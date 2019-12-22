CIT
NCST

No Text

Johnson's triple-double helps NC St. beat The Citadel 83-63

  • AP
  • Dec 22, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Markell Johnson had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help North Carolina State beat The Citadel 83-63 on Sunday night.

Johnson grabbed a rebound with 1:57 remaining to complete his first career triple-double for the Wolfpack (9-3), who never trailed.

Devon Daniels scored 18 points and DJ Funderburk scored 14 for N.C. State. C.J. Bryce and Jericole Hellems added 13 points apiece.

N.C. State scored the game's first seven points and quickly followed with a 13-0 run to take a 22-5 lead midway through the first half.

The Wolfpack led by as many as 23 points in the second half and outscored the Bulldogs 42-18 in the paint.

Kaiden Rice scored 19 points to lead The Citadel (6-6), whose three-game winning streak ended.

Kaelon Harris added 13 points and Alex Reed had 10 points for the Bulldogs. They cut N.C. State's lead to 72-60 with 4:30 to play, but got no closer.

N.C. State guard Braxton Beverly exited the game with 12:16 remaining in the first half and did not return after getting hit hard from behind as he pursued a rebound.

BIG PICTURE

The Citadel: The Bulldogs entered the contest having scored more than 100 points in each of their last three games, but their opponents in those games included only one NCAA Division I opponent (Longwood). The Citadel struggled with N.C. State's size, strength and speed, falling behind 40-22 at halftime.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack's depth and balance were on display, with five players scoring in double figures. N.C. State's performance was lackluster after the fast start, with Beverly's absence affecting the team's rotation. But the Wolfpack did what they needed to do against an over-matched opponent, racing to a big lead and extinguishing any hope of an upset.

UP NEXT

The Citadel: The Bulldogs stay on the road for the third consecutive game, jumping back into Southern Conference play at Samford on Jan. 1.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack get a week off before they host Appalachian State on Dec. 29 in their final nonconference game of the regular season.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Batiste
M. Johnson
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
6.6 Ast. Per Game 6.6
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
41.5 Field Goal % 42.7
9.1 Three Point % 29.0
42.1 Free Throw % 57.7
  Defensive rebound by Chase Graham 20.0
  Rudy Fitzgibbons III missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
+ 3 Chase Graham made 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
  Turnover on Kaelon Harris 59.0
  Offensive foul on Kaelon Harris 59.0
  Defensive rebound by Kaelon Harris 1:03
  Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:05
  Offensive rebound by Danny Dixon 1:24
  Chase Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:26
+ 3 Kaelon Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Batiste 1:43
  Out of bounds turnover on D.J. Funderburk 1:51
Team Stats
Points 63 83
Field Goals 23-68 (33.8%) 31-66 (47.0%)
3-Pointers 14-45 (31.1%) 8-26 (30.8%)
Free Throws 3-8 (37.5%) 13-19 (68.4%)
Total Rebounds 38 50
Offensive 6 10
Defensive 27 35
Team 5 5
Assists 13 16
Steals 7 8
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 17 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
K. Rice G
19 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
24
D. Daniels G
18 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo The Citadel 6-6 224163
home team logo NC State 9-3 404383
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Team Stats
away team logo The Citadel 6-6 87.1 PPG 41 RPG 17.7 APG
home team logo NC State 9-3 81.6 PPG 38.6 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
11
K. Rice G 14.6 PPG 2.4 RPG 0.8 APG 47.9 FG%
24
D. Daniels G 10.7 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.4 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
11
K. Rice G 19 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
24
D. Daniels G 18 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
33.8 FG% 47.0
31.1 3PT FG% 30.8
37.5 FT% 68.4
The Citadel
Starters
K. Rice
A. Reed
E. Davis III
T. Batiste
F. Abee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Rice 19 4 0 7/21 5/15 0/0 2 27 0 0 1 2 2
A. Reed 10 7 1 4/7 2/3 0/1 1 29 1 0 1 0 7
E. Davis III 8 7 1 3/7 2/6 0/0 3 24 1 0 2 1 6
T. Batiste 3 4 7 1/4 1/3 0/1 1 29 3 0 2 1 3
F. Abee 2 1 1 1/7 0/5 0/0 2 23 2 0 2 1 0
Starters
K. Rice
A. Reed
E. Davis III
T. Batiste
F. Abee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Rice 19 4 0 7/21 5/15 0/0 2 27 0 0 1 2 2
A. Reed 10 7 1 4/7 2/3 0/1 1 29 1 0 1 0 7
E. Davis III 8 7 1 3/7 2/6 0/0 3 24 1 0 2 1 6
T. Batiste 3 4 7 1/4 1/3 0/1 1 29 3 0 2 1 3
F. Abee 2 1 1 1/7 0/5 0/0 2 23 2 0 2 1 0
Bench
K. Harris
R. Fitzgibbons III
D. Webster Jr.
R. Guyton
S. Clark
B. Spence
C. Kern
H. Brown
J. Higgins III
J. Gammons
D. Guyton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Harris 13 6 2 4/10 2/5 3/6 5 28 0 0 2 0 6
R. Fitzgibbons III 8 3 1 3/12 2/8 0/0 1 30 0 0 1 1 2
D. Webster Jr. 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 1
R. Guyton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Clark 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Spence 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
C. Kern - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Higgins III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gammons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Guyton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 33 13 23/68 14/45 3/8 17 200 7 0 13 6 27
NC State
Starters
D. Daniels
M. Johnson
P. Andree
M. Bates
B. Beverly
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Daniels 18 6 2 7/14 3/6 1/2 1 30 3 1 1 1 5
M. Johnson 11 10 10 4/7 2/4 1/2 1 35 1 0 4 0 10
P. Andree 7 5 0 2/10 1/6 2/2 2 26 1 0 1 2 3
M. Bates 2 6 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 21 1 2 0 2 4
B. Beverly 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 1 0 0 0 1
Starters
D. Daniels
M. Johnson
P. Andree
M. Bates
B. Beverly
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Daniels 18 6 2 7/14 3/6 1/2 1 30 3 1 1 1 5
M. Johnson 11 10 10 4/7 2/4 1/2 1 35 1 0 4 0 10
P. Andree 7 5 0 2/10 1/6 2/2 2 26 1 0 1 2 3
M. Bates 2 6 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 21 1 2 0 2 4
B. Beverly 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 1 0 0 0 1
Bench
D. Funderburk
C. Bryce
J. Hellems
C. Graham
D. Dixon
M. Farthing
T. Allen
A. Taylor
D. Seabron
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Funderburk 14 5 0 5/5 0/0 4/5 2 15 0 0 2 2 3
C. Bryce 13 5 1 5/12 0/2 3/5 2 30 0 1 1 0 5
J. Hellems 13 5 2 5/10 1/3 2/3 0 22 1 0 0 2 3
C. Graham 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
D. Dixon 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 1 0
M. Farthing 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Seabron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 45 16 31/66 8/26 13/19 11 200 8 4 9 10 35
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores