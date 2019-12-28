Kigab, Boise St. pound Cal St. Northridge 103-72
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Abu Kigab scored a career-high 33 points with a career-high 11 rebounds and Boise State beat Cal State Northridge 103-72 on Saturday.
Kigab set his previous career-high point total of 17 last Sunday in a 74-60 loss against Georgia Tech on the opening day of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. Kigab topped that in the first half with 22 points on Saturday.
Boise State used a 14-3 run for a 23-13 lead. The Matadors responded with a 12-2 outburst to tie it at 25-all. The Broncos then outscored Cal State Northridge 22-8 and went to halftime with a 50-34 advantage.
The Broncos (9-5) finished the first half shooting 17 of 27 (63%) including 6 of 9 from 3-point range. In the first half, Kigab shot 8 of 9, made all three shots from behind the 3-point arc and Justinian Jessup made all five of his shot attempts including three 3s.
Jessup scored 24 points on 9-of-10 shooting - including 6 of 7 from 3-point range - and Derrick Alston scored 17. Boise State scored 100 for its second consecutive home game and for the third time in seven home games.
Lamine Diane scored 28 points for Cal State Northridge and Terrell Gomez scored 10.
The Matadors host Morgan State on New Year's Eve.
Boise State begins Mountain West Conference action on New Year's Day when it hosts Wyoming.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|35.5
|Min. Per Game
|35.5
|21.8
|Pts. Per Game
|21.8
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|6.1
|Reb. Per Game
|6.1
|41.2
|Field Goal %
|45.6
|39.1
|Three Point %
|38.7
|90.9
|Free Throw %
|83.5
|Shot clock violation turnover on Northridge
|1.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Boise State
|30.0
|Offensive rebound by Michael Ou
|38.0
|Lamine Diane missed 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|+ 2
|Chase Berry made layup
|58.0
|Offensive rebound by Chase Berry
|1:03
|Bing Huang missed layup
|1:05
|+ 2
|Michael Ou made layup, assist by Terrell Gomez
|1:20
|Defensive rebound by Terrell Gomez
|1:28
|Max Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:30
|+ 2
|Lamine Diane made jump shot
|1:40
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|103
|Field Goals
|26-64 (40.6%)
|36-63 (57.1%)
|3-Pointers
|8-29 (27.6%)
|11-23 (47.8%)
|Free Throws
|12-18 (66.7%)
|20-30 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|45
|Offensive
|5
|8
|Defensive
|20
|32
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|9
|19
|Steals
|10
|5
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|14
|Fouls
|23
|19
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Northridge 3-11
|70.9 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Boise State 9-5
|78.5 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|40.6
|FG%
|57.1
|
|
|27.6
|3PT FG%
|47.8
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Diane
|28
|9
|2
|9/22
|3/6
|7/11
|4
|33
|3
|4
|5
|2
|7
|T. Gomez
|10
|2
|4
|4/18
|2/13
|0/0
|1
|38
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|E. Harkless
|8
|3
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|3/4
|5
|27
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Brown II
|5
|2
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|24
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|F. Ndumanya
|4
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Kigab
|33
|11
|0
|11/16
|3/4
|8/9
|3
|25
|0
|0
|3
|2
|9
|J. Jessup
|24
|3
|0
|9/10
|6/7
|0/0
|1
|28
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|D. Alston Jr.
|17
|3
|5
|5/12
|2/6
|5/6
|2
|28
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|R. Jorch
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|M. Dickinson
|0
|4
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
