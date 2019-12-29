BRYANT
MD

No Text

No. 13 Maryland shakes off slow start, handles Bryant 84-70

  • AP
  • Dec 29, 2019

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 19 points and No. 13 Maryland beat Bryant 84-70 Sunday to end a two-game slide in the nonconference finale for both teams.

Aaron Wiggins added 15 points and Jalen Smith had 11 points and 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season.

The Terrapins (11-2) struggled with turnovers in losses at Penn State and Seton Hall and committed 16 giveaways Sunday. They overcame them this time and pulled away late to improve to 8-0 at home.

Adam Grant scored 25 points for the Bulldogs (8-5), who had won four in a row and have never beaten a ranked team.

Maryland led 36-31 at the break, but Bryant was still within six points with less than 12 minutes to play. The Terps rattled off eight consecutive points, and the Bulldogs never got within 10 the rest of the way.

The game marked the debut of Maryland’s 7-foot-2 freshman Chol Marial, who was beset by injuries late in his high school career and had yet to play after undergoing surgery on stress fractures in both legs in September. Marial finished with six points and five rebounds in 14 minutes.

Maryland was playing for the first time since freshman twins Makhi and Makhel Mitchell opted to transfer Friday.

BIG PICTURE

Bryant: The Bulldogs have made a habit of pestering Big Ten teams under second-year coach Jared Grasso, and Sunday was no different. Bryant lost by five at Iowa exactly a year earlier, and dropped a two-point decision at Rutgers on Nov. 7. The Bulldogs fell to 0-13 all-time against the Big Ten.

Maryland: The Terps’ trademark slow start was somewhat understandable since they had played just twice in the previous three weeks. Still, Maryland will need to be sharper from the beginning of games as it dives into the bulk of its Big Ten schedule in the coming weeks.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With such a light week across the country, Maryland is unlikely to move much in either direction after snapping its two-game skid.

UP NEXT

Bryant: The Bulldogs play five of their first six Northeast Conference games at home, starting with Thursday’s visit from Saint Francis (Pa.).

Maryland: The Terrapins resume league play Saturday when they face 11-1 Indiana. The home team has won all six regular season meetings since Maryland joined the Big Ten.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Joshua Tomaic made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
  Joshua Tomaic missed 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Reese Mona made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Reese Mona made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Ikenna Ndugba 3.0
  Shooting foul on Ikenna Ndugba 3.0
+ 1 Adam Grant made 3rd of 3 free throws 16.0
  Adam Grant missed 2nd of 3 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Adam Grant made 1st of 3 free throws 16.0
  Shooting foul on Reese Mona 16.0
  Double dribble turnover on Serrel Smith Jr. 20.0
Team Stats
Points 70 84
Field Goals 26-60 (43.3%) 26-55 (47.3%)
3-Pointers 10-28 (35.7%) 7-14 (50.0%)
Free Throws 8-9 (88.9%) 25-32 (78.1%)
Total Rebounds 16 48
Offensive 4 14
Defensive 12 28
Team 0 6
Assists 11 14
Steals 8 3
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 8 16
Fouls 24 9
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
11
A. Grant G
25 PTS
home team logo
1
A. Cowan Jr. G
19 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Bryant 8-5 313970
home team logo 13 Maryland 11-2 364884
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
Team Stats
away team logo Bryant 8-5 74.3 PPG 46.3 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo 13 Maryland 11-2 74.7 PPG 44.9 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
11
A. Grant G 18.5 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.6 APG 40.2 FG%
1
A. Cowan Jr. G 16.5 PPG 3.7 RPG 4.2 APG 40.7 FG%
Top Scorers
11
A. Grant G 25 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
1
A. Cowan Jr. G 19 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
43.3 FG% 47.3
35.7 3PT FG% 50.0
88.9 FT% 78.1
Bryant
Starters
A. Grant
I. Ndugba
B. Lin
H. Elisias
J. Cardenas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Grant 25 0 0 8/19 7/14 2/3 2 38 0 0 0 0 0
I. Ndugba 18 3 6 8/14 2/5 0/0 5 33 2 0 2 1 2
B. Lin 8 2 0 2/6 1/2 3/3 2 30 0 1 1 1 1
H. Elisias 6 3 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 4 18 1 2 1 0 3
J. Cardenas 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 6 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
M. Green III
P. Harding
M. Simmons
C. Pride
N. Stokes
A. Dada
T. Johnson
S. Townes
D. Dedushaj
T. Kiggins
N. Crocker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Green III 6 1 2 3/5 0/1 0/0 2 21 0 0 3 1 0
P. Harding 4 4 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 17 1 1 1 1 3
M. Simmons 3 2 1 0/4 0/3 3/3 4 22 3 1 0 0 2
C. Pride 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
N. Stokes 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 12 1 0 0 0 1
A. Dada 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Townes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dedushaj - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Kiggins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Crocker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 16 11 26/60 10/28 8/9 24 200 8 5 8 4 12
Maryland
Starters
A. Cowan Jr.
A. Wiggins
J. Smith
D. Scott
D. Morsell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Cowan Jr. 19 1 4 4/11 2/5 9/9 2 32 1 0 0 0 1
A. Wiggins 15 9 0 5/12 2/4 3/4 1 32 0 0 4 1 8
J. Smith 11 10 1 3/5 0/0 5/7 0 28 1 2 3 3 7
D. Scott 9 7 1 4/7 0/0 1/1 0 22 0 0 2 7 0
D. Morsell 5 7 5 1/3 0/1 3/4 2 25 0 1 3 1 6
Bench
E. Ayala
C. Marial
R. Mona
J. Tomaic
S. Smith Jr.
T. Valmon
R. Lindo Jr.
H. Hart
W. Clark
Ma. Mitchell
Ma. Mitchell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Ayala 8 2 1 3/6 2/2 0/1 1 22 0 0 1 0 2
C. Marial 6 5 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 1 1 2 3
R. Mona 4 0 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Tomaic 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
S. Smith Jr. 3 0 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 2 0 0
T. Valmon 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Lindo Jr. 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0
H. Hart 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
W. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ma. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ma. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 42 14 26/55 7/14 25/32 9 200 3 4 16 14 28
