Kigab, Boise St. pound Cal St. Northridge 103-72

  • Dec 28, 2019

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Abu Kigab scored a career-high 33 points with a career-high 11 rebounds and Boise State beat Cal State Northridge 103-72 on Saturday.

Kigab set his previous career-high point total of 17 last Sunday in a 74-60 loss against Georgia Tech on the opening day of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. Kigab topped that in the first half with 22 points on Saturday.

Boise State used a 14-3 run for a 23-13 lead. The Matadors responded with a 12-2 outburst to tie it at 25-all. The Broncos then outscored Cal State Northridge 22-8 and went to halftime with a 50-34 advantage.

The Broncos (9-5) finished the first half shooting 17 of 27 (63%) including 6 of 9 from 3-point range. In the first half, Kigab shot 8 of 9, made all three shots from behind the 3-point arc and Justinian Jessup made all five of his shot attempts including three 3s.

Jessup scored 24 points on 9-of-10 shooting - including 6 of 7 from 3-point range - and Derrick Alston scored 17. Boise State scored 100 for its second consecutive home game and for the third time in seven home games.

Lamine Diane scored 28 points for Cal State Northridge and Terrell Gomez scored 10.

The Matadors host Morgan State on New Year's Eve.

Boise State begins Mountain West Conference action on New Year's Day when it hosts Wyoming.

Key Players
T. Gomez
D. Alston Jr.
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
21.8 Pts. Per Game 21.8
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
6.1 Reb. Per Game 6.1
41.2 Field Goal % 45.6
39.1 Three Point % 38.7
90.9 Free Throw % 83.5
  Shot clock violation turnover on Northridge 1.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Boise State 30.0
  Offensive rebound by Michael Ou 38.0
  Lamine Diane missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
+ 2 Chase Berry made layup 58.0
  Offensive rebound by Chase Berry 1:03
  Bing Huang missed layup 1:05
+ 2 Michael Ou made layup, assist by Terrell Gomez 1:20
  Defensive rebound by Terrell Gomez 1:28
  Max Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:30
+ 2 Lamine Diane made jump shot 1:40
Team Stats
Points 72 103
Field Goals 26-64 (40.6%) 36-63 (57.1%)
3-Pointers 8-29 (27.6%) 11-23 (47.8%)
Free Throws 12-18 (66.7%) 20-30 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 29 45
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 20 32
Team 4 5
Assists 9 19
Steals 10 5
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 14 14
Fouls 23 19
Technicals 1 0
35
L. Diane F
28 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
24
A. Kigab F
33 PTS, 11 REB
12T
away team logo Northridge 3-11 343872
home team logo Boise State 9-5 5053103
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Team Stats
away team logo Northridge 3-11 70.9 PPG 35.5 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo Boise State 9-5 78.5 PPG 38.3 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
35
L. Diane F 30.0 PPG 12.0 RPG 2.0 APG 52.4 FG%
24
A. Kigab F 10.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.3 APG 34.5 FG%
Top Scorers
35
L. Diane F 28 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
24
A. Kigab F 33 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
40.6 FG% 57.1
27.6 3PT FG% 47.8
66.7 FT% 66.7
Northridge
Starters
L. Diane
T. Gomez
E. Harkless
D. Brown II
F. Ndumanya
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Diane 28 9 2 9/22 3/6 7/11 4 33 3 4 5 2 7
T. Gomez 10 2 4 4/18 2/13 0/0 1 38 1 0 3 0 2
E. Harkless 8 3 0 2/3 1/1 3/4 5 27 3 0 1 0 3
D. Brown II 5 2 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 24 3 0 0 1 1
F. Ndumanya 4 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 5 13 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
L. Coleman II
M. Ou
J. Pearre
B. Harrick
M. Kaba-Camara
A. Sokol
M. Brookins
R. Henderson Jr.
R. Artest III
D. Skapintsev
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Coleman II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ou - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pearre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Harrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kaba-Camara - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sokol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brookins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Henderson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Artest III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Skapintsev - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 25 9 26/64 8/29 12/18 23 135 10 5 14 5 20
Boise State
Bench
R. Williams
R. Dennis
A. Hobbs
R. Abercrombie
M. Rice
C. Berry
B. Huang
E. Akot
M. Armus
M. Shaver Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Dennis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Abercrombie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Berry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Akot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Armus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shaver Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 40 19 36/63 11/23 20/30 19 116 5 3 14 8 32
NCAA BB Scores