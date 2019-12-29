SELOU
OKLAST

No Text

Dziagwa spurs 82-31 Oklahoma State rout of SE Louisiana

  • AP
  • Dec 29, 2019

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma State leading scorer Isaac Likekele returned after missing four games with an illness and the difference in his team’s performance was significant at both ends of the floor.

Thomas Dziagwa scored 14 points and Jonathan Laurent added 11 points and six rebounds off the bench to help lead Oklahoma State to an 82-31 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday afternoon.

“I’m pleased we took care of business today, like a team who plays in our league that’s supposed to contend on some level is supposed to do,” said Cowboys coach Mike Boynton. “We’ll take it.”

In 19 minutes of action, Likekele scored nine points and had four assists for Oklahoma State (9-3), which went 1-3 without him.

“I was really excited just to be back out there,” said Likekele, who entered the day averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.9 steals per contest. “It’s been rough just watching, just because I want to be out there and want to be able to help my team, but it’s also been beneficial. I got to see things from a different point of view.”

Tyron Brewer recorded 14 points, 12 rebounds and three steals to lead Southeastern Louisiana (3-9), which had won two of its previous three contests.

“Sometimes you’re either the dog or the tree and we were the tree tonight and they were the dog,” said Lions first-year coach David Kiefer. “Probably the worst performance we’ve had this year. We’re going to burn that tape, no reason to watch it.”

Oklahoma State’s defense limited the Lions to just 22% shooting (13 of 58), including just 1 of 20 from 3-point range, both season lows for the Cowboys. The 31 points scored was also a season low for both Southeastern Louisiana to score and for Oklahoma State to allow.

In fact, defense was the area that Boynton was most disappointed in his team during Likekele’s absence.

“We can’t be a team that can be that drastically different because of one guy,” Boynton said. “The thing I was most frustrated with while he was gone was our defensive numbers and focus. As good as he is, he shouldn’t have that much impact on our defense. I was pleased to see us get back to, with him, having the type of defensive intensity that we needed. He makes the game easier for a lot of guys. He brings a confidence and a competitive edge to us.”

Oklahoma State has now won 21 straight games against teams from the Southland Conference, dating back to Dec. 2005.

BIG PICTURE

Southeastern Louisiana: After an excellent performance in their previous outing, a hard-fought 83-76 defeat to Ole Miss on Dec. 21, the Lions were outmatched right from the beginning in this one. They fell behind 11-1 over the first 5:07 of the contest, and after pulling to within 13-8 over the next three-plus minutes, never got that close again. Oklahoma State built its lead to as much as 30 points late in the first half, before taking a 47-19 advantage into halftime.

Oklahoma State: It was a nice bounce-back performance for the Cowboys, who trailed by double digits most of the time in their last game, an 86-66 loss to Minnesota in Tulsa on Dec. 21 that was even more lopsided than the score would suggest. In this one, Oklahoma State led wire-to-wire, building a 10-point lead just over five minutes into it and continuing to build on it to the point they were up by at least 30 for most of the second half.

TIP INS

Oklahoma State won the rebounding battle 51-34, including a 29-16 edge in the second half. … Oklahoma State guard Lindy Waters entered the day tied with Likekele, averaging 13.7 points per game, but had just four in this one, tied for his lowest output of the season. He did have seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. … Aside from Brewer’s 6-of-13 shooting, the rest of the Lions shot 16% (7 of 45) from the floor. … Southeastern Louisiana shot just 40 percent on free throws (4 of 10).

UP NEXT

Southeastern Louisiana: The Lions get back into Southland action when they host Stephen F. Austin on Thursday.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys open Big 12 play next Saturday when they go on the road to take on Texas Tech.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
V. Julien
I. Likekele
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
13.7 Pts. Per Game 13.7
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
31.1 Field Goal % 58.7
18.5 Three Point % 33.3
68.8 Free Throw % 74.4
  Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone 19.0
  McKay Howell missed layup, blocked by Kalib Boone 21.0
+ 1 Avery Anderson III made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Avery Anderson III made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on Byron Smith 30.0
+ 2 Maxwell Starwood made layup, assist by Byron Smith 43.0
  Personal foul on Keylan Boone 46.0
+ 3 Keylan Boone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kalib Boone 51.0
  Defensive rebound by J.K. Hadlock 1:12
  Byron Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:14
  Lost ball turnover on Keylan Boone, stolen by Byron Smith 1:23
Team Stats
Points 31 82
Field Goals 13-58 (22.4%) 27-60 (45.0%)
3-Pointers 1-20 (5.0%) 8-27 (29.6%)
Free Throws 4-10 (40.0%) 20-25 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 51
Offensive 10 12
Defensive 22 37
Team 2 2
Assists 5 16
Steals 4 8
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 17 10
Fouls 19 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
T. Brewer F
14 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
4
T. Dziagwa G
14 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo SE Louisiana 3-9 191231
home team logo Oklahoma St. 9-3 473582
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
Team Stats
away team logo SE Louisiana 3-9 70.2 PPG 38.3 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo Oklahoma St. 9-3 71.1 PPG 40 RPG 12.1 APG
Key Players
25
T. Brewer F 17.6 PPG 8.5 RPG 0.8 APG 54.2 FG%
4
T. Dziagwa G 8.8 PPG 1.5 RPG 1.1 APG 39.0 FG%
Top Scorers
25
T. Brewer F 14 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
4
T. Dziagwa G 14 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
22.4 FG% 45.0
5.0 3PT FG% 29.6
40.0 FT% 80.0
SE Louisiana
Starters
T. Brewer
P. Diop
L. Butler
V. Julien
B. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Brewer 14 12 1 6/13 0/3 2/4 1 34 3 0 1 2 10
P. Diop 4 1 0 2/5 0/0 0/2 2 15 0 0 1 0 1
L. Butler 3 1 1 1/8 1/4 0/0 2 24 0 0 3 0 1
V. Julien 2 4 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 24 0 0 3 0 4
B. Smith 0 4 1 0/8 0/3 0/0 3 27 1 0 3 3 1
Starters
T. Brewer
P. Diop
L. Butler
V. Julien
B. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Brewer 14 12 1 6/13 0/3 2/4 1 34 3 0 1 2 10
P. Diop 4 1 0 2/5 0/0 0/2 2 15 0 0 1 0 1
L. Butler 3 1 1 1/8 1/4 0/0 2 24 0 0 3 0 1
V. Julien 2 4 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 24 0 0 3 0 4
B. Smith 0 4 1 0/8 0/3 0/0 3 27 1 0 3 3 1
Bench
M. Starwood
I. Kirby
B. Gonzalez
M. Howell
M. Romanov
A. Wilson
J. Saunders
M. Brackmann
N. Caldwell
B. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Starwood 7 4 1 3/9 0/1 1/2 2 23 0 0 1 1 3
I. Kirby 1 3 0 0/3 0/2 1/2 2 22 0 0 3 1 2
B. Gonzalez 0 2 0 0/8 0/5 0/0 3 20 0 0 0 2 0
M. Howell 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Romanov 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 10 0 0 2 1 0
A. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brackmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 31 32 5 13/58 1/20 4/10 19 200 4 0 17 10 22
Oklahoma St.
Starters
T. Dziagwa
Y. Anei
I. Likekele
C. McGriff
L. Waters III
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Dziagwa 14 2 2 5/9 4/7 0/0 0 21 0 0 1 1 1
Y. Anei 10 4 2 2/2 0/0 6/6 1 18 0 2 0 2 2
I. Likekele 9 3 4 4/5 0/0 1/1 0 20 1 0 0 0 3
C. McGriff 6 9 1 1/5 0/1 4/5 1 19 0 0 0 2 7
L. Waters III 4 7 2 2/8 0/3 0/0 3 23 2 0 3 1 6
Starters
T. Dziagwa
Y. Anei
I. Likekele
C. McGriff
L. Waters III
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Dziagwa 14 2 2 5/9 4/7 0/0 0 21 0 0 1 1 1
Y. Anei 10 4 2 2/2 0/0 6/6 1 18 0 2 0 2 2
I. Likekele 9 3 4 4/5 0/0 1/1 0 20 1 0 0 0 3
C. McGriff 6 9 1 1/5 0/1 4/5 1 19 0 0 0 2 7
L. Waters III 4 7 2 2/8 0/3 0/0 3 23 2 0 3 1 6
Bench
J. Laurent
Ke. Boone
C. Harris Jr.
Ka. Boone
A. Anderson III
H. Roessink
D. Mitchell
J. Hadlock
T. Reeves
M. Watson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Laurent 11 6 0 3/7 1/4 4/4 0 18 0 0 1 4 2
Ke. Boone 8 4 0 3/6 2/5 0/0 1 15 0 0 2 0 4
C. Harris Jr. 7 1 0 3/9 1/5 0/1 0 18 2 0 1 1 0
Ka. Boone 6 4 2 3/6 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 1 1 0 4
A. Anderson III 5 3 2 0/1 0/1 5/6 1 15 1 0 1 0 3
H. Roessink 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/2 0 11 1 0 0 1 2
D. Mitchell 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 8 1 0 0 0 2
J. Hadlock 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
T. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 49 16 27/60 8/27 20/25 11 200 8 3 10 12 37
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores