Welp scores 17 to lead UC Irvine past Pacific 69-56

  • AP
  • Dec 29, 2019

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) Collin Welp came off the bench to score 17 points to lift UC Irvine to a 69-56 win over Pacific on Saturday night.

Tommy Rutherford had 10 points for UC Irvine (8-7). Eyassu Worku added nine points, seven rebounds, five assist and three steals and Brad Greene grabbed nine rebounds.

Jahlil Tripp had 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Tigers (12-4), whose seven-game win streak was snapped. Gary Chivichyan added 14 points.

UC Irvine matches up against Harvard on the road on Jan. 4. Pacific plays Pepperdine on the road on Thursday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Moore
E. Worku
26.5 Min. Per Game 26.5
10.8 Pts. Per Game 10.8
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
42.6 Field Goal % 39.0
48.5 Three Point % 46.2
73.7 Free Throw % 72.7
  Defensive rebound by Collin Welp 0.0
  Pierre Crockrell II missed driving layup 2.0
+ 1 Aiden Krause made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Aiden Krause made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Amari McCray 9.0
+ 2 Amari McCray made dunk, assist by Daniss Jenkins 13.0
+ 1 Eyassu Worku made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Eyassu Worku made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Daniss Jenkins 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Eyassu Worku 15.0
  Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
Team Stats
Points 56 69
Field Goals 22-66 (33.3%) 21-54 (38.9%)
3-Pointers 2-13 (15.4%) 7-13 (53.8%)
Free Throws 10-18 (55.6%) 20-25 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 45 40
Offensive 16 10
Defensive 23 27
Team 6 3
Assists 11 11
Steals 4 6
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 24 19
Technicals 0 0
11
G. Chivichyan G
14 PTS, 3 REB
40
C. Welp F
17 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Pacific 12-4 253156
home team logo UC Irvine 8-7 353469
Bren Events Center Irvine, CA
Bren Events Center Irvine, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Pacific 12-4 69.9 PPG 38.3 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo UC Irvine 8-7 74.7 PPG 43.5 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
0
J. Tripp G 13.1 PPG 8.0 RPG 1.1 APG 50.3 FG%
40
C. Welp F 14.0 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.8 APG 50.3 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. Tripp G 14 PTS 15 REB 0 AST
40
C. Welp F 17 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
33.3 FG% 38.9
15.4 3PT FG% 53.8
55.6 FT% 80.0
Pacific
Starters
J. Tripp
A. McCray
J. Moore
B. Finstuen
J. Price-Noel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tripp 14 15 0 5/10 0/1 4/7 5 31 0 0 2 5 10
A. McCray 6 3 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 5 15 0 1 3 0 3
J. Moore 5 2 3 2/6 0/0 1/2 1 18 0 0 2 1 1
B. Finstuen 2 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
J. Price-Noel 0 2 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 1
Bench
G. Chivichyan
A. Vereen
J. Bailey
P. Crockrell II
S. Fritz
D. Jenkins
J. Hampshire
J. Brahmbhatt
J. Salazar
T. Rooks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Chivichyan 14 3 0 5/11 1/5 3/5 2 24 1 0 1 1 2
A. Vereen 5 2 0 2/7 1/1 0/0 4 14 0 0 1 2 0
J. Bailey 4 4 0 1/2 0/1 2/4 1 12 0 0 1 1 3
P. Crockrell II 4 2 3 2/10 0/1 0/0 3 25 0 0 0 0 2
S. Fritz 2 4 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 14 2 1 0 3 1
D. Jenkins 0 1 3 0/7 0/2 0/0 3 21 1 0 0 1 0
J. Hampshire 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 1 0
J. Brahmbhatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Salazar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Rooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 39 11 22/66 2/13 10/18 24 200 4 2 11 16 23
UC Irvine
Starters
T. Rutherford
E. Leonard
E. Worku
B. Greene
A. Krause
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Rutherford 10 4 0 3/9 0/0 4/5 4 19 0 1 1 2 2
E. Leonard 9 2 2 4/8 1/3 0/0 4 26 1 0 4 0 2
E. Worku 9 7 5 1/10 0/3 7/8 0 34 3 0 1 0 7
B. Greene 8 9 0 3/6 0/0 2/2 2 29 0 2 2 3 6
A. Krause 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 3 23 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
C. Welp
I. Lee
J. Artest
A. Johnson
D. Keeler
D. Cole
J. Edgar Jr.
J. Butler
J. Hohn
O. Ujadughele
E. Tshimanga
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Welp 17 8 2 5/14 4/5 3/4 2 24 0 1 0 2 6
I. Lee 5 3 1 1/1 1/1 2/2 2 19 1 1 3 1 2
J. Artest 5 1 0 2/3 1/1 0/2 1 15 1 0 0 0 1
A. Johnson 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 1 0 1 0
D. Keeler 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 0
D. Cole 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Edgar Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hohn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ujadughele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Tshimanga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 37 11 21/54 7/13 20/25 19 200 6 6 11 10 27
