Wright, Usher help Georgia Tech rally, beat Boise St. 74-60
HONOLULU (AP) Moses Wright and Jordan Usher scored 18 points each and Georgia Tech rallied to a 74-60 win over Boise State on the opening day of the Diamond Head Classic on Sunday.
The Yellow Jackets (5-5) trailed by as many as eight points early in the second half but used a 24-4 run to take a 58-43 lead with eight minutes to play.
Jose Alvarado had 14 points and Michael Devoe 13 for Georgia Tech. Wright and Devoe grabbed nine rebounds apiece and Usher added seven boards.
The Yellow Jackets, who snapped a three-game losing streak, outrebounded Boise State 43-27.
Evan Cole’s 3-pointer from the left wing broke a 41-all tie and gave Georgia Tech the lead for good with 12:50 to play.
Abu Kigab scored 17 points and Derrick Alston Jr. 16 for Boise State (6-5).
Boise State led 31-26 at halftime.
BIG PICTURE
Georgia Tech’s Jordan Usher played in just his second game since since transferring from Southern California. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound junior missed the first eight games of the season. He made his debut with the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday and scored four points in 18-plus minutes in a 65-47 loss to Ball State. Usher shot 6 of 10 from the field in 31 minutes on Sunday.
Boise State also gained a player this week when it was announced that Oregon-transfer Abu Kigab was cleared after sitting out the spring and recently-completely fall semesters. The 6-foot-6 junior forward shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 2 of 3 on 3-pointers in his Broncos’ debut Sunday.
NEXT UP
Georgia Tech: Will play Houston in Monday’s tournament semifinals. The Yellow Jackets are 3-0 all-time against the Cougars, who beat Portland 81-56 in a quarterfinal Sunday.
Boise State: Faces Portland in a consolation game Monday. The Broncos own a 9-7 advantage all-time over the Pilots. Their last meeting on Dec. 3, 2017 resulted in a 77-54 home win for Boise State.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|35.2
|Min. Per Game
|35.2
|21.2
|Pts. Per Game
|21.2
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|6.2
|Reb. Per Game
|6.2
|45.1
|Field Goal %
|43.8
|39.6
|Three Point %
|39.7
|65.2
|Free Throw %
|82.6
|Defensive rebound by James Banks III
|0.0
|Abu Kigab missed layup
|2.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Georgia Tech
|9.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Alex Hobbs
|39.0
|Offensive rebound by Alex Hobbs
|42.0
|RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|44.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Usher made 2nd of 2 free throws
|49.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Usher made 1st of 2 free throws
|49.0
|Personal foul on Derrick Alston Jr.
|49.0
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher
|53.0
|Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|55.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|60
|Field Goals
|27-56 (48.2%)
|19-57 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-23 (21.7%)
|6-20 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-20 (75.0%)
|16-22 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|27
|Offensive
|10
|6
|Defensive
|31
|17
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|5
|9
|Steals
|7
|9
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|19
|16
|Fouls
|26
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Georgia Tech 5-5
|65.4 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Boise State 6-5
|80.4 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|14.2 APG
|
|48.2
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|21.7
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|72.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wright
|18
|9
|0
|7/7
|1/1
|3/3
|5
|32
|1
|3
|2
|3
|6
|J. Usher
|18
|7
|2
|6/10
|1/3
|5/6
|3
|31
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|J. Alvarado
|14
|1
|1
|4/13
|2/7
|4/4
|1
|29
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1
|M. Devoe
|13
|9
|1
|6/14
|0/6
|1/2
|5
|34
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9
|J. Banks III
|4
|7
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|21
|0
|1
|5
|2
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wright
|18
|9
|0
|7/7
|1/1
|3/3
|5
|32
|1
|3
|2
|3
|6
|J. Usher
|18
|7
|2
|6/10
|1/3
|5/6
|3
|31
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|J. Alvarado
|14
|1
|1
|4/13
|2/7
|4/4
|1
|29
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1
|M. Devoe
|13
|9
|1
|6/14
|0/6
|1/2
|5
|34
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9
|J. Banks III
|4
|7
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|21
|0
|1
|5
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Parham
|5
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|25
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|K. Moore
|2
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/1
|4
|24
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|S. Phillips
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|E. Cole
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Medlock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Sjolund
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Didenko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Price
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Broadway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|41
|5
|27/56
|5/23
|15/20
|26
|200
|7
|5
|19
|10
|31
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Kigab
|17
|3
|2
|4/12
|2/3
|7/9
|4
|29
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|D. Alston Jr.
|16
|6
|2
|6/13
|2/6
|2/3
|2
|38
|1
|1
|3
|0
|6
|R. Williams
|6
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|22
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|M. Dickinson
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Jessup
|3
|4
|2
|1/11
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|37
|0
|2
|3
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Kigab
|17
|3
|2
|4/12
|2/3
|7/9
|4
|29
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|D. Alston Jr.
|16
|6
|2
|6/13
|2/6
|2/3
|2
|38
|1
|1
|3
|0
|6
|R. Williams
|6
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|22
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|M. Dickinson
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Jessup
|3
|4
|2
|1/11
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|37
|0
|2
|3
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hobbs
|9
|3
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|3/3
|4
|29
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|R. Jorch
|6
|4
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|2/5
|4
|16
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|M. Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Abercrombie
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Dennis
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Akot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Armus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Shaver Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Berry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|23
|9
|19/57
|6/20
|16/22
|22
|199
|9
|3
|16
|6
|17
-
ALST
PEAY69
80
Final
-
STPETE
LIU69
58
Final
-
MANH
HOFSTRA51
63
Final
-
CLMB
COLG71
89
Final
-
SACHRT
HOLY89
68
Final
-
SFTRPA
WMMARY78
72
Final
-
IPFW
IOWAST59
89
Final
-
LAFAY
RUT44
63
Final
-
NH
UCONN62
88
Final
-
WOFF
KENSAW83
70
Final
-
DELST
STFRAN62
81
Final
-
KEAN
NJTECH46
74
Final
-
MRSHL
NIOWA80
88
Final
-
UMES
ODU52
76
Final
-
CORN
HARTFD76
80
Final
-
HARV
HOW60
55
Final
-
CHIST
INDST64
85
Final
-
FIU
STETSON83
67
Final
-
HOUBP
NMEX88
107
Final
-
UAB
DUQ77
68
Final
-
NMEXST
MISSST58
52
Final
-
HOU
PORT81
56
Final
-
SC
9UVA70
59
Final
-
DAVID
LOYCHI59
56
Final
-
RADFRD
RICH73
58
Final
-
CSFULL
LOYMRY46
53
Final
-
CHARLO
ECU56
60
Final
-
YALE
CLEM54
45
Final
-
UMKC
SDAK78
75
Final
-
PVAM
SETON55
75
Final
-
XAVIER
TCU67
59
Final
-
UCRIV
SJST80
65
Final
-
MERMAK
UCSB50
68
Final
-
GATECH
BOISE74
60
Final
-
SANFS
CSN50
85
Final
-
FAU
MERCER65
50
Final
-
CIT
NCST63
83
Final
-
BALLST
22WASH0
0134.5 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
MVSU
CALBPTST0
0159 O/U
-25.5
10:00pm
-
UTEP
HAWAII0
0131.5 O/U
-2
11:30pm ESP2