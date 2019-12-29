Welp scores 17 to lead UC Irvine past Pacific 69-56
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) Collin Welp came off the bench to score 17 points to lift UC Irvine to a 69-56 win over Pacific on Saturday night.
Tommy Rutherford had 10 points for UC Irvine (8-7). Eyassu Worku added nine points, seven rebounds, five assist and three steals and Brad Greene grabbed nine rebounds.
Jahlil Tripp had 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Tigers (12-4), whose seven-game win streak was snapped. Gary Chivichyan added 14 points.
UC Irvine matches up against Harvard on the road on Jan. 4. Pacific plays Pepperdine on the road on Thursday.
---
---
|26.5
|Min. Per Game
|26.5
|10.8
|Pts. Per Game
|10.8
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|2.7
|Reb. Per Game
|2.7
|42.6
|Field Goal %
|39.0
|48.5
|Three Point %
|46.2
|73.7
|Free Throw %
|72.7
|Defensive rebound by Collin Welp
|0.0
|Pierre Crockrell II missed driving layup
|2.0
|+ 1
|Aiden Krause made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Aiden Krause made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Amari McCray
|9.0
|+ 2
|Amari McCray made dunk, assist by Daniss Jenkins
|13.0
|+ 1
|Eyassu Worku made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Eyassu Worku made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Daniss Jenkins
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Eyassu Worku
|15.0
|Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|69
|Field Goals
|22-66 (33.3%)
|21-54 (38.9%)
|3-Pointers
|2-13 (15.4%)
|7-13 (53.8%)
|Free Throws
|10-18 (55.6%)
|20-25 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|45
|40
|Offensive
|16
|10
|Defensive
|23
|27
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|11
|11
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|11
|11
|Fouls
|24
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|33.3
|FG%
|38.9
|
|
|15.4
|3PT FG%
|53.8
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Rutherford
|10
|4
|0
|3/9
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|E. Leonard
|9
|2
|2
|4/8
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|26
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|E. Worku
|9
|7
|5
|1/10
|0/3
|7/8
|0
|34
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|B. Greene
|8
|9
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|29
|0
|2
|2
|3
|6
|A. Krause
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Rutherford
|10
|4
|0
|3/9
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|E. Leonard
|9
|2
|2
|4/8
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|26
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|E. Worku
|9
|7
|5
|1/10
|0/3
|7/8
|0
|34
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|B. Greene
|8
|9
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|29
|0
|2
|2
|3
|6
|A. Krause
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Welp
|17
|8
|2
|5/14
|4/5
|3/4
|2
|24
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6
|I. Lee
|5
|3
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|19
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|J. Artest
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/2
|1
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Johnson
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D. Keeler
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Cole
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Edgar Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hohn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Ujadughele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Tshimanga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|37
|11
|21/54
|7/13
|20/25
|19
|200
|6
|6
|11
|10
|27
