin American Conference play.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 52 53
Field Goals 21-67 (31.3%) 21-65 (32.3%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 6-26 (23.1%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 5-6 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 48 42
Offensive 15 12
Defensive 32 29
Team 1 1
Assists 9 8
Steals 6 5
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 6 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
D. Fuller Jr. G
13 PTS, 8 REB
home team logo
35
B. Manek F
13 PTS, 10 REB
12T
away team logo UCF 9-3 322052
home team logo Oklahoma 8-3 272653
Lloyd Noble Center Norman, OK
Lloyd Noble Center Norman, OK
Team Stats
away team logo UCF 9-3 73.4 PPG 42.6 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo Oklahoma 8-3 76.0 PPG 39.8 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
3
D. Fuller Jr. G 6.5 PPG 2.8 RPG 1.5 APG 41.2 FG%
35
B. Manek F 14.3 PPG 5.9 RPG 0.9 APG 45.5 FG%
Top Scorers
3
D. Fuller Jr. G 13 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
35
B. Manek F 13 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
31.3 FG% 32.3
23.8 3PT FG% 23.1
83.3 FT% 83.3
Oklahoma
Starters
B. Manek
K. Doolittle
A. Reaves
A. Williams
J. Bieniemy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Manek 13 10 0 5/11 3/7 0/0 3 35 1 2 0 3 7
K. Doolittle 12 8 1 5/14 0/3 2/2 2 29 0 1 5 1 7
A. Reaves 6 9 2 2/11 0/3 2/2 0 36 1 0 3 3 6
A. Williams 3 4 0 1/8 1/4 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 3
J. Bieniemy 2 4 2 1/7 0/5 0/0 1 32 1 0 0 2 2
