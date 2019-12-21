UCLA
North Carolina beats UCLA 74-64 to end 4-game losing streak

  • Dec 21, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Armando Bacot had 15 and 12 rebounds, Anthony Harris added 14 points and North Carolina ended a rare four-game losing streak by beating UCLA 74-64 on Saturday.

The Tar Heels (7-5) led by 13 at halftime, went more than five minutes without a field goal to start the second half and pulled away late to end their first four-game losing streak nine years.

The Bruins (7-5) overcame a turnover-filled first half with a big run to pull within one early in the second half, but never made it all the way back from the early hole.

UCLA shot 4 of 21 from the 3-point arc and had 23 turnovers that led to 24 points for North Carolina.

Jules Bernard led the Bruins with 16 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 14 with 10 rebounds.

Two storied programs arrived in Las Vegas searching for better fortunes.

The Tar Heels limped into Sin City. They lost star point guard Cole Anthony for four to six weeks with a right knee injury and dropped out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2013-14, a span of 106 weeks. Three of North Carolina's losses during its streak came against top-five teams, but it also lost to Wofford at the Smith Center.

The Bruins are still trying to find their footing under first-year coach Mick Cronin. UCLA lost to Hofstra before going 1-2 at the Maui Invitational and was coming off a 14-point loss to Notre Dame.

Neither team found many answers early.

The Bruins went on a turnover spree in the first half, coughing it up 14 times, many on weak passes, traveling calls or dribbling off their legs.

North Carolina had a hard time getting shots to drop, clanging one after another before finding a rhythm late in the first half. Taking advantage of UCLA's turnovers, the Tar Heels went on a 16-2 run to build a 15-point lead and were up 36-23 at halftime.

The start of the second half brought new life to the Bruins.

UCLA scored the first 12 points of the half to pull within 36-35 and held North Carolina without a field goal the opening 5:41.

The Bruins followed with three quick turnovers, a stretch of one field goal in more than eight minutes and a nearly three-minute scoring drought.

North Carolina pushed the lead to 57-45 and kept it at double digits the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina is still finding its way with Anthony out, but had a nice bounce back out West after the loss at Gonzaga.

The Bruins had a hard time getting out of their own way, repeatedly committing ugly turnovers that North Carolina converted into points at the other end.

UP NEXT

UCLA hosts Cal State Fullerton next Saturday.

North Carolina hosts Yale on Jan. 30.

Team Stats
Points 64 74
Field Goals 25-59 (42.4%) 23-55 (41.8%)
3-Pointers 4-21 (19.0%) 6-18 (33.3%)
Free Throws 10-18 (55.6%) 22-35 (62.9%)
Total Rebounds 42 37
Offensive 11 11
Defensive 30 22
Team 1 4
Assists 11 12
Steals 6 8
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 22 17
Fouls 26 20
Technicals 1 0
UCLA
Starters
J. Jaquez Jr.
T. Campbell
P. Ali
J. Hill
C. Riley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Jaquez Jr. 14 10 2 5/14 1/5 3/6 4 33 3 0 5 4 6
T. Campbell 10 3 5 4/9 0/2 2/2 0 29 0 0 3 1 2
P. Ali 4 3 0 2/7 0/3 0/2 1 22 1 1 0 1 2
J. Hill 4 7 0 2/3 0/0 0/1 3 23 0 1 2 1 6
C. Riley 4 7 1 1/2 0/0 2/2 5 18 0 0 1 2 5
Bench
J. Bernard
C. Smith
A. Olesinski
D. Singleton
S. O'Neal
J. Kyman
A. Dodson
I. Wulff
K. Nwuba
R. Stong
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bernard 16 2 1 6/10 2/5 2/3 3 18 0 0 3 0 2
C. Smith 12 3 1 5/8 1/2 1/2 4 25 2 0 6 1 2
A. Olesinski 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 0
D. Singleton 0 2 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 3 13 0 1 1 0 2
S. O'Neal 0 4 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 1 0 1 3
J. Kyman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Dodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Wulff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Nwuba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Stong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 41 11 25/59 4/21 10/18 26 200 6 4 22 11 30
North Carolina
Starters
A. Bacot
B. Robinson
G. Brooks
L. Black
K. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Bacot 15 12 1 5/7 0/0 5/10 2 32 1 1 2 4 8
B. Robinson 12 3 2 3/10 3/9 3/6 3 33 1 1 2 1 2
G. Brooks 12 9 1 5/11 0/0 2/6 2 36 2 0 2 2 7
L. Black 4 3 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 4 22 3 0 4 1 2
K. Smith 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 10 1 0 0 0 0
Bench
A. Harris
J. Francis
J. Pierce
C. Keeling
S. Rush
W. Miller
A. Platek
C. Ellis
R. O'Han
R. McAdoo
B. Huffman
S. Manley
C. Anthony
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Harris 14 1 1 5/7 2/3 2/2 4 17 0 0 0 1 0
J. Francis 12 2 4 1/8 1/2 9/10 2 28 0 0 4 0 2
J. Pierce 3 2 1 1/3 0/1 1/1 1 10 0 0 0 1 1
C. Keeling 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 3 0 0
S. Rush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Platek 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 0
C. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. O'Han - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McAdoo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huffman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Manley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 33 12 23/55 6/18 22/35 20 200 8 2 17 11 22
