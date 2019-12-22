Johnson's triple-double helps NC St. beat The Citadel 83-63
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Markell Johnson had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help North Carolina State beat The Citadel 83-63 on Sunday night.
Johnson grabbed a rebound with 1:57 remaining to complete his first career triple-double for the Wolfpack (9-3), who never trailed.
Devon Daniels scored 18 points and DJ Funderburk scored 14 for N.C. State. C.J. Bryce and Jericole Hellems added 13 points apiece.
N.C. State scored the game's first seven points and quickly followed with a 13-0 run to take a 22-5 lead midway through the first half.
The Wolfpack led by as many as 23 points in the second half and outscored the Bulldogs 42-18 in the paint.
Kaiden Rice scored 19 points to lead The Citadel (6-6), whose three-game winning streak ended.
Kaelon Harris added 13 points and Alex Reed had 10 points for the Bulldogs. They cut N.C. State's lead to 72-60 with 4:30 to play, but got no closer.
N.C. State guard Braxton Beverly exited the game with 12:16 remaining in the first half and did not return after getting hit hard from behind as he pursued a rebound.
BIG PICTURE
The Citadel: The Bulldogs entered the contest having scored more than 100 points in each of their last three games, but their opponents in those games included only one NCAA Division I opponent (Longwood). The Citadel struggled with N.C. State's size, strength and speed, falling behind 40-22 at halftime.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack's depth and balance were on display, with five players scoring in double figures. N.C. State's performance was lackluster after the fast start, with Beverly's absence affecting the team's rotation. But the Wolfpack did what they needed to do against an over-matched opponent, racing to a big lead and extinguishing any hope of an upset.
UP NEXT
The Citadel: The Bulldogs stay on the road for the third consecutive game, jumping back into Southern Conference play at Samford on Jan. 1.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack get a week off before they host Appalachian State on Dec. 29 in their final nonconference game of the regular season.
|32.0
|Min. Per Game
|32.0
|13.4
|Pts. Per Game
|13.4
|6.6
|Ast. Per Game
|6.6
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|41.5
|Field Goal %
|42.7
|9.1
|Three Point %
|29.0
|42.1
|Free Throw %
|57.7
|Defensive rebound by Chase Graham
|20.0
|Rudy Fitzgibbons III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|22.0
|+ 3
|Chase Graham made 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|Turnover on Kaelon Harris
|59.0
|Offensive foul on Kaelon Harris
|59.0
|Defensive rebound by Kaelon Harris
|1:03
|Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:05
|Offensive rebound by Danny Dixon
|1:24
|Chase Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:26
|+ 3
|Kaelon Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Batiste
|1:43
|Out of bounds turnover on D.J. Funderburk
|1:51
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|83
|Field Goals
|23-68 (33.8%)
|31-66 (47.0%)
|3-Pointers
|14-45 (31.1%)
|8-26 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|3-8 (37.5%)
|13-19 (68.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|50
|Offensive
|6
|10
|Defensive
|27
|35
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|13
|16
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|13
|9
|Fouls
|17
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|The Citadel 6-6
|87.1 PPG
|41 RPG
|17.7 APG
|NC State 9-3
|81.6 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|K. Rice G
|14.6 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|0.8 APG
|47.9 FG%
|
24
|D. Daniels G
|10.7 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|2.4 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Rice G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|D. Daniels G
|18 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|
|33.8
|FG%
|47.0
|
|
|31.1
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|37.5
|FT%
|68.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Rice
|19
|4
|0
|7/21
|5/15
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|A. Reed
|10
|7
|1
|4/7
|2/3
|0/1
|1
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|E. Davis III
|8
|7
|1
|3/7
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6
|T. Batiste
|3
|4
|7
|1/4
|1/3
|0/1
|1
|29
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|F. Abee
|2
|1
|1
|1/7
|0/5
|0/0
|2
|23
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Harris
|13
|6
|2
|4/10
|2/5
|3/6
|5
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|R. Fitzgibbons III
|8
|3
|1
|3/12
|2/8
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Webster Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Guyton
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Clark
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Spence
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Kern
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Higgins III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gammons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Guyton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|33
|13
|23/68
|14/45
|3/8
|17
|200
|7
|0
|13
|6
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Daniels
|18
|6
|2
|7/14
|3/6
|1/2
|1
|30
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|M. Johnson
|11
|10
|10
|4/7
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|35
|1
|0
|4
|0
|10
|P. Andree
|7
|5
|0
|2/10
|1/6
|2/2
|2
|26
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|M. Bates
|2
|6
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|21
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|B. Beverly
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Funderburk
|14
|5
|0
|5/5
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|15
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|C. Bryce
|13
|5
|1
|5/12
|0/2
|3/5
|2
|30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|J. Hellems
|13
|5
|2
|5/10
|1/3
|2/3
|0
|22
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|C. Graham
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Dixon
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M. Farthing
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Seabron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|45
|16
|31/66
|8/26
|13/19
|11
|200
|8
|4
|9
|10
|35
-
ALST
PEAY69
80
Final
-
STPETE
LIU69
58
Final
-
MANH
HOFSTRA51
63
Final
-
CLMB
COLG71
89
Final
-
SACHRT
HOLY89
68
Final
-
SFTRPA
WMMARY78
72
Final
-
IPFW
IOWAST59
89
Final
-
LAFAY
RUT44
63
Final
-
NH
UCONN62
88
Final
-
WOFF
KENSAW83
70
Final
-
DELST
STFRAN62
81
Final
-
KEAN
NJTECH46
74
Final
-
MRSHL
NIOWA80
88
Final
-
UMES
ODU52
76
Final
-
CORN
HARTFD76
80
Final
-
HARV
HOW60
55
Final
-
CHIST
INDST64
85
Final
-
FIU
STETSON83
67
Final
-
HOUBP
NMEX88
107
Final
-
UAB
DUQ77
68
Final
-
NMEXST
MISSST58
52
Final
-
HOU
PORT81
56
Final
-
SC
9UVA70
59
Final
-
DAVID
LOYCHI59
56
Final
-
RADFRD
RICH73
58
Final
-
CSFULL
LOYMRY46
53
Final
-
CHARLO
ECU56
60
Final
-
YALE
CLEM54
45
Final
-
UMKC
SDAK78
75
Final
-
PVAM
SETON55
75
Final
-
XAVIER
TCU67
59
Final
-
UCRIV
SJST80
65
Final
-
MERMAK
UCSB50
68
Final
-
GATECH
BOISE74
60
Final
-
SANFS
CSN50
85
Final
-
FAU
MERCER65
50
Final
-
CIT
NCST63
83
Final
-
BALLST
22WASH0
0134.5 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
MVSU
CALBPTST0
0159 O/U
-26
10:00pm
-
UTEP
HAWAII0
0131.5 O/U
-2
11:30pm ESP2