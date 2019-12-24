SANFRAN
FRESNO

No Text

Shabazz carries San Francisco over Fresno State 71-69

  • Dec 24, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Khalil Shabazz scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, including a game-winner with 0.5 seconds left, as San Francisco edged past Fresno State 71-69 on Monday night.

Mustafa Lawrence gave Fresno State a 69-64 lead with 59 seconds to play, but the Bulldogs went scoreless the rest of the way. Shabazz started the 7-0 game-ending run with a 3-pointer and Jamaree Bouyea made two free throws on the Dons' next possession.

Jordan Ratinho had 13 points for San Francisco (11-3). Charles Minlend added 12 points.

Orlando Robinson scored a season-high 24 points for the Bulldogs (4-8). Lawrence and New Williams each had 12 points.

San Francisco plays Harvard at home next Monday. Fresno State plays UC Riverside at home on Saturday.

---

Key Players
J. Bouyea
N. Blackwell
55 G
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
8.3 Pts. Per Game 8.3
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
1.8 Reb. Per Game 1.8
58.6 Field Goal % 37.0
38.5 Three Point % 26.5
60.5 Free Throw % 58.3
  Defensive rebound by Aguir Agau 1.0
  Khalil Shabazz missed free throw 1.0
  Shooting foul on Nate Grimes 1.0
+ 2 Khalil Shabazz made layup 1.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Mustafa Lawrence 14.0
+ 1 Jamaree Bouyea made 2nd of 2 free throws 36.0
+ 1 Jamaree Bouyea made 1st of 2 free throws 36.0
  Shooting foul on Aguir Agau 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull 45.0
  Aguir Agau missed free throw 45.0
  Personal foul on Josh Kunen 45.0
Team Stats
Points 71 69
Field Goals 23-59 (39.0%) 27-60 (45.0%)
3-Pointers 12-31 (38.7%) 9-27 (33.3%)
Free Throws 13-20 (65.0%) 6-13 (46.2%)
Total Rebounds 33 44
Offensive 7 16
Defensive 20 26
Team 6 2
Assists 9 12
Steals 9 6
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 6 14
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
K. Shabazz G
17 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
10
O. Robinson F
24 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo San Francisco 11-3 323971
home team logo Fresno State 4-8 313869
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Team Stats
away team logo San Francisco 11-3 83.1 PPG 41.2 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Fresno State 4-8 72.0 PPG 40.5 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
0
K. Shabazz G 9.1 PPG 3.4 RPG 1.2 APG 38.6 FG%
10
O. Robinson F 9.5 PPG 6.9 RPG 1.3 APG 40.7 FG%
Top Scorers
0
K. Shabazz G 17 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
10
O. Robinson F 24 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
39.0 FG% 45.0
38.7 3PT FG% 33.3
65.0 FT% 46.2
San Francisco
Starters
J. Ratinho
C. Minlend
J. Bouyea
J. Lull
T. Jurkatamm
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ratinho 13 2 0 4/10 3/6 2/3 3 27 0 0 0 1 1
C. Minlend 12 5 2 3/13 0/4 6/7 0 27 4 1 2 1 4
J. Bouyea 9 5 4 3/8 1/6 2/4 2 38 2 1 0 1 4
J. Lull 7 6 1 3/6 0/0 1/2 2 27 0 0 0 2 4
T. Jurkatamm 1 1 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 2 14 1 1 0 0 1
Bench
K. Shabazz
D. Ryuny
R. Raitanen
T. Anderson
J. Kunen
D. Milstead
J. Bieker
I. Hawthorne
J. Visser
E. Nwabueze
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Shabazz 17 2 0 6/9 4/5 1/2 3 15 1 0 0 0 2
D. Ryuny 9 0 0 3/7 3/6 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 0
R. Raitanen 3 2 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 15 1 0 1 1 1
T. Anderson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 1
J. Kunen 0 3 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 4 23 0 1 1 1 2
D. Milstead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bieker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hawthorne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Visser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Nwabueze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 27 9 23/59 12/31 13/20 17 200 9 4 6 7 20
Fresno State
Starters
O. Robinson
N. Williams
M. Lawrence
N. Grimes
A. Agau
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Robinson 24 7 1 10/14 2/5 2/5 3 36 3 2 1 2 5
N. Williams 12 5 3 5/11 2/5 0/0 3 38 0 0 4 2 3
M. Lawrence 12 4 7 4/7 2/4 2/3 1 30 1 0 5 1 3
N. Grimes 8 9 0 3/12 2/7 0/0 4 32 1 4 1 5 4
A. Agau 3 4 0 1/4 1/2 0/1 4 21 0 0 1 1 3
Bench
N. Hart
A. Holland
A. Diouf
N. Blackwell
L. Rojas
C. Seeley
A. Hickman
J. Campbell
C. Gray
J. Hyder
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Hart 8 2 0 3/7 0/3 2/3 0 14 1 0 1 1 1
A. Holland 2 8 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 22 0 0 0 3 5
A. Diouf 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/1 1 7 0 1 1 1 2
N. Blackwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rojas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Seeley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hickman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hyder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 42 12 27/60 9/27 6/13 18 200 6 7 14 16 26
