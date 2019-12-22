HOUBP
Manigault's 21 PTs leads New Mexico past Houston Baptist

  • AP
  • Dec 22, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Shorthanded New Mexico rallied with five players scoring at least 14 points led by 21 from Corey Manigault on Sunday as the Lobos beat Houston Baptist 107-88.

New Mexico was missing starters Carlton Bragg and J.J. Caldwell, who were both ''being withheld from competition and team activity until further notice,'' according to a statement school officials released prior to the game. No additional details were released other than the school, ''received information that requires further review.''

Zane Martin, Makuach Maluach and JaQuan Lyle each added 19 for the Lobos (12-2).

Martin, who had six assists with just one turnover, and Manigault replaced Caldwell and Bragg in the starting lineup.

''I think they consider themselves starters probably in their own mind,'' New Mexico coach Paul Weir said. ''In a lot of other years and teams, they are starters. We just happen to be a deep basketball team with a lot of good players. And those guys we able to step in and do some good things. They're older. They're experienced.''

The Huskies (0-10) were led by a career-high 30 from Jalon Gates and Ian DuBose added 16. Gates hit seven 3-pointers, six of them in the first half.

''A kid made a lot of 3s in the first half and didn't make very many in the second half,'' Weir said. ''And sometimes when guys are making shots on the other end especially the ones he was making, it deflates you a little bit.

Although the Lobos (12-2) played well offensively, the defense was sketchy, especially in the first half.

The Huskies were knocking down shots in the first half, shooting at a 63% rate from the field and hit eight 3-pointers. They used an 8-0 run stretched around halftime to take a 52-46 lead.

''I thought we came out and really fought the first half,'' said Huskies coach Ron Cottrell. ''Obviously, we shot the ball really well. They shot it well too and kept it a close game at the half. It was a good half for us offensively. Defensively, I don't think we played very well. And sure enough in the second half, we played worse defensively and they shot 73% and we couldn't keep up the offensive firepower the way we were before.''

And New Mexico regained the momentum shortly thereafter with a game-changing 26-2 run to go up 72-58 and cruised from there.

BIG PICTURE

Houston Baptist: With a rugged non-Southland Conference schedule, the Huskies are well-tested after the third-most difficult schedule that included games against Texas Tech, Michigan and Dayton.

New Mexico: The big question moving forward for the Lobos centers on the ultimate return of Bragg and Caldwell. New Mexico probably will be able to cover their absence over the next several games, including the resumption of the Mountain West slate. Fortunately for the Lobos, they start that conference stretch against struggling squads San Jose State, Fresno State and Air Force.

''It's very recent, very new,'' Weir said of the long-term effects of missing the two starters. ''It isn't something we've talked a ton about it, especially basketball wise. We really just got ready for the game and the goal was to go win the basketball game.''

CENTURY MARK

The Huskies are permitting an average 101.2 points per game, in part because of their brutal schedule.

''We're just not a good defensive team right now. We're doing everything we can to get that figured out,'' Cottrell said, alluding to the schedule. ''You go down the line of who played and some of them are pretty good offensive teams. We've really struggled to shut some of them down. We're really hopeful as we get into conference play that that will flip a little bit for us.''

UP NEXT

Houston Baptist: The Huskies resume conference play Jan. 2 against Central Arkansas.

New Mexico: The Lobos finish their non-conference scheduled Dec. 29 against Cal-Davis.

-----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
I. DuBose
J. Lyle
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
17.8 Pts. Per Game 17.8
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
38.6 Field Goal % 46.4
28.6 Three Point % 41.4
70.0 Free Throw % 78.6
+ 2 Ty Dalton made layup 17.0
+ 1 Clay Patterson made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
+ 1 Clay Patterson made 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on Jalon Gates 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Clay Patterson 36.0
  Ian DuBose missed layup, blocked by Jordan Arroyo 38.0
  Defensive rebound by Ty Dalton 48.0
  Tavian Percy missed free throw 48.0
  Shooting foul on Ty Dalton 48.0
+ 2 Tavian Percy made jump shot 50.0
+ 2 Ian DuBose made dunk 58.0
Team Stats
Points 88 107
Field Goals 34-66 (51.5%) 41-64 (64.1%)
3-Pointers 9-24 (37.5%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 11-17 (64.7%) 19-30 (63.3%)
Total Rebounds 31 35
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 17 23
Team 6 3
Assists 18 17
Steals 7 10
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 23 14
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
22
J. Gates G
30 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
C. Manigault F
21 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Houston Bap. 0-10 484088
home team logo New Mexico 12-2 4661107
Dreamstyle Arena Albuquerque, NM
Dreamstyle Arena Albuquerque, NM
Team Stats
away team logo Houston Bap. 0-10 75.3 PPG 39.1 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo New Mexico 12-2 78.6 PPG 40.9 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
22
J. Gates G 16.2 PPG 2.6 RPG 0.6 APG 43.6 FG%
1
C. Manigault F 9.3 PPG 4.0 RPG 0.5 APG 58.7 FG%
Top Scorers
22
J. Gates G 30 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
1
C. Manigault F 21 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
51.5 FG% 64.1
37.5 3PT FG% 31.6
64.7 FT% 63.3
Houston Bap.
Starters
J. Gates
I. DuBose
P. McKenzie
T. Dalton
R. Gomes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gates 30 1 1 8/20 7/18 7/8 2 32 2 0 2 0 1
I. DuBose 16 7 7 7/15 0/4 2/4 4 28 3 0 5 0 7
P. McKenzie 10 8 0 5/8 0/0 0/0 2 25 0 0 1 5 3
T. Dalton 6 3 5 3/5 0/0 0/0 4 23 0 0 0 0 3
R. Gomes 6 1 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 3 24 0 0 2 1 0
Bench
J. Stent
M. Pierre
B. Uloko
N. Thomasson
Q. Murphy
N. Jones
A. Charles Jr.
Z. Iyeyemi
H. Janacek
J. Thompson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Stent 8 2 0 3/3 1/1 1/2 0 17 0 0 1 1 1
M. Pierre 7 0 1 3/4 1/1 0/1 3 19 1 0 1 0 0
B. Uloko 3 3 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 3 16 0 1 1 1 2
N. Thomasson 2 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 9 1 0 0 0 0
Q. Murphy 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
N. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Charles Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Iyeyemi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Janacek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 25 18 34/66 9/24 11/17 23 200 7 1 14 8 17
New Mexico
Starters
C. Manigault
J. Lyle
Z. Martin
M. Maluach
V. Jackson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Manigault 21 4 0 9/10 1/1 2/4 3 32 2 0 1 0 4
J. Lyle 19 2 6 7/14 2/8 3/3 1 36 1 0 4 0 2
Z. Martin 19 4 6 7/9 0/2 5/5 1 27 1 0 1 0 4
M. Maluach 19 6 1 7/7 3/3 2/5 1 31 3 2 1 1 5
V. Jackson 14 5 0 5/9 0/2 4/8 4 30 3 0 1 4 1
Bench
V. Hendrix
T. Percy
K. McGee
C. Patterson
J. Arroyo
K. Wegscheider
E. Kuac
C. Bragg Jr.
J. Caldwell
D. Headdings
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Hendrix 6 5 0 3/8 0/2 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 3 2
T. Percy 4 2 3 2/3 0/1 0/1 1 15 0 0 1 0 2
K. McGee 3 3 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 1 11 0 1 1 1 2
C. Patterson 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
J. Arroyo 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0
K. Wegscheider 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Kuac 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Bragg Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Headdings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 32 17 41/64 6/19 19/30 14 200 10 4 10 9 23
