Without Livers, Michigan dominates UMass Lowell 86-60

  • AP
  • Dec 29, 2019

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Jon Teske had 25 points and eight rebounds, Eli Brooks added 15 points and No. 11 Michigan closed its nonconference schedule with a 86-60 rout over UMass Lowell on Sunday.

The Wolverines played their first game without leading scorer Isaiah Livers after he injured his groin last week against Presbyterian. He's out indefinitely.

Teske scored the first four points of each half and Michigan (10-3) never trailed, opening the game on a 10-2 run. The 7-foot-1 senior center dominated against the River Hawks, who do not have a player over 6-7.

UMass Lowell had a chance to pull within 10 points late in the first half, but Obadiah Noel's layup missed and Brooks nailed a 3-pointer to put Michigan up 42-25 at halftime.

The rout was on in the second half, with Michigan stretching the margin to 32 points.

Christian Lutete scored 21 points to lead UMass Lowell (6-9). Noel added 16 points, and Ron Mitchell scored 11 points.

Zavier Simpson had nine points and 10 assists for Michigan.

BIG PICTURE

UMass Lowell: Coach Pat Duquette has a chance at his first winning season in his seven-year tenure with the River Hawks, which started as the program moved into Division I.

Michigan: This was the end of the nonconference schedule for Michigan, which seemed to play powerhouses or pushovers each outing. Getting 10 wins in 2019 was a plus for rookie coach Juwan Howard.

MAKING HIS MARK

Sophomore Brandon Johns Jr. made his first career start to replace Livers. He had six points and four rebounds.

UP NEXT

UMass Lowell: It's all America East the rest of the way for the River Hawks, who open conference play Jan. 4 at UMBC.

Michigan: The Wolverines open 2020 with a rivalry battle at No. 14 Michigan State on Jan. 5.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Lutete
23 G
Z. Simpson
3 G
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
11.4 Pts. Per Game 11.4
8.8 Ast. Per Game 8.8
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
50.9 Field Goal % 50.0
38.1 Three Point % 40.0
76.9 Free Throw % 66.7
  Defensive rebound by Jaron Faulds 1.0
  Ron Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 3 Luke Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rico Ozuna-Harrison 20.0
  Lost ball turnover on Luka Maziashvili, stolen by Cole Bajema 29.0
+ 2 Allin Blunt made layup, assist by Ron Mitchell 1:06
+ 2 Jaron Faulds made hook shot 1:22
  Personal foul on Luka Maziashvili 1:40
+ 3 Ron Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 1:54
  Out of bounds turnover on Cole Bajema 2:10
+ 2 Ron Mitchell made layup 2:23
  Bad pass turnover on Adrien Nunez, stolen by Ron Mitchell 2:29
Team Stats
Points 60 86
Field Goals 25-60 (41.7%) 36-67 (53.7%)
3-Pointers 4-13 (30.8%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 6-7 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 25 41
Offensive 3 10
Defensive 21 28
Team 1 3
Assists 6 19
Steals 8 4
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 10 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
C. Lutete G
21 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
15
J. Teske C
25 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo UMass Lowell 6-9 253560
home team logo 11 Michigan 10-3 424486
Crisler Center Ann Arbor, MI
Crisler Center Ann Arbor, MI
Team Stats
away team logo UMass Lowell 6-9 74.9 PPG 42.1 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo 11 Michigan 10-3 78.4 PPG 39.8 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
23
C. Lutete G 19.5 PPG 8.1 RPG 1.6 APG 50.5 FG%
15
J. Teske C 13.5 PPG 8.4 RPG 0.9 APG 55.2 FG%
Top Scorers
23
C. Lutete G 21 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
15
J. Teske C 25 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
41.7 FG% 53.7
30.8 3PT FG% 38.1
66.7 FT% 85.7
UMass Lowell
Starters
C. Lutete
O. Noel
A. Blunt
C. Withers
J. Owens
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Lutete 21 5 0 8/14 2/4 3/5 0 34 1 0 3 0 5
O. Noel 16 7 1 6/12 1/1 3/4 3 30 3 0 2 0 7
A. Blunt 6 1 1 3/7 0/0 0/0 0 23 0 0 1 1 0
C. Withers 2 2 2 1/7 0/4 0/0 1 32 0 2 0 1 1
J. Owens 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 18 1 0 4 1 2
Bench
R. Mitchell
J. Glynn
K. Thomas
L. Maziashvili
J. Gantz
B. Daley
D. Henderson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Mitchell 11 4 1 5/10 1/4 0/0 1 32 1 0 1 0 4
J. Glynn 2 1 1 1/6 0/0 0/0 1 14 1 2 0 0 1
K. Thomas 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 12 1 0 1 0 1
L. Maziashvili 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 0
J. Gantz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Daley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 24 6 25/60 4/13 6/9 10 200 8 4 13 3 21
Michigan
Starters
J. Teske
E. Brooks
Z. Simpson
B. Johns Jr.
F. Wagner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Teske 25 8 0 11/14 0/0 3/4 1 25 0 0 1 3 5
E. Brooks 15 2 3 6/12 3/7 0/0 2 30 0 0 0 0 2
Z. Simpson 9 6 10 3/8 1/3 2/2 1 28 1 0 4 2 4
B. Johns Jr. 6 4 1 3/4 0/1 0/0 2 21 0 0 1 1 3
F. Wagner 4 3 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 3 17 1 0 1 1 2
Bench
A. Davis
A. Nunez
C. Castleton
L. Wilson
D. DeJulius
J. Faulds
C. Bajema
C. Baird
R. Ozuna-Harrison
I. Livers
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Davis 7 3 0 3/4 0/0 1/1 1 13 0 0 1 0 3
A. Nunez 6 1 0 2/7 2/5 0/0 0 17 0 0 2 0 1
C. Castleton 4 9 3 2/6 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 1 1 3 6
L. Wilson 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. DeJulius 3 1 1 1/5 1/3 0/0 2 22 0 0 2 0 1
J. Faulds 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
C. Bajema 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 2 1 1 0 0
C. Baird 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
R. Ozuna-Harrison 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
I. Livers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 38 19 36/67 8/21 6/7 12 200 4 2 14 10 28
