Wright, Usher help Georgia Tech rally, beat Boise St. 74-60

  • AP
  • Dec 22, 2019

HONOLULU (AP) Moses Wright and Jordan Usher scored 18 points each and Georgia Tech rallied to a 74-60 win over Boise State on the opening day of the Diamond Head Classic on Sunday.

The Yellow Jackets (5-5) trailed by as many as eight points early in the second half but used a 24-4 run to take a 58-43 lead with eight minutes to play.

Jose Alvarado had 14 points and Michael Devoe 13 for Georgia Tech. Wright and Devoe grabbed nine rebounds apiece and Usher added seven boards.

The Yellow Jackets, who snapped a three-game losing streak, outrebounded Boise State 43-27.

Evan Cole’s 3-pointer from the left wing broke a 41-all tie and gave Georgia Tech the lead for good with 12:50 to play.

Abu Kigab scored 17 points and Derrick Alston Jr. 16 for Boise State (6-5).

Boise State led 31-26 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech’s Jordan Usher played in just his second game since since transferring from Southern California. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound junior missed the first eight games of the season. He made his debut with the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday and scored four points in 18-plus minutes in a 65-47 loss to Ball State. Usher shot 6 of 10 from the field in 31 minutes on Sunday.

Boise State also gained a player this week when it was announced that Oregon-transfer Abu Kigab was cleared after sitting out the spring and recently-completely fall semesters. The 6-foot-6 junior forward shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 2 of 3 on 3-pointers in his Broncos’ debut Sunday.

NEXT UP

Georgia Tech: Will play Houston in Monday’s tournament semifinals. The Yellow Jackets are 3-0 all-time against the Cougars, who beat Portland 81-56 in a quarterfinal Sunday.

Boise State: Faces Portland in a consolation game Monday. The Broncos own a 9-7 advantage all-time over the Pilots. Their last meeting on Dec. 3, 2017 resulted in a 77-54 home win for Boise State.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
M. Devoe
D. Alston Jr.
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
21.2 Pts. Per Game 21.2
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
6.2 Reb. Per Game 6.2
45.1 Field Goal % 43.8
39.6 Three Point % 39.7
65.2 Free Throw % 82.6
  Defensive rebound by James Banks III 0.0
  Abu Kigab missed layup 2.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Georgia Tech 9.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Alex Hobbs 39.0
  Offensive rebound by Alex Hobbs 42.0
  RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot 44.0
+ 1 Jordan Usher made 2nd of 2 free throws 49.0
+ 1 Jordan Usher made 1st of 2 free throws 49.0
  Personal foul on Derrick Alston Jr. 49.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher 53.0
  Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot 55.0
Team Stats
Points 74 60
Field Goals 27-56 (48.2%) 19-57 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 5-23 (21.7%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 43 27
Offensive 10 6
Defensive 31 17
Team 2 4
Assists 5 9
Steals 7 9
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 19 16
Fouls 26 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
M. Wright F
18 PTS, 9 REB
home team logo
24
A. Kigab F
17 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Georgia Tech 5-5 264874
home team logo Boise State 6-5 312960
Stan Sheriff Center Honolulu, HI
Stan Sheriff Center Honolulu, HI
Team Stats
away team logo Georgia Tech 5-5 65.4 PPG 41.1 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo Boise State 6-5 80.4 PPG 38.5 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
4
J. Usher G 4.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 0.0 APG 14.3 FG%
00
A. Kigab F PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
4
J. Usher G 18 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
24
A. Kigab F 17 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
48.2 FG% 33.3
21.7 3PT FG% 30.0
75.0 FT% 72.7
Georgia Tech
Starters
M. Wright
J. Usher
J. Alvarado
M. Devoe
J. Banks III
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Wright 18 9 0 7/7 1/1 3/3 5 32 1 3 2 3 6
J. Usher 18 7 2 6/10 1/3 5/6 3 31 1 0 2 2 5
J. Alvarado 14 1 1 4/13 2/7 4/4 1 29 2 0 4 0 1
M. Devoe 13 9 1 6/14 0/6 1/2 5 34 1 1 1 0 9
J. Banks III 4 7 1 1/3 0/0 2/4 3 21 0 1 5 2 5
Bench
B. Parham
K. Moore
S. Phillips
E. Cole
S. Medlock
M. Rice
K. Sjolund
D. Didenko
A. Price
C. Boyd
N. Broadway
J. James
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Parham 5 1 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 5 25 1 0 2 0 1
K. Moore 2 5 0 1/4 0/2 0/1 4 24 1 0 3 2 3
S. Phillips 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 1
E. Cole 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Medlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sjolund - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Didenko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Broadway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 41 5 27/56 5/23 15/20 26 200 7 5 19 10 31
Boise State
Starters
A. Kigab
D. Alston Jr.
R. Williams
M. Dickinson
J. Jessup
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Kigab 17 3 2 4/12 2/3 7/9 4 29 2 0 2 1 2
D. Alston Jr. 16 6 2 6/13 2/6 2/3 2 38 1 1 3 0 6
R. Williams 6 2 1 2/6 0/0 2/2 3 22 1 0 3 0 2
M. Dickinson 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 18 1 0 2 0 1
J. Jessup 3 4 2 1/11 1/6 0/0 2 37 0 2 3 1 3
Bench
A. Hobbs
R. Jorch
M. Rice
R. Abercrombie
R. Dennis
E. Akot
M. Armus
M. Shaver Jr.
B. Huang
C. Berry
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hobbs 9 3 1 3/5 0/0 3/3 4 29 1 0 2 1 2
R. Jorch 6 4 0 2/5 0/0 2/5 4 16 2 0 1 3 1
M. Rice 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
R. Abercrombie 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Dennis 0 0 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 6 1 0 0 0 0
E. Akot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Armus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shaver Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Berry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 23 9 19/57 6/20 16/22 22 199 9 3 16 6 17
NCAA BB Scores