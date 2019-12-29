Shackleford scores 28 as Alabama beats Richmond 90-78
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Jaden Shackelford scored 28 points and Alabama beat Richmond 90-78 on Sunday night.
Kira Lewis Jr. and John Petty Jr. each added 17 points for the Crimson Tide (7-5). Herbert Jones had 11 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for the junior's first career double-double.
After making only 26% of their 3-pointers in the first half, the Crimson Tide made 4 of 5 from behind the arc to start the second half with makes from four different players to stretch their lead to 57-47. Shackelford scored nine points in an 10-2 spurt that gave Alabama a 16-point lead, its biggest of the game, when he hit a 3-pointer with 10:31 to play.
A three-point play by Jacob Gilyard trimmed Richmond's deficit to 72-67 nearly four minutes later but the Spiders got no closer.
Gilyard led Richmond (10-3) with 21 rebounds and four assists. Grant Golden and Blake Francis scored 14 for the Spiders.
Shackelford carried the Alabama offense in the first half, making four of his six 3-pointers and scoring 14 points.
Alabama head coach Nate Oats picked up his third technical foul of the season after a disagreement with the referees, and Richmond scored four points on the possession following the technical.
The Spiders cut the lead to one on their next posession, but Shackelford added his final 3-pointer of the first half to bump Alabama's lead back up to four.
BIG PICTURE
Richmond: The Spiders made just six of their 24 3-point attempts and could not keep up with the offensive attack of Alabama.
Alabama: Behind hot 3-point shooting, Alabama has won five of their last six games heading into the Southeastern Conference play.
UP NEXT
Richmond hosts Saint Joseph's on Thursday in the Atlantic 10 Conference opener for both teams.
Alabama opens SEC play on the road against Florida on Saturday.
|37.4
|Min. Per Game
|37.4
|16.5
|Pts. Per Game
|16.5
|4.9
|Ast. Per Game
|4.9
|5.6
|Reb. Per Game
|5.6
|53.2
|Field Goal %
|44.4
|45.5
|Three Point %
|33.3
|85.4
|Free Throw %
|78.4
|Kira Lewis Jr. missed dunk
|0.0
|Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.
|2.0
|Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|Bad pass turnover on Alex Reese
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Alex Reese
|42.0
|Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|44.0
|+ 2
|John Petty Jr. made driving dunk
|55.0
|+ 3
|Jake Wojcik made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Sherod
|1:01
|Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik
|1:10
|Herbert Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:10
|+ 1
|Herbert Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|90
|Field Goals
|27-69 (39.1%)
|31-66 (47.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-24 (25.0%)
|12-30 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|18-22 (81.8%)
|16-21 (76.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|49
|Offensive
|10
|15
|Defensive
|23
|31
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|11
|14
|Steals
|9
|4
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|10
|15
|Fouls
|18
|20
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
0
|J. Gilyard G
|14.8 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|6.3 APG
|53.4 FG%
|
5
|J. Shackelford G
|11.8 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|1.6 APG
|37.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Gilyard G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|J. Shackelford G
|28 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|
|39.1
|FG%
|47.0
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|81.8
|FT%
|76.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gilyard
|21
|2
|4
|5/10
|1/3
|10/11
|1
|39
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|G. Golden
|14
|11
|3
|7/17
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|29
|0
|1
|3
|3
|8
|B. Francis
|14
|2
|1
|5/19
|0/8
|4/4
|1
|37
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|N. Sherod
|5
|3
|2
|2/8
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|N. Cayo
|3
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|16
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wojcik
|17
|5
|0
|5/5
|4/4
|3/4
|4
|20
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|S. Koureissi
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Burton
|2
|5
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|M. Grace
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Gustavson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Gaitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kulju
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Crabtree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Arizin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|33
|11
|27/69
|6/24
|18/22
|18
|200
|9
|2
|10
|10
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Petty Jr.
|17
|6
|4
|6/10
|3/4
|2/2
|1
|35
|0
|2
|7
|2
|4
|K. Lewis Jr.
|17
|4
|4
|7/13
|1/3
|2/3
|3
|36
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|H. Jones
|11
|10
|0
|5/9
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|24
|2
|1
|3
|4
|6
|A. Reese
|8
|8
|3
|2/7
|1/4
|3/4
|1
|18
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|J. Davis
|2
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Shackelford
|28
|8
|0
|8/18
|6/13
|6/7
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|J. Bolden
|5
|2
|2
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Forbes
|2
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Smith
|0
|5
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|16
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|T. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Quinerly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rojas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gary
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Hawkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Okauru
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cottrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|90
|46
|14
|31/66
|12/30
|16/21
|20
|200
|4
|6
|15
|15
|31
