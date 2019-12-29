NJTECH
Vital scores 23, leads UConn to 69-47 rout of NJIT

  • AP
  • Dec 29, 2019

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) UConn coach Dan Hurley let out a big exhale after the Huskies final game of 2019.

Christian Vital scored 23 points and Connecticut ended the mid-major portion of its 2019-20 schedule on Sunday with a 69-47 rout of NJIT.

“You feel relief getting through this last ‘buy’ game here, because there's not a whole lot to gain from winning it, and there is a lot to lose from blowing it,” Hurley said. “Now we've got a chance to play for something. Now we've got a chance to play in high-level conference games and we've got a chance to try and move this thing forward.”

Vital hit eight of his 15 shots and was 5 of 8 from 3-point range. He also had five rebounds and four assists.

Brendan Adams added 12 points for the Huskies (9-3), who have won six of their last seven heading into the New Year and American Athletic Conference play. Akok Akok chipped in with seven points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots.

UConn never trailed against the Highlanders. Akok scored five of the Huskies first nine points and UConn jumped out to a 12-4 lead. Three straight 3-pointers, two of them from Vital, sparked a 13-0 run that gave the Huskies early control of the game at 25-10.

UConn had seven 3-pointers in the half and led 35-20 at the break. They extended that by going on an 14-3 run to open the second half.

Souleymane Diakite had a double-double for NJIT, scoring 12 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. The 6-foot-9 sophomore also blocked six shots.

“I was really proud of the way he competed and played almost the entire game too. Not a lot of breaks,” coach Brian Kennedy said. “Souleymane's a talented player.”

Zach Cooks, who came in averaging just over 23 points per game, also scored 12 points for the Highlanders, who fall to 3-10.

The Huskies outrebounded NJIT 43-32 which helped them get into their transition game. They outscored the Highlanders 19-3 on the fast break.

BIG PICTURE

NJIT: Cooks has now led NJIT or tied for the lead in scoring in 12 of 13 games this season. But he wasn't a big factor in this one, scoring just four points in the first half. He hit just four of his 12 shots from the floor.

UConn: The Huskies shot 40% from the field, but were much better from 3-point range, hitting 11 of their 25 shots from behind the arc (44%)

DEFENSE

UConn held NJIT to 33% shooting, blocked 11 shots and scored 19 points off 15 Highlander turnovers.

“This team is really good defensively," Vital said. “We have a lot of guys who understand where to be. This team is a unit, I think we play like that.”

RESOLUTIONS

Hurley joked that his resolutions for the New Year include drinking less coffee, going to bed earlier, and cursing less. But in all seriousness, he believes the Huskies are resolved to have a better 2020 than 2019.

“We're a better team than we were last year,” he said. “Obviously we've got some exciting young players and we're potentially very good defensively. Offensively, we've still got some real work to do.”

Alterique Gilbert says the team really has just two resolutions.

“Win and make the tournament," he said.

UP NEXT

NJIT: The Highlanders are off until Jan. 4 when they host Liberty.

UConn: The Huskies open conference play in their last year as a member of the American Athletic Conference with a trip to Cincinnati on New Year's Day. It will be UConn's first true road game this season.

---

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Xavier Mayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Xavier Mayo made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Personal foul on Sidney Wilson 27.0
  Offensive rebound by New Jersey Tech 36.0
  Caleb Matthews missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Whaley 38.0
  Defensive rebound by Caleb Matthews 38.0
  Matt Garry missed 2nd of 2 free throws 56.0
  Matt Garry missed 1st of 2 free throws 56.0
  Shooting foul on Caleb Matthews 56.0
+ 3 Levar Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 1:15
  Defensive rebound by San Antonio Brinson 1:29
Team Stats
Points 47 69
Field Goals 17-52 (32.7%) 25-63 (39.7%)
3-Pointers 3-12 (25.0%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 8-16 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 43
Offensive 7 15
Defensive 19 25
Team 6 3
Assists 8 18
Steals 3 6
Blocks 6 11
Turnovers 15 9
Fouls 12 17
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
4
Z. Cooks G
12 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
1
C. Vital G
23 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo New Jersey Tech 3-10 202747
home team logo Connecticut 9-3 353469
XL Center Hartford, CT
XL Center Hartford, CT
Team Stats
away team logo New Jersey Tech 3-10 67.2 PPG 38.7 RPG 10.6 APG
home team logo Connecticut 9-3 74.8 PPG 41.7 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
21
S. Diakite F 7.1 PPG 9.1 RPG 2.1 APG 47.9 FG%
1
C. Vital G 13.5 PPG 7.6 RPG 2.9 APG 37.5 FG%
Top Scorers
21
S. Diakite F 12 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
1
C. Vital G 23 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
32.7 FG% 39.7
25.0 3PT FG% 44.0
76.9 FT% 50.0
New Jersey Tech
Starters
Z. Cooks
S. Diakite
S. Gibbs
R. Walsh
T. Breland III
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Cooks 12 2 4 4/12 0/4 4/7 1 37 0 0 4 1 1
S. Diakite 12 11 1 5/9 0/0 2/2 2 38 1 6 2 5 6
S. Gibbs 4 0 1 2/6 0/1 0/0 3 29 0 0 3 0 0
R. Walsh 2 2 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 20 0 0 1 0 2
T. Breland III 2 2 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
S. Brinson
D. Willis
L. Williams
X. Mayo
C. Matthews
T. Price
K. de Graaf
J. Murphy
D. Faison
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Brinson 7 7 2 2/12 1/5 2/2 2 37 1 0 2 0 7
D. Willis 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 18 1 0 2 1 0
L. Williams 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 0
X. Mayo 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Matthews 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
T. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. de Graaf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Faison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 47 26 8 17/52 3/12 10/13 12 200 3 6 15 7 19
Connecticut
Starters
C. Vital
J. Carlton
T. Polley
A. Akok
A. Gilbert
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Vital 23 5 2 8/15 5/8 2/2 0 23 4 0 1 2 3
J. Carlton 8 9 2 4/10 0/0 0/2 1 23 0 1 1 5 4
T. Polley 7 5 0 2/9 1/5 2/2 2 21 0 2 0 3 2
A. Akok 7 10 1 3/8 1/3 0/0 0 27 0 5 1 4 6
A. Gilbert 6 1 3 2/7 1/3 1/2 3 22 1 0 2 0 1
Bench
B. Adams
J. Bouknight
J. Gaffney
T. Aiyegbusi
I. Whaley
S. Wilson
M. Garry
R. Cole
R. Springs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Adams 12 3 1 5/7 2/3 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 0 3
J. Bouknight 5 1 1 1/4 1/3 2/2 4 19 0 0 2 0 1
J. Gaffney 1 1 7 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 19 0 0 0 0 1
T. Aiyegbusi 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
I. Whaley 0 4 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 17 1 3 1 1 3
S. Wilson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 0 1
M. Garry 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/4 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
R. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Springs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 40 18 25/63 11/25 8/16 17 200 6 11 9 15 25
