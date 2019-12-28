AMER
Yurtseven helps lift Georgetown over American 80-60

  • AP
  • Dec 28, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Omer Yurtseven had 17 points as Georgetown romped past American 80-60 on Saturday.

Jahvon Blair had 14 points and six rebounds for Georgetown (10-3), which won its sixth consecutive game. Terrell Allen added 14 points and five assists and Jamorko Pickett had nine points and seven rebounds.

Sa'eed Nelson had 17 points for the Eagles (4-7). Mark Gasperini added 12 points.

Georgetown matches up against Providence on the road on Tuesday. American matches up against Colgate on the road on Thursday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Nelson
J. Mosely
29.1 Min. Per Game 29.1
6.7 Pts. Per Game 6.7
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
50.0 Field Goal % 56.5
18.8 Three Point % 52.2
58.7 Free Throw % 81.5
  Shot clock violation turnover on Georgetown 4.0
+ 1 Josh Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
+ 1 Josh Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
  Shooting foul on Chuma Azinge 35.0
+ 1 Timothy Ighoefe made 2nd of 2 free throws 52.0
+ 1 Timothy Ighoefe made 1st of 2 free throws 52.0
  Shooting foul on Christian Sutton 52.0
  Turnover on Connor Nelson 1:05
  Offensive foul on Connor Nelson 1:05
+ 2 Timothy Ighoefe made turnaround jump shot 1:15
+ 1 Marvin Bragg made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:30
Team Stats
Points 60 80
Field Goals 24-58 (41.4%) 29-54 (53.7%)
3-Pointers 3-23 (13.0%) 2-9 (22.2%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 20-28 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 25 42
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 16 28
Team 2 4
Assists 9 12
Steals 9 7
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 16 17
Fouls 23 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
S. Nelson G
17 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
44
O. Yurtseven C
17 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo American 4-7 322860
home team logo Georgetown 10-3 413980
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo American 4-7 73.7 PPG 35.4 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo Georgetown 10-3 82.0 PPG 44.8 RPG 16.8 APG
Key Players
0
S. Nelson G 16.4 PPG 4.3 RPG 4.7 APG 48.6 FG%
44
O. Yurtseven C 18.3 PPG 10.3 RPG 1.1 APG 58.6 FG%
Top Scorers
0
S. Nelson G 17 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
44
O. Yurtseven C 17 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
41.4 FG% 53.7
13.0 3PT FG% 22.2
69.2 FT% 71.4
American
Starters
S. Nelson
M. Gasperini
J. Harris
S. Beckton Jr.
J. Boonyasith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Nelson 17 4 3 8/17 0/2 1/2 3 34 3 1 5 3 1
M. Gasperini 12 4 2 5/6 0/0 2/3 1 23 1 0 1 1 3
J. Harris 9 3 1 3/7 1/4 2/2 2 31 2 0 3 0 3
S. Beckton Jr. 5 5 0 2/7 1/4 0/0 4 23 2 0 3 1 4
J. Boonyasith 2 1 0 1/7 0/5 0/0 0 21 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
B. Lubarsky
Y. Yiljep
M. Bragg
J. Alexander
C. Sutton
C. Nelson
J. Little
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Lubarsky 7 1 2 3/9 1/5 0/0 3 20 1 0 0 0 1
Y. Yiljep 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 9 0 0 0 1 2
M. Bragg 2 0 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 1 13 0 0 0 0 0
J. Alexander 2 1 1 0/0 0/0 2/4 1 12 0 0 1 0 1
C. Sutton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Nelson 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 3 13 0 0 2 1 0
J. Little - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 23 9 24/58 3/23 9/13 23 200 9 1 16 7 16
Georgetown
Starters
O. Yurtseven
T. Allen
J. Pickett
M. McClung
J. Mosely
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Yurtseven 17 8 0 7/13 0/0 3/5 2 22 1 1 2 3 5
T. Allen 14 1 5 7/10 0/0 0/0 0 37 2 0 2 1 0
J. Pickett 9 7 0 3/7 0/0 3/6 2 27 0 1 1 3 4
M. McClung 8 3 3 2/6 0/3 4/4 0 15 1 0 2 0 3
J. Mosely 6 5 3 2/2 0/0 2/2 2 37 1 0 4 1 4
Bench
J. Blair
T. Ighoefe
G. Muresan
Q. Wahab
J. Robinson
C. Azinge
G. Alexander
M. Gardner
M. Wilson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Blair 14 6 0 4/10 2/6 4/5 2 34 1 0 5 0 6
T. Ighoefe 8 2 0 3/4 0/0 2/4 2 5 1 0 1 1 1
G. Muresan 2 2 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 6 0 1 0 1 1
Q. Wahab 2 4 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 4 13 0 0 0 0 4
J. Robinson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Azinge 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
G. Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 38 12 29/54 2/9 20/28 15 200 7 3 17 10 28
