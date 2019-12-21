North Carolina beats UCLA 74-64 to end 4-game losing streak
LAS VEGAS (AP) Armando Bacot had 15 and 12 rebounds, Anthony Harris added 14 points and North Carolina ended a rare four-game losing streak by beating UCLA 74-64 on Saturday.
The Tar Heels (7-5) led by 13 at halftime, went more than five minutes without a field goal to start the second half and pulled away late to end their first four-game losing streak nine years.
The Bruins (7-5) overcame a turnover-filled first half with a big run to pull within one early in the second half, but never made it all the way back from the early hole.
UCLA shot 4 of 21 from the 3-point arc and had 23 turnovers that led to 24 points for North Carolina.
Jules Bernard led the Bruins with 16 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 14 with 10 rebounds.
Two storied programs arrived in Las Vegas searching for better fortunes.
The Tar Heels limped into Sin City. They lost star point guard Cole Anthony for four to six weeks with a right knee injury and dropped out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2013-14, a span of 106 weeks. Three of North Carolina's losses during its streak came against top-five teams, but it also lost to Wofford at the Smith Center.
The Bruins are still trying to find their footing under first-year coach Mick Cronin. UCLA lost to Hofstra before going 1-2 at the Maui Invitational and was coming off a 14-point loss to Notre Dame.
Neither team found many answers early.
The Bruins went on a turnover spree in the first half, coughing it up 14 times, many on weak passes, traveling calls or dribbling off their legs.
North Carolina had a hard time getting shots to drop, clanging one after another before finding a rhythm late in the first half. Taking advantage of UCLA's turnovers, the Tar Heels went on a 16-2 run to build a 15-point lead and were up 36-23 at halftime.
The start of the second half brought new life to the Bruins.
UCLA scored the first 12 points of the half to pull within 36-35 and held North Carolina without a field goal the opening 5:41.
The Bruins followed with three quick turnovers, a stretch of one field goal in more than eight minutes and a nearly three-minute scoring drought.
North Carolina pushed the lead to 57-45 and kept it at double digits the rest of the way.
BIG PICTURE
North Carolina is still finding its way with Anthony out, but had a nice bounce back out West after the loss at Gonzaga.
The Bruins had a hard time getting out of their own way, repeatedly committing ugly turnovers that North Carolina converted into points at the other end.
UP NEXT
UCLA hosts Cal State Fullerton next Saturday.
North Carolina hosts Yale on Jan. 30.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|33.1
|Min. Per Game
|33.1
|19.1
|Pts. Per Game
|19.1
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|6.3
|Reb. Per Game
|6.3
|42.5
|Field Goal %
|36.8
|37.0
|Three Point %
|35.5
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|67.9
|+ 3
|Jules Bernard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by David Singleton
|18.0
|Brandon Robinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Jake Kyman
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by North Carolina
|22.0
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed jump shot
|23.0
|Offensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.
|25.0
|Jules Bernard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill
|44.0
|Jeremiah Francis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|44.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|74
|Field Goals
|25-59 (42.4%)
|23-55 (41.8%)
|3-Pointers
|4-21 (19.0%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|10-18 (55.6%)
|22-35 (62.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|37
|Offensive
|11
|11
|Defensive
|30
|22
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|11
|12
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|22
|17
|Fouls
|26
|20
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|UCLA 7-5
|73.2 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|13.5 APG
|North Carolina 7-5
|69.5 PPG
|50 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Bernard G
|6.2 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|1.1 APG
|32.1 FG%
|
5
|A. Bacot F
|9.5 PPG
|8.1 RPG
|0.5 APG
|48.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Bernard G
|16 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|A. Bacot F
|15 PTS
|12 REB
|1 AST
|
|42.4
|FG%
|41.8
|
|
|19.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|62.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|14
|10
|2
|5/14
|1/5
|3/6
|4
|33
|3
|0
|5
|4
|6
|T. Campbell
|10
|3
|5
|4/9
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|29
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|P. Ali
|4
|3
|0
|2/7
|0/3
|0/2
|1
|22
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|J. Hill
|4
|7
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|23
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|C. Riley
|4
|7
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|18
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|14
|10
|2
|5/14
|1/5
|3/6
|4
|33
|3
|0
|5
|4
|6
|T. Campbell
|10
|3
|5
|4/9
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|29
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|P. Ali
|4
|3
|0
|2/7
|0/3
|0/2
|1
|22
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|J. Hill
|4
|7
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|23
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|C. Riley
|4
|7
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|18
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bernard
|16
|2
|1
|6/10
|2/5
|2/3
|3
|18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|C. Smith
|12
|3
|1
|5/8
|1/2
|1/2
|4
|25
|2
|0
|6
|1
|2
|A. Olesinski
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Singleton
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|S. O'Neal
|0
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|J. Kyman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Dodson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Wulff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Nwuba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Stong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|41
|11
|25/59
|4/21
|10/18
|26
|200
|6
|4
|22
|11
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Bacot
|15
|12
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|5/10
|2
|32
|1
|1
|2
|4
|8
|B. Robinson
|12
|3
|2
|3/10
|3/9
|3/6
|3
|33
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|G. Brooks
|12
|9
|1
|5/11
|0/0
|2/6
|2
|36
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7
|L. Black
|4
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|22
|3
|0
|4
|1
|2
|K. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Bacot
|15
|12
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|5/10
|2
|32
|1
|1
|2
|4
|8
|B. Robinson
|12
|3
|2
|3/10
|3/9
|3/6
|3
|33
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|G. Brooks
|12
|9
|1
|5/11
|0/0
|2/6
|2
|36
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7
|L. Black
|4
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|22
|3
|0
|4
|1
|2
|K. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Harris
|14
|1
|1
|5/7
|2/3
|2/2
|4
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Francis
|12
|2
|4
|1/8
|1/2
|9/10
|2
|28
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|J. Pierce
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Keeling
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|S. Rush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Platek
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. O'Han
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. McAdoo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huffman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Manley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Anthony
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|33
|12
|23/55
|6/18
|22/35
|20
|200
|8
|2
|17
|11
|22
-
DREXEL
NORFLK53
49
2nd 3.0
-
UAB
ALST40
38
2nd 15:50
-
SONO
LATECH22
53
2nd 13:11
-
UCDAV
SANFRAN39
47
2nd 15:47
-
MILW
WISC46
51
2nd 14:31 BTN
-
EWASH
2GONZAG42
67
2nd 16:26 ATSN
-
BC
CAL20
25
1st 2:52 PACN
-
MINN
OKLAST43
29
1st 2:04 ESP2
-
5OHIOST
6UK20
21
1st 9:20 CBS
-
UNF
CUSE10
11
1st 12:36
-
BUCK
SIENA14
17
1st 11:55
-
LEHIGH
12AUBURN13
8
1st 11:24 SECN
-
NDAK
NEB17
13
1st 11:56
-
ARKPB
NTEXAS8
12
1st 13:41
-
WCAR
TNTECH46
32
1st 0.0
-
1KANSAS
18NOVA55
56
Final
-
SFLA
19FSU60
66
Final
-
NCAT
WAKE64
76
Final
-
PRESBY
14MICH44
86
Final
-
SAMFORD
GTOWN71
99
Final
-
HARV
GWASH88
75
Final
-
BRYANT
DART64
60
Final
-
FDU
LSALLE58
66
Final
-
IND
ND62
60
Final
-
VCU
WICHST63
73
Final
-
JACKST
11MEMP49
77
Final
-
WIDEN
PENN57
105
Final
-
RIDER
TEMPLE66
78
Final
-
TULANE
TOWSON82
86
Final/OT
-
MOREHD
OHIO76
82
Final
-
TEXST
GAST69
81
Final
-
MARIST
BCU56
85
Final
-
TXARL
GASOU74
77
Final
-
25WVU
YOUNG75
64
Final
-
JAXST
21TENN53
75
Final
-
BU
MASLOW74
62
Final
-
BJU
USCUP74
92
Final
-
ILL
MIZZOU56
63
Final
-
JWUNC
CAMP59
82
Final
-
MNTNA
NEBOM82
87
Final/OT
-
IDAHO
SDAKST57
85
Final
-
TEXPA
24TXTECH58
68
Final
-
ELIZTWN
LOYMD45
72
Final
-
ARMY
WAGNER62
82
Final
-
QUINN
BGREEN69
64
Final
-
WRIGHT
TOLEDO79
72
Final
-
WKY
RI82
86
Final/OT
-
ELON
WINTHR80
85
Final
-
ABBEY
HIGHPT66
92
Final
-
SELOU
MISS76
83
Final
-
FAIR
OAK47
49
Final
-
ALBANY
MNMTH70
72
Final
-
STNYBRK
AMER77
74
Final
-
NIAGARA
BUFF72
92
Final
-
COPPST
MIAMI60
91
Final
-
BRAD
MIAOH55
71
Final
-
WISGB
NILL85
84
Final
-
MOST
ORAL72
82
Final
-
UCF
OKLA52
53
Final
-
CHATT
NCASHV68
64
Final
-
TEXAS
PROV48
70
Final
-
DRAKE
AF85
80
Final
-
BMC
TNST71
86
Final
-
TXAMCC
CARK67
71
Final
-
PEAY
DUQ77
86
Final
-
COLOST
TULSA111
104
Final/3OT
-
17BUTLER
PURDUE70
61
Final
-
UTAHST
FLA65
62
Final
-
APPST
TROY70
65
Final
-
TGLOO
USM77
96
Final
-
WYO
DENVER72
66
Final/OT
-
ROBERT
UNLV69
81
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU79
87
Final
-
ARKST
LAMON62
59
Final
-
SIUE
DTROIT55
81
Final
-
STBON
MTSU66
65
Final
-
USD
STNFRD59
62
Final
-
UCLA
UNC64
74
Final
-
BELMONT
BAMA72
92
Final
-
AKRON
LIB67
80
Final
-
ILLST
TXSA70
89
Final
-
SEMO
SILL45
64
Final
-
LAMAR
NWST61
67
Final
-
SCST
CHARLS61
73
Final
-
CSTCAR
SALAB81
69
Final
-
NAU
PEPPER73
75
Final
-
VMI
VATECH55
64
Final
-
CLEVST
ETNST55
80
Final
-
UMBC
GMASON53
69
Final
-
SFA
MCNSE81
73
Final
-
20SDGST
UTAH0
0134.5 O/U
+6
6:30pm PACN
-
COLO
13DAYTON0
0139 O/U
-6
6:30pm CBSSN
-
UIW
WASHST0
0139.5 O/U
-21.5
7:00pm
-
MURYST
EVAN0
0145 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
UTVALL
LNGBCH0
0148.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
STTHOM
FGC0
0
7:00pm
-
HAMP
KENTST0
0145.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm
-
KSTATE
STLOU0
0123.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARSO
EKY0
0143.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
EMICH
15MICHST0
0133.5 O/U
-23.5
7:00pm BTN
-
NKY
NCGRN0
0129.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
NCWILM
VANDY0
0142.5 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
EILL
GC0
0141.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
VALPO
ARK0
0142.5 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
ARKLR
LALAF0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NICHST
ABIL0
0136.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
NWEST
DEPAUL0
0136 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
CREIGH
ARIZST0
0151 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm PACN
-
OREGST
TEXAM0
0132 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm SECN
-
LSU
USC0
0151 O/U
+2
9:00pm FS1
-
WEBER
BYU0
0137 O/U
-18
9:00pm
-
CINCY
IOWA0
0149 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm BTN
-
FAMU
SEATTLE0
0133 O/U
-13.5
10:00pm
-
CSBAK
CPOLY0
0132.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
IDST
UOP0
0127.5 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
16ARIZ
STJOHN0
0153.5 O/U
+11.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
TEXSO
8OREG0
0146.5 O/U
-26
10:30pm PACN
-
MARYCA
NEVADA0
0143.5 O/U
+7.5
12:30am ESPU