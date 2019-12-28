Yurtseven helps lift Georgetown over American 80-60
WASHINGTON (AP) Omer Yurtseven had 17 points as Georgetown romped past American 80-60 on Saturday.
Jahvon Blair had 14 points and six rebounds for Georgetown (10-3), which won its sixth consecutive game. Terrell Allen added 14 points and five assists and Jamorko Pickett had nine points and seven rebounds.
Sa'eed Nelson had 17 points for the Eagles (4-7). Mark Gasperini added 12 points.
Georgetown matches up against Providence on the road on Tuesday. American matches up against Colgate on the road on Thursday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|29.1
|Min. Per Game
|29.1
|6.7
|Pts. Per Game
|6.7
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|56.5
|18.8
|Three Point %
|52.2
|58.7
|Free Throw %
|81.5
|Shot clock violation turnover on Georgetown
|4.0
|+ 1
|Josh Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|+ 1
|Josh Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Shooting foul on Chuma Azinge
|35.0
|+ 1
|Timothy Ighoefe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|52.0
|+ 1
|Timothy Ighoefe made 1st of 2 free throws
|52.0
|Shooting foul on Christian Sutton
|52.0
|Turnover on Connor Nelson
|1:05
|Offensive foul on Connor Nelson
|1:05
|+ 2
|Timothy Ighoefe made turnaround jump shot
|1:15
|+ 1
|Marvin Bragg made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|80
|Field Goals
|24-58 (41.4%)
|29-54 (53.7%)
|3-Pointers
|3-23 (13.0%)
|2-9 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|9-13 (69.2%)
|20-28 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|42
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|16
|28
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|9
|12
|Steals
|9
|7
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|16
|17
|Fouls
|23
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|American 4-7
|73.7 PPG
|35.4 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Georgetown 10-3
|82.0 PPG
|44.8 RPG
|16.8 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|S. Nelson G
|16.4 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|4.7 APG
|48.6 FG%
|
44
|O. Yurtseven C
|18.3 PPG
|10.3 RPG
|1.1 APG
|58.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Nelson G
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|O. Yurtseven C
|17 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|
|41.4
|FG%
|53.7
|
|
|13.0
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Nelson
|17
|4
|3
|8/17
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|34
|3
|1
|5
|3
|1
|M. Gasperini
|12
|4
|2
|5/6
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Harris
|9
|3
|1
|3/7
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|31
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|S. Beckton Jr.
|5
|5
|0
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|4
|23
|2
|0
|3
|1
|4
|J. Boonyasith
|2
|1
|0
|1/7
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Nelson
|17
|4
|3
|8/17
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|34
|3
|1
|5
|3
|1
|M. Gasperini
|12
|4
|2
|5/6
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Harris
|9
|3
|1
|3/7
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|31
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|S. Beckton Jr.
|5
|5
|0
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|4
|23
|2
|0
|3
|1
|4
|J. Boonyasith
|2
|1
|0
|1/7
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Lubarsky
|7
|1
|2
|3/9
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Y. Yiljep
|4
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M. Bragg
|2
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Alexander
|2
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Sutton
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Nelson
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|J. Little
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|23
|9
|24/58
|3/23
|9/13
|23
|200
|9
|1
|16
|7
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Yurtseven
|17
|8
|0
|7/13
|0/0
|3/5
|2
|22
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|T. Allen
|14
|1
|5
|7/10
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|37
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|J. Pickett
|9
|7
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|3/6
|2
|27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|M. McClung
|8
|3
|3
|2/6
|0/3
|4/4
|0
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Mosely
|6
|5
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|37
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Yurtseven
|17
|8
|0
|7/13
|0/0
|3/5
|2
|22
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|T. Allen
|14
|1
|5
|7/10
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|37
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|J. Pickett
|9
|7
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|3/6
|2
|27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|M. McClung
|8
|3
|3
|2/6
|0/3
|4/4
|0
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Mosely
|6
|5
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|37
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Blair
|14
|6
|0
|4/10
|2/6
|4/5
|2
|34
|1
|0
|5
|0
|6
|T. Ighoefe
|8
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|G. Muresan
|2
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Q. Wahab
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Robinson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Azinge
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|38
|12
|29/54
|2/9
|20/28
|15
|200
|7
|3
|17
|10
|28
-
DTROIT
OAK46
58
2nd 9:48
-
TEXSO
ARIZST60
68
2nd 11:32 PACN
-
EMICH
UNLV27
44
2nd 11:31
-
PQ
SFA38
64
2nd 11:49
-
3LVILLE
19UK20
21
1st 3:47 CBS
-
HOFSTRA
JMAD15
18
1st 11:14
-
EKY
ECU22
17
1st 10:35
-
FIU
MINN16
20
1st 7:50 BTN
-
MOBILE
SALAB13
28
1st 5:15
-
FAIR
WAGNER18
21
1st 6:17
-
EORE
UTAHST15
39
1st 7:40
-
LONGWD
GWASH29
24
1st 7:21
-
LAMON
12BUTLER9
18
1st 9:53 FS1
-
DOANE
COLOST18
11
1st 10:54
-
LDYLAKE
TXSA26
29
1st 7:54
-
EWASH
WEBER17
14
1st 11:48
-
CLEVST
ILLCHI11
16
1st 11:29
-
BROWN
4DUKE50
75
Final
-
AMER
GTOWN60
80
Final
-
ALC
MOREHD46
102
Final
-
YOUNG
IUPUI83
73
Final
-
PEID
WCAR47
108
Final
-
LNGBCH
FLA63
102
Final
-
CMICH
PURDUE62
97
Final
-
MILW
NKY64
74
Final
-
MLLGN
MERCER53
104
Final
-
STPETE
HAMP67
70
Final
-
NORL
9MEMP55
97
Final
-
WISC
TENN68
48
Final
-
CARK
MARQET54
106
Final
-
TOLEDO
BRAD66
78
Final
-
THOMASU
UAB49
82
Final
-
WISGB
WRIGHT84
90
Final
-
BUCK
LSALLE59
71
Final
-
NEAST
TOWSON61
45
Final
-
NALAB
17FSU71
88
Final
-
MARIST
CLMB54
69
Final
-
CHARLS
DREXEL76
65
Final
-
CENTNJ
LIU0
0
4:30pm
-
FREEDH
ARKST0
0
5:00pm
-
PEACE
NCGRN0
0
5:00pm
-
UAVPN
UTVALL0
0
5:00pm
-
CARVER
JAXST0
0
5:00pm
-
CSFULL
UCLA0
0131.5 O/U
-14.5
5:00pm PACN
-
NCOLO
PORTST0
0148.5 O/U
-1
5:05pm
-
PIU
CHARSO0
0
5:30pm
-
NEWES
WYO0
0
6:00pm
-
SACST
MONST0
0126.5 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
MLC
CREIGH0
0
6:00pm FS1
-
CSN
BOISE0
0150 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
TXWES
NTEXAS0
0
6:00pm
-
NIAGARA
CUSE0
0144 O/U
-22
7:00pm
-
CPOLY
15SDGST0
0126 O/U
-25
7:00pm
-
NCWILM
DEL0
0139.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
BELMONT
WKY0
0152.5 O/U
-1
7:30pm
-
SEATTLE
MARYCA0
0134 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm
-
CUMBER
MURYST0
0
8:00pm
-
IDAHO
IDST0
0135.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
NAU
MNTNA0
0136.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
UCRIV
FRESNO0
0122.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
PEPPER
SJST0
0157 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm
-
ORAL
BYU0
0152 O/U
-14
9:00pm
-
MORGAN
LOYMRY0
0134.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
UOP
UCIRV0
0128 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
OUAZ
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm