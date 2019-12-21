Merrill's 21 points help Utah State beat Florida 65-62
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) Sam Merrill scored 21 points Saturday and Utah State held Florida without a field goal for six minutes down the stretch to win 65-62 in the Orange Bowl Classic.
Merrill went 5 for 10 from 3-point range and added nine rebounds and five assists. Utah State won despite losing hard-luck center Neemias Queta to an injury in the first half.
The Aggies (12-2) improved to 3-0 in games decided by a one-possession margin. Florida (7-4) continued to struggle after being ranked sixth in the preseason.
The Gators missed their first 14 shots, and missed seven in a row in the final minutes after taking a 55-54 lead. Diogo Brito's basket with 4:15 left put the Aggies ahead to stay, and he went 4 for 4 from the free throw line in the final 25 seconds.
Senior Kerry Blackshear led Florida with 22 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. He went 15 for 17 from the free throw line.
The Gators outrebounded the tallest team in the nation 41-33 but shot only 32 percent, including 4 for 17 from 3-point range.
Justin Bean had 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Utah State.
REINJURED
Queta, who recently returned from a knee injury, limped to the locker room in the first half. He went to the floor hard and was shaken up when he collided with a Florida player and was called for an offensive foul.
Queta averaged 11.8 points and 8.9 rebounds last season as a freshman.
BIG PICTURE
The Aggies were 34th in votes in the latest AP poll, and two wins this week might not be enough for them to crack the Top 25.
Florida continues to be a puzzle with an offense that has failed to top 70 points seven times.
UP NEXT
The Gators play host to Long Beach State on Dec. 28, their final non-conference game before beginning Southeastern Conference play.
Utah State plays host to Eastern Oregon on Dec. 28.
---
Taglines: More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 For women's games: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|34.6
|Min. Per Game
|34.6
|10.0
|Pts. Per Game
|10.0
|5.4
|Ast. Per Game
|5.4
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|42.3
|Field Goal %
|38.4
|44.9
|Three Point %
|32.5
|85.9
|Free Throw %
|79.2
|Full timeout called
|5.0
|+ 2
|Andrew Nembhard made driving layup
|5.0
|+ 1
|Diogo Brito made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Diogo Brito made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|7.0
|+ 1
|Andrew Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Andrew Nembhard missed 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Shooting foul on Diogo Brito
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard
|14.0
|Justin Bean missed free throw
|14.0
|Personal foul on Keyontae Johnson
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|62
|Field Goals
|24-53 (45.3%)
|20-62 (32.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-25 (36.0%)
|4-17 (23.5%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|18-22 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|41
|Offensive
|6
|17
|Defensive
|25
|21
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|19
|8
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|13
|Fouls
|17
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Utah State 12-2
|79.5 PPG
|46.7 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Florida 7-4
|68.6 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|10.9 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|S. Merrill G
|17.4 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|3.8 APG
|42.1 FG%
|
24
|K. Blackshear Jr. F
|12.7 PPG
|7.9 RPG
|1.8 APG
|49.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Merrill G
|21 PTS
|9 REB
|5 AST
|K. Blackshear Jr. F
|22 PTS
|14 REB
|2 AST
|
|45.3
|FG%
|32.3
|
|
|36.0
|3PT FG%
|23.5
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Merrill
|21
|9
|5
|8/18
|5/10
|0/0
|1
|38
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|J. Bean
|12
|9
|4
|6/8
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|35
|2
|0
|3
|4
|5
|A. Porter
|8
|2
|2
|2/8
|1/5
|3/3
|0
|33
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Miller
|6
|2
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Queta
|0
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Merrill
|21
|9
|5
|8/18
|5/10
|0/0
|1
|38
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|J. Bean
|12
|9
|4
|6/8
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|35
|2
|0
|3
|4
|5
|A. Porter
|8
|2
|2
|2/8
|1/5
|3/3
|0
|33
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Miller
|6
|2
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Queta
|0
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Brito
|11
|5
|5
|3/9
|1/5
|4/4
|3
|26
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|A. Anderson
|4
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/1
|4
|18
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|T. Dorius
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|11
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|K. Stall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Anthony
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Grootfaam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Karwowski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McChesney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Bairstow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bischoff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|31
|19
|24/53
|9/25
|8/11
|17
|200
|5
|3
|15
|6
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|22
|14
|2
|3/14
|1/4
|15/17
|4
|36
|2
|0
|2
|7
|7
|S. Lewis
|11
|5
|0
|5/9
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|32
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|N. Locke
|9
|2
|0
|3/12
|2/6
|1/1
|1
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Nembhard
|8
|5
|4
|3/6
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|34
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|K. Johnson
|6
|7
|2
|3/13
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|32
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|22
|14
|2
|3/14
|1/4
|15/17
|4
|36
|2
|0
|2
|7
|7
|S. Lewis
|11
|5
|0
|5/9
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|32
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|N. Locke
|9
|2
|0
|3/12
|2/6
|1/1
|1
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Nembhard
|8
|5
|4
|3/6
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|34
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|K. Johnson
|6
|7
|2
|3/13
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|32
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Glover
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Mann
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|O. Payne
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|D. Bassett
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Gak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Appleby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Duruji
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Klatsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jitoboh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|38
|8
|20/62
|4/17
|18/22
|17
|200
|8
|3
|13
|17
|21
-
DREXEL
NORFLK53
49
2nd 0.0
-
UAB
ALST40
38
2nd 14:55
-
SONO
LATECH25
61
2nd 10:48
-
UCDAV
SANFRAN39
49
2nd 14:42
-
MILW
WISC48
55
2nd 12:54 BTN
-
EWASH
2GONZAG46
72
2nd 14:50 ATSN
-
BC
CAL22
26
1st 1:24 PACN
-
MINN
OKLAST46
29
1st 1:26 ESP2
-
5OHIOST
6UK22
21
1st 8:28 CBS
-
UNF
CUSE13
11
1st 11:13
-
BUCK
SIENA14
17
1st 11:55
-
LEHIGH
12AUBURN13
10
1st 10:01 SECN
-
NDAK
NEB19
13
1st 10:15
-
ARKPB
NTEXAS10
12
1st 11:43
-
WCAR
TNTECH46
32
1st 0.0
-
1KANSAS
18NOVA55
56
Final
-
SFLA
19FSU60
66
Final
-
NCAT
WAKE64
76
Final
-
PRESBY
14MICH44
86
Final
-
SAMFORD
GTOWN71
99
Final
-
HARV
GWASH88
75
Final
-
BRYANT
DART64
60
Final
-
FDU
LSALLE58
66
Final
-
IND
ND62
60
Final
-
VCU
WICHST63
73
Final
-
JACKST
11MEMP49
77
Final
-
WIDEN
PENN57
105
Final
-
RIDER
TEMPLE66
78
Final
-
TULANE
TOWSON82
86
Final/OT
-
MOREHD
OHIO76
82
Final
-
TEXST
GAST69
81
Final
-
MARIST
BCU56
85
Final
-
TXARL
GASOU74
77
Final
-
25WVU
YOUNG75
64
Final
-
JAXST
21TENN53
75
Final
-
BU
MASLOW74
62
Final
-
BJU
USCUP74
92
Final
-
ILL
MIZZOU56
63
Final
-
JWUNC
CAMP59
82
Final
-
MNTNA
NEBOM82
87
Final/OT
-
IDAHO
SDAKST57
85
Final
-
TEXPA
24TXTECH58
68
Final
-
ELIZTWN
LOYMD45
72
Final
-
ARMY
WAGNER62
82
Final
-
QUINN
BGREEN69
64
Final
-
WRIGHT
TOLEDO79
72
Final
-
WKY
RI82
86
Final/OT
-
ELON
WINTHR80
85
Final
-
ABBEY
HIGHPT66
92
Final
-
SELOU
MISS76
83
Final
-
FAIR
OAK47
49
Final
-
ALBANY
MNMTH70
72
Final
-
STNYBRK
AMER77
74
Final
-
NIAGARA
BUFF72
92
Final
-
COPPST
MIAMI60
91
Final
-
BRAD
MIAOH55
71
Final
-
WISGB
NILL85
84
Final
-
MOST
ORAL72
82
Final
-
UCF
OKLA52
53
Final
-
CHATT
NCASHV68
64
Final
-
TEXAS
PROV48
70
Final
-
DRAKE
AF85
80
Final
-
BMC
TNST71
86
Final
-
TXAMCC
CARK67
71
Final
-
PEAY
DUQ77
86
Final
-
COLOST
TULSA111
104
Final/3OT
-
17BUTLER
PURDUE70
61
Final
-
UTAHST
FLA65
62
Final
-
APPST
TROY70
65
Final
-
TGLOO
USM77
96
Final
-
WYO
DENVER72
66
Final/OT
-
ROBERT
UNLV69
81
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU79
87
Final
-
ARKST
LAMON62
59
Final
-
SIUE
DTROIT55
81
Final
-
STBON
MTSU66
65
Final
-
USD
STNFRD59
62
Final
-
UCLA
UNC64
74
Final
-
BELMONT
BAMA72
92
Final
-
AKRON
LIB67
80
Final
-
ILLST
TXSA70
89
Final
-
SEMO
SILL45
64
Final
-
LAMAR
NWST61
67
Final
-
SCST
CHARLS61
73
Final
-
CSTCAR
SALAB81
69
Final
-
NAU
PEPPER73
75
Final
-
VMI
VATECH55
64
Final
-
CLEVST
ETNST55
80
Final
-
UMBC
GMASON53
69
Final
-
SFA
MCNSE81
73
Final
-
20SDGST
UTAH0
0134.5 O/U
+6
6:30pm PACN
-
COLO
13DAYTON0
0139 O/U
-6
6:30pm CBSSN
-
UIW
WASHST0
0139.5 O/U
-21.5
7:00pm
-
MURYST
EVAN0
0145 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
UTVALL
LNGBCH0
0148.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
STTHOM
FGC0
0
7:00pm
-
HAMP
KENTST0
0145.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm
-
KSTATE
STLOU0
0123.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARSO
EKY0
0143.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
EMICH
15MICHST0
0133.5 O/U
-23.5
7:00pm BTN
-
NKY
NCGRN0
0129.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
NCWILM
VANDY0
0142.5 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
EILL
GC0
0141.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
VALPO
ARK0
0142.5 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
ARKLR
LALAF0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NICHST
ABIL0
0136.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
NWEST
DEPAUL0
0136 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
CREIGH
ARIZST0
0151 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm PACN
-
OREGST
TEXAM0
0132 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm SECN
-
LSU
USC0
0151 O/U
+2
9:00pm FS1
-
WEBER
BYU0
0137 O/U
-18
9:00pm
-
CINCY
IOWA0
0149 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm BTN
-
FAMU
SEATTLE0
0133 O/U
-13.5
10:00pm
-
CSBAK
CPOLY0
0132.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
IDST
UOP0
0127.5 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
16ARIZ
STJOHN0
0153.5 O/U
+11.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
TEXSO
8OREG0
0146.5 O/U
-26
10:30pm PACN
-
MARYCA
NEVADA0
0143.5 O/U
+7.5
12:30am ESPU