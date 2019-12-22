Bolden leads South Carolina past No. 9 Virginia, 70-59
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Jair Bolden scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half and A.J. Lawson had 10 of his 14 in the second to help South Carolina beat No. 9 Virginia 70-59 on Sunday.
The Gamecocks (8-4) led 23-11, saw Virginia pull even at 45 with just over 11 minutes to play and promptly scored 12 of the next 17 points. The Cavaliers never got closer than five the rest of the way.
Mamadi Diakite scored a career-high 21 points to lead Virginia (9-2). The Cavaliers had a season-high 19 turnovers, leading to 23 Gamecocks points. South Carolina shot 55.1%, connecting on 27 of 49 attempts.
Justin Minaya added 12 points for South Carolina, 10 after halftime.
BIG PICTURE
South Carolina: Bolden incurred the ire of an official, and then coach Frank Martin, early in the game, after a foul call, but was unstoppable when he returned later in the first half, His 15 points at the break were a season high and included three 3-pointers, most of them well-contested.
Virginia: Ball security has become an issue for the Cavaliers, especially in the person of point guard Kihei Clark, who committed six (of the team's 11) turnovers in a victory against Stony Brook with seven more.
UP NEXT
The Gamecocks have some time off before facing Stetson on Dec. 30 at home.
Virginia faces Navy at John Paul Jones Arena next Sunday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|35.0
|Min. Per Game
|35.0
|9.0
|Pts. Per Game
|9.0
|5.1
|Ast. Per Game
|5.1
|4.6
|Reb. Per Game
|4.6
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|34.4
|Three Point %
|35.9
|48.1
|Free Throw %
|88.5
|Defensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard
|5.0
|Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Jay Huff
|23.0
|Maik Kotsar missed jump shot
|25.0
|Lost ball turnover on Mamadi Diakite, stolen by Maik Kotsar
|51.0
|+ 1
|Jermaine Couisnard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:10
|+ 1
|Jermaine Couisnard made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:10
|Personal foul on Tomas Woldetensae
|1:10
|Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya
|1:28
|Kihei Clark missed layup
|1:30
|+ 2
|Jermaine Couisnard made layup
|1:37
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|59
|Field Goals
|27-49 (55.1%)
|18-41 (43.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-17 (35.3%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|17-22 (77.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|26
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|17
|18
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|10
|13
|Steals
|14
|6
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|12
|19
|Fouls
|20
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|South Carolina 8-4
|70.6 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|14.2 APG
|9 Virginia 9-2
|53.8 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|9.6 APG
|Key Players
|
52
|J. Bolden G
|9.1 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|1.5 APG
|45.9 FG%
|
25
|M. Diakite F
|13.2 PPG
|6.5 RPG
|0.4 APG
|46.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Bolden G
|22 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|M. Diakite F
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|55.1
|FG%
|43.9
|
|
|35.3
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|77.3
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Couisnard
|4
|4
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|23
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|T. Hannibal
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Moss
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Frink
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|W. Leveque
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|M. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Woods
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McCreary
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|23
|10
|27/49
|6/17
|10/14
|20
|200
|14
|2
|12
|6
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Diakite
|21
|5
|0
|6/13
|0/3
|9/11
|2
|38
|2
|2
|3
|1
|4
|K. Clark
|9
|5
|7
|2/7
|1/3
|4/4
|2
|39
|1
|0
|7
|2
|3
|K. Stattmann
|6
|4
|0
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|22
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|C. Morsell
|6
|1
|2
|2/6
|1/4
|1/1
|3
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|F. Caffaro
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Diakite
|21
|5
|0
|6/13
|0/3
|9/11
|2
|38
|2
|2
|3
|1
|4
|K. Clark
|9
|5
|7
|2/7
|1/3
|4/4
|2
|39
|1
|0
|7
|2
|3
|K. Stattmann
|6
|4
|0
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|22
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|C. Morsell
|6
|1
|2
|2/6
|1/4
|1/1
|3
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|F. Caffaro
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Key
|8
|5
|2
|2/4
|1/1
|3/5
|3
|29
|2
|2
|3
|2
|3
|J. Huff
|6
|4
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|T. Woldetensae
|3
|0
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Hauser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Katstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McKoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Shedrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|25
|13
|18/41
|6/18
|17/22
|16
|200
|6
|4
|19
|7
|18
