SC
UVA

No Text

Bolden leads South Carolina past No. 9 Virginia, 70-59

  • AP
  • Dec 22, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Jair Bolden scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half and A.J. Lawson had 10 of his 14 in the second to help South Carolina beat No. 9 Virginia 70-59 on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (8-4) led 23-11, saw Virginia pull even at 45 with just over 11 minutes to play and promptly scored 12 of the next 17 points. The Cavaliers never got closer than five the rest of the way.

Mamadi Diakite scored a career-high 21 points to lead Virginia (9-2). The Cavaliers had a season-high 19 turnovers, leading to 23 Gamecocks points. South Carolina shot 55.1%, connecting on 27 of 49 attempts.

Justin Minaya added 12 points for South Carolina, 10 after halftime.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: Bolden incurred the ire of an official, and then coach Frank Martin, early in the game, after a foul call, but was unstoppable when he returned later in the first half, His 15 points at the break were a season high and included three 3-pointers, most of them well-contested.

Virginia: Ball security has become an issue for the Cavaliers, especially in the person of point guard Kihei Clark, who committed six (of the team's 11) turnovers in a victory against Stony Brook with seven more.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks have some time off before facing Stetson on Dec. 30 at home.

Virginia faces Navy at John Paul Jones Arena next Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Kotsar
21 F
K. Clark
0 G
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
9.0 Pts. Per Game 9.0
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
50.0 Field Goal % 34.4
Three Point % 35.9
48.1 Free Throw % 88.5
  Defensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard 5.0
  Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Jay Huff 23.0
  Maik Kotsar missed jump shot 25.0
  Lost ball turnover on Mamadi Diakite, stolen by Maik Kotsar 51.0
+ 1 Jermaine Couisnard made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:10
+ 1 Jermaine Couisnard made 1st of 2 free throws 1:10
  Personal foul on Tomas Woldetensae 1:10
  Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya 1:28
  Kihei Clark missed layup 1:30
+ 2 Jermaine Couisnard made layup 1:37
Team Stats
Points 70 59
Field Goals 27-49 (55.1%) 18-41 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 6-18 (33.3%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 17-22 (77.3%)
Total Rebounds 24 26
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 17 18
Team 1 1
Assists 10 13
Steals 14 6
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 12 19
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
52
J. Bolden G
22 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
25
M. Diakite F
21 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo South Carolina 8-4 333770
home team logo 9 Virginia 9-2 243559
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Team Stats
away team logo South Carolina 8-4 70.6 PPG 41.4 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo 9 Virginia 9-2 53.8 PPG 39.3 RPG 9.6 APG
Key Players
52
J. Bolden G 9.1 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.5 APG 45.9 FG%
25
M. Diakite F 13.2 PPG 6.5 RPG 0.4 APG 46.3 FG%
Top Scorers
52
J. Bolden G 22 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
25
M. Diakite F 21 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
55.1 FG% 43.9
35.3 3PT FG% 33.3
71.4 FT% 77.3
South Carolina
Starters
J. Bolden
A. Lawson
J. Minaya
K. Bryant
M. Kotsar
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bolden 22 2 0 8/13 4/6 2/4 2 37 1 0 0 0 2
A. Lawson 14 3 1 5/12 0/3 4/6 3 34 2 0 4 1 2
J. Minaya 12 4 4 5/9 1/5 1/1 1 36 1 1 0 0 4
K. Bryant 10 3 0 4/6 1/2 1/1 4 12 2 0 0 1 2
M. Kotsar 4 4 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 31 3 1 2 2 2
Starters
J. Bolden
A. Lawson
J. Minaya
K. Bryant
M. Kotsar
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bolden 22 2 0 8/13 4/6 2/4 2 37 1 0 0 0 2
A. Lawson 14 3 1 5/12 0/3 4/6 3 34 2 0 4 1 2
J. Minaya 12 4 4 5/9 1/5 1/1 1 36 1 1 0 0 4
K. Bryant 10 3 0 4/6 1/2 1/1 4 12 2 0 0 1 2
M. Kotsar 4 4 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 31 3 1 2 2 2
Bench
J. Couisnard
T. Hannibal
T. Moss
A. Frink
W. Leveque
M. Henry
S. Woods
N. Nelson
J. McCreary
T. Anderson
M. Green
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Couisnard 4 4 1 1/2 0/1 2/2 2 23 0 0 2 1 3
T. Hannibal 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 3 0 1 0 0
T. Moss 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
A. Frink 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 11 2 0 1 0 1
W. Leveque 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 1 1
M. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Woods - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McCreary - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 23 10 27/49 6/17 10/14 20 200 14 2 12 6 17
Virginia
Starters
M. Diakite
K. Clark
K. Stattmann
C. Morsell
F. Caffaro
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Diakite 21 5 0 6/13 0/3 9/11 2 38 2 2 3 1 4
K. Clark 9 5 7 2/7 1/3 4/4 2 39 1 0 7 2 3
K. Stattmann 6 4 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 3 22 1 0 2 1 3
C. Morsell 6 1 2 2/6 1/4 1/1 3 19 0 0 2 0 1
F. Caffaro 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1
Starters
M. Diakite
K. Clark
K. Stattmann
C. Morsell
F. Caffaro
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Diakite 21 5 0 6/13 0/3 9/11 2 38 2 2 3 1 4
K. Clark 9 5 7 2/7 1/3 4/4 2 39 1 0 7 2 3
K. Stattmann 6 4 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 3 22 1 0 2 1 3
C. Morsell 6 1 2 2/6 1/4 1/1 3 19 0 0 2 0 1
F. Caffaro 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
B. Key
J. Huff
T. Woldetensae
S. Hauser
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
C. Coleman
J. McKoy
K. Shedrick
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Key 8 5 2 2/4 1/1 3/5 3 29 2 2 3 2 3
J. Huff 6 4 1 3/3 0/0 0/1 0 21 0 0 1 1 3
T. Woldetensae 3 0 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 2 23 0 0 1 0 0
S. Hauser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Katstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McKoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Shedrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 25 13 18/41 6/18 17/22 16 200 6 4 19 7 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores