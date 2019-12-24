Shabazz carries San Francisco over Fresno State 71-69
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Khalil Shabazz scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, including a game-winner with 0.5 seconds left, as San Francisco edged past Fresno State 71-69 on Monday night.
Mustafa Lawrence gave Fresno State a 69-64 lead with 59 seconds to play, but the Bulldogs went scoreless the rest of the way. Shabazz started the 7-0 game-ending run with a 3-pointer and Jamaree Bouyea made two free throws on the Dons' next possession.
Jordan Ratinho had 13 points for San Francisco (11-3). Charles Minlend added 12 points.
Orlando Robinson scored a season-high 24 points for the Bulldogs (4-8). Lawrence and New Williams each had 12 points.
San Francisco plays Harvard at home next Monday. Fresno State plays UC Riverside at home on Saturday.
|33.7
|Min. Per Game
|33.7
|8.3
|Pts. Per Game
|8.3
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|1.8
|Reb. Per Game
|1.8
|58.6
|Field Goal %
|37.0
|38.5
|Three Point %
|26.5
|60.5
|Free Throw %
|58.3
|Defensive rebound by Aguir Agau
|1.0
|Khalil Shabazz missed free throw
|1.0
|Shooting foul on Nate Grimes
|1.0
|+ 2
|Khalil Shabazz made layup
|1.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Mustafa Lawrence
|14.0
|+ 1
|Jamaree Bouyea made 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|+ 1
|Jamaree Bouyea made 1st of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Shooting foul on Aguir Agau
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|45.0
|Aguir Agau missed free throw
|45.0
|Personal foul on Josh Kunen
|45.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|69
|Field Goals
|23-59 (39.0%)
|27-60 (45.0%)
|3-Pointers
|12-31 (38.7%)
|9-27 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-20 (65.0%)
|6-13 (46.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|44
|Offensive
|7
|16
|Defensive
|20
|26
|Team
|6
|2
|Assists
|9
|12
|Steals
|9
|6
|Blocks
|4
|7
|Turnovers
|6
|14
|Fouls
|17
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|San Francisco 11-3
|83.1 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Fresno State 4-8
|72.0 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|K. Shabazz G
|9.1 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|1.2 APG
|38.6 FG%
|
10
|O. Robinson F
|9.5 PPG
|6.9 RPG
|1.3 APG
|40.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Shabazz G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|O. Robinson F
|24 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.0
|FG%
|45.0
|
|
|38.7
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|65.0
|FT%
|46.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ratinho
|13
|2
|0
|4/10
|3/6
|2/3
|3
|27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Minlend
|12
|5
|2
|3/13
|0/4
|6/7
|0
|27
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|J. Bouyea
|9
|5
|4
|3/8
|1/6
|2/4
|2
|38
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|J. Lull
|7
|6
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|T. Jurkatamm
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Shabazz
|17
|2
|0
|6/9
|4/5
|1/2
|3
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Ryuny
|9
|0
|0
|3/7
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Raitanen
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|T. Anderson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Kunen
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|23
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|D. Milstead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bieker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Hawthorne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Visser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Nwabueze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|27
|9
|23/59
|12/31
|13/20
|17
|200
|9
|4
|6
|7
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Robinson
|24
|7
|1
|10/14
|2/5
|2/5
|3
|36
|3
|2
|1
|2
|5
|N. Williams
|12
|5
|3
|5/11
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|38
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|M. Lawrence
|12
|4
|7
|4/7
|2/4
|2/3
|1
|30
|1
|0
|5
|1
|3
|N. Grimes
|8
|9
|0
|3/12
|2/7
|0/0
|4
|32
|1
|4
|1
|5
|4
|A. Agau
|3
|4
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/1
|4
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Hart
|8
|2
|0
|3/7
|0/3
|2/3
|0
|14
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Holland
|2
|8
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|A. Diouf
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|N. Blackwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Rojas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Seeley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hickman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hyder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|42
|12
|27/60
|9/27
|6/13
|18
|200
|6
|7
|14
|16
|26