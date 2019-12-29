RICH
BAMA

No Text

Shackleford scores 28 as Alabama beats Richmond 90-78

  • AP
  • Dec 29, 2019

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Jaden Shackelford scored 28 points and Alabama beat Richmond 90-78 on Sunday night.

Kira Lewis Jr. and John Petty Jr. each added 17 points for the Crimson Tide (7-5). Herbert Jones had 11 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for the junior's first career double-double.

After making only 26% of their 3-pointers in the first half, the Crimson Tide made 4 of 5 from behind the arc to start the second half with makes from four different players to stretch their lead to 57-47. Shackelford scored nine points in an 10-2 spurt that gave Alabama a 16-point lead, its biggest of the game, when he hit a 3-pointer with 10:31 to play.

A three-point play by Jacob Gilyard trimmed Richmond's deficit to 72-67 nearly four minutes later but the Spiders got no closer.

Gilyard led Richmond (10-3) with 21 rebounds and four assists. Grant Golden and Blake Francis scored 14 for the Spiders.

Shackelford carried the Alabama offense in the first half, making four of his six 3-pointers and scoring 14 points.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats picked up his third technical foul of the season after a disagreement with the referees, and Richmond scored four points on the possession following the technical.

The Spiders cut the lead to one on their next posession, but Shackelford added his final 3-pointer of the first half to bump Alabama's lead back up to four.

BIG PICTURE

Richmond: The Spiders made just six of their 24 3-point attempts and could not keep up with the offensive attack of Alabama.

Alabama: Behind hot 3-point shooting, Alabama has won five of their last six games heading into the Southeastern Conference play.

UP NEXT

Richmond hosts Saint Joseph's on Thursday in the Atlantic 10 Conference opener for both teams.

Alabama opens SEC play on the road against Florida on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Gilyard
K. Lewis Jr.
37.4 Min. Per Game 37.4
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
5.6 Reb. Per Game 5.6
53.2 Field Goal % 44.4
45.5 Three Point % 33.3
85.4 Free Throw % 78.4
  Kira Lewis Jr. missed dunk 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr. 2.0
  Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Bad pass turnover on Alex Reese 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Alex Reese 42.0
  Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot 44.0
+ 2 John Petty Jr. made driving dunk 55.0
+ 3 Jake Wojcik made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Sherod 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik 1:10
  Herbert Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:10
+ 1 Herbert Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 1:10
Team Stats
Points 78 90
Field Goals 27-69 (39.1%) 31-66 (47.0%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 12-30 (40.0%)
Free Throws 18-22 (81.8%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 36 49
Offensive 10 15
Defensive 23 31
Team 3 3
Assists 11 14
Steals 9 4
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 10 15
Fouls 18 20
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
0
J. Gilyard G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
5
J. Shackelford G
28 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo Richmond 10-3 393978
home team logo Alabama 7-5 434790
Coleman Coliseum Tuscaloosa, AL
Coleman Coliseum Tuscaloosa, AL
Team Stats
away team logo Richmond 10-3 76.2 PPG 35 RPG 17.3 APG
home team logo Alabama 7-5 82.1 PPG 43.3 RPG 14.9 APG
Key Players
0
J. Gilyard G 14.8 PPG 4.0 RPG 6.3 APG 53.4 FG%
5
J. Shackelford G 11.8 PPG 3.4 RPG 1.6 APG 37.4 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. Gilyard G 21 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
5
J. Shackelford G 28 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
39.1 FG% 47.0
25.0 3PT FG% 40.0
81.8 FT% 76.2
Richmond
Starters
J. Gilyard
G. Golden
B. Francis
N. Sherod
N. Cayo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gilyard 21 2 4 5/10 1/3 10/11 1 39 3 0 1 1 1
G. Golden 14 11 3 7/17 0/1 0/1 1 29 0 1 3 3 8
B. Francis 14 2 1 5/19 0/8 4/4 1 37 1 0 2 2 0
N. Sherod 5 3 2 2/8 1/5 0/0 1 27 1 0 1 0 3
N. Cayo 3 5 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 4 16 1 0 1 1 4
Starters
J. Gilyard
G. Golden
B. Francis
N. Sherod
N. Cayo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gilyard 21 2 4 5/10 1/3 10/11 1 39 3 0 1 1 1
G. Golden 14 11 3 7/17 0/1 0/1 1 29 0 1 3 3 8
B. Francis 14 2 1 5/19 0/8 4/4 1 37 1 0 2 2 0
N. Sherod 5 3 2 2/8 1/5 0/0 1 27 1 0 1 0 3
N. Cayo 3 5 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 4 16 1 0 1 1 4
Bench
J. Wojcik
S. Koureissi
T. Burton
M. Grace
A. Gustavson
J. Gaitley
S. Kulju
C. Crabtree
G. Arizin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Wojcik 17 5 0 5/5 4/4 3/4 4 20 2 0 1 1 4
S. Koureissi 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 8 0 0 1 0 0
T. Burton 2 5 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 15 0 1 0 2 3
M. Grace 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Gustavson 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 7 1 0 0 0 0
J. Gaitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kulju - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Crabtree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Arizin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 33 11 27/69 6/24 18/22 18 200 9 2 10 10 23
Alabama
Starters
J. Petty Jr.
K. Lewis Jr.
H. Jones
A. Reese
J. Davis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Petty Jr. 17 6 4 6/10 3/4 2/2 1 35 0 2 7 2 4
K. Lewis Jr. 17 4 4 7/13 1/3 2/3 3 36 1 1 1 1 3
H. Jones 11 10 0 5/9 0/1 1/2 4 24 2 1 3 4 6
A. Reese 8 8 3 2/7 1/4 3/4 1 18 1 1 1 3 5
J. Davis 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 0 1 1 1
Starters
J. Petty Jr.
K. Lewis Jr.
H. Jones
A. Reese
J. Davis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Petty Jr. 17 6 4 6/10 3/4 2/2 1 35 0 2 7 2 4
K. Lewis Jr. 17 4 4 7/13 1/3 2/3 3 36 1 1 1 1 3
H. Jones 11 10 0 5/9 0/1 1/2 4 24 2 1 3 4 6
A. Reese 8 8 3 2/7 1/4 3/4 1 18 1 1 1 3 5
J. Davis 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
J. Shackelford
J. Bolden
J. Forbes
G. Smith
T. Barnes
J. Quinerly
B. Johnson
J. Rojas
J. Gary
R. Hawkins
S. Okauru
A. Cottrell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Shackelford 28 8 0 8/18 6/13 6/7 1 30 0 0 0 2 6
J. Bolden 5 2 2 2/7 1/4 0/0 3 24 0 0 2 0 2
J. Forbes 2 1 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
G. Smith 0 5 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 3 16 0 1 0 2 3
T. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Quinerly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rojas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gary - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hawkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Okauru - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cottrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 90 46 14 31/66 12/30 16/21 20 200 4 6 15 15 31
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores